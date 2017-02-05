Growth Options Look Thin For QNB Corp.

QNB Corp. (OTCPK:QNBC) is the holding company for QNB Bank, a financial that operates 12 offices north of Philadelphia in Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties. The bank is small, with only $1.06 billion in assets as of December, and like most companies I've been reviewing lately, its low loan-to-deposit ratio (65%) got my attention.

Over the past couple years, my search has progressed from companies with upside from TARP payoffs, to banks with core earnings hidden from FDIC loss share accounting, to smaller companies with strong business lending potential, to ones I think may be able to increase returns at a faster pace once rates rise and pricing starts to make enough sense for management to lift the lid off a low loan-to-deposit ratio. Incremental income can come from higher asset sensitivity, but a lot more can be done when a bank can improve margins by simply increasing its allocation of higher-yielding assets.

Looking for a low L/D ratio, though, is just the start. So, let's dig in and see what potential the company has.

Growth and Margins

QNBC has been a steady performer, with earnings between $2.46 and $2.86 per diluted share in each of the last six years. The problem, though, is that earnings have fallen with rates and the trailing two-year average is at the bottom of this range ($2.54). At the end of December, assets of $1.06 billion were up 3% YOY, and this pace just hasn't been enough to combat falling asset yields even when interest expenses on a larger balance of deposits are about half of where they were at the end of 2012. At first glance, profitability appears to be a victim of the bank's low loan-to-deposit ratio (64.7%), but that isn't the only thing holding the company back.

With capacity for a larger portfolio seemingly high and returns already in an acceptable range (ROA of 0.86%, ROE at 9.57%), I originally thought this was the case of a solid bank waiting to pull the trigger when rates started to improve. But the negative five-year earnings trend is more tied to fewer non-recurring items, and the balance sheet is in a position where higher rates are more a threat than they will be a solution for margins.

To better explain the moving parts, I'm going to break this section up to cover non-core items that have helped past earnings. Then, in the next section, I'll switch to the current balance sheet to outline future growth.

One-time Items

To support falling NIMs, which were below 3% (to 2.93%) for the first time last quarter, QNBC has been cashing-in gains from the investment portfolio (that benefit from lower rates), profiting from fixed-residential loan sales (activity increases with falling rates), and also made $1 million pre-tax in 2014 from the sale of its Internet domain name.

However, in 2015, security gains fell 30%, and without support from the domain sale, non-interest income was down $1.5 million or 20% YOY. This $1.5 million fall was offset some by higher net interest income, but at the end of the day, a YOY pre-tax cut of $839K was enough to send EPS down 9.5% YOY.

2016 noninterest income ($5.667 million) continued this negative trend by falling another $365K, when 13.6% or $771K was still made from loan sales and investment gains. These lines are not traditionally considered a part of core income, and with rates trending higher, they are going to be harder to reproduce in the future, which is something investors got a taste of in Q4 when combined investment gains and loan sales actually turned negative ($144K pre-tax loss). 2016 loan growth was good enough to compensate for the non-interest income, but earnings were up just 6.9% (to $2.63 per share).

Reserve Release

Since 2013, QNBC has benefited from low provision expenses and reserve releases. The allowance account during this time fell on average $739K a year while the average provision was just $333K. Asset quality has improved (and still has room to improve), but we are at the point where these benefits will be less meaningful (in a positive way) to the income statement.

Since the third quarter of 2015, the allowance account has shed $98K while provisions have totaled just $170K. There were no charges in the past three quarters (and last quarter there was a $95K credit, 2016 total charge was 30K), but non-performing loans are growing - to 1.89% of loans outstanding from as low as 1.57% last quarter. As a result of these two counter trends, it would require a $4.5 million pre-tax charge to provide 100% coverage for non-performing loans, and a $6.8 million pre-tax charge if investors wanted to also have coverage for potential losses from the bank's holding of non-accrual pooled trust securities (balance of $2.281 million).

Some of these problem assets may work themselves out of the hole that they are in, but bottom line is that the allowance account has been providing significant earnings support. A $4.5 to $6.8 million "catch-up" charge might not sound like a lot, but this is equivalent to 37.5-57.1% of 2016 pre-tax earnings - and remember that while the allowance account was "falling behind," the loan portfolio added $148 million (since the end of 2013 when allowances started to draw-down).

Future Concerns

Asset Growth Limited by Deposits

4Q16 was a convenient period because it illustrates nicely a point I want to make - that total assets depend on deposit gathering. YOY non-interest-bearing accounts were up 21.4%, but at $119 million, they are just 13% of the total balance that fell by $13 million (last quarter) when other core accounts (money market and savings) lost $25 million. This small $13 million net loss of deposits shed $8.8 million from assets outstanding, and on top of this, liquidity now looks thin (cash fell to $10 million from $69.4 million in 3Q16).

The bank has been offering incentives to grow deposits (10-K notes a program that pays 1% on balances up to $25K), but I'm afraid the local markets just aren't large enough to move the needle. Since 2011 deposits per branch have been stuck between $66 and $78 million (which is good but not improving), and from a city view, the company already has a high percentage of market share (based on FDIC reports QNBC has 11.88% of the $7.5 billion deposits reported in the nine cities it operates in). QNBC is a very small bank, but roots tracing back to 1877 have helped the company maintain the second largest position for deposits (again based on deposits per city), only behind Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

My fear here is that QNBC, which doesn't offer some services larger peers can provide, has little to gain and will have to compete by paying higher rates on deposits that will continue to pressure NIMs (2.93% as of 3Q16) and earnings.

Interest Rate Risk - Security Portfolio

Some incremental earnings could come by reallocating assets from the security portfolio (average rate is ~2.5%) into higher-yielding loans (4.29%). But the incentive to hold these securities and avoid registering losses increases with rates exponentially when the portfolio is as long-dated as QNBC's is. At the end of September, for example, only $6 million of the entire $368 balance was set to mature in one year or less (and remember cash on hand is down to $10 million).

I suspect that the $132 million balance of mortgage-backed securities is being reported in the 1-5 year maturity bucket (that totals $240 million), but this is just an estimate because MBS duration extends when rates rise. Bottom line, everything here points to lackluster growth and a thinning margin of safety, partially confirming these thoughts are the negative results projected to come from a rising rate environment (though YOY they do appear to have improved significantly).

Bottom Line

I like following banks like QNBC even when I don't like their outlook because I'm interested in finding out what +130 years of experience can do. Near the 52-week high ($36.75), shares are trading for 14X trailing earnings and 1.33X book value ($27.43). This isn't excessive considering returns (2016 ROA of 0.87% and ROE of 9.45%), but headwinds are mounting.

I only see one insider trade above $30, and that was last March. There's some definite value in the historic branch network, but acquisitions are happening in larger cities and because of this, QNBC doesn't really look like a strong take-out* candidate. I've been wrong before, but options now appear to be as low as the company's NIM.

*CEO also recently voiced opinion that it was best to stay independent.