Symantec: Why Growth Trumps The Non-GAAP Sausage?

The Non-GAAP sausage conundrum, driving a recent thesis on Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), is real. However, for every acquisition, there is a need to cast aside a number of charges when reporting non-GAAP numbers.

This problem only gets bad when the acquisition reflects no growth, months after the deal is complete.

The massive decline of the consumer security segment has been a big concern for investors in Symantec over the past few years. The consumer security segment has been the biggest growth driver for Symantec from revenue to free cash flow.

This decline was driven by two myths.

The fact that antivirus solutions aren't capable of protecting against highly sophisticated cyber attacks. The recent decline in PC shipments.

It's no longer news that antivirus solutions have lost out to intelligence driven, next-generation security solutions. While the antivirus engine has thrived on malware signatures, a more sophisticated heuristic-based approach driven by machine learning means AV vendors have to pave way for new cyber security players.

In light of this, Symantec felt the need to either create new growth drivers or rejuvenate the dying consumer security segment which has at its core Norton antivirus.

While the consumer security segment has demonstrated the dearth of demand for antivirus solutions, Symantec has been quick to innovate by making acquisitions in fast-growing segments of the cyber security industry.

Some of these segments include cloud, endpoint, email, advanced threat, web, mobile, IoT and even automobile security.

The truth is Symantec has a solid foundation in the cyber security industry. It doesn't have the headache of profitability that young players have. And it has been able to leverage its economies of scale to acquire next-generation capabilities.

This makes a backward-looking analysis of Symantec a dangerous one.

Bluecoat Acquisition

This acquisition was made to strengthen the enterprise security division by leveraging Bluecoat's leadership in advanced and web security (secure web gateways and cloud access security broker) to position Symantec for the growing cloud security market.

Aside from the fact that the acquisition was considered rather expensive, coming at 6.2X TTM sales, Symantec is poised to realize key synergies on both the cost savings and the growth side.

Already, the last quarter was replete with huge wins for Bluecoat after the release of SEP 14 (Symantec endpoint protection).

Add that to synergies which have already been realized and it will be hard to doubt the growth in this segment.

Interestingly, the power of the Bluecoat deal comes from SSL (encrypted) traffic. Modern day websites require the SSL/TLS technology to vouch for their safety when processing encrypted traffic. Symantec has the technology to secure web traffic via its SSL certificates. Add that to the Bluecoat technology which is capable of decrypting SSL traffic and we have a robust web security solution with superior visibility into web traffic. The proliferation of mobile devices which are used to perform critical web transactions would more than make up for the PC shipment decline stated earlier.

Lifelock Acquisition

The acquisition of Lifelock was meant to revive the consumer security segment. This came off the back of a rigorous cohort analysis targeted at end users most likely to purchase identity protection solutions.

According to management:

Consumers pay between two times and three times more for identity protection than they pay for endpoint malware protection. With the acquisition of LifeLock, the value proposition of our consumer solution now extends to include identity protection and recovery services, offering the broadest and most comprehensive platform for consumer digital safety.

This coupled with the growing TAM breathes credibility to the Lifelock acquisition.

Conclusion

In the enterprise segment alone, over $80 billion will be spent annually on security. The TAM (total addressable market) for identity protection (projected to double by 2020) from the recently acquired Lifelock coupled with the opportunities to cross sell to existing clients provides ample growth opportunities.

This is a bet on management to successfully transform Symantec into fast growing segments of the cyber security industry. The evidence is clear that there are ample opportunities to grow revenue.

A slump in growth, therefore, cannot be blamed on the demand side as more enterprises become increasingly security conscious. Also, the budget allocation for best-of-breed security solutions keeps growing.

Therefore, there is no reason for Symantec not to keep increasing free cash flow unless management isn't astute about efficiency and ROIC growth.

The products are there, the client base is present to upsell, and the industry is growing. With a combined salesforce from Symantec, Lifelock, and Bluecoat, management has no excuse not to retain and grow market share.

In light of these, I believe the growth story is strong enough to marginalize the added cost being written off in non-GAAP to close new acquisitions.

I reiterate my buy rating with a price target of $28.