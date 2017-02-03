Tuesday Morning's (TUES) CEO Steven Becker on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 3, 2017, 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Stacie Shirley - Chief Financial Officer

Steven Becker - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Ben Bienvenu - Stevens

David Mann - Johnson Rice

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Tuesday Morning Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded.

And now I’d like to introduce your host for today’s conference Ms. Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer. Ma’am, please go ahead.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to welcome you all to the Tuesday Morning Corporation's second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is Chief Executive Officer, Steven Becker. If you’ve not received a copy of today's earnings release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com.

Before we begin today's discussion, I would like to make you all aware that some of the information presented today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information regarding the company's risk factors was included in our press release and is also included in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date of this call. For further detail on the remaining reconciling items, please refer to our earnings release or our website for the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA.

Today's presentation will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used on this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com.

Steve will provide an overview of the results and strategy and I will follow with the review of our financial results before we open the call to questions.

I will now turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie, and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. Before I dive into our results, I want to touch on the changes to our organizational structure that we announced a few weeks ago and we believe best position our team and our company for future success.

First, with regards to our supply chain leadership, we elevated Trent Taylor to Chief Supply Chain Officer, expanding his responsibilities from Chief Information Officer to Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer. Trent has been deeply involved in assessing the current strategy and identifying the roadmap for the future supply chain in his role as CIO. He has a strong supply-chain engineering background and significant general management experience.

We also just hired Miki Eilers as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. She will report directly to Trent. Miki came to us from Michaels Stores, where she spent the last seven years most recently as Vice President of Supply Chain and led the end-to-end supply chain strategy with a heavy emphasis on process improvement. We are excited to have a team in place with extensive supply chain leadership experiences, we work to improve efficiency and remove costs from our distribution network.

In the brief time, the Trent has been in-charge we have already began to see positive impact on process efficiency. I am looking forward to working closely with his team, and importantly, reporting the improvements that we believe [ph] or achievable by (03:07) supply chain network.

Next, with regards to our merchandising team, Belinda Byrd has been promoted to Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager and will be leading our merchant teams and continuing to build the compelling assortments Tuesday Morning has become known for. Belinda has over 20 years of retail experience and has served as a divisional merchandise manager of our largest division textiles for almost two years.

During this time she has demonstrated strong leadership and delivered great results with her merchandising acumen and discipline. She has been very effective in building one of the foundations of Tuesday Morning assortment textiles into an even strong business. Belinda elevation to Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager will give this critical function, the dedicated focus and leadership it deserves. We have experienced intelligent buying organization and our team is in great shape to continue to deliver strong results.

We are proud to be able to elevate from our within our organization. We believe these promotions demonstrate how the investments and our talent base provide continuity to the long run as we better align our management resources with the current needs of the business.

And finally, as you saw us announced back in November, we are very pleased to welcome Barry Gluck, an off-price retail industry veteran to our Board of Directors. Barry has 40 years of retail experience, including almost two decades specifically in off-price with Ross Stores, where he ran the merchant group. Barry is uniquely qualified to join our Board and I think he will be a tremendous contributor.

Turning now to our second quarter results, we ended the quarter with a positive 3.8% comp. While I am not happy with this performance, given the challenges that we faced from the weather and supply chain standpoint and the strong 2Q 2016 and 2Q 2015 comps of 8.4% and 7.6%, respectively, I believe this was a reasonable comp outcome.

As previously discussed, we affected early in the quarter by store closures due to hurricane Matthew that negatively impacted comps. However, it was issues with our supply chain that have the greatest impact.

Let me be clear the supply chain issues were significant, as we previously discussed the ramp-up of the Phoenix DC encountered systems issues, which cause us to divert and process significantly more inventory through Dallas than we have planned. The freight costs associated with moving us inventory to Dallas and back to Phoenix, as well as the labor costs to process the inventory in a stressed Dallas facility were significant.

