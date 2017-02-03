Validus Holdings' (VR) CEO Ed Noonan on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Validus Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VR)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 03, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Miranda Hunter - VP Financial Relations

Ed Noonan - CEO

Jeff Sangster - EVP, CFO

Keane Driscoll - EVP, CEO of Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.

Analysts

Matt Carletti - JMP Securities

Amit Kumar - Macquarie Research Equities

Brian Meredith - UBS

Ron Bobman - Capital Returns Management

Jay Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ian Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management

Josh Shanker - Deutsche Bank

Thanks Michelle. Good morning and welcome to the Validus Holdings conference call for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. After the market closed yesterday, we issued an earnings press release and financial supplement which are available on our website located at Validusholdings.com.

Today's call is being simultaneously webcast and will be available for replay until February 17. Details are provided on our website. Leading today's call are Ed Noonan, Validus Chairman and CEO, Jeff Sangster, Validus Chief Financial Officer and Kean Driscoll, Validus Re CEO.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain comments made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements as defined within U.S. federal securities laws. These statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. And therefore, you should not place any undue reliance on any such statements. More details about these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent annual report on the Form 10-K and quarterly report on the Form 10-Q, both as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures when describing the Company's performance. These items are reconciled and explained in our earnings release and financial supplements.

Ed Noonan

Thank you Miranda. Good morning and thanks for taking the time to join us today. We have a fair bit of ground to cover in our existing business and so we will go through that first. Then Jeff and I will talk about the acquisition of Crop Risk Services at the end of our prepared comments. Kean Driscoll is also with us to talk about Validus Re and AlphaCat.

We closed another strong year with 9.5% growth in book value per diluted share, including dividends. We had an 84.2% combined ratio for the year and we've made underwriting profits in all 11 years of our existence. Given where we're in the underwriting cycle, we're pleased with these results.

So let me turn it over now to Jeff Sangster to cover our financial results in more detail. Jeff?

Jeff Sangster

Thanks Ed. Thank you all for joining the call today. I'll start by looking at our full-year 2016 results before shifting to a discussion of quarterly results. Validus Re, AlphaCat and our investment portfolio helped produce a strong financial result for Validus despite incurring net losses attributable to Validus of $116.2 million on events. Our net operating income available to Validus common shareholders was $319.2 million or $3.88 per diluted common share. And our net income available to Validus common shareholders was $359.4 million or $4.36 per diluted common share. As a result, Validus has now produced a full-year profit in each of our 11 years we have been in business.

Net operating return average equity for the year was 8.6% and return on average equity for the year was 9.7%. Book value per diluted common share at year end was $44.97, an increase of 9.5% from the prior year, inclusive of dividends.

Now, turning to the fourth quarter results of operations, net operating income available to Validus common shareholders was $64.3 million or $0.80 per diluted common share and net income available to Validus common shareholders was $7.8 million or $0.10 per diluted common share. Annualized net operating return on average equity was 6.9% for the quarter and annualized return on average equity was 0.8%. Book value per diluted common share of $44.97 increased by 0.4% from September 30, 2016, inclusive of dividends.

Speaking in more detail to the quarter's results, total gross premiums written were $339.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $29.8 million or 9.6%, from Q4 of 2015. The increase in premiums is driven by the Validus Re and Western World segments, offset by a decrease in premiums in the Talbot and AlphaCat segments. Gross premiums written in the Validus Re segment increased by $24.5 million, primarily as a result of new casualty business of $24.9 million written during the quarter and growth in the financial lines of $9.3 million. Gross premiums written in the Western World segment increased by $15.9 million, primarily driven by an increase in the property lines of $15.2 million. Short-tail lines represented 33.4% of the Western World's segmental premium written in the quarter.

Gross premiums written in the Talbot segment decreased by $11 million from the prior year's quarter. The reduction was primarily driven by decreases in the upstream energy and cargo classes, partially offset by increases in the political lines, financial lines and contingency classes. Net premiums earned in the Talbot segment decreased by $29.4 million from the prior year's quarter. The decrease was driven primarily by the decline in gross premiums written and downward premium adjustments in the marine lines and slower earnings patterns as a result of increased longer term contracts written in the specialty lines during the year. Also contributing to the decrease was the impact of reinstatement premiums payable during the current-year quarter.

AlphaCat had total assets under management of $2.7 billion at January 1, 2017, $2.5 billion of which is managed for third parties. Third-party AUM has grown approximately 20% since January 1, 2016. In addition to significant growth in the ILS funds, AlphaCat also received its first third-party investment in the BetaCat ILS fund at January 1.

Turning to the results of the AlphaCat segment, net of noncontrolling interest, AlphaCat contributed $6.3 million of income in the quarter, including management and performance fees totaling $4.7 million of which $3.9 million were earned from third parties. The overall decrease in fees of $1.6 million from $6.3 million in Q4 2015 was driven primarily by a decrease in the performance fees earned on the higher risk ILS funds as a result of loss events incurred in the quarter. Including investment income from the AlphaCat Sidecars and ILS funds of $4.5 million, AlphaCat contributed $6.3 million to Validus in the quarter.

Shifting to the discussion of losses, we incurred two notable loss events in the quarter, Hurricane Matthew and the 2016 New Zealand earthquake. Net of reinsurance recoveries, noncontrolling interest and reinstatement premiums, Hurricane Matthew resulted in a net loss attributable to Validus of $27.4 million and the 2016 New Zealand earthquake resulted in a net loss attributable to Validus of $22.3 million. Partially offsetting these losses in the quarter was a net reduction of $13.4 million on the second quarter notable loss event, the Canadian wildfires, due to actual losses coming in lower than initially estimated. That favorable development from prior years was $46.8 million, equal to 8.7 loss ratio points.

Our favorable development is from both attritional and event reserves in the amounts of $41.5 million and $5.3 million respectively. As we noted previously, the lack of recent cat activity has had the effect of reducing our prior-period development from events. Notably, Talbot recognized less than $1 million of event-related favorable development in the quarter.

The overall accident year loss ratio, excluding the notable loss events and changes in prior accident years for the quarter, was 49.8%, comparable to 50.2% in Q4 2015.

