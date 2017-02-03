Is There A Method To Trump's Madness?

I have spotted what I consider a possible method to this "madness". I detail what this "strategy" could mean for two sectors of the market below.

The speed of these actions has upset many factions, including the press, as many see these initiatives as proof of President Trump's "madness".

It has been a whirlwind of activity over the first two weeks of the new Trump administration, which is moving at a lightning pace to institute campaign pledges.

You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it. —Robin Williams

It has been a whirlwind of activity over the first two weeks of the new Trump administration which is moving at a lightning pace to institute campaign pledges.

Obviously, the Trump administration is moving at lightning speed to fulfill campaign pledges. This, of course, has delighted his supporters and enraged his detractors who seem to be in permanent protest mode very early into his tenure. One thing is for certain, this presidency is going to be like none other in our lifetimes. As the Chinese proverb says we are all blessed to be living in "interesting times".

Optimism is the madness of insisting that all is well when we are miserable. —Voltaire

There is something about Mr. Trump that just sends otherwise intelligent individuals into a intellectual & ideological tailspin. Maybe it is because he is not the typical politician that talks for hours and says little. Maybe it is because he is a businessman and governs like one, making quick decisions and seeing little need for "consensus". Maybe it is because Mr. Trump seems to be everywhere and there doesn't seem to be any coherence to his policy aims or game plan on a daily basis and that his leadership mostly comes from the gut.

That got me to thinking for a bit and my conclusion is that maybe, just maybe Mr. Trump does have a method for his apparent "madness". Indulge me for a second while I lay out my initial thoughts early into the new administration.

Let's say you are Donald Trump and you are already thinking re-election in 2020. How do you accomplish this? Well, it is pretty certain that you are not going to win either the east or west coast. The deep red south and most of the rest of the middle of the country is locked up as well for you if can avoid really screwing up.

That leaves the so-called "Blue Wall" states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania as keys to your re-election changes in 2020, just like they were in 2016.

Therefore your path to re-election lies in better economic and job growth in these key manufacturing states than they have experienced in a long, long time. Some things to help accomplish this can be done via executive fiat such as freezing new regulations, nominating free market advocates to head important agencies like the E.P.A and revoking some of your predecessor's executive orders.

However, you are constrained by a Republican congress that has no druthers to force industry to do what you want via new regulations or legislation. You also need them to accomplish any significant tax & regulatory reform and replace the Affordable Care Act, which all were key campaign pledges.

So what do you do? One plausible strategy would to be to publicly bash an industry via tweets & sound bites to satisfy your populist base, get some high profile concessions from the targeted firms while at the same offering incentives to help those concerns grow faster and be more profitable in return. Let's take a look at two industries where this "strategy" already seems to be happening.

"You cannot carry out fundamental change without a certain amount of madness." - Thomas Sankara

Industry: Auto Makers

Populist Rhetoric: Car makers should not be making cars for sale in the United States in Mexico. We need a 35% tariff or "Border Tax" to punish those auto makers that do.

Industry Actions: After various tweets aimed at the company by the POTUS, General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced another $1 billion in investment two weeks ago for U.S. factories that could create as many as 1,000 new jobs. GM also disclosed that an unnamed supplier has committed to make pickup truck parts in Michigan instead of Mexico. Early in January, Ford (NYSE:F) announced its plan to expand a Michigan plant and cut short growth plans in Mexico which it said would create 700 jobs.

The Deal: A week after GM's announcement, Mr. Trump sat down with the automaker leaders and "promised the group that the industry will see "real regulations" and a hospitable environment in the U.S. to incentivize a move of manufacturing jobs to the U.S." He also stated the EPA permitting process will be greatly "simplified" and lower corporate tax rates will also be a benefit. I would also expect the administration to pull back on the onerous mileage standard increase the industry faces from the previous administration. This is one large factor that the auto makers have to built plants in Mexico in the first place as they can't make any money on small cars built here.

The Play: I like and own both GM and Ford here, although I like the former a touch better right now. Domestic vehicle sales have probably plateaued but if gas prices remain low, the mix of high margin trucks and SUVs should remain the biggest part of the overall sales mix which is good for the bottom line. The company is also seeing more than solid growth in China through joint ventures. The stock is cheap at six times earnings and an over four percent yield. The company should return $5 billion to shareholders in 2017 via stock buybacks and dividends.

Industry: Biotech & Pharma

Populist Rhetoric: The drug industry is getting "away with murder" with drug price hikes. We need to let government programs like Medicare/Medicaid revamp their bidding process to lower prices. The aforementioned "Astronomical Drug Prices" headline.

Industry Actions: Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have announced they are keeping price hikes to the single digits and increasing access programs. They have urged the industry to do the same in an attempt to "self-regulate".

The Deal: Knock off the pace of drug price hikes we have seen in recent years and keep or expand high paying R&D jobs here in America. In return, you will benefit from tax reform especially since the industry has hundreds of billions of dollars "stranded" in overseas operations. Pharma & Biotech sectors will also benefit from streamlined FDA and a faster approval process.

The Play: Specialty pharma concerns like Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) and the like who have spent little on R&D and relied on acquisitions and price hikes to drive growth obviously will remain under pressure. Large concerns that have spent heavily on expanding their pipelines like Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) should be beneficiaries of this deal. Small & mid-cap developmental firms should also benefit by this as well as a pickup in M&A as larger concerns must spend more to continue to grow rather than rely on price increases. A "tax holiday" on overseas cash could also help fuel M&A. Regulatory obstacles to mergers could also drop.

Will this strategy work? It is too early to tell obviously or even if my "stream of consciousness" conjecture is even worth a plugged nickel at this point. However, we did get a blow out ADP report Wednesday that showed much better than expected job growth led by small business, manufacturing & construction. This was followed this morning by the BLS Jobs Report that came in 52,000 jobs over the consensus.

GDPNow is also currently projecting an impressive 3.4% GDP growth level for the first quarter. They just revised this significantly higher after a strong manufacturing report. Contrast this to the one percent growth we have seen in recent years in the slower first half of the year; the early signs seem encouraging.

How this strategy plays out over the next four years is unknown but could be the key to how the electoral pieces fall out in 2020. In the meantime, thank you for letting me indulge in some fanciful speculation today along with a look at how this effort might impact two sectors of the market. Tomorrow we will be back with the usual analysis on the biotech sector.

A tavern is a place where madness is sold by the bottle.

—Jonathan Swift

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank you and happy hunting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AGN, CELG, F, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.