40% Forward Returns: Activision Blizzard Does More Than Entertain

ATVI Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) - Current Price: $36.91 | MV: 29.37B

BUY with Target Price Appreciation: Bear: 4.08%, Base: 38.2%, Bull: 49.7%

Investment Thesis and Recommendation: Activision Blizzard's record-setting third quarter saw revenues rise $1.57 billion (51% increase Y/Y) and EPS beat expectations by $0.07. Nonetheless, the company declined a sizable 21.7% following weak Q4 2016 guidance. However, Activision's expansion into key new niche markets presents an opportunity for higher cash flow generation and higher ROI in coming quarters. With a price target of $54.78, Activision offers an attractive 38.2% upside from its current share price. After all, Activision's management has consistently under-promised and over-delivered, beating its original EPS guidance by an average of 19% in the past seven years.

Company Overview and Business Model: Activision is a leading developer and publisher of interactive software products and content. Innovating beyond its original core competencies, Activision continuously seeks to reinvent its image in the face of changing market dynamics and developing gaming opportunities. [1] Activision Publishing develops, markets, and delivers products through retail channels and digital downloads, with games principally operating on console systems (Xbox One, Playstation 4, Wii U). Activision currently holds four of the top 10 titles on current-gen consoles, including the entrenched Call of Duty and Skylanders franchises. [2] Blizzard Entertainment is a leader in subscription-based, massively multiplayer PC gaming, boasting industry records in subscriber bases and revenue generation. Ensuring a diverse product offering, Blizzard covers PC, mobile, and tablet platforms with titles such as World of Warcraft, Diablo, Starcraft, and Hearthstone. [3] Kings Digital Entertainment is the newest addition to the Activision operating model, specializing in mobile app entertainment. Currently, Kings holds three of the top 20 grossing app games for 11 consecutive quarters (such as Candy Crush and Farm Heroes).

Industry Overview: A) The Gaming Industry: The global games market revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent from 2015 to 2020, according to a new report by NewZoo. Within the U.S. alone, the gaming industry is estimated to grow 3.6% CAGR in the same period according to PWC. Key drivers for future growth include heightened player engagement, increased ease of accessibility to gaming platforms, and a variety of new mediums for engaging the gaming community (virtual reality, esports, and gaming video discussed below). B) The Console Market:No longer will traditional console games dominate the video gaming marketplace. With the growth of mobile platforms, console gaming is projected to constitute 79.2% in 2020 of the overall U.S game business, as opposed to 81.7% in 2015. Nevertheless, console games are predicted to grow from $13.9 billion in 2015 to $16.1 billion in 2020, at a rate of roughly 4.4%. A key source of value creation is the growth of console's as the living room entertainment hub in place of smart TVs and set-tops boxes.

Value Drivers

[1] Activision's successful launch of Destiny and expansion into the E-Sports Market offers diversification into growing future markets. i) Franchise Development: Call of Duty continues to be the top selling current-generation console franchise. Most recently, the Call of Duty World League Championship of 2016 recorded 121 million viewers. Consequently, in-game content purchases in Call of Duty: Black Ops III more than doubled YTD, while season-pass and a-la-carte map packs drove increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). These "microtransactions" or additional purchases of in-game items, are a subtle yet key driver of future profitability for Activision. While the market associates Activision's operations with the general growth of the gaming industry, U.S. online microtransaction PC games are expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR. Amongst growing concern of franchise fatigue with the Call of Duty segment, identifying these distinctions in product segmentation is crucial for understanding Activision's forward potential. To top it all off, Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare remastered bonus content are already driving record pre-orders. ii) Purchase of MLG Gaming:The focal point of Activision's most recent management decision-making centered on the purchase of MLG Gaming, amalgamating the company into one of the biggest media holdings in the industry. The purchase of MLG allows Activision into the highly-coveted gaming video marketplace, which grew 34% to $4.4 billion in 2016. MLG alone is experiencing meteoric growth in its weekly eSports reports and premium content, hitting 50 million viewers and increasing 67% quarter over quarter. The eSports market alone grew 19% to $892 million as professional gamers competed in games such as League of Legends and Starcraft. Yo put it into perspective, these "gaming professional leagues" are expected to be worth $5 billion by 2020, greater than the NBA and NHL.

[2] Blizzard's long-term monetization of Overwatch amidst a booming consumer base drives continued cash generation and builds customer-brand attraction. i) Overwatch Launch Claiming center stage as the most anticipated title of 2017, Overwatch surpassed expectations and sold more than 7 million copies in May alone. In comparison, Overwatch doubled sales against highly rated releases of Doom and Uncharted 4 sold 2.4 million copies each. Within the month of May, Overwatch digital sales amounted to $269 million of sales, or 17.14% of the company's quarterly revenue. ii) Expansion: However, May was only the beginning, and by August of 2016 Overwatch passed 15 million players. By October, it reached 20 million. As of January 26th, Overwatch announced an astonishing 25 million active players. Again, just to have a reference point, World of Warcraft captured 12 million active players in its peak in 2010. The fact that Overwatch holds the No. 1 position in Korean Internet Gaming Rooms, a hefty indicator of future popularity, only further attests to the games hyper growth capabilities. iii) Monetization: Through simple calculations, 25 million viewers purchasing the game at a conservative price of $30 puts Overwatch revenues at a whopping $750 million since inception. Yet again, the key indicator of Overwatch's forward potential is the blossoming market for microtransactions within the game: vanity items, 289 different hero skins, and graffiti tags all serve to capture user attention and further churn profits. In fact, League of Legends averages $1.6 billion in revenue annually almost entirely from microtransactions. To top it all off digital gaming revenue projected to rise from $2.0 billion in 2015 to $3.6 billion in 2020, a CAGR of 12.4%. The complementarity of all of these factors leads to an opportunity for exceptional and expansive growth opportunities in Activision's Blizzard segment. It is clear that Overwatch's unprecedented success and long-term cash generation will push margins higher as costs are spread across a wider consumer base, and simultaneously tap into the microtransaction and digital gaming markets.