The managed component of our consolidated investment portfolio produced net investment income of $35.9 million in the quarter, resulting in a quarterly annualized effective yield of 2.25%. Managed net investment income for the full year increased by $20.6 million over the prior year to $141.7 million and the effective yield for the full year increased by 33 basis points over the prior year to 2.24%.

Net of our non-managed portfolio, we recorded $9.2 million in realized investment gains in the quarter and $67.7 million in unrealized investment losses as a result of increased interest rates. The realized gains were largely a result of closing two interest rate swaps during the quarter. We entered into these swaps during the third quarter, when interest rates were much lower and the resulting gains served to offset unrealized losses in the quarter.

During the quarter, we recorded a tax benefit of $21.1 million. Of this, $18.4 million was a deferred tax benefit in relation to net [Technical Difficulty] part of Flagstone, against which we had a full valuation allowance until this year. We now have positive evidence that it is more likely than not that we'll be able to generate sufficient taxable income to offset these losses over the next three years and, in accordance with U.S. GAAP guidance, we were required to record a tax benefit in the quarter.

Turning to a discussion of our capital position, during the quarter, we repurchased 317,401 shares at an average price of $52.49 per share for a total of $16.7 million. Our full-year share repurchase total is $212.7 million. When combined with full-year dividends of $115.6 million, we have managed $328.3 million of capital in 2016 which closely aligns with our goal of managing capital to match our full-year net operating income of $319.2 million. Our existing share repurchase authorization has $320 million remaining.

It's at this time of year that we finalize our budget and establish our capital management plans for 2017 which we will be discussing with our board next week. Capital deployed in the CRS acquisition and the current valuation our stock give us additional considerations compared to the last few years. As always, our highest and best use of capital is to deploy it profitably into the business and the CRS acquisition is a perfect example.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Keane for more color on Validus Re and AlphaCat.

Keane Driscoll

Thanks Jeff and good morning, everyone. Today, I will cover the reinsurance market rate environment and our key classes of business at January 1. The U.S. property market renewal is very orderly and rates were down approximately 2.5% on our cat portfolio. Terms and conditions were generally unchanged. There was evidence of broad discipline in the market and the spread between quota terms and firm orders was tighter than in recent memory. In the aggregate, demand was flat but our broker sources indicate total capacity authorized by the industry was down year-over-year, contributing to a more disciplined pricing environment.

We continue to leverage our analytics to position us to identify attractively priced programs, to optimize our portfolio and to ensure we can achieve very strong signings in a competitive market.

The international property market was more challenging as rates were down 4% on our portfolio but close to the 7.5% to 10% for the industry. While our topline grew at January 1, 2017 in comparison to January 1, 2016, this is largely attributable to the change in inception date of a large account coupled with increased signings on the best price programs in our portfolio.

We continue to see a broad push from excess capacity in the market to source diversifying risk, unfortunately in some instances at levels where achieving profit is difficult.

The Australian market is a good example of the international market environment. Since 2010, there's been over $15 billion of CD cat losses. Over that same period, we estimate compounded rate reductions of almost 30%.

The pursuit of diversification without a reasonable chance of acceptable returns is not something we have done or will do. Across our entire international cat account, our written premium is down 30% from its peak in 2012 and we will continue to maintain our discipline in a competitive environment.

By contrast, the marine and energy market showed discipline, but revenues continue to suffer from the impact of the collapse in oil prices. In the energy market, insurance and reinsurance premiums continue to shrink due to original rate reductions and the absence of new construction projects. The February 2016 Tallow rig loss is projected to be around $1.2 billion which compares to an industry total premium of $1.5 billion which has put pressure on industry results.

On proportional contracts, we saw reduced ceding commissions and there are multiple examples of short place deals. We expect this to continue as reinsurance capacity withdraws. As risk limits remain static and premium levels drop, expected volatility of results increase, so we have shifted capacity and reduced shares in response.

We grew our shares in several marine excess of loss placements and, as a market leader, we continue to source attractively priced business. In the cargo market, the SpaceX explosion was the most significant loss in 2016. Loss affected layers paid rate increases of 5% to 15% and loss free contracts were flat to 5% off.

Our specialty segment is comprised of a broad array of classes, including aerospace, composite, workers comp, cat, mortgage, terrorism, trade credit and political risk. We successfully grew in attractively priced segments in the specialty market over the last few years and find these non-correlating classes to be complementary to our cat portfolio.

We continue to grow in composite, mortgage and political risk and rates across these classes are down by low single digits and terms and conditions are broadly unchanged. The U.S. casually market exhibited discipline. Terms and conditions on programs with good results slightly improved for buyers. On programs that show deteriorating results, terms tightened and overall behavior was rational. Loss trends remain favorable but original insurance rates continue to trend down, so discipline is critical.

Our team continues to see a strong deal flow and we're carefully and measurably building our portfolio. Briefly commenting on the retro market, we're able to renew our retro program with expanded coverage and at slightly reduced risk-adjusted rates. We purchased worldwide aggregate protection in addition to protection on our marine and specialty portfolios.

Our group U.S. win one-in-100 year PML increased by 1.3% from last quarter and is down by 6.5% from January 1, 2016. The decrease in PML is a result of our disciplined underwriting, enhanced retrocessional purchases and the shift of more capacity to AlphaCat.

Now, a few comments on AlphaCat. As Jeff noted, we've had strong growth in AUM. We deployed nearly $1.3 billion of limit through AlphaCat during the January 1 renewals and have $2.6 billion of limit in force. Notably, our international written premium at January 1 decreased meaningfully, relating to several accounts withdrawn from the market and the non-renewal of underpriced business.

AlphaCat helps us optimally combine ILS capital with balance sheet capital to offer customers the most efficient reinsurance solutions. Our ability to leverage our analytics and portfolio management skills with our balance sheet strength and our capabilities as an asset manager firmly position us as a global leader in cat and a go-to solution provider for our customers.

Now back to Ed for additional comments.

