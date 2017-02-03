Employment Gains Steam In January

I expect to see a higher participation rate in the future. Along with more new jobs and a higher unemployment rate.

The employment report for the month of January revealed that the US added 227K new jobs versus 180K expected gains right before the official release. The unemployment rate came in at 4.8% versus 4.7% in December. Below, you see my conclusion from last month's employment breakdown.

I expect to see a higher participation rate along with a higher unemployment rate over the next few months. The economy is gaining steam and employment shouldn't be an exception. This should also be visible when looking at year-on-year employment growth. Source: article (06/01/17)

I am not quoting myself to brag, but because there are a few important things that need to be discussed. In my previous employment outlook, I discussed the strong employment gains in leading manufacturing surveys and the official ISM manufacturing index. This shows that employment is finally catching up after the economy started accelerating in the third quarter of 2016. I mentioned that an employment beat would be very likely. Fortunately, it did happen in January.

The 227K employment gain has been predicted by leading indicators. Newly added jobs remain very strong.

The good news continues. The civilian labor participation rate has climbed from 62.7 to 62.9 in January. It looks like we are seeing a participation bottom.

So, if we combine job gains and a higher participation rate - both are obviously positive, we get a higher unemployment rate. Unemployment went up 0.1 points as I mentioned earlier.

So, which industries added jobs?

Source: Zerohedge

Retail, construction, finance and temporary help are very supportive of higher growth since they are very cyclical. If I had to bet, I would not have guessed that new manufacturing employment would be less than one month ago.

The next number is even more important. Year-on-year employment growth has hit 1.64% versus 1.57% in December. It could be very possible that we are seeing an end to this late-cycle behavior and a new growth upswing. I wouldn't be surprised considered the strength of leading indicators.

Year-on-year employment growth and the monthly employment changes are actually the only numbers I care about. This includes the break-down of employment gains as I just showed you.

Conclusion

Employment is back. Year-on-year growth, participation and monthly changes are all higher. The unemployment rate is a bit higher and should go even higher in my opinion. The most important thing is that a stronger economy leads to more participation and the ability of the economy to add jobs.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion.