The difficulty in costs associated with the Dallas DC was exacerbated by the fact that we've gone through this capacity in Dallas as we ramped up Phoenix. We were then forced to access the labor market during the peak of the year and add capacity to handle the increased volumes. We did what we needed to do to get the inventory through the system, but doing so was expensive.

Further we set holiday later than we have planned peaked our inventory later than we have planned and with increased emphasis on moving seasonal product to the system we were below ordinary stock levels and regular priced merchandise throughout the quarter. All of this resulted in lost sales.

That said, despite these challenges, we still comp positively as our assortment continues to resonate with customers and our stores continued to deliver strong results. Our transactions were up 4.9% in the quarter, which is the fourth year in a row, we've seen strong transaction growth in the December quarter and I believe speaks to the relevance and strength of our seasonal assortment.

Despite the sales challenges, we ended the quarter in a clean inventory position. Additionally, we close our distribution facilities at the end of the year to complete a full physical inventory. We are currently processing effectively in both facilities and have begun modifying systems and software to improve our throughput and lower cost per piece. We have hired the necessary talents both internal, as well as external resources and are making improvements to drive efficiency and remove costs from our supply chain.

As I mentioned, we've already made strides in reducing our process and cost per unit. We also believe there is considerable opportunity to reduce the amount of working capital that we need to run our business and reduce our time to market. We look forward to updating you on the progress of these initiatives as we move forward.

Now let me touch on our real estate strategy. We continue to be enthusiastic about the results of our program, while we stop our activity during the peak Christmas season we had some very successful openings in October. I think it's important to note that our new and reload stores generally got preferred inventory flow during the quarter and performed well. We continue to see an approximately 50% sales lift for the 48 stores relocated during the past 12 months.

As we compare the sales performance of the stores we have relocated and open this fiscal year to last year, we are experiencing an even higher average volume, reflecting the ongoing success of this strategy. During the third quarter, we expect to open seven new stores, relocate seven stores, expand two stores and close 23 stores.

As I have previously mentioned, we are also currently doing a complete remodel on four stores. While our focus has been on opening, closing and relocating and expanding stores, we look forward to seeing what impact remodels will have on our store performance. We will be carefully measuring the lift from these projects to determine the future role of remodels within our overall real estate strategy. Quarter to-date we've already opened four new stores and we're looking forward to a strong calendar 2017 real estate program.

Finally, before I turn the call over to Stacie, I just want to reemphasize how strongly I believe in the future of Tuesday Morning. Day in and day out I see our teams come in energized and focused on delivering to our customer the great shopping experience she come -- she has come to know us for.

We need a lot of progress in the quarter but there remains work to be done to drive efficient performance from our supply chain. With the recent management changes, we have the right team in place to deliver process and efficiency improvements and continue to build a solid foundation for Tuesday Morning's future. As I have said before, this staff will not be linear. We continue to make meaningful headway but there will be lumps and bumps along the way.

Now I will turn it over to Stacie to review the financials in more detail. Stacie?

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, Steve. In the second quarter net sales were $328.1 million, an increase of 2.6% over Q2 last year, despite having 24 fewer stores. Comp store sales growth was 3.8% as compared 8.4% in Q2 last year. This 3.8% comp was driven by 4.9% increase in transactions, which was offset slightly by 1.1% decrease in average ticket. Relocated stores contributed 280 basis points to comp sales in the quarter.

As Steve mentioned, our sales performance was negatively impacted by the lower than planned store inventory level due to the supply chain issue we counter and to a lesser extent by hurricane Matthew in October.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 32.3% compared to last year's gross margin rate of 35.2%. The 290 basis point decline year-over-year was due to elevated supply chain costs including distribution center and freight costs recognized in the current period.

In order to mitigate the challenges we were occurring in with supply chain we had to take additional actions, which resulted in cost significantly higher than we had planned. The recognition of these costs was about double the $2 million to $3 million we mentioned on our Q1 conference call.