Ed Noonan

Thank you Keane. As regards to open underwriters, we had a rare underwriting loss in the quarter which was driven on a macro level by creating conditions in the market and in Talbot's case by a bit of noise in their results. Overall, Talbot's results in the quarter were driven by a few lines that underperformed, the premium adjustments that Jeff described and a lower level of reserve release than prior quarters. And I'll address each.

Our marine account had higher loss activity in both the yacht and cargo classes. We think of cargo as one of the few classes in Talbot that has a true additional loss component. And the loss ratio reflects the impact of rate reductions over the last several years, coupled with a lower premium-base due to continued weakness in commodity prices. Talbot has maintained its underwriting discipline in the class and is writing less business as a result, but our attritional loss ratio in the quarter is still running several points higher than normal.

Now, political risk loss ratio is also running higher in the quarter, partly the result of elongating premium earning patterns in the class to reflect longer duration policies and partly reflecting somewhat higher loss activity in the class. We typically have a 30% to 50% recovery rate on claims paid in this class. However, we don't reserve to such recoveries. Consequently, we know the political risk account is very likely to outperform our initial loss ratios.

Property is one of the classes that has seen the greatest level of competition over the last four years and, as such, has no margin to pay for either the modest increases in loss activity. Hence, the loss ratio was elevated in the quarter. We had a handful of mid-single-digit million dollar claims, both weather related and not and there is not enough margin in the account to withstand upticks in attritional claims. We will continue to aggressively underwrite the book, but there is no magic winning underwriting strategy in this rate environment and so we're likely to be shedding business.

Our political violence and war accounts had another excellent quarter with very strong underwriting profits. We're a leader in this class and our underwriters are doing an excellent job of navigating a very competitive environment.

Our treaty accounts in Talbot also continue to perform exceptionally well. We haven't spent much time talking about this part of our business, but we have an outstanding and disciplined team that works in conjunction with Validus Re in executing our global treaty strategy. Year in and year out, this team records very solid results and is typically our second biggest source of profits in Talbot.

Across our entire portfolio, rates were down by 5.8% for the full year with the energy accounts showing the greatest rate decreases of 13% to 14%, driven by commodity prices and excess capacity in the market. Political violence was the other outlier with a 10% reduction year-to-date. In the aggregate, we don't see this quarter as representing a new run rate for Talbot, but we're also mindful of the fact that even the best underwriters can't outrun years of rate decline.

The second earnings driver I mentioned was the premium adjustment. Part of this was the reinstatement of premiums on the reinsurance we purchased at Talbot and part was the reflection of lower premiums likely to come through on our binder and line slip business.

The last factor was the low reserve release in the quarter. As we've mentioned in the past, we don't manage our reserve releases; we simply allow redundancies to flow through as they become apparent. The redundancy in Talbot's attritional reserves was very much in line with prior quarters, but there was a lower level of release on large losses or events. This is simply a function of having smaller inventory reserves on large losses and events as our book has performed so well over recent years.

I know that's a lot to try and digest, so I thought it might be helpful to share my view of what Talbot's business should look like. At this point in the cycle, I see this as a 94% to 96% combined ratio business, assuming our reserve position remains static. I would expect premiums to be flat to down, a condition that will start to change when Talbot begins writing more U.S. business through our Validus Specialty MGA.

Validus Specialty, our in-house MGA, continues to lay the foundation for broader organic growth in the U.S. market. We're being very deliberate and cautious in light of competitive conditions, but we're positioning ourselves to be opportunistic when competitors hit potholes. There's a tremendous amount of talent available in the market today, but we continue to be disciplined -- I'm sorry, we continue to be disinclined to add broad numbers of underwriters ahead of market opportunity.

Turning to Western World, our two goals are to bring the business to scale through growth, particularly in the binding authority segment and to drive down loss ratios by increasing the property and short-tail component of the business. The binding authority product continues to show strong growth with a 25% increase for the year and our property and short-tail account grew from 18% to 28% of our total portfolio. As a result, the expense ratio of Western World has decreased by 2.4 points over the full year and was 37.2% in the quarter.

We had a total of $6.2 million or 8.3 points, on the loss ratio from notable loss event and U.S.-based weather losses in the quarter. This was driven by low single-digit million losses on both Hurricane Matthew and the Tennessee wildfires. We have a vacation property book that had exposure in Tennessee which gave rise to the loss.

Normalized for cat losses, Western World is slightly over 101% combined ratio for the quarter and 102% for the full year. We continue to make good progress, although we're a couple of points behind where I told you I thought we would be in the fourth quarter. We have more work to do, but the trend line continues to move strongly in the right direction. We continue to roll out new products through Western World which accounted for about half of our growth in the year and we continue to like the smaller end of the E&S market as competition has greatly reduced and we still see good opportunities to grow our existing products. I would also observe that we have been unable to complete the CRS acquisition were it not for the existence of Western World in the Group.

Overall rate change for Western World was a 0.5% positive increase for the year. Our technology allows us to take rate increases on our binding authority business in any class or state instantly. This allows us to continually test the market for the ability to push rates.

We expect Western World's expense ratio to continue to trend downward as they still have good room to grow and the loss ratio should also trend downward as we add more short-tail business. However, we recognize that short-tail classes that bring quarters like this where local cat events will affect results.

Before turning to Crop Risk Services, I wanted to highlight that, despite our ongoing reserve releases, our reserve position across the Group has not changed relative to our actuary central estimate. I know we highlight this every quarter, but we observe that reserve redundancies are diminishing across the industry and I think it's worth highlighting that we're an outlier in this regard.

The big news for Western World in the quarter was the announcement of the acquisition of Crop Risk Services and Jeff and I would like to take a few minutes describing the company. We've looked at virtually every crop insurer that has been sold in the last six years and have never been willing to pull the trigger. Crop Risk Services or CRS, has a business model that is somewhat unique. And as a result, they have been one of the only crop insurers able to grow market share organically over the last few years.

CRS is a managing general agency that has been wholly-owned by Archer Daniels Midland and currently writes their business on an insurance company subsidiary of ADM. Our Western World subsidiary will acquire Crop Risk Services and, subject to regulatory approval, we will use a Western World subsidiary as the policy issuing company.

