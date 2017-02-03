Last Call: AT&T And DirecTV Merger Results

If the T-W deal closes, consoldidated financial data will make it difficult to evaluate the DTV transaction anymore.

Even as AT&T pursues the Time Warner deal, investors should continue to monitor the DirecTV acquisition diligently.

After the July 2015 AT&T (NYSE:T)/DirecTV merger, I encouraged investors to monitor the new, combined business' forward progress via specific performance metrics. These included:

Revenue

Opex

EBIT

Operating Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow

Debt

Margins

Previously, S.A. Editors published a pair of these updates here and here.

AT&T closed the 2016 books. Now we have the opportunity to look back at the full year and compare pre-merger "bolt-on" actual results versus the post-merger performance.

Benchmark Data

The following tables offer readers a look-back at 6-month "bolt-on" AT&T and DirecTV results.

Data was compiled by combining AT&T and DirecTV separate 1Q/2Q 2015 figures as published in the SEC filings.

Post-Merger Results

Next, we examine the current, as-reported AT&T results; broken down by 1H 2016 and 2H 2016.

A review of the "as-reported" data (using GAAP, no adjustments), indicates revenues remained ~flat. Operating Expenses drifted upward. When combined, resultant Operating Income eased.

Meanwhile, Operating Cash Flow improved. Free Cash Flow (net cash flow after capital expenditures) fell significantly.

What About Integration Costs?

To be fair, reasonable investors are right to say, "The DirecTV merger has entailed considerable integration expense. If these expenses, as well as any additional one-time expenses are considered, how does it affect the aforementioned results?"

AT&T does provide "adjusted" results. I consider the following to be reasonable post-acquisition/one-time adjustments:

DirecTV integration expenses

Employee separation expenses

Wireless integration expenses (for the Nextel Mexico and Iuacell acquisitions)

Time Warner merger costs

Asset abandonment and impairments

Storm costs

Gain on transfer of wireless spectrum

Actuarial loss on pension and post-employment plans

I reject the 2016 $5.18 billion "amortization of intangible assets" adjustment. While a non-cash charge, I contend AT&T management is accountable to manage to DirecTV intangible asset amortization costs just like regular depreciation and amortization expense.

There are several other minor adjustments that largely wash out. On balance, these do not change the narrative. Here's the bottom line.

For simplicity, I divided full-year 2016 adjustments equally between 1H and 2H. Results improve somewhat; however, adjusted EBIT hasn't improved materially since AT&T and DirecTV combined.

Furthermore, at the time of the merger, AT&T management promised $2.5billion in annualized cost saving synergies within 3 years. I believe it is reasonable this must be off a $136.4 opex base: 2x the 6-month AT&T/DirecTV pre-merger run-rate.

As such, AT&T management has until mid-year 2017 to get run-rate expenses down to an annualized $134 billion. But 2016 "Merola's" adjusted opex was $137.2 billion. That's above the bogey.

Reader should note I rejected "amortization of intangible assets" in my adjusted figures. If one agrees with management intangible asset amortization is a valid operating "adjustment," 2016 opex falls to $132.0 billion. That's well below the promised run-rate.

What do you think?

Debt Management and Margins

In earlier articles, I counseled investors to watch debt management and margins.

By the end of 2017, AT&T management promised to drive leverage down to the pre-merger 1.8x target. Here's the scorecard.

We find there's been no appreciable improvement in post-merger leverage. It appears the probability is unlikely the Company will achieve the 1.8x marker by the end of this year.

Indeed, leverage isn't heading in the wrong direction. Nor is it impacting the ability of the corporation to sustain the dividend. AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat, having increased the cash payout for 32 consecutive years. Notwithstanding, the inability to pay down debt prohibits management from enacting a meaningful share repurchase program; a hallmark of the pre-DTV company.

A margin analysis is found below.

2016 post-versus-pre merger adjusted EBITDA margin is a weak flat. On the other hand, operating margins have improved. Notably, EBIT margins rose above 20% in 2Q and 3Q 2016. A bit of a tumble in 4Q prevented full-year adjusted margins from topping that mark.

Conclusions

Given expectations the proposed Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition will pass, AT&T investors may have few quarters left to evaluate whether the DirecTV merger has met management expectations. Such a transaction is very likely to muddy the financial waters; making continued examination of the DirectTV deal difficult at best.

To date, I suggest DTV results are a mixed bag.

However, while on balance find I am willing to give senior leadership the benefit-of-the-doubt, I score the net/net results "incomplete."

Net Revenue has flat-lined. This remains a concern.

Operating expenses remain elevated; however, this is to be expected as the company digests multiple asset acquisitions. Adjusted opex and resulting EBIT has been managed successfully if one accepts amortization of intangible assets as a valid "yeah-but."

I give this adjustment the fish eye.

By management's reckoning, adjusted EPS has improved. It appears the Street has largely accepted this.

On the other hand, post-merger debt / leverage has not been reduced. Ultimately, this could put pressure on AT&T's credit rating. The target net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.8x. At year-end 2016, it's 2.26x.

Adjusted EBITDA margins have stayed flat, while adjusted operating margins are improving. This presumes the investor concurs with all of AT&T management's reconciling adjustments.

Stronger cash flow generation has offset some of the flat spots. Post-merger Operating Cash Flow improved markedly.

In 2016, elevated capex topped $22 billion; thereby eroding Free Cash Flow. AT&T management signaled 2017 capital expenditures will remain ~$22 billion. However, the out-years should see core capital requirements abate, boosting net cash.

In the meantime, the 2016 Free Cash Flow dividend payout ratio was 70%. That's on-target and indicates a reasonable forward runway for AT&T to continue its Dividend Aristocrat status.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

