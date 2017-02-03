Real Estate Weekly: REITs Rally As Earnings Season Begins

December construction spending missed expectations, but private construction spending was stronger than expected. We may be seeing the beginning of a modest post-election acceleration.

The January jobs report was very favorable for yield-sensitive equities. Strong job growth, along with cool wage growth, indicates that the economy is not yet overheating.

Earnings season hit high-gear this week. So far, REITs have generally been meeting or exceeding expectations. Surprisingly, apartment REITs are still seeing some strength despite robust supply growth.

REITs gained 0.5% this week, led by the single family rental, mall, and data center sectors. Homebuilders, which are up 14% this quarter, declined slightly.

The REIT ETF indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) finished the week higher by 0.5%, coming off a 0.75% loss last week. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 0.1%. Construction ETFs were lower on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) fell 1.5% while the homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) fell 1%.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 0.2% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 1.3%. Through two weeks of 2017, REITs are essentially unchanged, slightly underperforming the S&P 500. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) finished the week down after the January jobs report indicated that there was still significant slack in the labor market. Are we seeing a return of the 'Goldilocks' economy characterized by an improving economy with low inflation pressure?

The REIT/Rate correlation that has dominated movements in REIT shares over the past several years subsided this past week. Rolling 20-day correlations between REITs and the 10-Year Treasury remain near their lowest level since late last summer. Historically, REITs had been largely uncorrelated with bonds until the Taper Tantrum of 2013. Generally, REIT investors would prefer correlations to be low to increase the diversification effects of real estate equities.

This week, the market-implied odds of a March rate plunged to just 9% after the Friday jobs report. This is down from 25% just last week. Without inflationary pressure in the labor markets, there is less of a need for an immediate rate hike.

Single Family rentals were the focus this week as Invitation Homes (Pending:INVH) went public. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Colony Starwood (NYSE:SFR), and Silver Bay (NYSE:SBY) all had their best week in several months. Single family rentals have rallied 50% over the past year.

Mall REITs also performed well after relatively strong earnings from the two Class-A mall owners, General Growth (NYSE:GGP) and Simon (NYSE:SPG). The mall REIT sector is still down 20% over the past six months.

Data centers performed well after good read-through from cloud-service provider Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The data center sector is up 20% this quarter. The sector was led by Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), Coresite (NYSE:COR), and QTS (NYSE:QTS).

Industrial REITs recovered after a sharp decline last week. Strong earnings from DCT Industrial (NYSE:DCT) helped the other e-commerce focused REITs Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Duke (NYSE:DRE).

The Yield REIT sectors finally outperformed after three straight weeks of underperformance. The net lease sector was led to the upside by Verreit, (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC). Healthcare also outperformed, led up by Omega (NYSE:OHI), HCP (NYSE:HCP), Welltower (NYSE:HCN) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR).

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

Construction Spending

December construction spending data came up short of expectations, falling 0.2% from November, dragged down by weakness in the public sector. Public spending on construction is essentially flat over the past decade, briefly accelerating during the recession before declining back to the 10-year average. Private construction spending, though, has been stronger than expected in recent months. Residential spending is up roughly 4% YoY while nonresidential spending is up 9% YoY. We have noticed a modest acceleration in recent months, perhaps related to post-election optimism.

Residential construction is still roughly 30% below its 2006 peak, but nonresidential spending is now 4% higher than the 2008 peak. It should be noted, tough, that nonresidential construction did not experience the same "bubble" conditions leading up to the recession.

Breaking down the data further, we see the sector by sector spending. All nonresidential sectors have seen significant increases in construction spending in recent years. While the YoY increase may seem dramatic, the absolute level of supply growth remains very modest by historical standards for most major sectors. Supply growth is still a modest 1-2% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Home Prices

The Case Shiller Home Price index showed a 5.3% YoY rise in home prices in November, beating expectations of 5.1%. Nominal home price appreciation has averaged over 5% per year over the past 3 years, while real home price appreciation has been a similarly robust 3.5%.

Across most of the major home price indexes, home prices are close to, or have exceeded, the bubble peaks.

On a real basis, though, home prices are still 25% below peak levels.

While there is no clear economic consensus on the appropriate long-term expected rate of home price appreciation, we expect home prices to match inflation plus the real risk-free rate. Using the 30-year Treasury yield as a rough benchmark, home prices should be expected to rise 3-4% per year. Thus, the 5% gain in recent years isn't abnormal, but we do expect HPA to slow modestly in coming years.

Construction Employment

The January jobs report showed that private payrolls beat expectations, but average hourly earnings slowed, a common theme throughout this recovery. The report was a indication that there continues to be 'slack' in the labor force, which should keep inflation low and allow further gains in employment. The U3 and U6 Unemployment rates ticked higher as the labor participation rate increased. Overall, this was a very good jobs report, particularly for yield-sensitive equities, as it indicated that the economy still has room to run without overheating.

Diving deep into the data, we see that 'construction of buildings' employment was stronger than we expected in January, perhaps a hint that we are seeing a modest post-election reacceleration in private construction.

While rising construction wages have been a continual theme over the past several years, the last three months have actually seen declining wage pressure, seems to rebut the 'post-election re-acceleration' thesis. A re-acceleration in construction activity would likely mean more, not less, wage pressure for construction labor.

Pending Home Sales

Pending home sales recovered in December after a weak November. Growth in pending home sales has slowed since mid 2015 as home price appreciation has impaired affordability.

Inventory levels of existing homes continue to be very low due to the anemic growth of new single family construction and the institutionalization of the single family rental market, which has removed nearly 6 million existing homes from the traditional home ownership market.

Mortgage Rates Lower, But Still Up 70bps From Summer Lows

30-Year Mortgage rates, which tend to track movements in medium and long term Treasury bonds, fell 4 basis points this week after a 5 basis point climb last week. Mortgage rates surged after the election on higher interest rates, but have retreated slightly off of the recent highs. All else equal, higher mortgage rates moderates home price appreciation and makes the economics of renting more favorable to buying, potentially driving rents higher.

Bottom Line: Q4 Earnings Continues

The jobs report on Friday was a welcome sign for real estate investors as it alleviated many of the concerns about an overheating economy, which would necessitate higher interest rates and slower economic growth. The 'Goldilocks' economy of slow-but-steady economic growth along with low interest rates benefits the real estate sector as much as any other major economic sector.

While the modest acceleration in private construction activity is something to keep an eye on, we continue to believe that construction costs will continue to rise as a result of tougher immigration policies and increased public infrastructure spending. Higher construction costs and tighter financing conditions should be expected to keep the absolute level of supply growth in the 1-2% per year range across major property sectors.

Fourth Quarter REIT earnings hit high-gear this week. Last week, we noted that the major storyline so far was the less-than-perfect results from the high-flying industrial REIT sector, which traded at elevated valuations heading into this earnings season. While industrial REITs recovered this week, the sector is still 3% lower than before earnings season.

The major story this week was the relatively strong earnings from the apartment REIT sector, which we expected to struggle from peaking supply growth. As expected, though, rent growth in the most supply-stricken areas of NYC, LA, and SF was slow. We continue to analyze the supply/demand conditions on a weekly basis. The construction data in recent months shows that while the growth of multifamily construction has undoubtedly slowed, construction activity has not declined and remains at elevated levels. If we are indeed seeing a modest post-election acceleration in construction activity, this could further threaten future rental conditions.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

