Metso's (MXTOF) CEO Matti Kahkonen on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juha Rouhiainen

Okay. Good afternoon or good morning, everybody. This is Juha from Metso's Investor Relations and I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we review our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results. The presentation will be given by our President and CEO, Matti Kahkonen; and CFO, Eeva Sipila, and before they start, let me remind you about the disclaimer we have in the second page of the presentation.

After the presentation, there's of course time for Q&A and without further ado, I'll be handing over to Matti. Please go ahead.

Matti Kahkonen

Okay, thank you Juha, and welcome on behalf of me as well and nice to have you on. As normal, let's start from the safety point of view. Development continues to be positive even though that we are right now already on the level that the one accident per week is the average for the last year in 12,000 people. So that there aren't too many of those onto accidents what we are having nowadays; our smaller ones to seeing this and the slippery roads and that type of things, but the work continues and we're aiming at the next level of some decent back to safety conversation type of things; so I'm becoming more and more important. And as many times, this is not only about our internal issues, it's so very much also coming from our customers in the industry that they are expecting that will require paying attention to the safety issues.

But okay, if we go to the 2016 in brief, we all know that the market was challenging. We took our own actions and either there were any initiatives for the growth, many of those developed very well and on the other hand, we did our restructuring and cost-cutting activities and end up to the lower levels that work, still continues. On the other hand, orders succeeded to sales and that's up going to the right direction, so as we will see later on when talking about the market outlook for 2017. And third topic is that the financial position is strong. Cash flow was strong. We made it a good progress on the networking capital and cash flow overall and dividend what is now proposed to the ACM as we have been indicating all year that we want to make sure to be sort of predictable stable dividend pay and that what we are indicating here and obviously it's based on the strong position overall.

But last year was not totally about the numbers, it was also very much about the different type of things, what we did. We expanded our coverage, we developed our distribution network, we went into the new customers, new markets and at the same time lost many, many new production technologies and those are of course the sources for those revenues and it's not only about the technology, about the services as well. And then also on the management, all leadership or people issue as you recognize, that we have been talking about, actually some planning and two weeks out of that last year and that's something that we will continue to do also for years to come bearing much more trouble on the competence as skill development.

On the other hand, many, many internal issues that the pro summarization, product harmonization, new business models, procurement type of activities were done and obviously we are still in process to implement them close some of those processes and we will see the positive impact to the core structures on 2017, that extent that now we've already used the employees about 1,100 so that won't be bigger for 2017. But quite a few of those deductions were also made in latter half of the last year and the full finances will come 2017. We will see a couple of hundreds hit the 150 or 200 to 250 reduction still for the next year that we saw take place.

And third topic in last year development that obviously we took even more serious, look at the digitalization for issues and developments and we will open up those a little bit more in our capital market days in early June and what are those activities, but there has been a good start for that even though that we have been doing those topics in many, many years, but now we took more centralized and more focused development effort on the digitalization overall. But I'm pleased of these all developments, these - our plants, this we had targeted, and we accomplished and make this happen and to come through also on 2016, but we'll continue.

By looking at the markets a little bit more in detail either in Q4, partly also whole year, as we know, mining orders, they declined. The good news was that the services, they're growing plus one mainly for reason, space, and that's a good news in a way because profitability of those particular space is good and what we indicated last year on the rebuild or refurbishments were still missing and they didn't come back last year. The story is the same that they will come back and obviously the equipment's are getting older and older. That need is there, but the customer didn't want to yet start to invest into those investments, those small equipment's or rebuilds or refurbishments.

No larger equipment orders overall and are underlying demand with more on the smaller projects and in pipeline, there isn't any large orders right now, but situation can change also quite fast. So barely in a way that as expected and as a resistant, that was positive overall. Aggregate side, we indicated throughout the last year that we started to see the pickup in the orders not in the beginning of the last year, but in the year when all we started to see more clearly that there's more market activity and that you for comparison. Actually equipment order growth was impressive and it was coming from those same countries, same markets as earlier and at the same time, markets like Brazil or [indiscernible] were down as in 2015 and I will come back to this. I'll look in the end of the presentation, but it's also indicating developed on the aggregate side.

That's a positive flow control. Remember, in the mid of last year, there was a sudden drop in the orders and volumes and now what we have seen recently, let's say in December, January, we have seen that the market has starting to less than normalize, on my mind, we went down as all the others also from July to November, very low levels that they were not on my mind on a sustainable level before that in the first half of the '16 and '15. But the average was somewhere around €60 million per month plus/minus, then we drop to the €40 million, €42, million, €43 million euro. So average in July, November and now we'll start to see a little bit more normalized on the level of €50-plus million.

We are not yet ready to say that the market has recovered on a sustainable basis, but at least by the end of the last year in December, and now January started at the same phase and of course that's a good news. And perhaps on the mixed point of view, those orders were more like the day-to-day type offer and so this type of orders, and not really a big project in this small pickup of what we saw in December and January. That's the reason why we got it into the outlook also that the some size of the recovery in oil and gas and overall, as we said it's already last year that the pulp paper was very low - low level in '16 compared to the '15 and there's a little bit more healthier pipeline now for the '17. So quite a few positives, but we'll come back to this outlook later on.

