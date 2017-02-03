Donnelley Financial Solutions - Spin-Off Facing Both Threats And Opportunities

If management can grow sales and margins there is real upside from current levels, but a lot of work remains to be done.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is the Financial Solutions business which was spun off from RR Donnelley last autumn. The parent company has split up its activities in three separate firms DFIN, the remainder of the parent company and LSC Communications (LKSD).

DFIN is a fairly stable business, although it faces some sales and margin erosion at current times, being somewhat problematic amidst a fairly leveraged balance sheet following the spin. That said, if management can turn the negative trends around, real upside might be within reach, as this remains a ¨show me first¨ story.

Who Is Donnelly Financial Solutions?

DFIN is the former financial division of RR Donnelley which focuses on catering global capital markets, global investment markets and language solutions.

The company is the smallest division of the former parent company but still generated a billion in sales for 2015, as the full year numbers for 2016 have not been released as of yet.

Half of total revenues are generated from the global capital markets business which makes filings on behalf of corporate customers and offers other compliance solutions as well as services in M&A and other capital transactions. The revenue contribution within this segment is split evenly between transaction related volumes and recurring compliance tasks. It should be said that M&A, IPO, debt sales and restructuring activity has been fairly good in recent years already which makes growth in this area hard to come by, as compliance related growth is stable but minimal.

The global investment markets segment is responsible for a third of sales by offering structure solutions to mutual funds, hedge funds and insurance companies, among others. Nearly all of these revenues result from recurring sources, being compliance related tasks. The dominance of RR Donnelley in this area is very prominent as the company holds a 41% market share for these filings in the mutual fund industry for instance.

A concern is that a fifth of filings are made by large players themselves, which is a concern given the concentration of scale in this area. While the company still counts giants like Fidelity and BlackRock among its customers, they might decide to make such filings in-house, which is a potential risk. The remaining part of the overll business comes from a small language solutions business and international sales.

Sales have gradually fallen from $1.08 billion in 2013 to $1.00 billion on a trailing basis, that is until the third quarter of 2016. Part of this seems to be the result of pressure to reduce costs across the industry. Insurers and asset managers have seen difficult years, as digitalization of filings puts pressure on pricing as well. Despite the pressure on the topline results, adjusted EBITDA margins have remained very stable at 19% of sales.

All in all, DFIN looks like a stable & integrated business with strong cash flows, driven by the fact that 60% of sales are classified as ¨recurring¨. While the company touts significant growth opportunities, there is a lot to prove in terms of operating performance, as such an achievement could warrant a higher valuation as well.

While the company has a dominant share of the market, it could find competition from purely software-driven companies such as Workiva (WK), which is an emerging competitor. While this player posts annualized sales of just $180 million a year and is posting losses, it is growing its sales at over 20%.

While one could argue that the President´s plans to reduce legislation pose a threat, I do not think that is the case. Most filings from corporate clients relate to press releases, earnings releases, capital structure changes and M&A among others. Reduced legislation with regards to insurance and mutual fund could pose a threat, but many solutions provided by DFIN are actually towards customers in that area, not to satisfy regulators.

The Valuation & Financial Position

DFIN posted sales of $1.00 billion on a trailing basis following the release of its third quarter results, accompanied by adjusted EBITDA of $183 million. Third quarter sales were down 3.1%, including a 50 basis point headwind from a strong dollar. That is quite a substantial currency headwind given that 85% of total revenues are generated in the US. While sales are still falling, the rate of sales declines in just half from the minus 6% number which has been reported for the first nine months of the year, suggesting that sequential revenue declines are improving in a meaningful manner.

Unfortunately, these third quarter results were not really commented on by management as you can see in this 10-Q filing, making it hard to understand the key short term drivers of the business.

The company reported a clean EBIT number of $138 million on a trailing basis, which unfortunately means that EBIT margins are down 3 percentage points compared to the year before. Amidst continued pressure on sales and dis-synergies of $10-$15 million following the spin-off, I can easily envision EBIT falling to $125 million.

The company ended the third quarter with $53 million in cash and $636 million in debt, for a $583 million net debt load, which is equivalent to 3.2 times adjusted EBITDA of $183 million. This is of course on the higher side as this number excludes pension liabilities of a closed underfunded plan. If these $68 million in liabilities are included, leverage ratios surpass 3.5 times.

As the cost of debt is fairly high at around 8%, I envision interest costs of $45 million per annum going forwards. That leaves a pre-tax profit number of $80 million, or $52 million after applying a 35% tax rate. With 32.4 million shares outstanding, this translates into earnings of $1.60 per share, suggesting that shares trade at just 15 times earnings.

Note however that sales are falling in low single digits as leverage remains on the higher side, while margins are coming down a bit as well, creating dim prospects for the near term.

Final Thoughts, Value Can Be Created

To purpose of a spin-off is to give management freedom to better run the company. If we believe that revenue declines can be halted and margins improve, there is certainly upside given this non-demanding valuation multiple. Part of this upside has to come from the fact that DFIN is no longer a small business in a big conglomerate. By now management is fully incentivized and accountable, as the freedom which goes into running own strategic decisions, M&A and capital structure should allow the company to re-gain operational momentum, as typically is the case for spin-offs.

If we model sales of $1.1 billion by 2019/2020 and EBITDA margins of 20%, I see potential for a clean EBIT number of $175 million. Assuming that leverage comes down and interest costs fall towards $30 million amidst a refinancing action, I end up with after-tax earnings of $87 million in such a scenario. That yields an earnings per share number of $2.60, a full dollar higher than today´s pro forma earnings number.

Such a recovery of the business and lower leverage could warrant a market multiple, for a potential $45 valuation by a year or two. There is a big if however, as management has to pull a lot of strings to turn negative momentum at this point in time.

To justify today´s valuation, management ¨simply¨ has to halt the current declines. While the company has not given much information about the current stance of the business alongside the third quarter results, we are left awaiting the fourth quarter results which probably will be released in February, as no final day has been announced. That will be crucial to learn more about the current operating momentum and plans to halt and reverse both sales and margin trends, so it can then be judged how credible those plans are.

As such it all depends on the momentum displayed by the business going forwards, as management has a lot to prove, but has been dealt a hand in which value can be created in the coming years. Unlike most other spin-offs, the investor presentation held by DFIN only talks about the current state of affairs, and does not lay out future objectives in terms of sales and margin achievements.

Given the lack of information about the current performance, I am eagerly awaiting the fourth quarter results. If the company would be able to stop sales and margin declines, which seems realistic, the current valuation can be defended. To find real upside, management will have to come up with credible growth and margin expansion plans, supported by its current strong market positioning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.