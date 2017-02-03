Immage Biotherapeutics: A Sleeping Giant Awakens From Its Slumber?

Immage Biotherapeutics Corp (OTCQB:IMMG) is a company that was founded as a result of a merger with Pepvax in 2016 which drew very little fanfare, if any. The company and its stock have been flying under the radar since the merger and there has been practically no activity or volume whatsoever until earlier this week.

Immage Biotherapeutics suddenly started awakening on Tuesday, January 31 and it seems that investor appetite is very strong for the stock as it has jumped several hundred percent so far from a share price that was at just 0.30.

There is no obvious reason explaining its recent rise in price, and volume. So could this be the sign of a fund quietly accumulating shares? (More on this at the end of the article)

This may be the case, but to understand why anyone would want to buy shares of an illiquid stock we must look at the background of the company.

Immage Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy biologics to treat various cancers. Immage Biotherapeutics' co-founder, Dr. Anton Dormer, is a leading expert in peptide design and protein development through computational biology, having developed bioinformatics tools for cancer drug development.

The company has a youtube video here that explains its technology

Immage Biotherapeutics has a method that allows for the rapid development of key cancer immunotherapy candidates that could be licensed to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, giving them opportunity to develop in vitro proven treatments, establishing credibility of our rapid development model.

The key to IMMG's cancer cure is the MAGE-A antigen. The MAGE-A antigen is a cancer testis antigen that is expressed within the human testes. It is highly immunogenic and has been considered as a viable target for the development of immunotherapies of tumors overexpressing the MAGE-A family of antigens. The MAGE-A sub-family of cancer testis antigen is expressed in germ cells, though not exclusively.

They may drive malignancy and since those antigens are highly immunogenic they lend themselves to possibly becoming potential effective target for immunotherapies. Antigens particular to each MAGE-A family, has a unique expression pattern and related tissue target, which defines its differential use as immunotherapy regiments

The present application claims benefit from the data, which identifies MHC Class I and MHC Class II specific restricted epitopes that are immunogenic. Restricted epitopes can be used in the development of immunotherapies targeting tumors that expresses MAGE-A family of tumors.

The restricted peptides will be part of an immunotherapy construct that could be used for the treatment of many tumors, with specific targets being Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC). The immunotherapy will take advantage of differential expression of MAGE protein variants via the MHC Class I pathway for T-Cell CD8+ lymphocytes, which will be complemented by the production of antibodies from B-cells via CD4+ lymphocytes.

In a nutshell, the company is transforming the industry thanks to its unique approach to curing cancer which has earned it a lot of attention in medical circles. In fact the company was selected as a finalist for the inaugural Stellar Startups Awards. ImMAGE was also selected to participate in YEi Start in France.

Other than its potential genetic cure for cancer, the company has developed a patented DNA delivery system. SMARTmid™ has been designed to be a DNA-based delivery system that can directly enhance the immune system via CD8+ and CD4+ lymphocytes that will then lead to tumor load reductions or the prevention of tumor recurrence. Pre-clinical studies of SMARTmid™ vectors along with anti-PD-L1 and/or anti-CTL4 is undergoing testing to demonstrate the potential to initiate a systemic immune response that can be lead decrease toxicities of current chemotherapies.

In addition, SMARTmid™ vectors in conjunction with anti-PD-L1 and/or anti-CTL4 can be used as a standalone treatment for many tumors that express the protein antigens, like MAGE A. Through prior studies, specific regions of viral proteins, such as, the lentiviral integrase protein, is capable of enhancing nuclear transport of viral DNA. The second-generation SMARTmid™ vectors will incorporate portions of such viral proteins that can by themselves enhance viral DNA import into the nucleus.

The DNA localization properties of the SMARTmid™ vectors DNA elements are magnified when used in combination with viral proteins added exogenously. The fully synthetic method for producing lentivirus-like vector particles for mammalian cell transduction is a powerful template in which to build an immunotherapy for the treatment of MAGE-A antigen expressing tumors.

This delivery system can already be licensed to large pharmaceuticals company if they have a successful and approved therapy for which they need a delivery conduit.

Immage received the green light from the FDA to conduct animal trials early last year which they completed after successfully raising $500,000 from a venture capital fund.

More importantly, Immage participated in a conference in San Francisco a few weeks ago and presented detailed results of its recent animal trials, which confirmed the successful creation of specific immune cells to kill the targeted cancer cells.

During animal trials, the company tested the same four goals they had set with in vitro studies. The research indicated that their vector expressed the protein and that the protein got an immune response. ImMAGE also determined through animal trials that the company had created the right immune cells to kill the targeted cancer cells in vitro. The next step would be conduct the efficacy experiments in vivo (human trials).

"The results of our in vitro trials have been promising and I am excited about the potential to transform our research into a tangible treatment," ImMAGE President said, "We are just finishing up our qualitative and quantitative analysis of the animal studies at the moment in preparation for our first pre-IND meeting with the FDA in December."

With a quicker timeline than projected, ImMAGE plans to file for the FDA's IND program for approval into Phase 1 human trials in Q4 of this year.

Going back to the reason why the stock suddenly awoke a few days ago, I sincerely believe that a fund (or multiple funds) who may have been present at the San Francisco conference a few weeks ago began purchasing shares in the market this week after digesting the company's detailed animal trial results.

The novel immunotherapy industry is growing rapidly and is expected to pass $20 billion this year, but still just a fraction of the whopping $415 billion biotech sector.

Immage Biotherapeutics is still a startup with $127,000 of cash on hand as per their latest submitted financials. It seems the company has already gone through nearly $500,000 which it raised a few months ago. They mentioned in a recent PR that they plan to raise additional capital soon but have not specified a timeline for that. They did say however that it should take care of their upcoming R&D expenditures. The risk with IMMG is that the company could run out of cash and fold, and if it doesn't, there is also the risk that their gene therapy could fail in human trials, or that if it did succeed it may not see the light of day due to a rejection by the FDA.

It is well-known that the biotech industry is risky, and 9 out of 10 drugs fail to get FDA approval, those that do often end up making a fortune for their creator.

I am no biotech expert, but I know a momentum stock when I see one and I believe that Immage could be a sleeping giant that is just beginning to show signs of life.

With that said, I recommend you tread cautiously if you are interested in buying IMMG as the company has not turned a profit, and has not yet received an OK for human trials from the FDA either.

This may be an attractive stock to buy now, but nonetheless do your research and venture in at your own risk.