Also impacting gross margin was a slight increase in seasonal markdowns as we continue to invest more heavily in this area. Partially offsetting this increase in costs was an improvement in our initial merchandise markup.

SG&A expenses were $97.2 million for the second quarter versus last year’s expenses of $92.1 million. As a percent of net sales, SG&A was 29.6% versus 28.8% in the same period last year. The 80 basis point increase in rate was driven primarily by higher store rent and depreciation due in part to our improved store real estate, increased advertising and corporate labor costs and higher share-based compensation expense as compared to last year when we had some executive vacancies causing last year to be lower.

Additionally, our continued investment in technology and infrastructure drove some incremental costs, partially offsetting this rate increase were decreases as a percent of sales, store employee costs and certain other corporate expenses, including legal and professional fees.

Our operating profit for the second quarter was $8.8 million compared to an operating profit of $20.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. We reported net income of $8.4 million or $0.19 per share compared to last year's net income of $18.9 million or $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Also adjusted EBITDA was $17.2 million compared to $26.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The most significant adjustments to EBITDA were $1.1 million of costs related to our new Phoenix DC and approximately $1.6 million in share-based compensation expense. For further detail on the remaining reconciling items please refer to our earnings release for the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA.

Now let me review our results for the six-month period ended December 31, 2016. Net sales were $540 million compared to $522.2 million for the same period last year. This is a 3.4% increase in total sales despite the 24 fewer stores. Comp store sales growth was 4.3% as compared to last year 6.5%. The 4.3% comp was driven by 5.4% increase in transactions, which was offset slightly by 1.1% decrease in average ticket.

Sales at the 48 stores relocated during the past 12 months increased approximately 53% on average for the first six months of fiscal 2017 as compared to the prior year period. Driven primarily by better real estate and a larger store footprint and contributed 300 basis points to the comp store sales increased of 4.3%.

Gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2017 was 33.9% compared to last year's gross margin rate of 35.5%. The decrease in gross margin was driven by the same factors that impacted our Q2 results, which I just reviewed.

SG&A expenses were $183.8 million for the first half of fiscal 2017 compared to last year's expenses of $170.7 million. As a percent of net sales, SG&A was 35%, excuse me, 34% versus 32.7% in the same period last year. Drivers of the increase in SG&A for the first half of the year are similar to those that I’ve just laid out with regards to the increase in expenses for Q2.

Our operating loss for the first six months of fiscal 2017 was $500,000 compared to an operating profit of $14.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2016. We reported a net loss of $400,000 or a loss of $0.01 per share compared to last year's net income of $12.8 million or $0.29 per share for the six months.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 million compared to $25.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2016. The most significant adjustments to EBITDA were $2.1 million of costs related to our new Phoenix DC and approximately $2.3 million in share-based compensation expense.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents were $12.6 million at December 31, 2016, compared to $35.3 million at the same time last year. There were no cash borrowings outstanding under our line of credit and availability on the line was $125.1 million as of December 31st.

We ended the quarter with inventory at $251.5 million, an 8% increase from year ago. On our last call we told you we expected the growth rate of our inventory to improve where it was in Q1 and we expected the increase to be in the low double-digit range. We were pleased to deliver an increase of only 8%.

The growth in inventory was driven by an increase in buying, distribution and freight costs that are capitalized into inventory, as well as an increase in our in-transit inventory related for import strategy, which we have discussed on previous call that involve us taking ownership of inventory earlier in the supply chain. We will remain focused on working capital management and expect to continue to see improvement.

Year-to-date we've invested $20 million in capital expenditures, the majority of which is related to investments in our real estate strategy for new stores, relocations, expansions and remodels of existing stores, as well as IT investment. We now expect to spend in the range of $38 million to $42 million in fiscal ’17.

During the second quarter of fiscal ‘17 we opened four new stores, closed six and relocated four stores. We ended the quarter with a store count of 740.

Now I want to give some context around how we're thinking about the remainder of the year. With regards to Q3 specifically, keep in mind, we're up against a 13.4% comp last year which is a very tough comparison and we are planning Q3 this year accordingly.

