Up 23% In 12 Months, South Korea ETFs Are A Buy

This is the another in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine South Korea from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the table below shows.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

South Korea

Since the start of this series of articles, South Korea has risen from eighteenth place to sixteenth. South Korea is moving up the chart and shows a 23% growth rate over the last twelve months. South Korea is on the move right now.

One can find the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

Fitch makes the following independent summary of South Korea's fiscal policy stance:

"BMI View: South Korea's supplementary budget aimed at supporting growth and ongoing restructuring efforts of the country's main shipbuilders will be unable to sufficiently mitigate the broader economic slowdown. With downside risks to growth rising, we expect the central bank to cut interest rates to support the government ' s initiatives and now forecast a 25bps cut to 1.00% for its base rate over the coming months. At the same time, we note that the stimulus is unlikely to have an impact on the government ' s 2016 headline fiscal deficit, with funding being provided by state-owned institutions. South Korea's supplementary budget of KRW20trn (USD17bn) aimed at cushioning risks from ongoing restructuring efforts of the shipbuilding industry and continued external headwinds is unlikely to be able to mitigate the broader economic slowdown amid a weak domestic and external outlook. With downside risks to growth rising, we forecast the Bank of Korea (BoK) to cut its base rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.00% over the coming months to support the government's efforts. As half of the funds for the supplementary budget will be obtained from state-owned institutions, we do not expect the stimulus to have a major impact on the government's headline fiscal deficit, but note that the increase in debt will narrow Seoul's ability to maneuver on the fiscal front. The list of short-term measures includes a 'big retail spending drive,' rebates on appliances, a tax incentive to replace older diesel cars, and additional unemployment benefits for shipbuilding workers. According to the government, about half of the stimulus will be financed by funds left over from 2015 and excess tax revenues expected in 2016. The other half will come from public funds and investments from state-owned companies. This will enable the government to maintain its projected budget deficit of 2.3% of GDP."

(Source: BMI Fitch)

The longer term government budget picture is shown below.

The chart shows that the government has been a net add to the private sector since 2009 largely as a response to the GFC and the great recession. It could well be that the deficit is more from the automatic stabilizers that deploy in a recession by way of welfare for unemployed people and lower tax revenues than from planned, targeted expansionary fiscal policy aimed at helping the private sector.

It is common for a government's fiscal policy to look supportive given that it is in deficit. However, when one digs deeper one finds that it is a structural deficit forced by the automatic stabilizers rather than a discretionary deficit with a positive public purpose in mind. South Korea may fit into this category.

When one reads a comment such as this it speaks to the mindset of the government policy:

"South Korea's finance minister said on Friday his ministry would actively review available fiscal tools to support growth as external uncertainties at home and abroad may put a dent in recovery momentum. "While there are limits (to what the government can do), we will actively look into it," Yoo Il-ho told reporters in Seoul when asked if the ministry needed to boost fiscal spending. He was speaking following a parliament vote to impeach President Park Geun-Hye over an influence-peddling scandal. Yoo said political uncertainty created by the push to impeach Park would hurt overall sentiment in the economy."

(Source: Reuters)

A sovereign government that is the monopoly issuer of currency with a freely floating exchange rate is not financially constrained and has a large fiscal space within which to operate, limited only by inflation. The finance minister does not appear to be aware of this and believes he is limited in what he can do. Not much hope there.

When one looks back in time the chart shows that the government has been draining the private sector of funds for years. The decade before 2010 shows years of contractionary public policy. In fact it is more the rule than the exception.

One positive point at present is that there is a net add from the government sector to the private sector and that it is trending upwards.

The value of the budget is important as is shows the money amount being added or drained from the private sector, and this is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows a lengthy history of private sector funds drainage by the government sector. More importantly, going forward is the recent resumption of drainage to the tune of 20000 KRW Billion per quarter, tendency rising. This is not a good trend or result for the private sector.

South Korea's policy problem is that through its close political and trade ties to America if receives the full brunt of neo-liberal debt-obsessed, austerity based, economic theory and practice.

