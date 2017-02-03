Cambrex's (CBM) CEO Steven Klosk on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM)

Tom Vadaketh

Thank you, Ashley, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Cambrex's fourth quarter 2016 earnings conference call. My name is Tom Vadaketh and I'm the Chief Financial Officer at Cambrex. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements regarding expected operational and financial performance, and these statements may occur during our prepared remarks or during the question-and-answer session. These statements are based on Cambrex's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to materially differ from those included in the forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements portions of our 2016 Form 10-K, which was filed earlier this morning, as well as the Forward-Looking Statements section in our earnings release issued this morning.

During this conference call, to provide greater transparency regarding Cambrex's operating performance, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in a table at the end of our earnings press release issued this morning and available on our Web-site at cambrex.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after we end today through next Friday, February 10, and will also be available on the Investors section of our Web-site. Today's call will begin with a business review by Steve Klosk, our President and CEO. I will follow Steve with comments on our financial results before opening the call for Q&A. Greg Sargen, our Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, and former CFO, will join us for that portion of the call.

With that, it's my pleasure to introduce Steve Klosk. Steve?

Steven M. Klosk

Thank you, Tom, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. The fourth quarter was another good quarter for Cambrex and a great finish to 2016. Sales growth during the quarter was 14%, bringing full-year growth to 13%, our sixth consecutive year of strong growth. Profit margins remained very strong and we finished the year well ahead of our cash flow targets.

During the quarter, we added two new late-stage innovator projects. With the completion of our capital expansion project, Pharma 3, along with the other recent capital investments, we believe we will continue to be well-positioned to take advantage of positive market conditions.

We have largely completed the integration of PharmaCore, now Cambrex High Point, which we acquired in October. We are very excited about the capabilities and pipeline development opportunities that this acquisition brings us. We are already seeing the benefits of an integrated sales force with an increase in the number of opportunities to win new clinical stage projects. In fact, our existing Cambrex sales team closed new projects with the site during the fourth quarter and we have plans to increase capacity at High Point during 2017.

Now I'll comment on our consolidated fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and expectations for 2017. Historically, we have referred to gross sales when discussing results and the difference between gross sales and net revenues has been negligible. In 2017 and moving forward, we expect to recognize revenues from profit-sharing, royalty or other arrangements which will be recorded as other revenues and as such we will discuss our 2017 performance using net revenues. The comments I am about to make regarding 2016 compared to 2015 results, to be consistent with previous guidance, will still refer to gross sales.

Sales in the fourth quarter were $179 million compared to $157 million during the fourth quarter last year, a 14% increase. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $64 million, a 23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Full-year sales were $492 million, a 13% increase over 2015, and adjusted EBITDA was $154 million, a 20% increase over 2015.

Fourth quarter growth was primarily driven by higher sales of both commercial and clinical phase products within our innovator product category. Full-year growth was driven by strong performance in both our innovator and controlled substances categories. Profit margins remained strong with operating profit at 32% of the sales for the quarter and 26% for the full year due to strong capacity utilization to support ongoing strength in customer demand.

Now shifting to our focus to this year, we expect full-year 2017 net revenues to grow between 7% and 11% on a constant currency basis, with growth anticipated in all product categories. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $168 million and $174 million, an 11% improvement at the midpoint compared to full-year 2016.

Over the past several years, we've made substantial investments in our plants to ensure that we're able to take advantage of ongoing positive market conditions and to support our strong product pipeline. Capital expenditures in 2016 were $54 million and we expect to invest between $70 million and $75 million during 2017.

We continue to expect utilization of our large scale expansion in Charles City, Iowa to ramp up steadily throughout 2017. As we commented last quarter, we recently added large scale capacity at our Swedish facility and are currently implementing a smaller investment to increase 2017 capacity within the existing footprint at Charles City. We currently expect to finalize the design of PharmaCore, which is the next large capacity expansion in Charles City, in the next few months and begin implementation mid-year.