Then before Eeva starts to close the numbers with more in detail - okay, one more slide before I will hand it over to Eeva. About the 5% highlights overall that what we saw last year and we know when you see that the safe was declining and obviously we didn't reach exactly that even above let's say estimate and part of that obviously slipped to the Q1 and it was mainly that the customer didn't want to receive those - totally raised with this typical and particular when on the times are tough even more so and the flow control declined already that were related to that what I explained already earlier.

Sales and services margins absolutely and then the EBITDA was hit obviously by the lower volumes and there was in December particularly some project cost overruns and warranty costs and this got to be separated from [indiscernible] in a way that in warranty cases, there were couple of equipment's that were returned or they were not functioning as they should have been with applications where it demand. Obviously there were some of that. Not very typical in a way, so I would say that those are quite on difficult things in a way what we saw. And then in the project overrun, once should not draw the critical conclusion, any conclusion about the project execution as such, we have a long list of the smaller costs, more than 100 of those; and it just happen to be right now that in December, some of those were close to be closed and then there were some overruns overall and altogether, those were having an impact to the EBITDA in minerals [ph], so roughly around 6 million on some non-operative items that Eeva will go through a little bit more in detail.

But overall, one could say that in minerals, EBITDA and Eeva will go through that a little more in detail. It's not a new normal that it's at 9% or 9.-something. It is and it will be enough on the level of double-digit numbers going forward and combining what's the main contributor to the result. And then obviously, we were acquired a few restructuring costs which were impacting to the OP. We did actually more restructuring and taking the cost out that we were planning in the beginning of the last year. We just wanted to make sure that as we are taking the cost out enough as not from this, but the one bigger comparison in a way and a person will cost those salaries about 75 million less than a year but I thought that this is corresponding this 1,100 people less than what we are having. As said, that will still continue so that they we will see some lower cost for the next year for Europe [ph].

And what I was going to say already - but the dividends saw 105 [ph] is the proposal to the board based on the strong cash flow and our own trust and belief that we know companies in good shape and to sort of for the future from the market point of view. But I will come back to this market outlook more in detail that what do we see and how that should be interpreted. But I will hand over to Eeva. She will go through more in detail with the numbers.

Eeva Sipila

Thank you, Matti and good morning, good afternoon to everyone online on my behalf as well. Start with the minerals quarterly performance, 522 million of sales, clearly down from a year back, but more stable than looking at it sequentially between third quarter and fourth quarter. Entering the quarter, we clearly saw the aggregates and recycling markets stabilization improvement with people in the sales that the explanation for the volume drop really comes mainly from mining and where obviously the sort of year-over-year, the drop is very significant.

The adjusted EBITA, Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Amortization was 9.1%, was somewhat weaker than we anticipated now. Again, year-over-year, the volume has a big effect on that number. However, in the fourth quarter, it also had quality issues, project cost overruns and warranties together, totaling some €6 million euros. Clearly, it's unsatisfactorily and something we have already addressed, but on the project side, we will be following up very closely in 2017 on the closing of the final sales of some of some of the old projects that typically with the final sales. It is always a bit of a challenging, but we are confident that with [indiscernible] we can execute better. As such with tight cost control to our lower SG&A and had that again as any positive impact on profitability in minerals.

Overall, I think it's important to note that whilst obviously services is a big contributor to our profitability and that's the level, but specifically in minerals, we nevertheless were able to deliver a small profit and equipment business with the volumes we saw in fourth quarter. Heavy restructuring taken, it's showing benefits and as Matti already mentioned with some of the actions initiated last year continuing to this year with further headcount reductions and that will obviously then further help on improving the minerals' profitability.

Moving on to slow; there, we are very satisfied with the performance of well-controlled new sales €155 million for the quarter that was clearly down from a year back of €180 million. This is very much due to as Matti already explained, the change we saw in the oil and gas market in the second half of the year. However again, good to note that sequentially, it was more stable and I think importantly, really that despite the volume decline, we were able to improve profitability and deliver a 16.6% EBITA margin, which is a very good achievement from the segment.

In here I think looking at numbers, good to note the order intake numbers is down sequentially, whilst we saw the drop in oil and gas in the third quarter. It didn't continue further in the fourth quarter, but stabilized and then as Matti indicated, the end of the quarter was clearly better than the start of the quarter. With that, moving on to [indiscernible] pretty much tells the story, very big impact from the volume, but notable improvement on the SG&A nevertheless if it was not enough to compensate for the volume decline.

Moving on to the gross margin, a few words on that. Clearly the 27.2% gross margin in the quarter is not satisfactory. However, it is really following the issues already discussed, very high restructuring spend in the quarter where some others with the big actions we had announced were really sort of having an impact and specifically minerals. And then as said, the €6 million of project cost overruns in [indiscernible] had a negative impact in this percentage as well.

On a positive note, we achieved the targets in procurement from savings and efficiency point of view, but we're confident that there were still further room to improve on our way of working and contribute to the overall profitability development of that. And I would just want to highlight the significant headcount reductions during 2016 affecting both the gross profit with people in cost of goods. So headcount reducing by 700 people in 2016 and then in SG&A, an equally significant 380 people leading in 2016 and that obviously gives better starting point for 2017 on the cost point of view.

