United Technologies: Steadily Increasing Dividend, But Is Total Return A Problem?

United Technologies three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good, and will give you good growth going forward with the increases of the defense budget.

United Technologies dividend yield of 2.4% has been increased in 10 of the last ten years, with the last increase declared in April 2016 of 3.1% to $0.66/quarter.

This article is about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and why it's a good income investment with increasing dividends and fair total return that underperforms the DOW average over my test period. United Technologies is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio. When I scanned the 5 year chart United Technologies does not have an inspiring chart. In 2013 UTX had a good year when the market was up 27% but just about stayed even for the next three years to date. United Technologies is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. Fundamentals of United Technologies will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

United Technologies passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

United Technologies has a dividend yield of 2.4% which is above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 10 of the last ten years and its dividend is very safe. United Technologies is therefore a good choice for the income investor. The average 5 year payout ratio is good at 41% over the past five years. After paying the dividend and share buy backs this leaves some cash remaining for investment in expanding the business worldwide.

United Technologies is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $98.0 Billion. The large size of United Technologies gives it the muscle, plus its cash flow to increase the business going forward. United Technologies 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $6.5 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth and share buy backs. From companies fourth quarter earnings call UTX intends to buyback $3.5 Billion in share buybacks in 2017 and $1-$2 Billion left over for acquisitions.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10.0% (S&P Capital IQ) more than meets my requirement. This good future growth for United Technologies can continue with the recent uptrend benefiting from the coming growth of the defense budget.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,900 today. This makes United Technologies a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the defense budget and industrial infrastructure sector grow.

United Technologies S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $124.0. United Technologies price is 15% below the target. UTX is a good buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average growing income and also wants fair total return in a defense and industrial equipment company.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. United Technologies just missed the Dow baseline in my 49.0 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49.0. month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 40.02% makes United Technologies a fair investment for the total return investor that wants a steady increasing income. United Technologies Has increased its dividend yield for 10 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 2.4% which is above average for the income investor but the total return underperforms the market which makes UTX a fair pick for the total return investor that wants a steady increasing income.

DOW's 49.0 month total return baseline is 51.87%

Company Name 49.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage United Technologies +40.02% -11.85% 2.4%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below United Technologies has a good chart 2013, that shows almost no growth from the end of 2013 until present YTD. In a good year like 2013 UTX beat the DOW gain of 27% by 9%. The chart shows mixed results over the last 5 years to date. I prefer a more stable company that has constant growth each year and does not show the ups and downs of UTX.

UTX data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 25 ,2016 United Technologies reported earnings that meet expected at $1.56 and compared to last year at $1.37. Total revenue was higher at $14.6 Billion more than a year ago by 0.1% year over year and missed expected by $40 Million. This was a fair report with bottom line meeting expected and top line increasing. The next earnings will be out in April 2017 and is expected to be $1.39 compared to last year at $1.42. The company also continues its share buyback program at $3.5 Billion for 2017 and projects 2017 year earnings at $6.30 - $6.60.

Business Overview

United Technologies is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems.

Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

Its UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment, is the provider of heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration solutions.

The Company's Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet and general aviation markets.

2016 was a year of significant milestones for the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine and the F-35 program. From the conclusion of F135 development, to the F-35 being declared combat-ready by the U.S. Air Force, Pratt & Whitney is delivering on its reliability and affordability commitments for the propulsion system.

F-35 aircraft graphic with F135 UTX engine.

Source : United Technologies

Its UTC Aerospace Systems segment is a provider of aerospace products and is holding its own as shown in the graphic below.

Source: United Technologies

Over all United Technologies is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the need for a strong military with a increasing defense budget. The good cash flow provides UTX the capability to continue its growth by increased its revenue as the defense budget is hopefully increased by the President.

Also as a tail wind we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of United Technologies business should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.0%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates December 2016 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 2-3 increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe 1-2, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the January 25, 2017 earnings call Mr. Greg Hayes (Chairman and CEO) " So overall 2016 no drama, at the end of the day. Lot of challenges throughout the year but good execution by the entire team as a result we were able to meet all the commitments that we laid out for the year, so that's 2016. Let's focus now on 2017 for just a second. Lot of challenges ahead of us. I think all of us recognized we've got a new administration in Washington which has an agenda to be friendly to business and I think, we're anxious to see how all of that will play out certainly tax reform is the biggest single item that we're focused on this year."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of United Technologies business in the aerospace industrial business.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

United Technologies is an investment choice for the income investor with its above average yield of 2.4% and its fair total return over my test period. United Technologies will be added to its watch list and await the outcome of the defense budget for The Good Business Portfolio. UTX has solid growth potential for upward earnings as the aerospace industrial sector continues to grow with the defense budget and world aviation. If you want a steady growing income UTX may be the right investment for you, and don't mind that it almost matches the market long term.

