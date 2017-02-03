FNFV Group (FNFV) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FNFV Group (NYSE:FNFV)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 2, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Daniel Murphy - Senior Vice President and Treasurer

William Foley - Chairman

Brent Bickett - Executive Vice President and Corporate Strategy

Analysts

Chas Tyson - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Jason Deleeuw - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC

Daniel Murphy

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2016 FNFV earnings conference call. Joining me today are FNF Chairman, Bill Foley; EVP, Brent Bickett; and CFO, Tony Park. Bill will begin with a brief strategic overview and Brent will then review our portfolio company investments, we’ll then open the call for your questions and finish with some concluding remarks from Bill.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts including statements about our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to the risks and other factors detailed in our press release dated yesterday, and in the statement regarding forward-looking information, risk factors and other sections of FNF’s Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Bill Foley.

William Foley

Thank you, Dan. 2016 was an eventful year on both the monetization and investment front for FNFV. On the monetization side, we completed the sale of our minority interest in Stillwater Insurance in June for gross cash proceeds of $36 million, and in November we received approximately $37 million of cash from the sale of the FleetCor shares held in escrow.

On the investment side, we made a $22 million investment in the debt of Colt Defense in January and added to our ownership position in Del Frisco’s common stock, bringing our total investment in DFRG to $44 million. In March, we made a $47 million additional capital investment in Ceridian to fund the continued growth of the Dayforce product line.

We will continue to focus on the growth financial performance and monetization of our current investments, while seeking attractive future investments that will create value for our shareholders. We also continued to repurchase our own shares during 2016. In the fourth quarter, we repurchased 220,000 shares for a total cost of approximately $2.7 million, thereby reducing FNFV’s share count to approximately 66.4 million shares. In total, for 2016, we repurchased nearly 5.7 million shares for approximately $62 million.

Finally, in December, we announced a tax-free plan in which we intend to redeem all FNFV tracking stock shares and exchange those shares for shares of common stock of FNFV. After completion of the exchange, FNFV will be a standalone publicly traded common stock. We recently filed a private letter ruling request with the IRS and are working through the transaction documentation to meet a third quarter 2017 closing.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brent Bickett to review the portfolio companies.

Brent Bickett

Thank you, Bill. Ceridian HCM generated quarter fourth quarter revenue of $189 million, or 2.2% increase over the fourth quarter 2015. This is the fourth straight quarter of total company revenue growth and consistent with the 2.5% revenue growth generated on a year-over-year basis.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter was just over $25 million, a 9% decline from the fourth quarter 2015, driven primarily by incremental investment in sales, marketing, and implementation resources for Dayforce. In the fourth quarter, cloud-based revenue was $88 million, a 35% increase over the fourth quarter 2015.

For the full-year 2016, cloud-based revenue was nearly $300 million, or a 33% growth over full-year 2015. 225 Dayforce customers were signed and 190 went live on the cloud platform during the fourth quarter. Life to date, 3,300 customers have been signed and 2,340 have gone live on the platform. Demand remains strong for the Dayforce product suite and recent investments in implementation processes and procedures are resulting in significant efficiencies in implementation costs and timelines.

2017 is a pivotal year for Ceridian, as we expect total revenue growth to accelerate compared to the prior year and EBITDA to show marked improvement over 2016, as Ceridian gains more scale in its cloud-based business.

American Blue Ribbon generated fourth quarter revenue of $298 million, a 7% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $13 million, for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.3%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $25 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Same-store sales in the aggregate declined by 5%, as 99 same-store sales growth of 0.1% was offset by an 8.3% decline at O’Charley’s, a 4.7% decrease at Village Inn, and a 4.3% decline at Bakers Square. Nine did generate a 15th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth, while O’Charley’s continues to struggle in a difficult environment for casual dining – for casual and family dining concepts, and the family dining brands continued to be impacted by the emphasis on all-day breakfast from some industry players.

OneDigital continues to post strong results generating fourth quarter revenue of nearly $39 million and adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million, representing 25% and 26% growth respectively over the fourth quarter of 2015. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 20.4%.

For full-year 2016, total revenue was $148 million and adjusted EBITDA was more than $32 million. Organic revenue growth for 2016 was a healthy 9.7%. OneDigital also continues to execute on its strategic acquisition program by closing 11 transactions in 2016, including expansion into new markets, such as Minneapolis, St. Louis, Houston, and Maryland. Building on the success of 2016, we expect OneDigital to continue its strong revenue and EBITDA growth trajectory in 2017.

