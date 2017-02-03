QVC Is Not Growing But It Is Very Profitable And Cheap

John Malone's son bought shares in QVC and you can also invest at the same price as him.

QVC has accumulated a lot of costs which it is now trying to strip off.

QVC has seen its revenue stagnate over the past 3 years, but it is working hard to grow its top line.

Investment Thesis

QVC (NASDAQ:QVCA), has seen its shares fall quite significantly in the last year. This is mostly unwarranted as the the company continues to be very profitable and has generated positive free cash flow every year over the last decade.

Also, John Malone's son Evan Malone has traded the stock profitably before and it appears he is at it again.

QVCA data by YCharts

Business Overview

QVC is one of the world's leading video and digital commerce retailers, offering a curated collection of brands to millions of customers around the globe each day through broadcast and the Internet.

Financials

The commerce company has very stable financials. Evidently, the company is no longer aggressively growing its top line as its revenue has stagnated over the past 3 years. However, it has achieved an average growth of 3.5% over the past decade. But more impressively, it has been using its excess cash to repurchase shares and this has boosted its bottom line CAGR by a respectable 12% over the past decade.

Source: Morningstar.com; author's calculations.

Room For Improvement

As QVC has grown its revenue, it has also increased its costs quite significantly. As is evident in the graph below, in the trailing twelve months, its operating margins have been negatively affected.

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

Management has accredited most of the margin compression to its aggressively discounting of jewelry, and to a lesser extent, apparel and accessories.

QVC's management is working hard to revert this temporary loss of control by stopping the hire of non-essential staff and controlling discretionary expenses. It believes that the hiccups it has had over the last 6 months are only short term in nature.

Additionally, management wants to minimize its capex to ~$185m-$195m, which is quite a steep decline from its previously guided $210m-220m. This will certainly help boost its free cash flow, and in time, regain investor confidence.

Share Repurchases

Below is a graph that shows that QVC's management has a history of aggressively repurchasing its shares. As of the latest quarter (2016 Q3), QVC had repurchased $188m.

John Malone

John Malone used to be a relatively unknown name in the investment world until Joel Greenblatt described in detail how he coattailed John Malone in a spin off of liberty media in the early 90s, making both of them a lot of money.

Furthermore, Malone had once said that any broadcasting company that was not highly levered was doing a disservice to its shareholders. The concept being that broadcasting companies have very stable recurring revenue streams, and that it is a lot cheaper to pay interest on debt than it is to pay 35% in taxes. Clearly, the same concept is being applied to QVC, which is quite levered itself.

Quite interestingly, back in early 2010, John Malone's son, Evan Malone bought up a huge position in QVC only to unload it roughly 18 months later for a 60% return. And it appears Evan Malone might be at it again, having bought a huge position in QVC at the end of 2016.

As I have tried to argue here, you can not only coattail Evan Malone by buying up shares in QVC and hold it for a short-term gain, you can also do it while having a margin of safety at the current share price.

Relative Valuation

In order to confirm that there is in fact a margin of safety, I performed both a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

Source: Morningstar.com

My favorite metric is the P/S ratio. I like it because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 1.3x sales. Currently, investors are less confident and only willing to pay 0.9x sales. The same can go for any other metric, P/B ratio, P/E ratio, P/Cash Flow multiple. So from a relative valuation stand, it is undervalued.

DCF Valuation

I confirmed the margin of safety when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $830M of FCF, with 6% growth over the next five years (assuming the turnaround is successful), before leveling off at 3% (which is marginally above inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 9%. I used 9% because, on the one hand, QVC is still somewhat cyclical, but on the other hand, management has a great history of using excess cash to repurchase shares. This brings the DCF to roughly $16.2B market cap or at least 25% upside to the current share price.

Conclusion

Investors will have to be patient and wait 12-18 months for clarity that the turnaround is being successfully enacted. Once investors have visibility that growth has returned to QVC, its share should appreciate by at least 25%.

On the other hand, for a less contentious stock idea, investors could consider this stock selling below intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.