Farming is a business and there are many farmers who are outstanding at planting, growing and harvesting but who are not as financially sophisticated when it comes to managing the business end of farming. CRS has worked with ADM to deliver a broad suite of uniquely valuable products and services to farmers across the country. The purchase of a crop insurance policy creates an opportunity for ADM to interact directly with the farmer in a situation other than negotiating price per bushel. CRS and ADM offer the farmer advice and planning tools on how to diversify their crop in light of global competition, how to lock in forward prices to guarantee that they cover their costs and, importantly, a crop insurance policy to guarantee the economic value of their crop.

CRS has excellent homegrown technology that makes them extremely agent-friendly. Additionally, CRS has pioneered the use of drone technology in the claim settlement process and stands out for rapid and accurate payment of claims to farmers.

In acquiring CRS, it was important to us and to ADM that this unique value-based relationship with farmers continue. Therefore, as part of the transaction, we've entered into a seven-year marketing service agreement with ADM that can be renewed for an additional three years at our option.

ADM is one of the largest and most valuable agribusinesses in the world. However, they don't see themselves as experts in running an insurance business. Working with CRS will continue to provide ADM unique access to the farmer and CRS will continue to gain from the expertise of ADM to deliver better value to their customers.

Now, I'll let Jeff talk about the financials of the transaction in some detail.

Jeff Sangster

Thanks Ed. As Ed mentioned, we're pleased with the CRS transaction, as it represents a sensible next step to achieving our goal of building out our U.S. specialty presence and our direct insurance practice globally. Pro forma for the acquisition of CRS, our 2016 gross premiums written in insurance are $1.7 billion, representing 53% of our consolidated gross premium. As ADM utilized their captive as the risk-taking entity for the crop business, the blended nature of the stat information is not particularly helpful in determining the historical results of the crop business alone. I'll provide more color on standalone results today and we'll provide more detail in a release later in the first quarter.

As CRS gained scale since its 2010 acquisition by ADM, the business has increased profitability and has performed in line with the industry on MPCI business over that period and outperformed on private products. In 2012, the worst year for the business in the last decade, CRS underperformed the industry MPCI loss ratio, primarily due to its heavy concentration in Illinois at the time and that producers in that state were hit exceptionally hard by the drought. In the ensuing year, CRS has increased scale and diversify their business across the key production states. As a result, CRS would experience a more favorable result should a year like 2012 occur. With this enhanced diversity, CRS was solidly profitable in 2015, taking advantage of increased scale and favorable growing conditions.

For the 2015 crop year, CRS posted a loss ratio of 77.4% and an expense ratio of 12.2% for a combined ratio of 89.6%. We can't provide full details on 2016 for CRS as ADM is yet to release earnings. However, the crop year has also benefited from favorable growing conditions, resulting in what looks like it will be the best year for the industry since the new SRA came into place in 2011.

Looking forward, we view 2018 as the appropriate year for run rate projected results as a reinsurance contract with a major quota share provider will mean in place for crop year 2017. We plan to continue to buy third-party excessive loss reinsurance on the CRS book. However, quota share coverage will be provided by Validus Re Switzerland from 2018 onward. While we would love to see the 2015 and 2016 loss experience continue, we have projected more conservative loss ratios in the low to mid 80s%. With the benefit of increased scale and a focus on efficiency, we expect the expense ratio to drop by 1 point to 1.5 points from the projected level of roughly 12%. Taken together, we're projecting a 95% combined ratio in 2018 on an expected basis with improvements coming from expense ratio reductions thereafter.

Shifting to the purchase price, the announced purchase price of $127.5 million will be reduced by $10 million of the 2016 earnings which will be retained by CRS, for a net purchase price of $117.5 million, but also undergoing the process to assign a fair value to intangibles which will determine the split between intangibles and goodwill. Beyond the purchase price, further capital will be required to support the business going forward.

Relative to other classes of business, the required capital is modest as the business is low volatility, non-correlating and short-tail.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Ed for closing remarks.

Ed Noonan

Thanks Jeff. For Validus Group, CRS is a natural extension of our business strategy. It significantly increases our U.S. Specialty Insurance presence in the short-tail class of risk with meaningful barriers to entry and much lower volatility than the rest of our portfolio. It's exactly the type of bolt-on opportunity we've described to you in the past as being attractive to us.

And with that, we will be happy to take any questions you may have.

Matt Carletti

I just have a few questions for you. Let's start with Western World and then go to crop. On Western World, looking forward, kind of when you get to scale at target kind of the goal, if you will, where do you see kind of, ex-PPD, kind of assume prior years of static on a run rate -- where do you see the combined ratio of that business running? Would it be similar to a Talbot? Would it be a little better? A little worse? How should we expect kind of once it's built out?

Ed Noonan

If you look at Western World's competitors in the E&S space, the thing that Western World has historically been missing is essentially a property product. They are outstanding in the binding authority segment; they truly are. But that has historically been a general liability and contractors account.

As we add more property business and as Jeff pointed out, about 33% of the premium at this point is property and short-tail, the loss ratio comes down. Now, it does also have the component that there are quotas like this where you end up with paying some localized events in the property portfolio, but typically the competitors in that space are across the cycle from high 80s% to mid 90s%. And that's where we think Western World should get to. The expense ratio will continue to come down as we continue to grow the business. It's perfectly scalable and have great technology to do that.

So it's really just a question of how quickly we can grow the property and flood it and other short-tail accounts to bring Western World down to the type of combined ratios we're looking for. But I know 102% for the full year isn't fulfilling to us. It's probably not fulfilling to you. But as I say, the trend lines are extremely good and we remain very confident in management's ability to get it to where we need it to be.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. Maybe just a couple of questions on crop. One is Jeff talked a little bit about a quota share remaining in place for 2017 and 2018 being a cleaner kind of run rate year. How should we think about kind of gross net spread when it comes on in 2017 and then ultimately when you're keeping more of the risk in 2018?