Moving on into the cash and the financial position. Due to the heavy restructuring cost of the quarter, quarterly operating profit was only 44 million the full year, then 227 million with generating 0.87 of earnings per share. Fourth quarter, free cash flow was a very healthy 97 million and 339 million for the full year is a very good achievement in the difficult market that we faced promise of the year and actually, the free cash flow was very much on the similar level as in 2015. Also worth noting that cash conversions was 261%, return on capital for the year and before taxes was 10.4%, so there obviously we have a way to go to reach our financial target.

Moving on to few words more on the balance sheet. The networking capital number, 487 million of networking capital at the end of the year is a very good achievement. It's down more than €100 million during 2016, so the starting point late last year are being €598 million and all elements are contributing to that. And on the right hand side of the graph, you see quite well our cash position obviously. Thanks to the healthy cash flow and its doing fine further and the balance sheet at the year-end consisted of €698 million of cash.

With that, I think it’s back to you Matti on the outlook.

Matti Kahkonen

Thank you, Eeva and first, just this outlook on the back of we can say it is fairly stable and that still, there might be some timing issues and some scope or delays in the deliveries to some of the project recovery very old one and it's always - always a certain phase for that, but overall, a good question about that, health financials to backlog. It is as it's been. No big change, recently the order intake, what I was referring to in December, January is building up more like the day-to-day service type of backlog, so that's good.

Okay, that's some outlook for 2017. As you can see, we changed the aggregate side equipment and services both from satisfactory to good augmented reasons. You know why I've been looking at the ordering back in '16 and then how does it look like in the pipeline, so that's the new outlook for the aggregate. And then on the flow control, we get that satisfactory with the comment over the note that some positive signs, those signs what I've mentioned already earlier. I don't repeat those, but on my mind is July-November time frame also. Looking at that historically, it was from a very low level and also it's getting now more like normal. But we will come back to that after Q1 whether that continues on a very much time and then we know what-not based only on the two months basis. Don't worry. It looks okay.

On a mining side, equipment product week continues to be weak. We communicated the last year that it won't change and I don't see any change in that respect. That is going to be tough and difficult market for '17 and in some way '18-'19 we could start to see in this business, we could start to see the recovery. On the service side, [indiscernible] actually were doing okay. Rebuild, refurbishments are missing and some of the bigger mining countries, now meaning Australia, Chile, Brazil and that type of heavy mining countries. It's not official that they're bottoming out in the services somewhere in the Q3 last year. That is not the rocket really over - in a way, but at least there is some more activity and things are moving forward. But we wanted to keep that satisfactory as well and let you know early part of this year also how it goes even though that the first generate was a little bit like in a flow control at least, so fairly okay order intake for that business as well.

So a couple of other things on this outlook and this negative adjustment items which were quite high last year because we did those decisions and feel some of those decisions are now in the implementation, so that will have an impact for this year restructuring cost, but we estimated that to be clearly on the lower level than last year. So between 10 million or 15 million and then our own capital expenditure which ended up with very quiet 31 million for the '16. So it will go up, but the good number is somewhere around 50 million, might be 45 million to 50 million which is a good number for 2017 overall.

Okay, that was all I was going to present.

Juha Rouhiainen

All right, thanks for the presentation, Matti and Eeva. Operator, we are now ready for questions.

Max Yates

Hi. Thank you. Just the first question would be on the mining margins. Even if you strip out the cost overruns and the warranties, the detrimental margins got significantly worst in Q4 than we've seen in the rest of the year, so just trying to understand what was different around this quarter's margin as to what we've seen in the previous two or three quarters?

Matti Kahkonen

There were some difference but that's not - because there were also that the volume impact that obviously was having an impact. Always the mix is playing, they are all somewhat but in some quarters like in Q4, there were some of the note that they were mixed, so that the project are not the same every one of those so that these having certain impact. But I said that we are not satisfied with the minerals, capital profitability, particular the mining sites where we are facing the main issues and that's what we have been working on and to still it up to the new reality and somewhat savings are still needed to make that to the black numbers, it's making notified now.

Max Yates

Okay. I think then my second question is just on the flow control margin. You talked about I think previously the margin for this year being in the 14% to 15% range, which clearly it has come at the top end of that. When we look into next year - and I think you've talked about 13% to 14% range, should we be thinking about the top end of that range? Or is there anything in terms of the pricing on the lower orders that we saw in the second half of 2016 that should mean that detrimental margins next year are relatively high and we actually do end up towards the low end of that 13% to 14% range for next year?

Matti Kahkonen

Good question and obviously last order mean more probably during the Q4, we just got about that and then the order intake was on a very low level and so we indicated 13%-14% is a good number. I would not yet change that even though that if now the orders and the mix of the orders is what I see is coming to the flow, so then I could see that it's higher than 13% or 14%. Still under these circumstances in a way that we should be. It should be in a normal situation as it is now. It now continues to normalize as it is on my mind in December-January, that continues. So, and we still got mostly somewhere 14% or 15% plus/minus, but more since what we saw in the Q4 or last year. Some possibility for the upside, but I said, we want to come back that topic after Q1 if the order market activity continues as it is, so then there is a reason. So it's nice to think about that 13% to 14% a bit higher.

Max Yates

Okay. And just a final question; could you give a little bit more detail, maybe by region or whether it's midstream or downstream oil and gas that's giving you a little bit more confidence in January and February of this year? Just a little bit more color on where you're seeing better trends?

