Span - America Medical Systems' (SPAN) CEO Jim Ferguson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Span - America Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAN)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 03, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jim Ferguson - CEO

Richard Coggins - CFO

Analysts

Ryan Hamilton - Morgan Dempsey Capital Management

Douglas Weiss - DSW Investment

Jim Ferguson

Thank you, Alan and good morning to everyone.

As Alan did say this is our first quarter 2017 call. And as usual I have with me Richard Coggins, our CFO and in just a few minutes he will give the financial details of our performance but first I would like to give you a few of my points on that first quarter results.

At first glance, looks as though we had a tough quarter with sales down 29%, net income down 16% and earnings per share coming in at $0.35 per share versus $0.42 a share a year ago. However, this was all the result of the loss or primarily the result of the loss of our Black Friday promotion which did not repeat again this year. We spoke about this on the call the last time and no one should be terribly surprised over that.

Internally as we look at these results we find them to be very positive because they were actually better than we planned them to be as. As I've said in the past, we need to concentrate on the medical business and not the custom products business. Custom products contributes to our business but medical is what we do, where we spend our time and resources. So when the medical business sales were up by 10%, our major product categories were up by double digits which included our support surfaces in bed frames, and we have a number of individual highlights during the quarter which I would like to point out to everyone.

First thing is we continue to have strong sales with the City of Toronto in both beds and surfaces. And one of the things to look at here is we also through the first year of that contract have shipped them approximately $1.7 million in business, the bulk of that coming in that first quarter area.

Number two, we had a large onetime corporate sale of our APM to mattresses to long-term care chain. This is one of the changes that we've done quite a bit of business within the past and they came through with a nice order for us there in the first quarter.

We also saw continued growth with our Australian Partner, AlphaCare. Our first year of order total was a little over $1 million and that was in our total shipments but it was our total orders received. We had a good first 12 months with those guys and again we expect that to continue paying dividends to us in the future.

Next was a large mattress order from a VA facility. We worked with an acute care bed company on this project and we may have more opportunities at these types of situations in the future but it was a large acute care facility, acute-care VA facility in Minneapolis Minnesota. So that was very well for us.

Next we also had continued business with our partner MediLogix. This relationship continues to build. Both of our sales groups are working hard to have SPAN in MediLogix any facilities one-stop shop for medical equipment needs. Again we look forward to this doing very well for us in the future.

And as we look at the custom products business, we're working very hard to plug the hole which is left by a loss business with Sinomax. We're not there yet but we have several major opportunities. The bright spot for our custom products business was in a industrial segment. These sales were up by 16%. The increases were spread out in automotive packaging and [fire arms] [ph]. This small but yet fast-growing segment force and industrial continues to do well and we expect them to continue that through 2017.

And finally we also announced yesterday that our founder Don Spann passed away on January 6 of this year. Don's vision back in 1975 gave us the opportunity to be what we are today and obviously we expressed our deepest sympathy to his family at his pass. And as we said in our release in conjunction with his passing, there will be some financial related issues concerning his retirement payments, as well as insurance the company will receive due to his death.

We will be glad to talk about that or take questions about that as we do at the end of the call but in short we will receive approximately $3.3 million in insurance benefits in the second quarter and of that 3.3 million we will record approximately $700,000 as non-operating income. So that's really the ultimate impact to spend the rest of it basically will be a balance sheet transaction.

And with all of that said, I'd like to turn over to Richard Coggins now and let him give you some of the details about our first quarter results. Richard?

Richard Coggins

Thank you, Jim and thank you to our listeners. We appreciate you joining us today.

As usual, I'd like to review our financial results for our most recent quarter. First I'll cover our sales and earnings highlights for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, then I'll give you some information on our balance sheet and cash flow for the quarter and then finally I'll turn the call back over to Jim to get his comments on the quarter and our future outlook.