Jeff Sangster

Similar -- obviously going to different places, but similar scale in that the existing quota share for 2017 is a 50% quota share. And our intention going forward from 2018 onward would also be to quota share 50% of that business to Validus Re Switzerland and that lines up nicely. Our quota share from Western World into Validus Re is also 50%. So that's a similar level.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. And then on capital leverage, you've mentioned that it's -- I think we all know that it's a very capital-efficient line. What kind of operating leverage do you kind of view that line at as being comfortable? Is it in the 2.5, 3 to 1 ballpark, as we've kind of seen in maybe some prior transactions or is there a reason why, for either CRS or for Validus, that we should think about it being a little different?

Jeff Sangster

It depends on your view of capital. Every capital model has a different answer. The rating agency models are right on top of what you describe. We view it as 2.5 to 1 and so that's a pretty good metric.

Our internal capital models, our economic capital model, would be more beneficial than that given that we take more credit for the non-correlating element of the business and the fact that it doesn't sit on top of our peak zone and our peak risk. And so our internal capital model gives us a more favorable result, but obviously, at the end of the day, we're constrained with what we get out of the rating agency models and that 2.5 to 1 is a good rule of thumb.

Matt Carletti

One last one, as I think about clearly there is a regulatory element here, the SRA comes up to be renegotiated at times. As we think about that, is there a certain size within the overall Validus portfolio that you wouldn't be comfortable kind of this getting larger then or do you see a good amount of kind of growth runway as the partnership with ADM and everything else kind of plays out?

Ed Noonan

You know, we look at the crop bill of note, it can't be reauthorized before 2019 and unless cancellation is notified this year, not before 2020. This is one of the only government programs that actually has really worked. When you think about the stability of price and supply of agricultural products in the country, the premium subsidy, as it were, in the crop program, has really fueled the agricultural miracle that not only feeds the United States but feeds the world. And so, between that, the power of the farm lobby, agriculture's importance to the economy as an export, I tend to worry a little bit less about it, but who knows. I think the current environment tells us that you can't predict anything in politics.

So, in the near term, we're probably not terribly concerned about how big the portfolio gets. Longer term, I guess there's a risk. But truthfully, if the Farm Bill went away in 2019 or 2020, we're now in the position of having all of the data ourselves and being an insider to the market. We already have robust private products. And with our marketing agreement with ADM, I think we would be in the catbird seat in terms of the ability to create really valuable product performers. So I probably worry less about that than I would in a normal crop situation.

Matt Carletti

Thank you for the answers and congrats on somehow pulling off a deal that the press didn't leak ahead of time.

Amit Kumar

Maybe I'll go in reverse order, starting with CRS, since that's the topic. If you think about CRS and I guess the expansion of U.S. Specialty and intertwined with that is the capital needs, how should we think about what else do you need in U.S. Specialty? I guess what are the remaining steps or niches or segments you would be interested in expanding or growing organically or via other routes going ahead?

Ed Noonan

The U.S. Specialty market is -- depending on who you talk to, gets defined differently, but it's fairly broad. And we've participated in a bit of the narrow end of it. Our Validus Specialty operation in New York, their mission is really to take the Talbot products out of the UK as well as U.S. Specialty products and build organically in the marketplace. We feel like there is a lot of runway there and we're barely getting started.

So, if you think about various classes that Talbot writes, we look to organically grow them. There's a lot of natural extensions in the E&S market that we don't participate in. We're not much really of a professional liability underwriter other than the D&O team we have in New York in a small part of Western World's business. And there's just a whole abundance of classes out there that we haven't scratched the surface of.

As we see opportunity, we will add underwriters to grow them organically and so I don't feel as though we need to necessarily acquire anything to do that, although CRS is a great example, I would acquire another CRS tomorrow, it's a great way to build our business and it really accelerates our development. But I think I would simply described it as, again, if you look at our competitors in the E&S market, they write a whole host of classes that we really only have a toe in the water on. And over time, I would expect us to build them out.

Amit Kumar

The second question I had was on the New Zealand loss. First of all, can you tell us how much of that is case versus IBNR? And I'm a bit curious in terms of, in the past, that's a gift that C&S sort of kept on giving. How do you feel about that going forward?

Jeff Sangster

It's Jeff. At this point, it's very heavily weighted to IBNR, given that it happened reasonably late in the year. In terms of reserving it, yes, we definitely have been thinking about the 2010 and 2011 losses and how those have moved subsequent to the initial estimates from clients in the region. That is something that we've looked at and has come into -- very much come into our thought process as we reserve this one. We believe that we tend to reserve these types of events conservatively anyway, but I would say that the way that the 2010/2011 earthquakes have crept up over time has definitely caused us to think about that more deeply when we reserved this most recent earthquake.

Ed Noonan

You don't have the population density that you had in Christchurch which is a significant factor here. We also have reduced our exposures in the territories Keane mentioned because the market is just, in our view, oddly competitive for a territory that really hasn't done much other than cede losses to the market. So, our position today in Australia and New Zealand is very different than it was back in 2010, 2011.

Amit Kumar

The final question and I'll re-queue. Donald Trump and taxes, how are you thinking about that in terms of the impact and what steps you could take or not take or do other things if the cross-border taxation thing becomes a reality. Thanks.

Ed Noonan

So, I would like to join the 308 million other Americans who really don't know what's going to happen next, but I would make some observations. First, risk is obviously being exported and it's ludicrous to say otherwise. It strikes me as the most insane argument to think that we're doing anything other than transferring risk out of the United States. So, this whole border adjustment issue I think is a bit of a stalking horse when it comes to the insurance industry.

I also have to say I just love it when insurance executives forget that our business is predicated on the law of large numbers and geographic diversification. They're pursuing their narrow interests and yet, at the same time, they cloak themselves in righteousness over equalizing tax rates around the world.

Right now, the global industry I think is structured perfectly to reduce the cost of risk for American businesses and consumers. Any changes in U.S. tax policy in that regard are only going to increase the cost of risk by localizing volatility, right? That volatility is much more efficiently dealt with across the world -- across the global balance sheet.

