Swedbank: 6% Dividend From Quality Franchise

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY) is a Swedish banking group with a small presence in the Baltic countries. The company is the key beneficiary of persistent Swedish mortgage growth as almost 60% of its loans are Swedish mortgages.

We have been fans of this premium-quality name for quite a long time now. It is one of the most stable and predictable names in the European banking space. Although the stock has had a good run since our call, we still believe it is one the most attractive high-dividend names in Europe and globally.

Source: Bloomberg

Swedbank reported 4Q16 EPS of SEK3.73, beating estimates by 1.3%. The beat was driven by decent volume growth and rising mortgage margins. In October 2015, Swedbank acquired Sparbanken Oresund and, according to the press-release, the deal has had a positive impact on the bank's loan book. Despite an impressive performance in 2016, mortgage margins in Sweden are still rising. We expect this trend to support Swedbank's net interest income in 1H17.

Net commission income increased by 8% quarter over quarter due mainly to stronger results from Swedbank's asset management and brokerage arm, Swedbank Robur. Card commissions were down on a quarterly basis as the third quarter was positively affected by a one-off item. Importantly, commission income provides a significant contribution to Swedbank's top line, representing 37% of the bank's total revenues.

The group's CET1 underpins its low-risk, conservative business model. As the chart below demonstrates, Swedbank has a capital buffer of around 300bps.

Source: Company data

Thanks to strong earnings generation and solid capital ratios, Swedbank increased its FY16 dividend by 23% to SEK13.2. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 6%, based on current prices. It is important to note that the 75% payout policy does allow the group to grow its loan book by 5%-6% sustainably.

Valuation

We value Swedbank at SEK25. Our valuation implies 11% upside potential.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Swedbank trades at a premium to its European peers based on a P/B-RoE (P/TB-RoTE) basis. However, we believe the premium is justified given that Swedbank is a stable and predictable dividend play.

European banks: P/B vs RoE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line

Although Swedbank trades at rich multiples, it is still one the most attractive dividend stocks in Europe and globally. It is a very well-run bank with predictable revenues, rising interest margins, stable credit quality and strong capital ratios.