Matti Kahkonen

It's coming from the day-to-day services type of things in a way and then it has come from all of those. We are up in the upstream, so that is not coming from the upstream and it's not coming from the transportation business from the U.S., so it's petro-chemical refineries, day-to-day type of stuff, small project. No particular reason as such. U.S. has been doing okay, Europe has been doing okay, Middle East has been a lot slow already for quite a long time and then [indiscernible] big change in a way, but the main pick up has been coming from North America and Europe.

Max Yates

Okay. Thank you very much.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Matti and Eeva. It's Klas from Citi. I have three questions. First on the service business. I think you've said in the past that you expect mineral services to grow mid-single digit in 2017 driven by the rebuild bouncing back there. The business today is still flattish, rebuilds are still down and the offset being higher wears and spares. What gives you this confidence of 5% growth in '17? Is that tangible feedback from your customers that spend will come back from your gut feeling on how it's like it should work? Or maybe to ask this in a different way, were you negatively surprised about rebuilds still being down this quarter, or was this in-line with your expectations?

Matti Kahkonen

Hello, Klas. Good question. We were expecting a part of that coming back already actually in Q3-Q4, but part of that rebuild activity, but it didn't come back. From that point of view, perhaps a little bit answer to your question because what we see, and it's a fact in a way as we know, every day the install base is getting one-day older. The production levels are good, so that it needs to be done in a way and it would be a surprise to me - very big surprise that if any of that would come back this year and how they're running their processes because at the same time, started to somewhat grow - we saw growth in the Q4 1%, but at least there seems to be good activity on what is already internalized as well.

Expecting the rebuilds coming back in a way, the timing is difficult because we have been more promising that anything - or actually I have not promised that, but we were talking about that a year ago already in Q1-Q2 that it should come back, but that seems to be postponing. Inquiries pipeline is there. That is for sure.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. My second question is on the cost overruns and delivery slippages in minerals. Is the cost overrun really a one-offer? Could it resurface as we go through the year or in the first half? And on the delivery slippage, I think we're looking at 20 million to 25 million of sales slip versus expectations in the quarter. Do you think its similar magnitude in the first quarter or will all of that come back?

Eeva Sipila

If I take the delivery part first, I think that's pretty much the magnitude versus our own expectations for fourth quarter and we would expect that to go out during the first quarter as such. Then of course it's as we indicated when we talk about outlook. So even if we have the 1.2 billion for this year, that could of course be something slipping from March to April again, but as such, this sort of thing from December, we do expect to be delivering very shortly. And then to your other question on the project cost overrun. As such, we are closing off old projects and it is on those final tails as I try to indicate. Of course when they are closed, they are closed. So they are as such not something that will be repeated. But of course in order to avoid any similar issues, we need to keep a very tight eye on the ones we still have in our project backlog in a way to close those in a better way. We can only sort of learn from this quarter in a way. Certainly, I do see some areas where we can do a better job. But as such, they are separate items and in that sense, we would expect we can deliver a better performance in the coming quarters.

Matti Kahkonen

Particular when looking at - there haven't been too many of those project orders recently throughout the last one or two years, but we don't see any cost overruns on those. They are growing like a train in a way and the cost overruns are not coming from those and obviously the very old backlogs, we are still talking some of those back from the 2012 or 2013, even that they have been waiting for. But we're happy now, look at the project backlog in [indiscernible] on the weekly basis and managing those very, very carefully. There is a clearly better trust on that, but some of those won't come back.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. My final one is on the equipment margin. You have talked about the possibility of getting back to previous peak margins despite volumes, not returning to peak - two separate questions on this, really. It's still a few flat equipment orders in mining in '17 that's around 350 million worth of orders, your later cycle than others in the sector. What kind of volume assumptions do you factor in when you think margins can go back to previous peak? And then secondly, shouldn't we be concerned about higher raw materials against weak pricing? Higher wages, investments in automation or R&D to lower the drop-through going forward?

Matti Kahkonen

Starting from this, material prices have been - as you know, they have been going up. It's not in a radical way, but the portfolio was still the last year and some of those have been going up. Of course, this relates and somebody might be asking that. So from the pricing point of view obviously, we are looking at the price increases and we have been doing those on a selective basis to mitigate the inflation or the material cost increases on what we have been seeing. Anyhow, they are not radical [indiscernible] either in the cost increases on the pricing side but I see quite a good balance in that respect, but yes, we have still so many actions on the procurement side and also now have had a sense recently and then lastly, let's put it that way, to increase some of the prices on a selective basis - not across the board in a way, mainly on a service season flow control, not in the capital low equipment as such.

On this first question about the 350 or when that could go back to those margins, I don't want to give you any particular number, but when looking at the cost structures, that how much we have been now taking out and how much are still in process to take out, obviously you don't have to go to those high levels in a way that would be [indiscernible] back. I have said overall not this year, '18-'19, that might be coming back so that this 350 could be 600, 700, 800 level in a way to double to this.. That's possible, but it's not '17, it's '18-'19 level of course , then we will see the volume level is taking place.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you, Matti.

Manu Rimpelä

Good afternoon. Could you a bit more talk about the cost savings? I know you don't have an official program of absolute number, but you're looking - if I understand correctly - to still release some 200 employees in 2017 and maybe if you would be able to give some sort of an indication of how much of the measures that it took in 2016 are yet to come? And just to get a bit of a sense of what the time of cost savings potential could have been in 2017?

