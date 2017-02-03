Is Google The Key To The Next Facebook?

Welcome to the Motivated issue of M&A Daily

Google

Snap (Pending:SNAP) is vying to become the next Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) when it IPOs. But looking at its newly disclosed registration statement, the key to the company might be Google (GOOG/GOOGL). Snap has a $2 billion contract with Google for cloud services that it could substantially expand in the future. Snap's revenue was over $400 million last year but they still lost over $500 million. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are cited as competitors. Snapchat has 158 million daily active users. It is growing but that growth has slowed.

If you would like to hear more about the pending IPO, please check out this recent podcast. In it, we come to the conclusion that it is good to be Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. Strengthening that point, Miranda Kerr's fiancée is getting an extra 3% of the company for his efforts in taking Snap public (in case his 22% stake in the company has not sufficiently motivated him to get out of bed in the morning). This compensation, worth around $750 million, is to,

Motivate him to continue growing our business and improving our financial results…

He has gone very fast and very far from this only a few years ago:

Macy's

Hudson's Bay (OTC:HBAYF) is interested in buying Macy's (NYSE:M). Such a deal could require a CFIUS review as well as HSR. For more on the target, please check out Unlocking Value at Macy's. For more on the history of its northern suitor, check out Frontier on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Entercom

Entercom (NYSE:ETM) filed the details of its CBS (NYSE:CBS) deal with the SEC.

InvenSense

The preliminary proxy was filed for the TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) acquisition of InvenSense (NYSE:INVN). The $0.58 arb spread offers a 12% IRR if the deal closes by August.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) deal with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to close around April 1. No joke.

Headwaters

Headwaters (NYSE:HW) shareholders vote today on their acquisition by Boral (OTCPK:BOALY).

Derma Sciences

HSR expires today for the Integra (NASDAQ:IART) acquisition of Derma Sciences (NASDAQ:DSCI).

Brocade

HSR expires today for the Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) acquisition of Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD).

Blue Nile

Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE) shareholders voted for the acquisition by Bow Street.

Stillwater

Sibanye (NYSE:SBGL) syndicated bridge financing for its Stillwater (NYSE:SWC) deal. The $0.94 spread offers a 15% IRR if the deal closes by June. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, SWC, HPE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.