So, to me, the entire thing -- I don't know what will happen, but when I listen to the proclamations of U.S. insurance executives going on two decades now, I note every one of them manages their business to minimize their tax rate in every way they can and yet spend a good deal of their time talking up how the rest of the world has some tax advantage over them.

When big events happen, we don't have the benefit of a 33% quota share from the U.S. government on claim payments. U.S. companies have that. I think the global industry does an incredible job of spreading risk around the world and anything that changes that is just misguided and dumb policy.

Brian Meredith

A couple of quick questions here for you. First, Jeff, on the Validus Re acquisition expense ratio up pretty significantly year-over-year, is that something to do with the casualty businesses you wrote?

Jeff Sangster

No. More -- if you look to Page 13 of the suffix of the Validus Re results by line, you'll see the biggest thing driving it is more than -- we're more than doubling the acquisition costs on Q4 last year in the Specialty line. That's really being driven by the crop business where, in the quarter, we took profits and reduced our combined ratios in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and the respective numbers there were reductions combined of 0.9%, 1.1% and 2%.

So at the end of Q4, we have 2014 booked at 97.1%, 2015 booked at 95.4% and then 2016, we brought that down from 100% to 98% flat. There is one contract that sits across 2015 and 2016 that's got a heavy profit commission related to it. And so, as we took down those years, that drove larger acquisition costs as that profit commission kicked in on the [Technical Difficulty] there.

Brian Meredith

And then next question, I'm just curious. On the CRS acquisition crop, does that have any impact on your crop reinsurance business, as you think about it being as far as exposure management or customers and they say, hey, wait a second, do I want to have somebody reinsuring me that is a big competitor in the business?

Keane Driscoll

This is Keane. We appreciate it's a small universe in the U.S. crop space, but we're designing our interaction with our reinsurance customers to have an independent proposition. And beyond that, we think we've got a particularly unique value proposition that we've communicated and shared with our customers over time. We've helped them through mergers and acquisitions. We've helped them through private product development. We've helped them with fund designation models, pricing of original products. And we've obviously been a consistent supporter in providing capital and rapid claims paying capacity.

So, to that end, we have every expectation and interest and desire to maintain our reinsurance footprint and have communicated as such to our customers. The Crop Insurance Conference is actually occurring as we speak and so that dialogue is occurring. So it's too early to tell, but we're hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to maintain a sizable footprint in the reinsurance space that will run concurrently from an aggregate and exposure perspective at the group level, but truly independent in terms of how the business is transacted.

Brian Meredith

And then last question. Ed, I appreciate the guidance you kind of gave us on Talbot and what you think the combined ratio is looking forward, but is there any way to kind of give us what the attritional loss ratio was in the fourth quarter if you kind of ex out what happened with reinstatements and some of the other things that were going on?

Ed Noonan

Yes, I guess looking at the normalized loss ratio is probably the best place to do it on 34 of the [indiscernible] Brian. As you see, the normalized ratio is running at 62.6% this quarter. It's more of a function of the earned premium dropping off in the quarter. And so, if you normalize the earned premium back to kind of the $200 million level that it's been running the previous four quarters, that normalized loss ratio drops down into our typical mid to high 50s% which makes more sense. So that's the biggest driver of it. That said, there have been a couple of lines, as Ed mentioned, that have been running a bit hot and we're watching those closely, but not anything that's driving that. I would probably say all of that is contained within 1 point in the loss ratio, so nothing that's driving it more so than the earned premium impact.

Ron Bobman

Did I hear, when Matt Carletti was asking his question with Jeffrey, that there was a dog in the background or was that -- on the line.

Ed Noonan

I should explain that. For years, one of the things I do at the management company is I have a monkey with a camera strapped to its head that wanders the floor so I can see what the employees are up to. So you heard the monkey cam actually; he runs into the room here while we were talking.

Ron Bobman

It's a Validus not a JMP item. Okay. Keane, I had a question for you. There's been talk about a bunch of cat bonds coming, sort of I guess maturing in the coming months or this calendar year. And I was wondering what do you think, if at all, sort of the interplay and the impact of that may be on broader cat pricing?

Keane Driscoll

So, what we observed over the course of 2016 was that the totality of the cat bond issuance shrunk because the traditional market became more competitive. That's in context of the totality of the costs, so the frictional or administrative costs or the ease of trading the value proposition between a traditional deal versus the cat bond deal started to narrow.

So we were seeing the traditional market win out. I think that trend, coupled with the maturity factors and the fact that there are dedicated or fixed funds around the cat bond space, likely leads to a situation where we see some more competitive pricing in the spreads and the cat bonds just to help facilitate the issuance of that. But that's our view; it's our supposition. It doesn't impact our portfolio to any great extent because, at the top end where the cat bonds are typically competing with the traditional reinsurance market, it's usually in peak barrels and those are usually areas where we're allocating capital such that we're less competitive to begin with anyway. But from a high-level perspective, I think we will likely see an uptick in issuance just to help match the supply of ILS capital pursuing cat bonds.

Ed Noonan

Could I just observe? When you ask Keane questions, it shows, it gives him a chance to show that not only is he younger, better looking and nicer, but he is smarter than I am too. Could you not do that anymore?

Ron Bobman

For sure, Ed. Ed, we met with you last spring, I think it was at AFA and we're talking about mortgage insurance and Validus' view was that you were going to limit your activity in that line solely to reinsurance and not looking to be a primary player. And you analogized it to the crop business as being so heavily dependent upon government action and you had sort of a critical view of it at the time as far as the uncertainty of government action and thus sort of the permanence of the economics and the permanence of the programs. Were we reading too much into that view last spring in light of the pending crop deal or does the crop deal, with or without the government program, have greater, longer legs than the mortgage insurance product might?

Ed Noonan

On the crop business, what's happened is--

Ron Bobman

Maybe I want Keane to answer it!

Ed Noonan

The ongoing kind of consolidation in sales in the crop business have created a circumstance where the proportion of crop insurance that is reinsured is declining at a very, very rapid rate and so essentially the available pool of crop business to reinsurers has shrunken considerably. We've been building up expertise in the class for our research team. We've got excellent crop underwriters and we just looked at the class long term and said, you know, reinsurers are being squeezed out of it. It makes more sense for us to pursue it on a direct basis.