Matti Kahkonen

Got it. But the numbers I said, that the personal cost went down 75 million last year, so obviously we don't see that's a big impact for the '17 so that it will be less. But we will cool down in SG&A. I don't want to put any particular number. It's at 10 million or 15 million, but this order for all back number that would be possible in a way and then some of the personal costs also in the cost side. Addition to that, obviously, there is a positive impact. What I was talking about launching the new product lines that we have been harmonizing to product structures and take the cost out from that point of view so that will have an impact to the profitability, but I said that number is at 200, 300, more fully somewhere between those two lines and then depends if it played or weighted on salaries, personal cost might be between €50,000 to €70,000, €80,000 per person in a way that if you look at this 1,000 people last year and we ended up to the 75 million cost savings, so that gives us the average euro per person type of reduction.

Eeva Sipila

Maybe just to add to that. You can expect that the majority of the ongoing actions will be implemented in the sort of early months of this year, so that of course it means that we will see the impact of them for the majority of the year.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. And then second question would be on the balance sheet and the dividend first of all. So was there any discussion about increasing the dividend, given that you have already a net cash position at the moment? What was the rational of keeping it unchanged? And then also if you could share later on how do you see the acquisition from?

Matti Kahkonen

Good question. We haven't discussed about any extra dividend or buybacks. We fully realize that the very strong cash position, what we are having, we continue to work on M&A side and that's the reason why we have wanted to keep it as it is so that we have a firepower to get things done. But right now, we are not considering any extra dividend. If we don't get anything done in two years downturn, you might ask a question, I might have another answer, but not right now for the next couple of years.

Manu Rimpelä

Just a final question. Are you not worried that the valuations are kind of getting out of hand? If your commentary has been the valuation has been the hurdle, do you still see that there is still some attracted targets available to make M&A or is still validation still a major hurdle for you?

Matti Kahkonen

There are targets available for sure. Valuations, yes, there have been some I've seen out to multipliers that have been going up and some valuations have been going up as well. But I don't see that not yet starting to make another hurdle or obstacle for that and obviously depends also on how do you - if they share deals or anything like that. So that's been of course, it depends on the valuations overall that we are the multiplier. That's not worrying me. We continue to work on the cases and let's hope that we can get them done as well.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. That's all for me. Thank you.

Johan Eliason

Hi, this is Johan. Just some questions. I think you mentioned that mining equipment was loss-making on the full year, but did I also get it that it was still loss-making the fourth quarter?

Matti Kahkonen

Yes, it was still making losses with those warranties because the warranties and the product overruns related to the mining cortex.

Johan Eliason

But it would have been sort of more profit if you exclude those hopefully on your issues?

Matti Kahkonen

Yes, absolutely. Of course it would have helped in a way and also that we were expecting a little bit more debt sales on that side and even though cost have been taken out there. So there was no fixed cost in that business as well even though the model is quite light so that we don't have a manufacturing unit or is that - and also severances are not coming from there, but of course the strong engineering machine that we need to have and project management machine we need for the business. That's something also that would be - well, if we want to maintain certain key capabilities and competencies, some people so that we are not going to cut that to falling away. With this volumes, it won't be a big profit-making machine even in '17, but this volume low is sliding if we are breakeven; so that's good in a way because then it will - given the volumes going up with volume leverage.

Johan Eliason

And talking about this delivery push outs that you say now will come in Q1, normally Q1 is the weakest margin quarter of the year and down on the fourth quarter. Will that be the situation still with this situation or might we see Q1 more than in-line we have invested on the fourth quarter margin now?

Matti Kahkonen

I wouldn't start, but any quarterly margin as such, but as Eeva was saying, we believe that this will boost out from Q4 to Q1, that will take place and then we will see in the end of Q1 that is there something for the Q2. But obviously if we will get more volume as such to the Q1, it will improve the profitability of Q1 overall in that respect. So the logic is right, but I would not start to give any guidance for Q1 compared to the Q4 or last year of Q1.

Johan Eliason

Okay, good. And then just some housekeeping. Is other 5 million known cash that you mentioned somewhere as well hitting the EBITA, was that in SG&A or we're also taking that in the gross margin?

Eeva Sipila

That was in SG&A. It was basically a fair change than fair values of our pension plans which were the most significant plan and as you well know, the valued assets and liabilities at the yearend and it was somewhat more negative outcome than expected, but as you rightly pointed out, not really a cash impact, and there was also slight negative from our captive insurance company included in that. But they're all included in the group costs align which then result in roughly 9 million of group cost in the quarter, which basically higher than in the previous quarters.

Johan Eliason

Yes. And then probably talking about the pension. If we see the interest rate going up, will you be taking some reversals of this in the years' time or so that happens?

Eeva Sipila

Well, this tend to move along and changes more slowly. So typically interest rates, that have some impact, but the estimates, it's obviously the current environment is somewhat challenging from a pension valuation point of view. But I wouldn't dare speculate on the interest rates [indiscernible] value and work with that.

Johan Eliason

Okay, thank you very much.

