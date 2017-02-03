Snap Files To Go Public In $3 Billion IPO

I will provide an update once we know the company's proposed pricing and valuation expectations.

I'm not sure I agree with either the valuation or management's foundational thesis.

Further, investors will have to agree with management's fundamental thesis, that the camera is the primary smartphone interface.

Prospective investors would have to assign a Price/Sales multiple far in excess of Facebook to agree with that valuation.

Tech company Snap intends to raise $3 billion in its IPO at a valuation reported in the press as $25 billion.

Quick Take

Camera company Snap Inc. (Pending:SNAP) has filed its initial S-1 registration for a $3 billion IPO at an undisclosed valuation. Snap views the camera as the primary use of the mobile device and seeks to monetize its user base primarily through advertising.

The company has a short history of rapidly growing revenues, which exceeded $400 million in 2016.

Company

Venice-based Snap was founded in 2012 by current CEO Evan Spiegel and current CTO Robert Murphy to initially provide users with a smartphone app that enabled them to post pictures that were automatically deleted after a brief time period.

The company has since expanded its scope to include chat, video, media that does not become automatically deleted, and a camera integrated into sunglasses.

Below is a brief company video on its recently introduced Spectacles product:

(Source: Snap YouTube)

Snap has raised in excess of $2.6 billion in several private financing rounds from numerous investors including top tier venture capital firms, corporate investors, private equity firms and government-owned investment enterprises.

The company claims that 158 million people use its flagship Snapchat each day, creating over 2.5 billion 'Snaps'.

Market and Competition

Snap operates a largely advertising-driven business model, although it does sell its Spectacles product for $129 each. It seeks to provide advertisers with access to its user base, which has typically centered around a younger demographic, between the ages of 14-30.

The company has developed a number of advertiser tools and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that enable them. In many respects, Snap competes with other mobile-oriented social networks such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and to a lesser extent, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The market size for Snap's service is dependent on the size of its network of users, their frequency of use of the various services and features, and advertisers' ability to achieve their ROI goals. Global advertising is expected to reach $767 billion in 2020, according to Snap.

But ad growth by sector is more interesting, showing mobile ads should account for virtually all ad growth through 2019:

(Source: DigiDay/Zenith)

Snap says it is also focused on the countries where most of the ad spend growth will occur:

(Source: DigiDay/Zenith)

So, the company is well-positioned to take full advantage of the trend toward mobile advertising worldwide.

Financials

Snap's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Revenues are growing dramatically.

Gross margin is negative.

Significant cash flow used in operations.

Below are the company's operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Snap S-1)

Revenue

2016: $405 million

2015: $58.7 million

Gross Margin

2016: Negative

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

2016: $307 million cash used

2015: $611 million cash used

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $641 million in cash on hand and $175 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt.

IPO Details

Snap intends to raise $3 billion in its IPO, selling Class A shares at an as-yet undisclosed price.

The company intends to use the proceeds for 'general corporate purposes', Management also intends to retain firm control of the company through Class B shares, which is a common approach.

In this case, public investors are 'just along for the ride' and should be well aware of the concentration of control in senior management, notably the co-founders: CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Robert Murphy who each own 21.8% of Class A stock, which will convert into Class B at IPO.

Other major investors are Benchmark Capital (12.7% Class A; 22.8% Class B) and Lightspeed Venture Partners (8.3% Class A; 15% Class B).

Commentary

As for IPO valuation, which has been the topic of much debate, the most recent private investment valuation was in Q4 of 2016 by Fidelity Management that valued the company at $17.8 billion:

(Source: WSJ Startup Stock Tracker)

Numerous reports in the press have indicated an expected IPO valuation of $25 billion, which would not be surprising given its recent private market valuation of nearly $18 billion and strong revenue growth.

Management believes that the camera will become the primary interface for users in a mobile setting, just as the flashing cursor was the 'starting point' for computer users.

Snap was built from the ground up for the smartphone camera, whereas its erstwhile competitors, Facebook and Twitter, were originally built for the desktop and 'morphed' into mobile applications.

Further, an investor in Snap's IPO would need to agree substantially with its foundational thesis, that the camera will become the primary interface for mobile devices. I'm not sure I agree with that.

Cameras are indeed important for capturing memories and other information uses by consumers and businesses, so I don't mean to minimize its importance.

However, smartphones have become extremely powerful computers with a wide range of uses, and the camera is but one application out of many.

Additionally, Snap's competitors, most notably Facebook, aren't standing still.

Although Facebook, through its Instagram application, has been criticized as being a 'copycat' of some of Snap's functionality, it is pursuing a strategy of retaining users on its platform, effectively denying Snap large numbers of users on a global scale.

So, Snap will certainly continue to grow revenues and is widely expected to reach $1 billion in top line revenues in the next 18 months, but investors will potentially be asked to invest at a valuation that may require a much higher growth rate and terminal value.

Snap management has published a global ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) of $1.05, and a North America ARPU of $2.15.

This is a far cry from Facebook's worldwide ARPU, which reached $15.98 in 4Q 2016, an increase of 34% vs. 4Q 2015. (Source: Facebook 10-Q)

Although it's early days for Snap and its ability to monetize its user base, it has a very long way to go before it competes with Facebook.

Even generously using Facebook's current 13.7x Price/Sales multiple, for Snap's trailing 12-month revenues of $405 million would indicate a valuation of $5.5 billion; assuming forward revenues of $1 billion would indicate a valuation of $13.7 billion.

So, if Snap offers shares at a $25 billion valuation, investors would need to accept a near-term Price/Sales multiple in the range of 25x-35x.

That's a very tall order and one predicated on buying into their vision of the camera as the central focus of mobile computing and their ability to compete effectively with Facebook.

When Snap discloses their proposed share price range and valuation, probably within the next 30 days, I'll provide an update.

I write about technology IPOs, M&A, follow-ons and secondaries. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.