Let me now move to a review of each of our product categories. I'll start with innovator, our largest category. Innovator revenues were $143 million in the fourth quarter, a 23% increase over the fourth quarter last year. This was due to increases in certain larger commercial products and clinical phase products, which were partially driven by the addition of Cambrex High Point. For the full year of 2016, innovator revenues were $330 million, a 17% increase compared to the full-year 2015.

Our primary strategy to grow sales within the innovator product category is to win later-stage clinical projects and supply positions for already commercial products. A project is considered late-stage from the time the product is in Phase 3 until it is approved and the production process is validated in our facility. In addition, Cambrex High Point focuses on earlier clinical stage projects. If these projects advance to a later clinical stage, we would expect to be in a good position to transfer these opportunities to our larger scale facilities. We saw strong revenue growth in clinical stage projects in 2016 and expect continued strong growth in 2017.

As I mentioned in my opening remarks, we won two new late-stage projects during the fourth quarter and we now have 16 active late-stage clinical projects. If the clinical projects within this group are approved for commercial sale or when we successfully validate the manufacturing process for a product that is already commercial, we expect to negotiate supply agreements to provide commercial volumes.

We generally categorize active late-stage products into three buckets; those that we expect to generate over $10 million in annual revenue to Cambrex at maturity; those between $5 million and $10 million; and those less than $5 million. One of the projects added during the fourth quarter fell into the $5 million to $10 million category and the other fell into the less than $5 million bucket.

Our current portfolio breaks out as follows. We have one product in the over $10 million category. This product is expected to generate more than $20 million in annual revenue for Cambrex, most likely beginning in 2018. We have 12 products that could generate between $5 million and $10 million, and three products that are each expected to generate less than $5 million annually. Of course, future Cambrex revenue from these products will depend on each product's regulatory approval, success in the market and the share of commercial supply that we secure, among other variables.

During 2016, two products moved into commercial status. We expect between two and four additional products to move to commercial status during 2017. We continue to see the positive trends in the innovator market that we have spoken about on recent calls, and I'll comment on a few of them now.

First, innovators have a strong preference for experienced Western suppliers like Cambrex, with excellent regulatory records and world-class quality systems. Second, the U.S. market is characterized by a robust and growing clinical development pipeline, with strong year-over-year increases in the number of Phase 2 and 3 small molecule products. Third, pharmaceutical companies continue to reduce their small molecule manufacturing footprint and there is limited third-party large-scale GMP capacity in the U.S. to fulfill this demand. We believe the capacity utilization in Europe is exhibiting similar characteristics. Our strategy is aligned with these positive market dynamics and should allow us to continue to benefit from them. Accordingly, we expect full-year 2017 net revenues in the innovator product category to grow in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range.

I will now move to our generic API category. Fourth quarter sales of generic APIs were $25 million, in line with our expectations. For the full year of 2016, our generic API sales were $97 million, flat compared to the full year of 2015, consistent with our prior guidance. Developing and launching new products are the key growth drivers for our generic API product category. We currently have 13 generic APIs and one controlled substance in later stages of development. We have several more generic APIs in earlier stages of technical and economic evaluation that would be moved into development if they meet our criteria.

We will typically generate revenue from selling validated samples of our new generic APIs to our customers until such time that the customer's product is approved as a commercial generic product. The timeframe between the completion of development and commercialization is typically between a few years and as long as 10 years, as generic marketers have increasingly begun working on products well before anticipated patent expirations, including as early as clinical Phase 3. In 2017, we expect net revenues from generic APIs to grow in the low to mid single-digit range.

Sales of controlled substances, our third product category, which we define as those classified as Schedule II products by the DEA, were $11 million in the fourth quarter, $1 million lower than the same quarter last year. Full-year sales of controlled substances were $64 million, a 17% improvement over the full-year 2015.

Now I'd like to talk about our approach to the controlled substances market. We believe that the non-opiate controlled substances market, and especially the ADHD market, will continue to grow at rates similar to or faster than the overall API market. We seek to position ourselves as the primary supplier to all existing and new customers entering the key controlled substances markets in which we compete.