Finally, at December 31, 2016, FNFV’s book value was approximately $916 million, or $13.78 per FNFV share based on a share count of 66.4 million shares. This includes $129 million in holding company cash, an increase of approximately $30 million from September 30, caused primarily by the receipt of $37 million in cash from the sale of FleetCor shares held in escrow at Ceridian, and the $3 million spent on repurchase of shares in the quarter.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chas Tyson - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Hi, guys, good afternoon. First question is on the restaurants. I just wanted to get a little more color on the weakness there at O’Charley’s and Ninety Nine coming down from its prior stronger growth rates in the first three quarters of the year. What do you guys see there during the quarter and what – how are you guys thinking about it into 2017?

Brent Bickett

It was interesting. We really hit a pothole. I think the industry did in a large part, but particularly family dining and casual dining in the November, December timeframe. I think it caught our operators a little bit by surprise. They were anticipating it being a little bit stronger.

Ninety Nine did weather the fourth quarter far better. I mean, they did experience positive same-store sales, and their performance has been obviously stronger than anybody that we’ve seen up in that region of the country. So Ninety Nine is going strong.

We started making some changes. As we looked at O’Charley’s, there was a lot – as we’re looking at it, there was a lot of, what I would say, short-term decisions that were made that benefited the company, the brand, and the short-term but were not beneficial longer-terms and in terms of the ability to continue to attract and get the customers that came into the store to have them come back.

So we are going through the basics to develop a long-term successful, foundational base of delivering great food at a great price. But we’re – but it’s going to be – it’s going to be a little bit more of a haul than we anticipated based upon some of the decisions that were made in the past.

Family dining is still being hit very competitively, because Village Inn and Bakers Square, they’re known for breakfasts. And that breakfast segment, once McDonald’s jumped in, was kind of like everybody else decided that was a great idea decided to jump in as well.

So we are – but we think we could battle there and compete very well for that customer base, it’s our core competency. So we have a good management team in place than we anticipate getting that back to where it was.

As you might recall, prior to this year, it had experienced same-store sales growth rather consistently. So we’re just bringing it back to what we do best, which is delivering great pancakes, great eggs and bacon, and get that core customer back. But it’s a challenging environment for casual dining and family dining brands as we look at it today.

Chas Tyson

Okay. And then for 2017, how are you guys thinking about the monetization plan? I mean, are there any opportunities you see in your current portfolio? I know that ABRH and OneDigital are ones you’ve talked about in the past about potential opportunities, but not sure if you see anything on the calendar this year?

Brent Bickett

Well, if you walk through each of them, I mean, Ceridian is hitting exactly what we expected in 2016. So it’s first milestone was growing total company revenue growth. Second milestone was making sure, we have all the businesses that we want to invest in and grow on a go-forward basis and sell and dispose of those that didn’t fit that profile. So those have been accomplished and the revenue growth is there.

The next element that we’re seeing and we’re seeing a lot of positive developments inside the company that we’ll see this to fruition is getting total revenue growth now to accelerate, because the cloud-based business is growing so rapidly that it’s finally getting the scale to help better cover the expensing, the implementation costs and sales and marketing costs that we incur and expense on an as-incurred basis.

So as we look at 2017, we think is going to be a massive value driver once we’re able to demonstrate that A, total company revenue growth is accelerating, i.e., the growth in the cloud-based business is far outpacing the attrition of the payroll bureau business. So total revenue growth would be substantially higher than what we experienced in 2016. So that’s one element as investors we’re looking for.

The second is to have EBITDA as we just look at the cloud-based business to get from being negative, which it is today for those – for the items I described to see that later in the year potentially and it would be a third quarter to fourth quarter event to see that flip to positive and total EBITDA to accelerate from the – what we think is the bottom that occurred in 2016.

So we’re optimistic as investors. They’re winning in the marketplace. They’re improving their MPS scores. So I think it’s an important time for us as investors to continue to ride this, demonstrate those value points that I just described, and see what happens towards the end of the year.

We are winning some pretty interesting customers against the who’s who of competitors. And I – as an M&A guy by background, that typically gets attention of your competitors. And so we’re pretty optimistic on where the business is trajecting right now, but we’re going to likely hold. And then if you move down to Digital, obviously performing extremely well. Our return on equity is is phenomenal.