And candidly, as I mentioned earlier, the government involvement still makes me wary, but we're better served by having our own loss data history, etc., through a primary crop insurance company and particularly with the additional expertise of ADM, than by kind of going it alone as a crop reinsurer. So, just watching the market over the last -- better part of the last year, as things have changed, as buying patterns have changed, it kind of led us to conclude that we should rethink our position on direct crop insurance.

Ron Bobman

And I'm sorry, one more just follow-up question on crop and I'm sorry if I missed it earlier. Should we assume that, as far as the 2017 growing year is concerned and the related underwriting risk, that, regardless of when the deal closes or within a reasonable range of when this deal is going to close, is it going to be Validus as sort of capturing all of the underwriting economics or might there be some sort of ADM sharing by virtue of the timing of the deal closing?

Jeff Sangster

So, the contract, as written, gives us the rights to the entirety of the 2017 crop year. And so if you're going to follow that space, some of that business is already underway in the winter season where a small portion of their book is written for the winter season. But all of that accrues to our benefit. Obviously, with the 50% quota share through the existing quota share arrangement still being -- will be ceded out. So -- but ADM retains no element of the 2017 year.

Jay Cohen

A lot of my questions were answered. A couple things that did stand out to me. I guess, in Talbot, your G&A expense, just in absolute dollars, was quite a bit lower than where it had been running. Maybe I missed something. Can you just help us with that?

Jeff Sangster

Yes, sure. That's really primarily performance bonus. In Q4 and previous years, we were in the position of increasing the performance bonus and this year, given the underwriting income, it's gone the other way slightly. And of course, we have the impact of FX where, especially if you are looking year-on-year, where the Sterling has traded to has helped our G&A line. So a combination of those two things have driven it down.

Jay Cohen

That's helpful. And then, on Western World, I guess if I look at the loss ratio, excluding notable events, excluding prior-year development, that number I guess has been stubbornly high. Were there some other losses that didn't show up that drove that a little higher than it ran in the third quarter, let's say?

Jeff Sangster

So, the only thing that wouldn't have been considered a cat, as a Validus definition, was, as Ed mentioned, we had $2.8 million of U.S. weather-related events. $2 million of that was the Tennessee fire losses. So, obviously, that doesn't aggregate to a non-notable or a notable across the Group, but that is relevant material to their book. So there is that $2 million in addition to the piece that they took on Matthew.

Jay Cohen

So the $2.8 million was not in the cat number then?

Jeff Sangster

No, that's right. That's going to be U.S. weather-related, but that doesn't get pulled out in the cat because it doesn't make the definition of a cat at the group level. But the Matthew piece was, obviously, because that aggregates with Talbot and [indiscernible] AlphaCat losses. Sorry, Validus and AlphaCat losses. So that is in the cat line.

So, again, if you flip to the normalized loss ratio page, on 34, the Western World notable loss events of 4.5 loss ratio points, that's entirely Matthew of 3.4. And then to get to -- to take the Tennessee fires out of the $2 million equates to 2.6 loss ratio points. So that 68.3% would come down to 65.7%.

Ian Gutterman

My first question, sort of mixing business with politics here. So, in the release, the Nick Murray loss, you said it came down $18.3 million, but when you went into the segments, it came down $12 million in Reinsurance and $2.2 million in Talbot. There's about $4 million missing. Is that AlphaCat or is that $18.3 million an alternative fact?

Jeff Sangster

Well said. So, the $18.3 million is the gross number and that breaks down $12 million flat Validus Re, $2.2 million Talbot and $4.1 million AlphaCat. And so if you want the gross number that remains with Validus, take about $0.5 million of the AlphaCat number that we retain and that would get you to about $14.7 million.

Ian Gutterman

That was the easy one. I've got some more fun alternative facts, Ed.

Ed Noonan

Perfect.

Ian Gutterman

This one got covered a little, so I'll ask a little facetiously. But on Western, if you pay attention to other calls, sometimes I like to go back to old transcripts for fun and call out old statements. You guys I think had said a few times that Q4 would be 100% combined ratio at Western and the underlying stowed at 105%. So were those old -- is the 105% an alternative fact or is there sort of what -- why haven't we gotten to 100% I guess is the more fair way to ask it. Yes, there were some losses in Tennessee, whatever. But sort of what's behind pace that you didn't hit the goal this year when you look in hindsight?

Ed Noonan

So, first, thank you. If you refer to the transcript of today's call which I guess you won't be able to do until later, my comment was that we continue to make good progress, although we're a couple of points behind where I told you I thought we would be in the fourth quarter. So, we have more work to do. So, I think I kind of fessed up. I'd like some credit for that. I wasn't hiding--

Sometimes you ask questions and they hurt my feelings. I'm just going to say that; it makes me feel bad. But okay, I'll answer it. So, Western World, the formula isn't that complicated. The run rate isn't 105%. The run rate right now is 101% for the quarter, 102% for the year. The expense ratio is coming down. As you can see, it's down 2.7 points year-on-year. It will keep coming down as the business grows and the business is ramping up really nicely.

There's so much room for them right now in the contract binding authority space that we don't see much of a headwind at all in continuing to grow that. At the same time, we're adding more growth through other products. Specifically, we're focusing on shorter-tail product that tend to have lower albeit potentially more volatile loss ratios. And so property is now a third of their premium. So both those things will add growth that will bring down expense ratio and the property component, that it will bring down loss ratio.

I thought we would be below 100% run rate in the fourth quarter. We weren't. That was my -- I own that one. But I still feel like, okay, the trend lines are headed exactly the way we hoped they would be. If they are a little bit behind schedule, we will live with that. It is candidly a very good business for us and kind of just going to take a bit more time than we had hoped for it to come through in the numbers. But I still like the business model a lot.

Ian Gutterman

No, very fair. I just wanted to -- as far as normalizing numbers, I mean this quarter there was Tennessee. Last quarter, there were some floods. The quarter before that, there were some floods. I mean should we really be taking those out or is that just kind of, if you write property, there is probably going to be something that's $2 million, $3 million, $5 million, maybe not every quarter, but most quarters would be kind of normal.