As I hope you saw in our earnings release yesterday, we had mixed overall financial performance in the first quarter. However, our declines in sales and earnings for the quarter were very close to what we expected and very much in line with the outlook that we gave last quarter so we hope that our first quarter results were not particularly surprising to anyone.

Here's a big picture trends in our first quarter financial performance. Total sales were down 29% to $15.2 million. However, we had an excellent quarter as Jim mentioned in the medical business with total medical sales growing by 10% to $12.5 million. All of the sales decline for the quarter came from our custom products segment and more specifically from our consumer product lines due to the non-recurring seasonal promotion that we did in the first quarter a year ago.

Our profit margin percentages increased during the quarter because of large shift in sales mix toward the more profitable medical segment. However, our levels of operating, income net income and earnings per share were down between 11% and 17% primarily because of the drop in consumer sales volume in the first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter last year.

Now I'd like to give you just a few details behind those numbers. First, let's take a look at the sales in the medical segment. We had a very strong quarter in the medical business. Our total medical sales were up 10% to $12.5 million in the first quarter compared with $11.4 million in the same quarter last year and the increase in medical sales came mostly from our therapeutic support surfaces but we also had double-digit percentage growth from our medical beds and our in room furnishing products made at our plant in Canada.

Our Span-Canada sales were up by 14% to $3.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal '17 compared with $2.7 million in the first quarter last year. We saw a demand for our medical beds begin to pick up in the fourth quarter last year as you might remember and that trend continued nicely into the first quarter of this year. We had significant orders from the City of Toronto which was the new contract that we announced last year. We saw continued growth in our export business for our new distributor relationship with AlphaCare in Australia and we had several large orders from our traditional long-term care customer base.

Looking now at the other part of our medical business. We had excellent sales performance among our therapeutic support surfaces where sales were up by 12% to $6.9 million compared with $6.1 million in the first quarter last year. Our therapeutic support surfaces makeup the largest part of our medical segment and we continue to see healthy demand for our support surface product lines.

We're also continuing to see the benefit of being able to bundle our medical beds and therapeutic support surfaces and offer those as a combined package to our customers. Most of the large orders that I just mentioned were made up of combinations of those bed and support surfaces.

Sales of our other medical product lines as a group were down slightly during the first quarter decreasing by 1% to $2.5 million. And within this group, we had sales increases in our patient positioner and our risk manager product lines but they were offset by modest sales decreases in overlays, seating and skin care products. Overall, though our medical business had an excellent quarter but it was just a little bit overshadowed by the sales decline in our consumer products.

Let's talk more about that now. Moving to our custom products segment we saw total custom product sales declined by 73% to $2.7 million in the first quarter this year down from $10.1 million in the first quarter last year and all of that sales decline occurred in our consumer product lines and was related to the two events that we described several times last year.

First was the seasonal promotion of $6.1 million in the first quarter last year that wasn't repeated this year. Second, as we've discussed before was the last business with Sinomax in May of last year after they in-sourced the manufacturing of products that we were previously making for them. Those two single events accounted for all of our consumer sales decline for the quarter.

And as we mentioned in the first quarter release both of those events actually involves the same end-user retail customer. If we exclude sales to that one retail customer in the first quarter last year, our consumer sales again excluding that one customer would have increased by 63% to $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with $1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2016. So my point here is to let you know that we've been successful at adding new consumer business but our new consumer business isn't yet enough to offset those two events from last year.

The other part of the custom product segment is made up of our industrial product lines. Our industrial group had another quarter of excellent results with sales increasing 16% in the first quarter of this year to $1 million compared with 901,000 in the first quarter of last year. Most of the industrial growth in the first quarter came from customers in the packaging market but we also had growth in other market segments as Jim mentioned.

We've seen solid and consistent sales growth from the industrial team during the last four years and we believe this is just an excellent part of our business. That covers the highlights about our sales performance. Now let's take a look at our first quarter earnings results. Our gross profit level increased by 2% to $5.6 million in the first quarter this year up from $5.5 million in the first quarter last year.