As we’ve mentioned in prior quarter calls, we kind of had a benchmark of getting this business up to a $50 million EBITDA trajectory. We finished 2016 at $32 million. But we – but a lot of the acquisitions that I mentioned were weighted in in the latter half of the year.

So as you annualize those and look at some organic revenue growth, I mean, we’re pretty optimistic, we’re going to have with no acquisitions in 2017 a pretty impressive growth year. But we have a pretty decent pipeline of M&A deals as well that we think can get us towards that trajectory of $50 million, which I think opens up very attractive monetization opportunities, whether we choose to look at the public markets on the one hand and/or strategic alternatives or sales alternatives on the other hand.

So, again, I think it’s a good investment for us to hold, as we look through 2017. EBITDA is accelerating rapidly. We’re making a terrific return on investment. So it might be a pretty quiet year on divestitures. I’ll also add, we did announce that we are going – that FNF is going to distribute the shares of the tracking stock in exchange for public company shares.

So there will be really no impact to FNFV shareholders, but we’ve got to be a little bit cautious, because we have to get audits done and we have the filings with the SEC that we need to do. So, where – we don’t necessarily want to do any big corporate transactions that might push that timeframe further out than it needs to be for us to affect that transaction.

Chas Tyson

Okay. Thanks so much, guys.

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Hey, guys, good morning.

William Foley

Good morning.

Brent Bickett

Good morning.

John Campbell

Just wanted to run through the Ceridian business. Is it as simplistic as, I mean, I guess, just thinking about Dayforce and the cloud business versus the rest of the kind of legacy business. Is there a way that you could break that out and potentially could that be sold as a standalone? Could you IPO just the SaaS side of it? It seems like there is pretty tremendous value there?

Brent Bickett

Well, they’re linked together, so I think the answer is really no. We wouldn’t and have not conceived of separating. They feed off each other. There has been a lot of migrations from the bureau to the cloud-based business, and we expect that to continue. And in some ways to look at, it’s a built-in customer base as well. So, we think it’s a combined piece and the bureau business will have legs. I mean, there’s not – we don’t see a scenario in the near-term, where that business – there always will be a base of business that will be attractive for us to own.

John Campbell

Okay, that makes sense. And then the DFRG stake, it looks like you guys came down off of that a little bit. What are your plans there? Are you just being opportunistic?

Brent Bickett

Exactly. I mean, we came in at 2014, and when we bought in, the restaurant stocks were under some pressure. We thought things might actually even deteriorate further to give us more of a buying opportunity, but they sort of bounced back off those levels. So we just thought it prudent just to trim a little bit of the position.

John Campbell

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just last question, on the digital insurance side, you mentioned that some of the M&A was kind of back-half loaded. Can you maybe size up a little bit of the EBITDA contribution you expect to roll over into 2017?

Brent Bickett

It’s probably in the $5 million, roughly.

John Campbell

Okay.

Brent Bickett

Maybe a touch more.

John Campbell

Okay, great. That’s it for me.

Brent Bickett

If you would have annualized all the transactions, so it’s in that ballpark.

John Campbell

Okay, excellent. Thanks, guys.

Brent Bickett

You’re welcome.

Jason Deleeuw - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yes, thank you. So on OneDigital just kind of following up on that, I think total revenue growth in 2016 was like 28%, organic was about 10%. It sounds like there’s still a healthy pipeline, and then there’s still some kind of rollover from the M&A activity in 2016, so just trying to think about the revenue growth on OneDigital and trying to get to that $50 million of EBITDA kind of target. Is – are we going to need some margin expansion to get to that $50 million? Can we anticipate that, or is it just kind of growing the revenue from here?

Brent Bickett

Well, the company did and with our encouragement spend some more on sales and marketing starting in 2015 and 2016. And I think the strong organic revenue growth we experienced of 9.7% in 2016 is reflective of those – of the success of those efforts. So but that did have a negative impact somewhat on our margins from 2015 of 22.2% to 2016 at 21.8% EBITDA margin.

Going forward, however, now that we’ve absorbed those sales and marketing costs and as revenue and EBITDA accelerate, we do expect margin expansion on the core business in 2017. So I think you’ll see both continued healthy revenue growth and EBITDA growth probably not just so much what we’ve seen in prior years, but on a larger base and you’ll see some margin expansion too.

