Should You Own Celgene In 2017? Part 7

Now it is time to discuss some of Celgene's key partnership agreements, which have formed the basis of the company's distributed research model. With average cost of developing next generation drug reaching as high as $2.5 billion and peak sales values consistently declining due to increasing competition, partnerships are being seen as an effective way of optimizing research and development or R&D costs. Together with its collaboration partners, Celgene could manage to file 8 investigational new drug or IND applications in 2016. This highlights the success potential of Celgene's research model.

This article will provide details of some of the more important collaborations entered in by Celgene to get access to promising research platforms and late-stage molecules.

Celgene and Evotec together plan to tackle major neurodegenerative diseases

On December 15, 2016, Celgene entered into an agreement with Evotec Ag to co-participate into drug discovery and development efforts targeted at neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. With limited and less effective treatment options currently available for these diseases, there is significant unmet demand that can prove to be a big growth opportunity for Celgene. Other biotechnology companies such as Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have also taken active interest in developing therapies for these neurodegenerative conditions.

Increasing focus on ROI has been the driving force behind Celgene's recent business development efforts. And its recent partnership with Evotec has been an attempt to enter neurosciences segment with a solid drug discovery platform, in which it will be first checked if the new molecule has potential for treating human diseases and also its competitiveness compared to alternative therapies. Only once the molecule passes these requirements, the companies will expend resources on the research programs.

Evotec has been using induced pluripotent stem cell technology to develop patient-derived disease models, which forms the basis of its novel drug discovery platform. The drug discovery platform also uses other advanced technologies such as gene editing, cellular molecular analysis, and automated high-content screening and image analysis.

California's Stem Cell Agency explains induced pluripotent stem cell or iPS cell as "An induced pluripotent stem cell, or iPS cell, is a cell taken from any tissue (usually skin or blood) from a child or adult and is genetically modified to behave like an embryonic stem cell. As the name implies, these cells are pluripotent, which means that they have the ability to form all adult cell types."

The above diagram shows how the new iPS based platform can help develop more disease specific drugs. Though all this may seem simple, companies have to face multiple challenges while implementing them. Evotec has managed to optimize and industrialize this process, which has been a key challenge for companies to use iPS technology. A collaboration agreement with Evotec has helped to catapult Celgene upwards on the learning curve for induced pluripotent stem cell technology.

Now how will Celgene benefit from the paradigm change in drug discovery process?

Before delving into benefits of iPS technology based drug discovery platform, I will try to explain how things work in traditional drug discovery process. Here, in vitro and in vivo models are used for drug screening or profiling. However, even in cases where there are well defined test populations, clinical tests fail to report positive results. And one of the major reasons contributing to the high failure rate is lack of disease relevance in the early stages of these research programs.

In traditional drug discovery process, it is the animal testing step that helps recognize disease relevance and that too has not proved to be accurate. In multiple scenarios, the investigational drug has been found to be an unsuitable candidate in as late as phase 2 trials. Now this can be a significant blow to a biotechnology company in terms of wasted research expenses.

With iPS technology, better and more relevant drug candidates can be selected. Further, in animal testing, researchers can focus more on method of action and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile of the drug, rather than continuing to analyze disease relevance. Researchers can also opt for better patient stratification, which will ensure improved match between drugs and patient groups.

But why has Celgene chosen to focus on neurodegenerative disease segment?

The answer is quite simple. There exists a huge growth opportunity in neurodegenerative disease segment due to high demand and limited existing treatment options.

The above diagram shows projections about the size of global neurodegenerative disease market till year 2019. It should be noted that this therapeutic segment is expected to grow at one of the highest rates in the overall healthcare segment.

In 2015, around 46 million patients suffered only from dementia, a type of neurodegenerative disorder. This number is expected to grow to more than 131 million in year 2050. Adding all other associated healthcare costs to the total drug sales, the global healthcare spending in neurodegenerative segment reached $650 billion in 2015. This amount is expected to increase to $1.0 trillion in 2030.

Further, most of the neurological disorders are a result of abnormal genetic mutations or with unknown etiology. They severely affect the quality of life for the patient.

Celgene plans to capitalize on this opportunity by developing more effective drugs in lesser amount of time using iPS technology. For this, the company has agreed to make an upfront payment of $45 million to Evotec. Further, Evotec will also receive milestone payments up to $250 million and certain royalties, subject to meeting of conditions. In exchange, for five years, Celgene holds the exclusive option to in-license Evotec's programs.

So is this a major growth driver?

I believe that this can be a growth driver for Celgene beyond year 2020. Similar to cancer stem cell technology which has contributed significantly to cancer research, iPS technology may also prove to be a game changer in neurological segment. While this may be too early to speculate on the potential of this new drug platform, it will be wise for investors to know about these positive developments related to Celgene.

In the next article of the series, I will discuss other important collaborations of Celgene with smaller biotechnology companies in greater detail.