As I mentioned earlier we had significant improvements in our profit margin percentages in the first quarter. Our gross margin percentage increased in the first quarter to 36.6% up from 25.6% in the same quarter last year. So we had an 11 percentage point increase in our gross margin percentage quarter-to-quarter. These increases in gross profit level and margin came mostly from the shift in sales mix toward our higher-margin medical segment.

Our medical sales made up 82% of our total sales in the first quarter of this year compared with just 53% of our total sales in the same quarter last year. In addition to the shift in sales mix, we also got some help from our industrial product lines because of their 16% sales growth and margin improvements in that part of our business in the first quarter of this year.

Below the gross margin line, our operating expenses increased by 6% during the quarter. That increase came partly from higher medical selling and marketing expenses that were related to our medical sales growth for the quarter but we also had a larger than usual increase in administrative expenses during the quarter which was caused by higher professional fees and an increase in our business development efforts.

The combination of lower consumer sales volume and an increase in operating expenses caused our operating income to decline by 11% to $1.4 million in the first quarter of this year compared with $1.6 million in the same quarter last year. Our non-operating income was down in the first quarter of this year because of lower foreign exchange gains compared with the first quarter last year. The Canadian U.S. dollar exchange rate was relatively stable during our first quarter of fiscal 2017 and during the same quarter a year ago, the Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar which gave us larger foreign exchange gains in Q1 of last year that were repeated in the first quarter this year.

Our net income for the first quarter was down by 16% to 963,000 compared with the same quarter last year. Similarly, our earnings per share decreased by 17% to $0.35 a diluted share in the first quarter of this year down from $0.42 a share in the same quarter last year. And those declines in net income and earnings per share were the result of the lower consumer sales volume, higher admin expenses and lower non-operating income in the first quarter of this year compared with last year.

That finishes my comments about our first quarter sales and earnings performance. Now let me change subjects and make just a few comments about our balance sheet and cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. As we usually able to report, our balance sheet at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was in excellent shape compared with fiscal year-end 2016. Just this past September our cash level is up, our accounts receivable and inventory levels are down, we have no bank debt or other borrowings and our capital base is strong and growing.

In general our balance sheet and financial condition are strong which gives us a solid foundation for future growth. Finally let me mention our cash flow performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Cash flow from operations was up significantly in the first quarter of this year to $1.3 million compared with just $23,000 in cash flow from operations in the first quarter last year. That was a strong performance for the company in a great comparison. However, if you followed SPAN since this time last year, you might remember that our cash flow from operations in the first quarter last year was much lower than usual because of funding the working capital requirements for the seasonal promotion of consumer products that we were involved in at the time.

Since we didn't have that information in the first quarter this year, our cash flow of $1.3 million represented a more normalized level for the business based on our earnings performance. So the message here is that we had strong absolute cash flow performance for the first quarter but the comparison to the first quarter last year is not very meaningful because of the effects of the seasonal promotion a year ago.

Our largest uses of cash during the first quarter of fiscal 2017 were first cash dividends paid of $441,000 and then second equipment purchases of $248,000. Overall, our financial condition is excellent and we look forward to continuing that trend in the future.

That wraps up my comments on our financial results. I’ll now turn the call back over to Jim for his view on the business.

Jim Ferguson

Thank you, Richard.

I just like to say - make a few comments on what we expect moving forward, then we’ll have some time to take some questions. As we move into the second quarter of fiscal 2017, we're very optimistic that what we see happening. Our sales performance in the upcoming quarter should be similar to a year ago while our earnings per share should be a positive comparison. This would exclude obviously any non-operating income generated by the insurance payments that I previously discussed.