With a largely unhelpful government sector, South Korea needs a positive external sector to make up the difference.

External Sector

The long term balance of trade position is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that South Korea has become an export champion making a long-term average of 7000 million USD per year in export income.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the capital flow situation.

The chart shows another picture of success with large and positive capital flows trending upwards.

Foreign direct investment has been consistently rising over time reaching a peak in 2015 and fell slightly in 2016 as the chart below shows.

This indicates that foreign business people are investing in South Korea and casting a vote of confidence with their money. The strongest vote of all.

The overall impact of the external sector is reflected in the current account. The current account balance and trend is positive. This is shown in the chart below.

One can see the total trend when one compares GDP with the amount of money in circulation. This is shown in the following two charts:

Both charts show a positive rising trend. Note that one is expressed in KRW and the other in USD. When one reconciles the two the amounts balance almost exactly.

One sees that the value of GDP follows the growth of the money supply. There had to be roughly the same amount of money in circulation to enable the transactions that compose GDP to take place. If there is inflation, it is because more money than GDP is in circulation and vice verse.

In deflationary times simply print more money and enhance the general level of education, health and public infrastructure. This adds liquidity to the system and also long term productive capital into the economy.

One can also deduce the conclusion that austerity policies, in the face of an external sector deficit, cannot lead to growth and must shrink both the economy and the money supply and cause deflation. One can not grow the economy through austerity any more than a person can gain weight by eating less.

Most countries follow the western practice of matching government spending with a bond issue so that the government is "seen" to be financing itself and is not inflationary. The macroeconomic result is that the government spending nets to zero. All that has changed is the composition of private savings from wherever they were before into a government bond.

The practical reality is that a currency-issuing sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate does not need to borrow money any more than a corn farmer needs to borrow corn at harvest time. It is the source of the money/corn.

I do not consider South Korea's government to be helpful to its economy and the only reason that the money supply has grown is that foreign currency from the external sector surplus has been exchanged for the local currency unit and added to the money in circulation. But for this, the money supply would have shrunk from net government drainage.

An unfortunate side effect of the size of those private financial assets invested in government bonds is that it becomes a source of worry for the general public and politicians who do not understand what it represents. The misinformed political response is austerity policy to repay the bond, which was voluntary and unnecessary in the first place.

A currency issuing government with a freely floating exchange rate does not need to issue bonds to finance itself. This practice is a voluntary self-imposed constraint that at the end of the day stifles growth.

The South Korean government is caught up in the myth that it needs to sell bonds to finance itself and this is holding it back from its full potential.

There are some important forms of investment in education, health and infrastructure that the private sector does not do and yet needs to function at its full potential. The private sector can do many things, but it will not build public roads, ports, schools and hospitals that are needed by the people that work in it if there is no immediate short-term financial return. These sort of long term investments are best done by the government to set the base from which the private sector can leverage. At present, the South Korean and most "advanced" countries are not doing enough of this sort of investment as they have artificially constrained themselves with the bond funding myth.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector

The government sector

The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

South Korea is a buy and is on the move right now.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector, though the support is tepid and reluctant at best. More recently the value of the budget shows a net drain rather than an add. The government neo-liberal mindset and policies are an obstacle that is simply pushed out of the way by the strength of the external sector.

The strength of the external sector is a huge net add to the private sector. Even in the face of the great recession, the economy manages a trade and current account surplus and a positive upwards trend.

Overall South Korea ticks the boxes with regard positive flows from both the government and external sectors and this is the reason for its success.

The consistently strong and growing foreign direct investment flows show that business people across the world are investing in South Korea and see profits and good business prospects there. This is one of the strongest votes of confidence there is.

For ETF investment access to South Korea one can buy the following funds:

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBKO)

WisdomTree Korea Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXKW)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY)

AdvisorShares KIM Korea Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOR)

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO)

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:KORU)

Some of the above funds are hedged too so that one can protect one's overall return in USD. This is important as it is in South Korea's long-term interest to maintain a low exchange rate so that they can sell their exports at a competitive price.

In the next article, we will not move far and will take a look at Hong Kong and why they are doing well.

