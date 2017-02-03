Hamilton Lane Seeks $200 Million IPO

I await its valuation expectations and will provide an update and recommendation when that is disclosed.

It has developed a proprietary platform for providing information and access to investments in private companies through various investment vehicles.

The company has demonstrated consistent top-line revenue growth and has exhibited growing net income in the past five years.

Hamilton Lane intends to raise $200 million in an IPO, according to an S-1 filing.

Quick Take

Private market investment firm Hamilton Lane (Pending:HLNE) has filed an initial S-1 registration. The company has largely consistent top-line revenue growth and positive net income as investor appetite for investment in privately-held companies and vehicles has grown in recent years.

Company

Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based Hamilton Lane was founded in 1991 and has developed service lines to enable clients to invest in a variety of private markets, including:

Private Equity

Private Credit

Infrastructure

Real Estate

Venture Capital

Growth Equity

Natural Resources

Management is headed by CEO and director Mario Giannini who has been with the firm since 1993. He previously held senior executive positions in other financial services firms.

The company has previously operated as Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC, but has changed its entity type to a Delaware C Corporation Hamilton Lane Incorporated in preparation for the IPO.

Investors in the company who hold at least 5% of company stock include HLA Investments and HL Management Investors.

Below is a brief company video:

(Source: Hamilton Lane YouTube)

Hamilton Lane claims $40 billion in AUM, or assets under management, and $274 billion of assets under advisement, or AUA, deployed in over 89 countries.

It offers clients a number of different services:

Customized Separate Accounts

Specialized Funds

Advisory Services

Distribution Management

Reporting, Monitoring, Data and Analytics

Its investor and client base included more than 350 intermediaries and institutions as of September 30, 2016, and is divided by type as follows:

(Source: Hamilton Lane S-1)

Market and Competition

The company operates in a globalized, multi-trillion-dollar marketplace for equity and debt capital investment in private companies.

Its primary source of revenue is from customized separate accounts, and there are many other large international financial institutions that offer clients similar access to private investment opportunities, including:

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fidelity Investments

Additionally, there are numerous smaller, regional players that provide their clients with access to selected private investment deals.

Financials

Hamilton Lane's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Steadily growing revenue in the range of 10% to 17% per year

Positive net income of generally increasing amount, with the exception of a drop in 2016 vs. prior

Below are the company's operational results for the past five years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Hamilton Lane S-1)

Revenue

2016: $180.8 million, 16.3% increase vs. prior

2015: $155.4 million, 11.1% increase vs. prior

2014: $139.8 million, 17.3% increase vs. prior

2013: $119.2 million, 9.6% increase vs. prior

2012: $108.8 million

Net Income

2016: $55.9 million

2015: $71.5 million

2014: $67.0 million

2013: $51.8 million

2012: $45.9 million

As of September 30, 2016, the company had $58 million in cash on hand and total liabilities of $311 million.

IPO Details

Hamilton Lane intends to raise $200 million from the sale of Class A shares but has not yet provided a proposed price range for the stock, or resulting valuation.

The company will use some of the proceeds to buy membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors, HLA, from existing owners, and the remaining net proceeds to purchase newly issued membership units in HLA so that it can pay down debt:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to purchase membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. from certain of its existing owners, and the remaining net proceeds to purchase newly issued membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. We expect Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to use these proceeds to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. In connection with the reorganization transactions taking place contemporaneously with the closing of this offering, certain existing owners of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. will exchange their membership interests for shares of our Class A common stock to be held directly and will cease to be members of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.

The company will also issue Class B shares to 'certain members' of HLA which will have ten shares voting power for each share issued, effective retaining control of the public entity.

Commentary

The desirability of Hamilton Lane's IPO will hinge on valuation, which we don't know about yet.

The company has a consistent track record of growing revenues each year for the past five years, and it profit is growing, although less consistently than top-line revenues.

The private investments industry has undergone a significant growth period, as the number of publicly-held companies shrinks.

However, going forward, if the current Federal administration and Congress work to reduce regulation on publicly-held companies, that trend could stabilize or even reverse, as companies find going public easier to do.

In that scenario, the effect on Hamilton Lane's business would be hard to gauge, as more IPOs may mean better portfolio performance as exits become more numerous, but fewer investment opportunities in private companies.

In any event, the company is a potentially attractive public entity, given its relatively consistently growing financial performance.

I write about technology IPOs, M&A, follow-ons and secondaries. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.