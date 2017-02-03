CVS - Buy The Dip Pre-Earnings

Buy CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on the dip and before earnings on the 7th. In the last 4 days, CVS's equity is down 6%, and is hovering near 52-weeks lows once again. This decrease has primarily been because of the news that the PBM market may be the next target for Trump and regulators. CVS also faces pressures from competitors in its retail segment. However, these struggles are being aggressively priced into the equity price while two main tail winds I believe are being under appreciated. Also, according to analyst estimates (which should be taken with a grain of salt) are forecasting a very limited downside risk on the stock at its current valuation.

Pressures:

The three biggest players in the PBM marketplace are CVS Health, ExpressScripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), and United Health (NYSE:UNH). Express Scripts is the only pure play on the PBM market out of the three listed above. Trump suspects that PBMs have been gouging insurers and consumers, and could possibly set up a federal agency to oversee this market area. Some of the strategies that regulators are worried about are rebate pumping and/or spread pricing. Spread pricing is where PBMs charge the insurer a higher cost than what is paid to the pharmacy. If regulators discover that competitors in this marketplace have been gouging consumers, they could suppress drug prices. With more regulation in the market it could cut into the PBM margins, and hamper the revenue growth seen in the last year for CVS. The PBM market is also under fire by a renowned short seller, Citron Research, who famously shorted Valeant (NYSE:VRX), has attacked Express Scripts for what they call being "The John Gotti of the Pharmaceutical Industry."

CVS is also facing pressure from its competitors, namely Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA). In 2016, Walgreens lost Tricare, who once drove 9.4 million military personnel to have their prescriptions filled. The loss of this revenue stream will be seen in fourth quarter 2016. Along with the lost revenue streams, the merger of Walgreens and Rite Aid has also been looming over CVS's head.

Tailwinds:

As I described above, there is a risk in the PBM segment for CVS. However, the PBM segment only makes up 37% of their total operating profit. This is compared to Express Scripts where they are pure play on the value of the PBM market. For instance, per Citron Research, if ESRX lost half of their drug rebates they could lose 30% of their earnings per share. This could be realistic if Trump instituted a federal agency, which has been suspected to happen. With this information in hand, you would suspect that Ex press Scripts would be valued at a significant discount compared to CVS Health with P/E ratio, right? But that just isn't the case, Express Scripts is valued at 15.76 P/E vs. CVS Health being valued at 16.03. If a crackdown on the PBM market is foreseen that than this valuation makes no sense. This valuation may be explained away by shorts by saying that the increased competition in the retail market is depressing the stock price. However, recently CVS got great news because RiteAid must divest more retail stores then they had previously budgeted to continue their merger with Walgreens. Although this doesn't mean that CVS is going to suddenly spark huge growth again in this market. But I would argue their customer base will be more protected than it would have been if the original plan went through

The second tailwind that CVS faces is something driven by Trump and his new policies. Trump on the campaign trail spoke often of tax reform across the United States. Obviously, this plan has not been laid out in detail, but in almost any way you cut it a tax reduction will benefit CVS Health. I make this statement because CVS is highly concentrated in areas that have astronomical taxes. In the last 12 months, their effective tax rate was a mind boggling 38.7%. Any federal tax cut would make a massive difference for CVS's earnings, and could greatly offset the reduced growth seen in the retail marketplace.

Limited Risk

Analyst's predictions should be always taken with a grain of salt, because let's be honest no one is always right. However, if you use the 23 price targets given by analysts you get a range of $66.90 to $114 with an average of 87.95. Based off these numbers, investors would see a possible downside of 10.6%, a maximum return of 52.4%, and an average return of 17.6%. Did I fail to mention the dividend? If you were to purchase now, you would receive a yield of 2.54% on top of your possible capital gains.