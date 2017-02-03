Johnson & Johnson Just Raised The Bar For Pharma M&A, Just As The Sector Comes To Life

Recently, the Large Pharma CEOs met with President Trump, which went better than the market anticipated. That paved the way for a broader healthcare and biotech rally. Additionally, the recent proposed acquisition of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) just increased the price for future buyouts.

The friendly meeting between President Trump and the CEOs of the Pharmaceuticals led to the industry taking off. Shares of the NASDAQ Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) are up nearly 3.5% in just three trading days. There was nothing in this meeting that had not been said for the most part with other industry leaders. President Trump spoke about deregulation, tax cuts and a faster FDA approval process. Of course, in return, the President wants jobs to come back to the US.

The meeting helped to spark the sector back to life, but it doesn't solve the bigger issues for the Big Pharma. Growth, which none of them seems to have. Case in point is Johnson & Johnson - revenue grew by 2% in 2016, what do you do? You pay $30 billion for Actelion. JNJ is paying 15 times Actelion's $2 billion in revenue and does not even get the Actelion pipeline. JNJ only gets a 16% stake in the newly created R&D business and the option to buy another 16% through convertible notes! All of this to add $2 billion in revenue for a company that just did $71.9 billion in 2016. That equates to about a 3% improvement in top line growth.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is no different either; it had top line growth of 8%. In fact, PFE just announced a $5 billion share buyback on February 3rd. This will help to boost the appearance of EPS growth, but does nothing to grow revenue. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) had top-line growth of just 6% in 2016. PFE currently has 2017 forward P/E of nearly 13, while LLY sits at 19 and JNJ is at 16. So what do companies that can't grow organically do? They grow through acquisitions.

In the video above we talk in detail about why many of these companies will be forced to continue to buy smaller companies for growth. We did this video as a supplement to this article.

For most of these companies, they are in a very tight spot - try to develop new drugs on their own or go and acquire new business. Unfortunately, the price to make acquisitions may have just gone significantly higher. JNJ just set the bar for paying up; one needs to remember that before talks of JNJ buying Actelion started circulating, Actelion was trading around 135 Swiss francs in November; the deal JNJ agreed to worked out for a price of 280 Swiss francs. That is more than a 100% premium. Not cheap! That is what happens, though, when year-over-year revenue growth is 2.6%, such as JNJ's in 2016.

For now, though, it would seem the market just seems relieved that the President is not going to try to put a cap on prices or price controls. My thought had always been that it was unlikely he would do that. It just seems to go against his business instincts. In the end, it sounds like by giving these companies tax breaks and easing regulations he hopes to lower their expenses and therefore put less pressure on them to have to raise prices. Additionally, faster approval will save these companies more money as well and should allow for competition to come to the market at a much more rapid pace.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has been one stock that has caught my attention the last three days, with shares of the company rising nearly 8.5% since the Pharma meeting with President Trump. Shares of AGN have been entrenched in a vicious downtrend for over a year now, with shares falling from around $340 to as low as nearly $185! That is a fall of just about 45%. AGN shares have successfully broken out of this downward spiral. The recent breakout could be an exquisite sign for higher prices for AGN and most likely the sector overall.

For now, the drug pricing issue which the market has been worrying about since September of 2015 seems to have abated. The meeting with President Trump was constructive and better than most anticipated. Still it does not solve the broader issue for the large-cap pharmas, which will still be growth. This will cause many of these companies to go out and buy growth. This likely means higher price tags, which will bring higher valuations as well, with higher stock prices.