The Company has developed or is in the process of developing a number of controlled substance APIs and we continue to provide samples of two previously developed opiate products to prospective customers. While growth in the opiate portion of the controlled substances market has been constrained due to a variety of factors, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to participate in this market. For 2017, we expect net revenues from controlled substances to grow by mid to high single digits compared to the full-year 2016.

Now let me move to our generic drug product initiative. We have several niche generic drug products in development and additional products are being evaluated for future development. We anticipate filing a small number of Abbreviated New Drug Applications in 2017 and 2018. We have identified formulation development and manufacturing partners and expect to work with generic marketing partners to sell these products when they are approved. For 2017, we currently expect to spend mid-single-digit millions on this initiative.

In summary, we are very pleased with our results for 2016 and expect 2017 to be another good year. Consistent with recent years, we have a high level of visibility into 2017 demand, and operational execution will be critical to our success. Our site teams have consistently performed at a high level and their performance along with our ongoing investment in our facilities should position us to continue to meet growing demand.

Market trends remain strong. We have invested and continue to invest in new capacity to meet demand. Our pipeline of clinical projects continues to grow. And as such, we are confident in our ability to achieve our financial guidance for 2017. To reiterate, we expect net revenue growth of between 7% and 11% net of currency impact, and adjusted EBITDA to grow between 9% and 13%, a continuation of the strong results that our teams have delivered over the past several years. I look forward to updating you on our progress next year.

Before turning the call over to Tom, I want to comment briefly on our team here at Cambrex. In January, we announced the appointment of Tom Vadaketh as Chief Financial Officer, and Greg Sargen, our former CFO, as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. This transition reflects our deep commitment to continuing to grow our business.

While we've delivered strong organic growth over the past several years, we recognize the need to complement our internal efforts with external opportunities. To that end, Greg will oversee efforts to identify and execute on complementary growth opportunities, including new products and services as well as acquisition opportunities.

I'm also excited to formally welcome Tom to Cambrex. Tom has extensive experience working across all financial disciplines in senior corporate and business roles at several organizations and shares Cambrex's fierce commitment to financial discipline. Tom has worked closely with Greg to ensure a seamless transition and I look forward to his contributions in the months and years to come.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Vadaketh

Thanks, Steve. I'm excited to be here. Steve commented on sales and EBITDA, so I will comment on various other financial statement items.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 44%, compared to 42% in the same quarter last year. The improvement in margins was driven by the benefits of high capacity utilization throughout our facilities, partially offset by price declines of 4% during both the quarter and the full-year 2016. Gross margins for the full-year 2016 were 42%, up 70 basis points versus the full-year 2015 and were roughly flat excluding currency effects.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $18 million, an increase of $2 million or 14% versus the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of PharmaCore, now Cambrex High Point, which is included in our fourth quarter 2016 results, SG&A spending was up 6% versus the fourth quarter of 2015. Full-year 2016 SG&A of $60 million represents a 4% increase compared to the full-year 2015.

Research and development expense for the fourth quarter was approximately flat compared to the same period last year. Full-year 2016 R&D expense was $14 million, an increase of approximately $2 million compared to the full-year 2015. This increase was driven primarily by higher personnel costs to support product development.

Adjusted operating profit was $57 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $11 million compared to the same quarter last year. Full-year 2016 adjusted operating profit was $130 million, an increase of 22% versus 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was $154 million for the full-year 2016, 20% higher than the full-year 2015 and $3 million higher than the top end of our most recent guidance.

During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded an $800,000 restructuring expense relating to the Zenara business. As indicated in this morning's release, we transferred the assets and liabilities of Zenara to a buyer for consideration of $3 million. The sale agreement immediately gave the buyer complete control of the daily operations of Zenara. The closing will be completed upon approval by the Indian regulatory authorities, which is considered perfunctory but could take several months.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.23 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 for the same period in the prior year, a 22% increase. Full-year 2016 adjusted income from continuing operations was $2.87, compared to $2.33 in the full-year 2015, a 23% increase. This is $0.12 higher than the top end of our most recent guidance.