During the rest of the year we look for both positive comparisons and sales and earnings. So we have a very positive outlook on our overall business moving forward. The medical business will be the driving force. Our opportunities are giving more varied, as well as stronger. And some of those things would include as I talked about the City of Toronto for last quarter, the City of Toronto has renewed our contract for 2017. The contract itself is for five years but each year has to be renewed, they have to pick up the option on the upcoming year. They have done that so we've contract within his – [live and will] [ph] for 2017 not only that but they increased the potential volume of it.

As you know these volumes are not guarantees but they try to give you some idea of what the sales per year would be. So this year we actually increased that volume.

The second thing is we will continue to strengthen and improve upon our VA sales. I talked to you early on about where we have partnered with an acute care of frame provider to get in on one account here. Those opportunities will exist more for us moving forward. Many of the opportunities at the VA level they are not interested in a long-term care frame that we have, so we found a partner there that could be very helpful and they obviously take a lot of their surfaces and will be able to combine those two for them together and get them into the VA.

The next one is to continue growing our AlphaCare business in Australia not only in beds and surfaces but now we may have some positioning devices that they could be interested in. Every time we talk to them have a meeting with them, they find a new used force many of the products that we have and continue to add things. Not only that, we made a visit to them back in December. We were there to help train their salespeople, talk about our products with him, we made some sales calls on some long-term care facilities and right now everything is going very well.

We expect that relationship again to continue to develop and grow as we move forward with. They are very good partners to have. Speaking of good partners we will continue to leverage our partnership with MediLogix. As we said we've not played in that net rental market very much over the years. This gives us a way to get into it and we're looking for further penetration in that market again both from their side and our side. Both sales forces are going out and trying to get into facilities and to stock up capabilities of both companies. So we look forward to that in 2017.

Another fact that has happened is that we have negotiated new contracts with long-term care change in Canada. This will allow us to further grow north of the border. And then one other thing that it could be very helpful long as it could help us move that our demand at our plant up there primarily because we will have continuous demand as opposed to waiting for large provincial tenders to happen. So that you'll get it spread out more through the year as opposed to having these one-time big orders.

We'll also have a new build in several refurbishments facilities here in the U.S. with several long-term care changes. That's kind of something that hasn't happened a lot here over the last couple of years. It's been very few new builds but we see something happening along that front and that looks very promising for us in the upcoming year.

What I also like to tell you that we've added the position of Vice President of Business Development and what we're trying to do here is trying to be more aggressive in our search for acquisition targets. He's working with his own database along with also several chosen investment banking groups in order to search for those opportunities. We believe that we will have some meaningful targets to go after here in the next few months.

And then we're also working on potential partners in the U.K. very much in the same vein as we found AlphaCare and the same type work in relationship that we have with them. We're searching for that type of partner in the U.K. specifically but also in Europe. We've got a couple of potential ones there and hopefully will be able to put something together here within the next few months.

So as you can see our opportunities abound in the medical business. It is our key to success and we have to keep growing and nurturing that business. In terms of the custom products business, our air sales and consumer right now are slow and probably will remain that way through March. After that once we get into April and May timeframe, we will get into some back to school programs. Those will kick in and allow us to pick up sales and probably continue those to the end of the fiscal year.

I will say that we have a number of good opportunities in this business but we are not far enough along to say whether or not they will be successful. Unfortunately these types of decisions particularly at the retail level takes a lot more time than most of them do. So we have to be a little patient here but there are things that we've been working on for several months in order to try to plug the hole that we have left by the loss of that retail customer from a year ago.

As I said about the industrial segment, they had been on a wonderful run here over the last few years. We think that one will continue. We think their sales will continue to be positive throughout the remainder of 2017 and again will be a very much a positive impact on our overall business. The only downside to it obviously is that it's a much smaller segment so they haven't been able to be more helpful plugging that whole in custom products but they're working and coming and we’ll really try to be a bigger part of our overall business.