Lars Brorson

Hi, Matti and Eeva. I was a bit late on the call, Matti, so apologies if this has been covered, but I just caught your comment on pricing and raw materials which I thought was interesting. So if I understand you correctly, you're pushing through price increases to reflect higher raw material prices, rather sorry. But only on a selective basis so not in your mining capital equipment business, only in services and flow control. Can you help me a little bit with how you see the health of the backlog and health of the orders that you're currently taking on the mining OE side? I guess we are coming out of a 4.5 year period of cost cutting and I think that's now coming to an end and then we see some capacity slow to coming back on line from some of your peers as demand is picking up. I wonder whether you can help us a little bit with what you see, both from a price and a margin standpoint on the margin - in the backlog of new orders on the mining OE side. Thanks.

Matti Kahkonen

Coming back to this year, yes, you are right, I said that we are looking at that on a selective basis, so flow-on services, so that's not across the border and raw material prices are having an impact to the other direction. If we look at the healthy nations to backlog, I don't see any material or big differences. Flow is very steady in a way so that all the projects today is coming as usual. And then on the services side actually - a bit often when we had a little bit more spare orders or spares backlog, of course that is supporting the backlog health in this - from let's say the rebuild even though the rebuild can't be also quick but of course the spare parts are having the highest.

And then on the equipment side, no it's not yet or the project side is not yet all simple to talk about the pricing increases in particular - in the mining side, no way; so that it's heavily competed few - even few things moving on. And that will continue to be the case. In Africa, there might be few in a way but it's always, if uh a project for the aggregate, every project is - it's all different so that there is not any particular fixed or for market price for if you get to €20 million crushing the screening plant in Thailand. There is no sort of such a market but that depends every time who is there and who is not there and we are of course - we are trying to maximize our prices; and it's not only the prices but the scope and the [indiscernible] that's well - and then if you manage to combine the lifecycle contacts with the equipment or at the same time, it's a very - really complex.

But overall the symbol as an OE side, that - I don't see the pricing - positive price increase possibility right now.

Lars Brorson

Would you say on the mining OE side into the last six, nine months; the competitive pressures if anything has perhaps stepped up the notch?

Matti Kahkonen

Not really, because this downturn - that's a long downturn already, so that the - every order, every project which is moving on is heavily completed. I don't see any change in the competitor's behavior. All of us want to have those and we are fighting for them but no material change.

Lars Brorson

Just secondly, within mining, I wonder whether I could ask slightly bigger picture question; I mean a few peers at point of gold and pressure driving the current order growth versus the industrial medals which would make sense; I wonder whether you are seeing the same and if so, what do you think the sustainability of that relative growth on the gold side would be given the volatility we've seen in gold price in the last six months or so?

Matti Kahkonen

Not really such a correlation in our case. Most of the projects have been on the copper side, copper related and of course gold is there but not in that respect. And then the gold is most difficult in a way to focus, to speculate that what will happen to patent [ph]. Perhaps it was already mentioned in some other question but want to also repeat that - we meant that this - our business is a late cycle from those upstream mining players that we know and that we have seen already earlier, that we first start to see the picking up to orders in the upstream side and then later on it moves into the mid-stream and downstream side and that is taking the place right now also.

Lars Brorson

Understood. Just finally for me, I don't think I've got final comfort yet that the warranty cost is an isolated case and not something we should be concerned about going forward. Can you just explain to us where in your business this is coming? Why it's coming and what's the [indiscernible] shoot specifically within the six million of the warrants cost base?

Matti Kahkonen

The six million, there was a split between the warrant and cost on project overall in a way and we kind of commented on the project for us if needed but when the [indiscernible] is there - they are new cases and they are typically such a cases that the application is not - is not right in a way and if it - is it the screen or is it some other product line it's not doing the top work, it should be doing in a way and then in this case is, of course we are always trying to fix those and make them happen, make them work as they should be but then there are cases that these just don't work in the application, whose fault is that is not always clear in a way but we took some of those - both things and we took the machines [ph] back from our customers and obviously, you don't have to have more than two or three of those, you easily get 2 million or 3 million warranty cost in a way that when you include all the maintenance work, all the transportation, all the cost, all that sanctioned in a way and those are very separate from the project cost overall and those we dispersed already earlier that they are - what they are related to but this warranty cost, of course there are - there is a possibility time to time that type of warranty cost are coming through but it's random and it's not sort of - that is happening on a regular basis; it just happen to be in Q4 in December fiscal.

Lars Brorson

Okay. So multiple installations, multiple product areas and nothing that we should be concern about with a specific product range where you've got some issues?

Matti Kahkonen

Generally not and I think - no.

Lars Brorson

Thanks.

Jonathan Hanks

Hi, just one question left I think. I'm just curious about your U.S. midstream business, obviously your facility is being significantly ramping up again, fully surprising these people positively. When is the earliest you think that you could get some kind of orders for the U.S. midstream balance coming back in flow control?

Matti Kahkonen

We started to see this whole cycle in U.S. distribution business coming back somewhere in December, late December but mainly in trying -

Eeva Sipila

I think on that sort of midstream, even if the activity picks up, I think there is certain delay and certain inventory with our customers. So yes, I think we've - as Matti said, we've seen something in those but I think sort of - and to have it in a bigger way come back is - it would take some time. So work a bit on how much the activity picks up, it would be our guess currently.

