GM: Well That Will Have An Impact

Just over a year ago, I covered General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM). In this piece I opined that this company was a buy based on shareholder-friendly policies and expectations for future performance. As 2016 progress I continued to like the name when it dipped under $30 and loved it under $27. Of course, now it is in the mid-$30s, and we might not see those sub-$30 levels again, barring a major market correction. In fact, barring disaster or a strong stock market pullback, it is very unlikely that we will see those levels again. Of course, when I said under $30 was a bargain, I was following up to my article where I cited that it was a name that was hard not to like. I talked about the high yield, the buyback and the improving aspects of the business. The company has turned around and has now been delivering strong earnings while growing revenues. And I think in 2017 we need to keep an eye on the data.

Why do I say that? Well, just this week, some key data was released that may impact the name. First, we learned that GM has saw sales declined in January, which was expected. However, unit sales were down less than expected. The company saw sales down 3.8% to 195,909 units. This is a beat versus the -4.3% that was expected by Kelley Blue Book. As a partial result of declining sales, the company also saw inventory jump. In fact inventory rose 53% versus December. Total days supply were 71 to end December 2016, but jumped to 108 to end January. This was a result of retail sales falling 4.9% during the month.

Now this comes off a month where GM reported gaining market share which was a major win. Just last month we saw GM picked up about 150 basis points to have 18.8% of the market share in December. Chevy was up 13%, GMC was up 6%, and both Buick and Cadillac were up 3% in December. Now above I mentioned the inventory issue. Well GM sees inventory levels easing in February as to end January it instituted adjustments to its passenger car production. As part of this move, the company now looks to move its more eco-friendly bolts.

Now, these declines will impact Q1 2017. From my viewpoint, all available data suggests Q4 will be a huge success. Q3 was also strong as I previously reported. With the company gaining market share I expect the financials to follow suit. Q1 is off to a bit of a shaky start but that is common to the industry for the most part. As we await Q4 results, expect incredible margins in North America and strong margins in China to continue. Europe has improved drastically over years past. Record revenues, record earnings, and overall solid margins are anticipated for Q4. I see the stock continuing to move higher longer term.

