Pretium Resources Announces It Is Ahead Of Schedule And Total Project Capital Increased 16.4%

Another positive, PVG has sufficient cash to complete the construction of the Brucejack Mine and are assessing its working capital requirements during the first three months of production.

The total project capital estimate has been increased from $696.8 million to $811.1 million. A difference of $114.3 million or an increase of 16.4%.

The company is running ahead of schedule by approximately two months and it is a plus. PVG has 110k tonnes of ore stockpiled for commissioning already.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

This article is an update of my preceding article published on December 21, 2016.

Investment thesis:

Pretium Resources, is an exceptional gold and silver start-up with scheduled completion end of this year. The future mine has delivered impressive drilling results and should be one of the best gold mines in Canada when it will be declared commercial officially.

However, not everything ran smoothly and the next nine months will be critical, as always. The question is basically, if whether the mine will be completed with a sufficient budget or not?

Often, hiccup of the last minute force the company to use the equity financing again to allow a smooth transition and time to fully produce. The second element is the uncertainty related to the real production versus what has been announced and PVG is not free from controversy in this domain either.

Finally, gold and silver prices are essential components when it comes to investing in PVG. After some encouraging signs early last year, gold price came under pressure with the strong dollar and the FED raising interest rates. Gold is often traded as a hedge against the dollar and a safe refuge in case of economical problems. The result is that the gold price dropped under $1,200/Oz. from a high of $1,350+/Oz., and since then seems to stabilize around $1,200-$1,225/Oz., which is not high enough to be 100% confident.

The main focus now will be about the mine final completion with commissioning (cold/dry and hot/wet commissioning) and production results.

This article is addressing a few topics that will help you in this process.

Commentary:

Today, February 3, 2017, Pretium Resources released the following:

Is pleased to report the acceleration of commissioning of the Brucejack Mine with dry commissioning now scheduled to commence in March and wet commissioning scheduled to commence in early April. In addition, an updated forecast of the capital cost to complete construction of the Brucejack Mine has been completed. The capital cost, including working capital, is now estimated to be US$811.1 million, an increase of 16.4% from the February 2016 capital cost estimate.

The company is running ahead of schedule by about two months and it is a positive and have a good amount of ore stockpiled too.

Over 110,000 tonnes of ore has been stockpiled on surface and underground in preparation for mill commissioning. Underground development is well advanced with eleven stopes crosscut on two levels in preparation for long-hole drilling and cross cutting of a further four stopes in progress. Long-hole drills are being mobilized, with long-hole drilling expected to commence the second week of March.

However, the total project capital has been increased from $696.8 million to $811.1 million. A difference of $114.3 million or an increase of 16.4%.

The total project capital cost forecast (the "February 2017 Forecast") to complete construction of the Brucejack Mine, including contingencies, is US$811.1 million, an increase of 16% from the February 2016 capital cost estimate of US$696.8 million. The February 2017 Forecast includes US$68.8 million of working capital for the first three months of production, but does not take into account any revenue generated during this period.

In my preceding article I talked about three different issues.

Cash on hand has been reduced significantly in the 3Q'16 and I wonder if the company will be able to complete the mine without another potential financing in 2Q'17? Working capital was C$153.2 million -- $US 114.3 million -- end of 3Q'16. I see it as a close call, right now. The issue is significant because any new financing will translate directly to a lower stock price through dilution. A lingering question regarding the quality of the deposit dating back from 2013 with Stathcona, that will not be solved until commercial production will be achieved. "Brucejack is not a homogeneous deposit, so the problems of estimation should perhaps be in some ways more analogous to trying to assess a resource for a high grade narrow vein deposit running through a host rock which is otherwise devoid of significant mineralization. In the Brucejack case the host rock carries reasonable low grade gold values and this muddies the waters in terms of overall resource and reserve evaluation, but should improve the economics when it comes to mining." More importantly, Pretium Resources is moving in correlation with the gold prices. Since the gold "euphoria" we have experienced in July/August 2016, the precious metal lost its shine very quickly with the FED raising interest twice, and the "Trump effect". The almighty gold price in 2017? I am not particularly bullish for H1 2017, but we may get some positive traction in the second half of 2017. Hopefully back to $1,300+ per ounce.

The company released also an Investor fact sheet on January 2017.

Fact sheet main topics:

1 - Proven and Probable Mineral reserves for Valley of the Kings (at Jan 2017): 8.1 million ounces gold (15.6 Mt @ 16.1 g/t gold).

2 - Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 188.2 million shares.

3 - Working Capital $153.2M (at Sept. 30, 2016)

The company indicated the following:

Working Capital With the remaining draw under the US$540 million construction financing and available cash on hand, we have sufficient cash to complete the construction of the Brucejack Mine and are assessing our working capital requirements during the first three months of production.

This is re-assuring and seems to answer my first inquiry, whether PVG has sufficient cash to complete the mine or not. It implies that the company will not require further financing until the completion of the mine is done, however, PVG may still need extra financing during the first three months of production. Something to monitor closely.

The second topic will have to wait until production is declared commercial. As always, the mine will have to show that the real production matches what has been expected.

The third topic, is by far the most sensitive for the company at present. It is clear that PVG is trading in correlation with the gold price.

I am echoing here Kitco news here:

RBC Capital Markets looks for gold to average $1,245 an ounce in 2017 and $1,303 in 2018, according to a report released Friday. The bank sees a recovery after the tumble in prices that has occurred since the U.S. presidential election. "Gold's nosedive after the election has given us a clean base from which to start the year," the bank said. "This leaves room for seasonal drivers to breathe some life back into the yellow metal as we march through the first two months of the year."

This view can be discussed, of course, but it gives a good estimate of what can turn out to be 2017 for the gold investors. Based on about $1,250/ Oz average, PVG is indicating very impressive IRR of well over 30% ($1,100/Oz is 28.5% post tax).

Conclusion:

PVG presents a strong financial position, right now, despite a significant project cost increase of 16.4% that may eventually create some "tightness" in working capital at the end of 2017.

The gold price is also a dependable ally for the near future of the company stock, with an estimated average for gold well over $1,200/ Oz.

Technically, PVG trade within a right-angled broadening wedge (falling wedge), which is a bullish pattern suggesting a potential re-test of the $12 later, or a less likely correction to $9.25, depending on gold price staying above $1,175/ Oz or not.

I recommend now a hold while the stock is testing resistance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Restarted a small long position between $7.75 and $7 late December.