Jason Deleeuw

Okay, thanks. That’s helpful. And then on Ceridian, it sounds like we’re going to get an inflection point here on the top line growth in 2017. Also looks like we’re going to get some expanding margins. But I think, as an outsider, it’s a little bit difficult to kind of expect what type of margin expansion we can get. Is there any help you can kind of give us? You came in at 9.5% EBITDA margin in 2016. It was a little over 9% in 2015. It was kind of low teens, I believe before that. I mean, are we trying to get back to the low teens, or are the aspirations even higher?

Brent Bickett

So, as you know, we don’t give guidance in that business, although I would, again, reiterate that. 2016 we think was the low point of EBITDA and therefore EBITDA margin. So we are as a Board and as investors expect an EBITDA margin to expand in 2017, mostly because of the significant growth in the cloud-based revenue that’s covering more and more of those implementation costs.

So, yes, you’ll see EBITDA margins, I think, expanding healthily in 2017 and frankly going forward. So, we will continue to report that as we roll through the quarters this year.

William Foley

Yes, you might supplement it, Brent, with the kind of – with the idea that what you mentioned that every time we implemented a cloud-based customer, we expense all of the implementation costs. And so we’ve just got to the point, where the cloud-based revenue is exceedingly the implementation costs and therefore, we are moving to positive EBITDA on the cloud-based revenue.

So with 2,200 or 2,300 customers converted and another 900 or so in the queue, and we’re selling the product like crazy. The whole business is not unsimilar to Black Knight in that we can now start looking and projecting at what is going to be converted, when it’s going to be converted, how much is going to cost, and then how much our EBITDA margins will start expanding. So we have high expectations for the EBITDA margins expanding. But while they’re going to expand significantly in 2017, the big turn is going to be in 2018 and there after.

Jason Deleeuw

Got it. Thank you.

William Foley

Yes, exactly.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks. And then just the last question, just what’s the outlook for new investment opportunities? I know given what the markets have done in the last few months, evaluations have kind of moved in the opposite direction that you would want. But just would like to get your thoughts on what you’re seeing out there for opportunities, new investments, or does it just make sense to keep investing maybe make more investments in the existing portfolio?

William Foley

We have a couple of opportunities we’re looking at. As Brent said, with the spin-off in process, we have to be a little careful about the financial statements that are being prepared and being submitted to the IRS. You’re right that things have moved up in valuations. We’re particularly interested in the healthcare side because of our relationship with Triple Tree, our merchant bank, investment bank and investment partner. And they continue to give us opportunities that are not early-stage, but kind of mid-stage companies, almost like Digital was when we bought that three or four years ago.

So and we have about $120 million cash. We’ve liquidated a bit of the DFRG, so that raised a bit more cash. And we have some potential cash infusions that we’re looking at. We’re trying to get to the point where we have $300 million or $400 million of cash on hand to make three or four significant investments with leverage. So that’s kind of our goal, but we have to be a little cautious right now with – since we’re in the middle of the spin-off.

Jason Deleeuw

Thank you very much.

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC

Thanks. My question was along the lines of the last one, so it’s more of a follow-up. But to-date, I know you did Colt and Del Fresco’s, but it seemed like FNFV has been more of a disposition vehicle. And some of the most attractive investments have been buying its own stock. So, I guess, number one, did FNF seriously consider buying this in? And number two, is there any way we should be thinking about the strategy going forward, including could we ever see external money raised here and a bigger push on this kind of venture cap effort?

William Foley

I think you’ve kind of got it, Geoff, that once the spin-out is effectuated, we would anticipate raising some third-party cash – third-party money and actually creating a larger base of cash on hand to make various investments. And that’s one of the reasons we want to get FNFV out from the FNF tracking stock umbrella, which in retrospect maybe we should have created a company and spun it out to start with, because all we did was make sure we couldn’t be index qualified by doing the tracking stock.

So we’re anxious to get this spin-out accomplished, to let FNFV in a position that could be a – it could move into at least the S&P 400 index. And FNFV is going to be an investment vehicle, but it’s going to own controlling interest, because we don’t want to be an investment company. And we – I think over the next year year, year-and-a-half, we’re going to have some very interesting things happen at FNFV.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay, great, Thank you.

William Foley

Thank you. We will continue to focus on growth financial performance and monetization of our current investments, while seeking attractive future investments that will create value for our shareholders. Thanks for joining us today.