And then finally, one of the big questions that we always get is our material costs and in particular our foam costs. And at this point, we've not had an increase in our foam prices but there's been a lot of noise in the marketplace. The higher the price oil goes, the louder the talk will get. We will continue to try to resist any increases as we always do but you can bet that we will probably have people coming at us here before the end of the second quarter and we'll just have to see how all of that goes unless the oil prices would somehow revert back and start rolling back past the lower $50 a barrel level back into the 40s. But we will again do our best to fight those off as they come.

So with that, I would say that I'm finished and we’ll be glad to take some calls. So, Alan if you – I mean take some questions. Alan would you come back so we can do that please.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Brian Rafn with Morgan Dempsey Capital Management.

Ryan Hamilton

Good morning, guys. This is Ryan Hamilton in for Brian. I've got a quick question on the seasonal promotion that you guys were talking about. Could you just talk a little bit about why you discontinued it this year and maybe your plans looking forward?

Jim Ferguson

We did not discontinue it, our customer choose not to do it. That's something that the retailers do individually and you can look around they pretty much all do it if you look at Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Kmart they all have Black Friday promotions. This one has gone on for probably about average six years where they have done a foam pad and for whatever reason they chose this year not to do it at all.

So there our customer actually made that decision we did not. We have made a presentation to them for next year. They have not made a decision at this point as to whether or not they will do it again but they tend to rotate, they do electronics every year, they'll do TVs and you know VRs and whatever Blu-Ray players, whatever, but they change and pick and choose the other things that they're going to do individually on a year-to-year basis.

Ryan Hamilton

Is there anything - when they tell you they are not going to do it, you already think that you can do to - in place of that, I don’t know how long I have noticed they give when they say they’re not going to do it.

Jim Ferguson

So obviously the one that we're doing is so large that it's hard to go to anyone account and plug that hole. What we're talking about is basically $6 million to $6.5 million in sales and there's only a handful retailers that even sell that on a routine basis much less a Black Friday promotion. So those things are tougher to plug holes.

Ryan Hamilton

Okay. And my next question it's still early in the game I know but there is a lot of talk about the feeling of the Affordable Care Act. Can you just touch a little bit as far as how that could potentially impact you?

Jim Ferguson

Well again we have never gotten the large volume that everybody anticipated getting out when it was passed. Everybody said, well, you're going to get this big thing - new sales and that kind of thing, well that has not come to pass for us at this point. So, what I would suspect is it's probably not going to have any kind of a meaningful impact to us if they choose not to do it, the meaningful impact will be what it does to Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements, that's what will be a driving force for us.

As you know most of the products sold in long-term care facilities which is our big level of business probably 60% to 70% of every dollar spent there is a Medicaid dollar. So if there is an impact on reimbursements for Medicaid and Medicare that would be more of an impact on us than what I would consider to be the loss of anything from the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan Hamilton

And it won’t impact your VA business at all I would imagine.

Jim Ferguson

That would not impact that at all.

Ryan Hamilton

Okay. That's all I got guys. Thanks a lot.

[Operator Instructions] We'll next go to Douglas Weiss with DSW Investment.

Douglas Weiss

Hi, good morning. Most of my questions have been answered. I guess - it sounds like, I think you were a little more specific this call then in the past about MediLogix, is that relationship changing in any way or progressing in some way you could say there.

Jim Ferguson

I think it just gets stronger. They are becoming a bigger player on a national basis. They have started out primarily as kind of a regional player. They were strong in Texas, they were strong in the Northwest and they had a little bit of position in Florida, little position in the Northeast but they are expanding, expanding very quickly and that opens up a lot more of our customers to them.

One of the things that this relationship was built upon is not only could they bring business to us but obviously we could bring our customers to them. And one of the things that we're getting to know is they are opening up branches in places they can be very helpful to our customers. So we are getting closer and closer basically to one another and I think that relationship will only get stronger moving forward.

Douglas Weiss

Right. Are they able to provide any kind of insight in terms of M&A as far as things that you told that would be complementary to existing portfolio?

Jim Ferguson

They may have suggestions from time to time and we took those into consideration and look at. So yes, they are helpful.