Matti Kahkonen

And one thing that this by November, what is [indiscernible] in Q3 and it was - and before that it was good old days in early '15, early '16 when we look at the 60 million and then we went on to the 40 million and now I would call this when we are now recovering to the 50 million plus, it's more like a normal level so that I wouldn't say that the market doesn't have to recover for one reason or other, it has been down for many months last year and now I could see that this is more like a normal level and normalized business and it doesn't mean anything else that's - for one reason either customers didn't have or they didn't buy those but now it looks more like normal, that didn't look normal last year what I saw and I've been in that business - the flow control business for 30 years and I can't remember a time when such a thing would have happened - what happened last year.

Jonathan Hanks

Okay, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of questions from me. First of all, just on housekeeping items; just for net interest for the year ended at 40 million, what should we expect in 2017? Central costs ended 11 million, group cost 11 million for the year; what should we expect from '17? And then on tax is - I think historically it's always been 30%, is that the sort of rate we should all model next year and beyond? Just first one on housekeeping.

Eeva Sipila

Yes, okay, first we take that net interest first. So as you know, very well do, so obviously we don't get to any return on the cash position so then the next financials are very much a sort of - some of that sort of financing cost and I don't really see a reason to expect them to change from what we saw in '16. So I'm going with the safe bet numbers, it's probably the best indication we can give at this point than similarly to the tax rate, so we don't see - foresee any bigger change this year from '16. And then on the group, well, was that if we had clearly higher than normal fair value changes affecting the number and the total then for the year was around 12 million; and rest obviously I have no visibility into speculating what this sort of actually is calculating one years' time - I think the likelihood is that they will - this sort of change would be a bit less and then at the same time we will be investing more in neutralization.

And as Matti mentioned, so part of those investments are also sort of group levels investments where we sort of ensure we have the right platforms in place for our business to then develop their business model. So maybe those two then - well, kind of one coming down and one going up, we're going to compensate; so again, using something similar to what you saw in total for the full year '16 is probably a good number and then just bearing in mind that obviously it doesn't exclude that there could be some quarterly variations and different items moving in different directions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then just on mining, I guess this is for Matti; in - for the pipeline, I think you commented that the pipeline for the large orders is still pretty low. Can you talk about how - how long it would take for something to come into that pipeline, how long that would go; what's the lead time basically into the P&L? And then the second question is just mining in general, I mean without industry pays now report organic growth in their business for two quarters and one of them in fact had an order for crushing and screening, I just wanted to ask a question about why hasn’t Metso seen a similar sort of intake or uptake in orders? Is there anything you know which were there on market share or anything like that, that will be good.

Matti Kahkonen

Good question. Obviously we haven't seen yet after those, let's say the main peer group competitors number yet but the pipeline is sell through. It's - what's particular is a need that obviously there are - there are also two type of things; there are old projects which have been there in throwing boat for years in a way and somewhat also are moving then quite fast as we sold some of the - let's say the smaller ones in about 30 million; one project in Nordics that has started to happen quite fast in a way and couple of months' time in a way that has started to move on. And obviously, when we start to impact to the net sales, that will take always sometime so the it's not immediately in a way but it might be half a year time also before the project start to move on. But it's all project specific in a way that we have had some project already order received in 2015 from China and they just recently started to move in the end of the last year but very slowly in a way.

And then there are cases that yes, the orders have been awarded in one month and in two months' time, it has been starting to move on; so I don't have any one hash [ph] on that but the pipeline is quite - as such, the pipeline that we would be negotiating bigger deals that we are not doing but of course there is a pipeline, as such the things what we have been working with our customers for longer period of time. And then the question is, that when the customers feel comfortable in a way to kick them off and then it gets start to move on quite quickly.

The other question, we have been obviously following up very, very carefully the market shares and the market development from that point of view and absolutely we are not losing market shares. Then the crushing and screening, we need to be always carefully stick to mining or aggregates as such that in some cases this reporting is also not that here where we see crossing and screening plants and orders, aggregators have been pretty healthy in a way and we have seen those. But we saw also couple of thoughts in the mining side last year in a way and I'm quite - ever 60 million, 70 million, 80 million; they are spending within 30 million size grades and we saw some of those also last year.

So I would say that we haven't lost the market share and then once again, particularly not comparing with the upstream players in the mining side that there is a difference in the cycle.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, Okay, thank you Matti.

Andrew Wilson

Hi, good morning, good afternoon everyone. And just a couple of quick follow-ups; on the aggregates number, I mean clearly the Q4 was and certainly for me surprisingly strong. Can you just talk about kind of the development you're seeing, is that sort of a series of large orders and we kind of see that normalize or is that to be with a soft comp [ph]? Can you just talk about kind of how the Q1 and Q2 looks from a look-on basis, just trying to understand sort of how sustainable that improvement is?

Matti Kahkonen

I don't but looking at sales, there wasn't any relapse while crossing the screening in aggregates because in some cases earlier, there have been 50 million, 60 million, 70 million size of the aggregates in screening but as you know, that we didn't see at all so that that there were a couple of bigger ones, 15 million, 20 million which are typical crossing the screening orders overall and then there were quite a healthy order intake for this sort of unit machines or are there more bulk crushers or some of the screens as well. So I would say that the mix point of view fairly held the end of pipeline, it looks also the same in a way that I don't see any particular loss crossing a screening order for aggregates.

