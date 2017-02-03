The Stock Market Will Follow This Path

Everyone gives an opinion on the next major trend of the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY). While it may be boring to some, marking a position is part of human nature. With the amount of data and indicators available, some are able to conclude that the market will fall soon, while others believe in a continuation of the bulls. But let us think for a moment. With President Trump at the helm of the United States, can anything be taken for granted in the near future? If we want to be realistic (or optimistic) we will say that the stock market does not let itself be shaken like a small bush suffering the gust of wind. The stock market has its own strength that is given by reflecting the whole set of facts, data and indications about products and companies.

Look at this spectacular chart for the United States. It gives us the state of the economy in the near future and, possibly, the future situation of the stock market.

Chart of the Day

Based on many decades of study and research the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI)'s forecasts are extraordinary credible. The model does not reduce the economy to past standards that are extrapolated into the future. The ECRI is the only organization that advances warnings about recessions. While signaling future changes before the fact, investors now have a tool to define the economy's direction.

This index is composed of seven leading indexes - three on crucial economic factors (economic growth, inflation and employment) and four on decisive sectors (services, manufacturing, construction, and foreign trade).

Typically, any significant climb in the index indicates the end of a recession by around two months in advance. The most interesting for us now is the following signal: when a relevant decline in the index takes place, a recession will follow about ten months later. The evolution of this index can be consulted here.

Analyzing the chart we can find that there is no recession in sight, only the possibility of a correction in the index. This may lead to the continuation of the upward trend.

Conclusion

While the ECRI Leading Index has surged over the past year - which is a favorable sign for the short term, it's obvious that this rise is very steep, almost excessive. Although the index is at all-time record highs nothing points to a reversal and, at the most, only a possible correction may be on the horizon.