Douglas Weiss

Okay. And then you mentioned that you might have opportunities in the U.K. similar to your current export.

Jim Ferguson

Yes.

Douglas Weiss

How far long is that - do you have a specific partner in mind or is it…

Jim Ferguson

It’s a little early but we’ve got one that we're talking to specifically and we will see how that works out. But we're hopeful and we’ve talked to a number over the years but I won't forget one that has continued obviously to pursue us and where we're talking right now and we'll see how that one turns out.

There is no guarantees in any of this but you know one of the things that we're doing in trying to expand their business this out thing is really, open their eyes a lot and thinking that we can do things in other areas around the world without having to establish our own sales for their own manufacturing and those types of things.

So, we're looking very diligently at any opportunity we can to take our products and move them elsewhere.

Douglas Weiss

Is transportation expense an issue, producing here and shipping to these sales [indiscernible]?

Jim Ferguson

Well obviously it's always an issue, cost is first and foremost but we've been able to overcome those things at this point. One of the things we found particularly with AlphaCare and potentially with some of the people we're talking in the U.K. is they want a good quality oriented innovative product and that's what's the driving force.

Pricing I want to say because it's always competitive but pricing has been a little bit of a secondary issue to them. They are looking more for product innovation and things that they can't normally get in their own industries they are in their home countries.

Douglas Weiss

Right. And does they shift - container ships.

Jim Ferguson

Yes, those types.

Douglas Weiss

Okay. And then on - I guess with the insurance settlement plus the cash generated, it looks like you will be able to – maybe if I can work the MC acquisition which was this time 10 million. It looks like you can do something financially bigger this time around if you wanted to. Would you like to go bigger or you kind of want to stay in that $10 million range.

Jim Ferguson

We will always look at bigger. Rich is more comfortable at the lower level but we would like to do something a little more transformational, something that could add bigger to our business. But again with that excess cash we have options. Obviously that gives us a little bit of a treasure or warchest if you will for acquisitions potentially the Board could look at another special dividend or some kind, that's something that they would have to approve but it does give us some options moving forward with the additional cash that will come into our business.

Douglas Weiss

Right. And then on the foam, when I spoke to Richard last year about this but there's been some research suggesting that there is a fair amount of polyurethane capacity which will be coming online over the next year or two. Sounds like you haven’t really seen any indication about in terms of…

Jim Ferguson

No. What a lot of it is, there's a lot of capacity and that's going to come online overseas particularly in the Asian market because right now a lot - what happens a lot is that the domestic suppliers or exporting these chemicals particularly to the Asian market and getting a higher price forward. So what we hope will happen and they've been talking about for a number of years is there is going to be some capacity - excess capacity coming online again over there which will free up some of the capacity here in the U.S. because they won't be able to export as much of it.

Douglas Weiss

Right. As you shipped, as custom - obviously customer is a foam in terms of product but within your medical business is that mix shifting all away from foam or is pretty much where it has been for the last few years.

Jim Ferguson

It is shifting away from foam because we've had the bed business which obviously there's no foam related to it and then the other thing is that a lot of our mix is particularly in a dollar volume position is more powered surfaces. And once you get into the power side of the business whether it be our Easy Air, or APM but anything that has a pump on it, the foam content of the overall product is much less in what you see in - say our geo-mattress products.

So foam would be coming a little bit less of a significant material than it used to be in our medical business. I'm not saying it's going away a significant or anything like that. I'm just saying you know before it was probably 50%, 60% of our overall material costs now it's probably more like 30 or 35 in the medical business.

Douglas Weiss

Okay. That's a pretty big shift. All right, great, we’re pleased to see these things. Seem to you'll have some nice momentum right now and it's great to see and look forward in next quarter.

Jim Ferguson

Okay. Then we like to again thank everybody for being on the call with us. And we look forward to reporting to you again at the end of our second quarter. Thank you.