For gross margin clearly we are absorbing elevated costs related to our supply chain and these costs are capitalized and amortized with the turn of the inventory. Therefore we expect to see gross margin pressures persist throughout the back half of this fiscal year, but the Q3 decline expected to be similar to what we experienced in Q2.

As Steve mentioned, while we incurred processing costs per unit of inventory have started to moderate from peak levels and we're beginning to see improvement, the amortization of the elevated costs will impact us for the remainder of the fiscal year.

With regards to SG&A our outlook for the year remains relatively unchanged as we still expect SG&A deleverage this year. We continue to expect increased rent expense, higher stock comp expense, higher D&A expense given our increased capital spend, as well as the higher amount of cost incurred related to a greater number of store projects we're doing this year compared to last year.

In summary, while Q2 was impacted by our supply chain challenges that resulted in elevated costs and the P&L impact of this cost will persist we believe we are in a much better position today. The team did a good job of managing inventory, enabling us to deliver a better improvement than we had planned.

Now, with that, I will turn the call back over to Steve for his concluding remarks before we open the call up for questions.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie. While the first half of the year presented our team with significant supply chain challenges, we have taken the appropriate steps albeit at a significant costs to address the issues and we are already seeing operational improvement.

Our real estate strategy is delivering strong results, our merchandise continues to resonate with our customers and our corporate expense management and capital allocation continue to be very disciplined. I believe that today we have the right team and management structure in place to execute on our strategies and capitalize on the significant opportunities we all see for Tuesday Morning.

Thank you and with that we will take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ben Bienvenu with Stevens. Your line is now open.

Ben Bienvenu

Thanks. Good morning.

Stacie Shirley

Good morning.

Ben Bienvenu

So just first on the supply chain, Stacie, thanks for the color on 3Q, I'm curious with that in mind, can you give us a sense of sort of roadmap for improved supply chain metrics and sort of a reasonable expectation around timeframe, even if it is [Technical Difficultly] (18:54) fairly big. I am curious, how long do you expect this lingering impact to be in the numbers? And then given the change in management, but you have overseeing the supply chain, curious if that changes your game plan at all, if you have to go back to the drawing board or if this is maybe a sharper focus with the new team on the existing plan?

Steven Becker

So, this is the way I would see it on the -- from the supply chain perspectives. So, first of all, we are obviously through peak, Q2 was challenging, because we're handling extraordinary amount of freight. We got that done with. So now we have both facilities are processing efficiently. We've already seen some improvements in both facilities.

And now from here the question is simply taking more cost out of the system. I'm very comfortable with the team. I am very comfortable with the changes they are marking. We couldn't make those changes in the second quarter, because we're handling so much freight, so we really have to wait till the third quarter to begin to make those adjustments.

And there -- it's very early but we are already seeing some progress. And so I don't think from a long-term perspective we are already starting to look at the next step. The first step obviously is be as cost effective and efficient with what we have, which I think is very achievable and in process and then the second step is, what the long run plan is for layout and we are in process we actually had consultants in here just this past week taking a look at that for us. So, I think, we have the right team to do it. I don’t think we are going to be significantly delayed, but obviously job one today is getting our supply chain to work cost efficiently.

Stacie Shirley

And I would just add that, again because of how the accounting works, there is this lag between the occurrence and the recognition and so as we continue to have those elevated costs for Q2, we will continue to experience ahead of that through remainder of this fiscal year. Because they are -- it -- to come back on to the P&L as we turn the inventory.

Ben Bienvenu

Terrific. Thanks. And the traffic has been fantastic even against difficult compares, you have mentioned, but more difficult compare in 3Q, but on the ticket front, would you expect that ticket continues to be down and sort of what are the key variables with that trend that we have seen?