Eeva Sipila

Yes, I agree. I think we are fairly happy that it is - seems to be sort of quite in the market; we've seen improvement, it clearly comes on - also it's pretty broad based and that obviously is part of [indiscernible] able to be a bit more positive on doubts or on services that it is not really any sort of single one.

Andrew Wilson

Okay, thanks. And just on the cost - and this is just to clarify, I think that I had something quite earlier. You talked about taking a thousand head down and that kind of yielded a benefit of about 75 million. Was that right in terms of the - kind of reference point for the Q3 100 million, I'm sorry [indiscernible] coming out and the potential benefit for that in '17, just to clarify on that?

Eeva Sipila

Well, I think there is maybe a bit of timing difference there; so yes, we - and if you look at the headcount reduction during 2016, it was about 1,000 people and then if we look at the sort of the drop in wages and salaries paid, 2016 versus 2015, again that number would - is roughly the 75 million drop point we saw. So yes, you can draw some conclusions but I think also as much as we're seeing, it also depends on bit on the timing who leads and what type of position I think you have, sort of maybe good reference point from the industry in general on labor rates and to have an indication, I think it's fair to say that at this point, this sort of ongoing actions are more into - are all in the western; western countries saw a bit higher wage cost countries where we sort of have the ongoing actions.

Matti Kahkonen

Of course that we have mid of the similar situation right now what we had in '15, '16 that they were shared an access stake in the end of '15 which hadn’t fully impacted up to the '16 numbers and now we have a certain amount - quite a bit of the actions stake in the end of '16 which will have a bigger impact to the '17 numbers but it sort of a carryover type of things. But I said the number of the employees or headcount reductions for this year won't be 1,100; so what I say that [indiscernible] we are more looking somewhere around 200 to 300 people, that's a lot of the ball park number.

Andrew Wilson

That's great. Thanks so much guys.

Antti Suttelin

Hi, I really had to wait long but yes, I have a question. You are seeing now improvement in mineral services, then you see improvement in your peers order intake. I'm just thinking what is keeping you from becoming more positive in your commentary given these indications around you?

Matti Kahkonen

Good question Antti, but I think that we were quite optimistic. We already said that the aggregate is from a satisfactory to good with all those comments and numbers and growth what we saw and then the comment about the floor control, more like a normalizing numbers and then some mining services plus. That's what it is in a way Antti. In mining capital, I'm not optimistic, I don't see the growth there, so that's the fact. In the [indiscernible] for the mining services, yes, we have some spares and the question for the rebuild is a timing question, so I don't know if it's a question of the communication or not but yes, there are many positive as well but at the same time I said that in this mining capital side, particularly there are things that I don't see that's getting any better for this year even though at the same time of course, we are taking the cost out to improve the profitability, of course, we are not happy with that profitability after mining capital.

Antti Suttelin

Yes. And then you have a long experience in this industry, if you think back - what is the lead typically from where your upstream peers like Sandvik and Atlas Copco [ph] and these guys; when they start to see increasing order intake, how long it typically last before you see that?

Matti Kahkonen

Very difficult to say Antti any particular number but that's it, on a services side, we saw some of the bottoming out, those speaker market areas in the September/October timeframe in a way and since then not the 10% growth or anything like that but this sort of some good - say, decent, let's say the number so that part of that can be seen there. But on the equipment side, I said that I don't expect the mining capital to come back in '17, so we are talking about '18, '19 but that's the best we can say right now.

Antti Suttelin

Yes, alright. Thank you.

Tom Skogman

Thank you. I'd like just to continue on the topic that Antti was touching up on. How do you really see this cycle playing out? You know, we talk one way to speed it up into upstream and midstream and so on, but you also have product in this industry to have lifetimes of only seven, eight years and then they need to replace bulk. To my understanding, the majority of your mining product have a very long lifetime, could it be that you kind of [indiscernible] this cycle to a large extent; that is all about productivity improvements and doing necessary replacements.

Matti Kahkonen

Thanks. That's really that we are going to miss that, no, absolutely not. This will be - it will be there but I said that we have to separate in a way that - and that's obvious to all of us in a way that from the Greenfield project or new capacity point of view there is not really a need for the new capacity so that we know. And then it's about how fast the equipment installed base is getting old and it is getting old and it's got to be prepared or renewed or due some modifications. So there is no way the machine instead of lasting five years now they are lasting 25 years without any maintenance or any rebuild. So it's painful from the timing point of view, a little bit that it is taking time but I'm positive that it comes back. And when in the Q2, Q3, Q4; I know that's the - I have set so many forecasts last year but it's there, it's coming back. So we are not going to miss that.

And on the services side overall, there is a good interest for the lifecycle contract, so that's part of that sort of residential which is little bit more - it is more active than this refurbishment. So no, we are not going to miss the cycle.

Tom Skogman

Okay, thank you.

Matti Kahkonen

Thank you.

Matti Kahkonen

Alright, thanks very much everybody for taking the questions and for discussion. Right before we go, let me draw your attention to Slide 20 on our presentation, there is - save the date for our next capital markets day planned to take place on June 1, 2017 and the venue will be Hilton Helsinki Airport. So in terms of travelling should be a convenient place and in terms of program should be exciting. So further details will be released soon, but that serves as save the date.

Juha Rouhiainen

Everybody is warmly welcome.

Matti Kahkonen

Exactly. But this concludes today's conference call. And thank you again and speak to you soon. Bye, bye.

