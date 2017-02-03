Kohl's Market Value Is $3 Billion Less Than Cost Of Treasury Stock

Directors received a $30,000 retainer in 2005, and it has increased to $100,000 for 2015.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) Board of Directors has routinely authorized, and approved share repurchase plans the past decade. Long-term owners of Kohl's have seen roughly $10.2 billion of their cash exchanged for the shares repurchased. The balance sheet for October 29, 2016, contained $10.22 billion worth of treasury stock. The treasury stock might be an overhang depressing the share price, as it could be sold or used for an acquisition.

Today, Kohl's has a market capitalization of approximately $7 billion, or $3 billion less than the cash used to repurchase shares.

Kohl's has seen its market capitalization decline 57% the past decade, see chart.

Therefore, it does not appear that the share repurchases created value. The share price is 16% lower than where it was on December 31, 2005, see chart.

The funds used to repurchase shares could have been allocated as cash dividends, or some of it could have been used to pay store staff bonuses. SEC filings show that the board has enjoyed a 330% increase in pay since 2005. The board retainer in 2005 was $30,000 and has increased to $100,000 for 2015.

Had the market capitalization of Kohl's increased during the past decade then it could be argued that the increased Board compensation was well earned.

Directors who are not employees of the Company or its subsidiaries received an annual retainer fee of $30,000 in fiscal 2005. From the 2016 Proxy Statement Pursuant to our Non-Employee Director Compensation Program, Directors who are not our employees or employees of our subsidiaries receive an annual retainer fee of $100,000.

The return on assets and return on equity have fallen the past decade, see chart.

Share repurchase proponents will no doubt suggest that share repurchases can be more tax efficient than the payment of dividends. In theory, they have a point, but the Kohl's stock price today is lower than it was a decade ago. Therefore, should shareholders decided to sell, they will avoid capital gain taxes.

How will share repurchase advocates explain the 16% decline in the share price since December 31, 2005? Is a decade too short of a period for share repurchases to work?

Capital allocation strategy needs to be reviewed.

The retail industry is tough. Therefore debt levels should be modest relative to equity. The debt-to-equity ratio has increased at Kohl's.

Bondholders should be confident that the stock price will perform well. Kohl's 6.875% bonds, due in 2037, have fallen over 10% so far in 2017 (see chart). It appears that something has shaken bondholder confidence. The current price of the 2037 bonds is close to its 99.78 offering price.

It is unknown if Kohl's market capitalization would be higher today had the $10.2 billion used to repurchase stock been returned to owners via a cash dividend. However, if the market capitalization were constant, shareholders would have $3 billion more than the current market capitalization of $7 billion.

Maybe it is time for management and the board to be rewarded based on the return on assets and the increase in market capitalization, rather than the return on equity and the share price. That might have management and the board of directors looking long-term, which may stop the constant financial engineering.

Year Shares Repurchased (Millions) Cost (Millions) 2016 9 months Not found in 10-Q 441 2015 17 1,000 2014 12 677 2013 15 799 2012 26 1,300 2011 46 2,300 2010 19 1,000 2009 0 0 2008 6 261 2007 13 745 2006 27 1,600 Total 10,123 Source data: SEC 10-K and 10-Q

If a CEO came into the boardroom stating that $10 billion was spent on acquisitions, and that the firm is now valued at $7 billion, would the board and shareholders be happy? That is what has happened under the share repurchase program. Would the board approve a 330% increase in compensation for this performance? That is the increase in the board retainer from 2005 to 2015.

Bottom line

Investors might return to the financial markets in greater numbers and dollars if they were confident that would enjoy the success of the firm by way of dividends.

Kohl's share price is expected to remain under pressure until bondholders become more confident. And allocating funds for share repurchases is not expected to increase bondholder confidence. Kohl's has a challenge ahead with higher debt and the expected increase for interest rates. Might Kohl's sell some its treasury stock to reduce it debt?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.