Stacie Shirley

So, what, specifically in Q2, as we talked about, what we were most focus on as far as the inventory was getting our seasonal goods and promotional good out first and as a result of that some of the white space categories were impacted more and those categories typically have a higher AUR than do the Christmas merchandise and so that was the one of the parts of the drivers for the decline in AUR in Q2.

For Q3 as we are working our inventory levels back up, again we are very focused on seasonal and so there will be a little bit more of that impact going on in, excuse me, in Q3. A lot of it is just in -- it is a mix issue. Transaction level was up, actually above the comp, but there will continue to be some of the mix issue.

Steven Becker

I mean, our Christmas business actually grew nicely and we had a very high sell-through, but as you can imagine from the supply chain perspective, we're very focused on getting that out to the stores, exactly it peaks a little bit lower than we expected to peak. But we wanted to get that inventory on the shelves and that actually worked. I think we overall had a 98% sell-through in Christmas and again mid single-digit growth in that category. However, that was at the expense of some white space, including book, rugs and furniture, which are higher ticket items.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay. Thanks. And then just one last one for me, because you commented on the quality of inventory coming available as a result of some of the struggles that we have seen in the department sport store space?

Stacie Shirley

Yes. So we, obviously, monitor our inventory very closely to make sure that we don't have any issues and at this point we felt like we ended the quarter with a clean inventory, we are going into the second half of the year in a good position and we will continue to watch it.

Steven Becker

And we are very, I think, we are very excited about what we are seeing in the marketplace. We just got back from a show in Atlanta and a show in Las Vegas and there is a lot of close out opportunity out there. We are looking at some very interesting transactions right now and we are excited we have plenty of open to buy and we are excited about the sort of deals that we are seeing.

Ben Bienvenu

Great. Thanks. Best of luck.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of David Mann with Johnson Rice. You line is now open.

David Mann

Hi. Yes. Thank you. Good morning. I just want to clarify when you talk about your inventory levels, I think you said they were clean, is there, should we take that to mean that there is not any additional markdown risk into Q3 and also can you comment on the current in-stock levels at the store, where you see they are and where you, how they will be for the rest of the quarter?

Stacie Shirley

Yes. From a markdown standpoint, we don’t think that there is additional exposure as it relates to our inventory position per se. I mean we will continue to look at that as we continue to invest more in seasonal and from year-over-year perspective I would say there's still going to be that pressure. And so we will likely continue to see an increase in markdowns, specifically related to that. Obviously, we have to see what our sell-through is as we go through the year, I mean, I am sorry, as we go through the quarter, I mean, we get our inventory levels, right.

David Mann

And in terms of in-stock levels?

Stacie Shirley

Yeah. From the in stock levels, we are continuing to make progress every week, we are not where we want to be, not at optimum levels, but we would say that in a next couple of weeks we should be where we want to be.

David Mann

Okay. And Steve, a question we are already getting from folks, I mean, last quarter you’ve talked about the majority of the DC issues had been -- were addressed, and obviously, there were a lot more that you needed to address? So how do we get comfortable that that things are actually stabilizing here and that there aren’t more issues to pop up that could trip you up?

Steven Becker

I mean, I think, what occurred last quarter really was the perfect storm. We had a DC in Phoenix that we’ve spent a tremendous amount of time and energy. We had best-in-class consultants and the team here getting that DC up, everything was going smoothly and then the DC had a series of systems issues, which caused it effectively to seize up. So then we had to divert inventory around that DC to Dallas, at a time when Dallas had already begun to ramp down. So we had to ramp Dallas up, which as you can imagine is a very, very inefficient exercise. This is a company that’s 41 years old and our Dallas DC infrastructure is a series of buildings, some of which are not contiguous and there -- it is probably unlike any distribution center that you see in America.

So we're working with that. Handling inventory levels that we did not expect to handle and as a result, there were lot of cost associated with that and you think about it, not only do we have to divert freight to Dallas, we then had to ship that Dallas that freight back to Phoenix, process it and ship it out to the West Coast.