Ed Noonan

When I say normalized, that includes the normally expected run rate on capacities. So, I'm not taking that out. I'm just taking--

Ian Gutterman

I'm saying the non-cat ones. It seems like, in the last three quarters, there's been something that's sort of not quite cat, but an event. How many of those should we expect here is I guess maybe the better way to ask.

Ed Noonan

You know, it's a fair question and if I gave you an answer right now, it would probably be too spontaneous. We'll come back to you with -- we'll try and put some better quantification around that for you.

Jeff Sangster

Our view is those types of events have been more frequent than we expected, but, as you point out, they have recurred with regularity this year. So as we go into next year, we're, as Ed points out, we're revisiting our expectations there.

Ian Gutterman

Okay. And then my last fact, real fact or alternative fact, the Flagstone tax, I guess what's surprising about it was I don't remember Flagstone ever paying much in taxes or being in many taxable jurisdictions. So where did they develop a valuation allowance from?

Jeff Sangster

It's actually not Flagstone tax. It's net operating loss carry-forwards in the European operations, specifically in Luxembourg and we're offsetting that with the true Western World profits, taxable income in Western World.

Ian Gutterman

So Western World in the U.S. can ease European losses?

Ed Noonan

Yes.

Ian Gutterman

Okay. I'll ask you about that later, I guess. And then last, Jeff, a quick numbers one is do you have just even a rough breakdown of how to allocate the reinsurance cats amongst the three segments?

Jeff Sangster

Sorry, the reinsurance--

Ian Gutterman

The cats, the Matthew and the New Zealand. If I wanted to break down, what was it, the $22 million, is there just -- I just had -- I wasn't quite sure if -- I took my guess at breaking that out, but I wasn't sure if I am right.

Jeff Sangster

Yes, sure. So, on a gross basis for Matthew, it was Validus Re, $13.6 million, Talbot, $12.4 million, Western World $3.4 million.

Ian Gutterman

I mean within the Validus Re, right, there was $22 million of total, Matthew plus New Zealand minus Nick Murray. I just wondered how I would do that to property versus energy and specialty.

Jeff Sangster

Yes, I don't have all of those added up right in front of me, but I can get you that number.

Keane Driscoll

Ian, directionally, if it's not all property, it's a percentage number that's awfully close to that--

Jeff Sangster

Yes, that -- majority of profit.

Ian Gutterman

So that's why I guess there was -- Okay. I can follow up later. I assume that was normally the case. When I did it, I was getting accident years I didn't expect. So I'll follow up with you off-line. Thank you.

Josh Shanker

Following up a little bit on Ian's question, in addition to I guess Western World using Luxembourgian profits, the DTA, Western World doesn't yet have any profits.

Ed Noonan

If I could cut you off, that's absolutely wrong.

Josh Shanker

That's wrong?

Ed Noonan

That is actually fake news and an alternative fact.

Josh Shanker

Okay. I'm only looking at the GAAP here --

Ed Noonan

Western World has 52 consecutive years of profit.

Josh Shanker

That's true, that's true. Not since I've known the Company, though, unfortunately.

Ed Noonan

No, unfortunately that is true since you've known the Company as well. Western World makes money every year. In 2015, they had profit. In 2016, they had net income. There's no issue about our U.S. deferred tax asset. I'm not sure why you came to that conclusion. But no, you've got that one just kind of -- you missed on that one.

Jeff Sangster

Obviously what we disclosed, we only disclosed down underwriting income in the supplement, but they make substantial investment income every year, yes.

Ed Noonan

I would add that in.

Josh Shanker

Yes. And so, in terms of the actuaries, what happened this quarter I guess that people decided that the valuation loss should come down? Was there a momentary thing that happened? Could this have happened in the prior year? What's the change?

Jeff Sangster

So, this is a structure that we put in place in 2014. It was utilized for the first time in 2015 and at that time, with no history, it didn't make sense to look forward beyond that year. So, actually, if you go back to Q1 of 2016, we had a small, similar adjustment, but it was just for the single year. Now, with the further evidence of actually utilizing, we now have a recorded history of utilizing those NOLs and obviously that structure is working. And as Ed points out, we have a history of profitability at Western World and improving profitability there looking forward. And so true discussions internally and evaluation of GAAP through auditors, it was determined that, at this time, we had enough clarity to look forward three years and take that adjustment over the 2017, 2018 and 2019 years.

Josh Shanker

That makes sense. And it would be interesting, in the spirit of fake news, to have a breakdown of net investment income by business unit, I guess, because obviously Western World is not just a source of contention for me but some others as well. And if we saw the true profitability, it might make us less inclined to be producing all of these alternative facts. Just --

Ed Noonan

If you think about it, we run an $8 billion portfolio. We need to manage that portfolio centrally. It would be extraordinarily bad investing to have just a Western World portfolio, just a Talbot portfolio--

Josh Shanker

Makes sense, yes.

Ed Noonan

It's one investment portfolio. And so if you want to just allocate it across businesses based on premium or headcount or something like that, I guess you could do that, but we don't. We don't think it makes any sense. We're after underwriting profit in each one of our businesses. That's what we measure them on. But yes, I know it would be helpful to you, but that's not really the way we manage the business.

Jeff Sangster

Operationally, just Western World is a perfect example where they are now quota sharing 50% of their business back to Validus Re, obviously cash and investments that support that follow that business. [Technical Difficulty] follow that business and so what -- and we can't conceivably track the exact investments that relate to that quota share that are now sitting in Validus Re that actually are a result of the business that's been written in Western World. And so, just practically, the investment income that remains in Western World isn't really a fair depiction of the investment income that the underlying business is generating. So, there are just some practical realities of our business that make it challenging to get a true investment income at a segment level.

Ed Noonan

Thank you all. I appreciate you taking the time to join us this morning. We're excited about the acquisition of CRS and adding it to the Group, just more progress for us and we will continue to build out our insurance business. So we will look forward to updating you in another few months.