[3] Activision's purchase of King's Digital Entertainment opens the door to the rapidly growing interactive mobile entertainment industry, meriting higher valuation multiples.

Activision's recent acquisition of King Digital Entertainment demarcates the company's ambitions to tap into interactive entertainment on mobile, online and social platforms. As stated previously, King's ownership of Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Pet Rescue, and Bubble Witch represent four of the top names in the mobile gaming community (covering 394 million MAUs). From last month alone, Candy Crush Saga amassed $24 million in sales on iOS devices and $16 million from Android. Meanwhile, even King's PC gaming ventures pulled their weight: Hearthstone made monthly net sales of $10 million from iOS and Android players within last month alone. Most importantly, Activision's 10Q demonstrates that due to a variety of factors from deferral of revenues, share-based payments, purchase price accounting, to amortization, the company has not yet registered the profits from King's apps and PC gaming. The future registration of revenues from King's segment will further boost the bottom line. ii) Mobile App Revenues: The mobile app market represents another key driver for Activision's future growth, expected to increase by a CAGR of 14.3% till 2020. This is more than double than the market's general conception that Activision will follow gaming industry growth at 6.6%. Overall industry digital gaming revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, increased by approximately 41% as compared to the same period in 2015, with mobile growth at surpassing all expectations at 62%. Activision's decision to enter the mobile app marketplace by acquiring an industry leader not only diversifies its portfolio, but taps into growth markets that are crucial for its development.

Key Risks & Mitigants

[1] Revenue Concentration in Key Franchises: Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Skylanders and Destiny franchises combined accounted for 71% of our consolidated net revenues. Mitigant: As stated previously, Activision is no longer a one trick pony. Firstly, Call of Duty continues to set records for monthly active users, and is expanding its focus to include the highly profitable micro-transaction market. Furthermore, Activision's recent release of Destiny netted more than $500 million on the day of the release, setting the record for the industry. Not only does Destiny represent a diversification away from Activision's already entrenched franchises, it demonstrates that the company's efforts to expand their product portfolio are well received. As the expected sequel to Destiny's Rise of Iron expansion planned for launch 2017, Activision is actively decreasing its reliance on top titles. Mitigant: As shown above, the recent acquisition of King's and MLG gaming offers diversification into spaces with greater niche market growth and higher cash flow generation. Note the different types of market exposure: Mobile gaming, digital gaming, console gaming and eSports entertainment. Mitigant: The fact of the matter is that the top five apps on a user's phone capture 88% of the user's app time. Market concentration in a few key games and applications is a natural trend in the industry. The fact that King holds dominance through four of the top 20 user apps only demonstrates market leadership, not over reliance.

[2] Franchise Fatigue: Average MAUs decreased by 9 million, or 2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2016. Mitigant: The decrease in King's average MAUs is due to the performance of more mature titles, partially offset by the release of Farm Heroes Super Saga ™ in June 2016. Mitigant: The decrease in Activision's average MAUs is due to the timing of slate releases as Call of Duty: Black Ops III was launched in November 2015 Mitigant: World of Warcraft Legion sold 3.3 million copies in day one. MAU's grew 30% Q/Q.

Valuation and Comparables

Company Operating Margin Return on Equity Price to FCF Revenue Growth (%) Activision (ATVI) 20.79% 9.77% 13.84 15.50% Sony (SNE) 2.74% 2.29% 11.01 0.50% Take-Two (TTWO) -0.42% 0.20% 26.15 6.10% Electronic Arts (EA) 22.34% 37.21% 25.52 3.4% Zynga (ZNGA) -18.31% 7.12% 76.68 -21.50% Industry Average 4.74% 5.88% 25.02 8.20%

Comparatively, Activision delivers operating margins that are nearly five times the industry average, while simultaneously trading at a price to free cash flow multiple that is nearly half the industry average. Firms that share comparable margins (such as Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)) are trading at multiples far higher than Activision while also delivering lower revenue growth targets. Keeping in mind the unprecedented opportunities in Activision's product portfolio, further expectations in margin expansion from niche markets and higher revenue growth merit even greater FCF multiples in the future.

Based on highly conservative revenue growth estimates of just 6% for 2016-2020, which is the bottom line of management guidance and comparable cost margins of 34% (which are expected to decrease given greater cost spreads in the future), we arrive at an expected $54.70 share price.

The above sensitivity analysis demonstrates the full extent to which Activision can benefit from the integration of MLG Gaming, the expansion of King Entertainment, and the continued proliferation of Overwatch. With a higher target EV at roughly 45,400, Activision can expect heightened share price appreciation of nearly 50%. However, one cannot discount the fierce competition for consumer attention within the console gaming universe, and should franchise fatigue trump efforts to diversify, Activision may need to innovate even further. Nevertheless, Activision's current upward trajectory and recent market moves paint an ambitious picture of the gaming future. With all cards now fully displayed, Activision truly casts itself as a unique entertaining investment opportunity.