So I can tell you that today both of our DC's are processing in one shift more efficiently than they were processing in one shift during the peak season. I feel like we've ironed out a lot of the issues. There were a bunch of process improvements that we simply couldn't make in Q2 because you are not going to make a system or a process improvement as you are processing that level, we subsequently made those and they have been effective. But, clearly, there's a lot of work to be done. I am comfortable that we have the right people, I am comfortable that we have the right structure and we are monitor it and we have made a heck of a lot of progress, but there's plenty of work to be done.

I do think, however that, the issues that hit us in Q2 were extremely unique. And simply based on the way the Phoenix is processing today, you wouldn't have to divert freight, which caused all the problems that we saw in Q2. So I'm comfortable that we are in a good place today.

David Mann

Great. And then one last question, I think, Stacie, in your remarks you talked about the tough comparing Q3 for comps. Looking at the multiyear stack, it looks like its several 100 basis points worse tougher than Q2. So I am just curious should we infer a lower comp kind of expectation for Q3 and could Q3 comp perhaps even turn negative? Thank you.

Stacie Shirley

No. I am not going to get that specific, but I will say, you are right. So the 13.4%, I think, the two-year stack is about 20%, that was the really, really strong comp that we are going up again. And as we’ve said, right now, we are working to get our inventory levels back to an optimum level and so we are still working through that, it’s going to take us a few weeks to get back to that that place.

David Mann

Great. I appreciate all insights. Thank you and good luck.

Stacie Shirley

Thanks, David.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley. You line is now open.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Good morning. I wonder if you can just give us a little bit more color on the non-seasonal merchandise, I know, you talked about seasonal, just wondering how much of the assortment that was in the quarter and kind of what performance you were seeing there, what any callouts were.

Steven Becker

So, we don't get specific about category [ph] of any (29:05) level performance. We did have very nice growth in some of the businesses that we have an emphasis on. But we really -- we don't speak to it specifically, because we think it's competitively not wise.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then, maybe you can just give us a little bit more in terms of, I guess, the timeframe and what sort of level of expense leverage you expect to achieve, when supply chain is functioning more optimally against sort of the timeframe we might be looking at there.

Stacie Shirley

Yes. At this point I will tell you that we are not really comfortable providing that guidance. We obviously have a lot to do to get things with supply chain where we wanted to be and to get the plan improvements in place across the board. And so until then I think we are going to hold off providing any guidance, but…

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then, you just -- maybe if you can touch on marketing spend in the quarter and what the outlook is for there, maybe how much it was up and what you're looking out for second half?

Stacie Shirley

So, again, we don’t go into that kind of detail to provide, it was up and that continues to be something that will place for the second half of the year as we think that the investments we are making, if there is a positive return for those investments. But other than that we haven't made any other comments.

Steven Becker

Yeah. Jeff, I would just add that we think that there's a lot of opportunity in marketing. As you know we have changed the organizational structure, marketing now reports directly to me. It is a major area of emphasis. We are spending a lot of time on it and we see just plenty of opportunity to improve Tuesday Morning's presence in the marketplace.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And so, Steve, maybe you can just remind us, how many total stores you relocated at this point and how many you are thinking is the right number to relocate, I know, you said you are doing a few remodels, maybe you can just kind of update us on that whole picture, would it make sense to maybe close more of the stores rather than relocate, just trying to get a sense of where you all thinking is on that?

Steven Becker

So, Jeff, I think, we can get back to you offline with the total number. We don’t have the total number in front of us. I will say for this year we are going to have 22 new stores, we are going to close about 41, we are planning to relo approximately 50, 52, and we are going to expand about 15. As I mentioned, we are going to kind of remodel four as a test. That opportunity is remains significant. We continue to be very enthusiastic about the results that we are seeing from our relocated stores.

