Non-Manufacturing ISM Supports A Strong Economy

As always, I want to start with a short explanation of the things you are about to read in this article. The non-manufacturing ISM (also called NMI index) is a leading economic indicator. This means that we can see what we can expect in terms of growth in the services business over the next 1-3 months. The NMI index is always released after the official ISM manufacturing index. Both are leading.

I like to analyze the NMI index to get more insights about certain industries and to get a picture of the service sector health.

First, let's start with an overview of the NMI index. Services have accelerated in 2014 and started to decline in the second half of 2015. This is a delay of almost one entire year compared to the Q3/2014 slow down of the ISM index. The good news is that services have rallied in August/September of 2016. Both the manufacturing and services sector are accelerating.

The bad news is that the NMI index was not able to grow further. The January number came in at 56.5 which is slightly lower than the previous two months.

January's complete overview reveals that most major survey parts are down a little. Nonetheless are all parts still growing relatively fast.

Employment added another two points. This confirms the employment acceleration I have talked about in several articles. Regional manufacturing surveys and the official ISM index indicated more jobs strength.

Below, you can see hot every services industry performed in January.

The thing that is most interesting to me, is the fact that mining is growing again. It looks like we are seeing some real growth here. Note that this is one of the most cyclical industries and an indicator of real growth.

The last time mining performed this well was before the commodity peak of 2011.

Conclusion

Services are a bit weaker than one month ago. However, services are growing at an above average rate since the third quarter of 2016. This is supported by strong manufacturing numbers and the fact that employment is growing again.

We also see that very cyclical industries like mining, finance and retail keep performing really well. I expect to see further growth among coincident indicators like industrial production, durable goods orders and retail sales in the first half of 2017.