As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, even the latest cohort of stores that we've opened since the beginning of this fiscal year is performing better than the prior batch and that group of stores has new flooring, new fixtures, new lighting, et cetera. So, it’s a program we are very enthusiastic about. The return on investment continues to be compelling and I don't see, I think, it will very much be driven by the opportunity set in the marketplace. We continue, I think, we continue, frankly, to get better and crisper about exactly who we need to be with and we have a lot of opportunities, so we are kind of extremely selective from a real estate committee perspective about the sites that we choose. And I think to some extent that's driving the continued improved performance. We also, these stores, even in -- even with their glow period these stores comp to next year and it just a very exciting part of the business for us. So it obviously gets a lot of focus.

Stacie Shirley

And over the past, I just pulled the number, including what we are planning on doing this year, so the past kind of three fiscal years, it close to a 100 stores that will have been relocated.

Steven Becker

And then the second piece of your question, Jeff, you asked about closures. I mean, closures happened for lot of reasons, sometimes you lose a lease, sometimes you make a decision to exit the market, sometimes there's an opportunity to kind of consolidate the presence you have in an area and so you choose the weakest store to close and we are very selective about that. I mean, obviously, we have to be thoughtful in terms of our bottomline and we try to avoid closing stores that are making very much money. But there are times that there's a market that we are in, that’s far flung and difficult to service from the store operations perspective and it's just a place that Tuesday Morning shouldn’t be and we have to make a tough decision. I think that we are -- we grapple with that weekly and we are trying to maintain a balance between what we open and relo and expand versus what we closed. As you can see this quarter we closed or this -- in this third quarter we are closing quite a good number of stores.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. That color was helpful. Thank for that. We can take the rest offline.

Stacie Shirley

Yeah. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Seth Sigman with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey. Good morning, guys. This is [ph] Andrew (34:25) on for Seth.

Steven Becker

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

We were wondering if you guys have any sense for how much sales were left on the table from the supply chain constraints. So, said another way, do you expect any of those lost sales to come back in the back half of the year?

Stacie Shirley

So, it’s very hard to quantify. The impact was definitely very meaningful. We stepped through some of the things that, Steve mentioned, we peaked our inventory much later than we had planned at lower level than what we had planned. We had to set our Christmas later than we had plan. So and the impact what we talked about on the sale around related to the white space, so although, our transactions were up, the AUR impact was negative to that as well that we talked about. So, all I can say, it was very impactful.

As it relates to capturing those sales, we are still in the process of building our inventory back up, but are pleased with some of the, as we said, some of the seasonal things that we sold in Q2, we know that our customer is really resonating with the customer and including the impact of what we are doing from a real estate perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then also related to supply chain, do you guys have a sense for what the gross margin would have look like adjusted for the excess DC costs this quarter?

Stacie Shirley

Yeah. We are not going to provide any further guidance than what we have already said.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. Thanks. And then, I guess…

Steven Becker

I think, the point of emphasis on supply chain cost is that, the second quarter was very unusual, obviously, we had little choice, but to throw money at the processing costs and unfortunately the way accounting works, you're paying for those. Those costs were cash. They were incurred. But you are going to pay for them over the next couple quarters.

Stacie Shirley

And we did say that, we had expected the $2 million to $3 million and that ended up being about double what we had anticipated.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. And I guess, just finally, you guys highlighted the environment for opportunistic buys. Are there any categories in particular that you can highlight and then any potential benefits from sales and margins over the next few quarters in those categories?

Steven Becker

I would say that I don't think we've had a buyer returned from a show that they haven't been enthusiastic about the number of lists that they are seeing and the amount of opportunity, and frankly, some new relationships that have opened up to us. So, it's not really specific to a given family or category of merchandise and it’s very early for us to comment as to whether or not or how that will impact gross margin, obviously, we are trying to negotiate the best deals we can and pass the savings on to our customers.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Got it. Thanks, guys. Good luck.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you.

Operator

We are showing no further questions in queue at this time. I’d like to turn the call back to Mr. Becker for closing remarks.

Steven Becker

Thank you very much. We appreciate it. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.