Capital expenditures were $12 million and depreciation was $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Full-year 2016 capital expenditures were $54 million including investment in our new ERP system, and depreciation and amortization was $25 million. We currently expect full-year 2017 capital spending to be between $70 million and $75 million. This includes approximately $15 million of spending previously expected in 2016 that has been carried over into our 2017 capital spending projection.

We entered 2016 with net cash of $74 million, an increase of $60 million during the year. And excluding the PharmaCore acquisition and the net impact of advanced payments from a large customer, free cash flow would have been about $70 million for the full-year 2016. For 2017, we are expecting free cash flow, defined as the change in debt, net of cash, to be between $50 million and $60 million.

With the exception of our net revenue and tax guidance, our financial guidance for 2017 assumes that currency rates, primarily the Swedish krona and the euro, remain reasonably stable at current rates and relative to each other. At the beginning of each year, we place forward contracts for the full year to lock-in rates for 50% or more of projected net non-dollar exposures, and we evaluate the need for additional forward contracts as the year progress.

We expect adjusted income from operations to be between $2.94 and $3.06 per share in 2017. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to increase approximately $8 million in 2017 compared to 2016, an impact of approximately $0.17 per share. We expect a tax rate in 2017 of between 31% and 33%. Adjusted income and related earnings per share is computed in a manner consistent with the table at the end of this morning's release.

I would now like to open the call for questions.

Drew Jones

First question for you, looking at the 10-K, it looks like the spread between the largest customer exposure and the largest API continues to grow. Is it possible for you guys to have two APIs onboard, one drug, or should we be thinking about another area entirely there?

Steven M. Klosk

No, Drew, as we've said in the past, we work on multiple projects with Gilead across several of our plants. So, that's just indicating sales of other products other than our largest.

Drew Jones

Okay. And then Steve, I just want to be clear on one point. You talked about the innovator buckets and the $10 million-plus product being the $20 million product in 2018. That is different from the commercial product that you guys announced in Q2 of 2016?

Steven M. Klosk

I'm not sure what you…

Drew Jones

In 2Q last year, you guys announced a $20 million commercial win that you didn't expect contributing until 2018. I just want to make sure that what's in innovator is a different product.

Steven M. Klosk

No, Drew, that's the same product.

Drew Jones

It is the same product, okay, got it. And then, just Greg, your new role, could you maybe talk about areas of interest and are there areas out there where you can see pretty reasonable multiples that you get excited about?

Gregory P. Sargen

I'm not sure about reasonable multiples. That will probably be an asset by asset evaluation. But as we've kind of commented in recent quarters and recent years, we're always interested in looking at anything in the API space. So, we'll continue to do that obviously and we can be a little bit more proactive there than maybe reactive.

As it comes to peripheral areas and tangential product categories and services, I think we're going to take a hard strategic look at those. There is obviously a school of thought out there about bundling various services together and going end to end. We have some thoughts on that and I think we need to do a little deeper evaluation and have some dialog and debate a bit beyond what we've done in the past to assess whether finished dosage form or biologics or all the various categories that we may consider investing in make sense to us and more importantly it makes sense to our customers.

Drew Jones

Thanks guys.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Congratulations on a strong finish to the year. Couple of questions. First of all, you mentioned in your press release that foreign exchange was about 1 point benefit to your gross margin, and I think that's been the case for the last couple of years or so. With the dollar strengthening, assuming sort of current rates, I understand you can't project foreign exchange, but assuming current rates, would that be a neutral or a slight negative to gross margin as we look to 2017?

Gregory P. Sargen

I think if we look at rates where they are today and the hedges that we have in place for 2017, and we look at kind of coming down to the operating profit, net income, EBITDA level, when we run various scenarios within kind of 5% up or down on the various currencies, it's plus or minus $1 million-ish. Depending on the currency, sometimes it's significantly less than that. There's really no scenario unless the currencies move dramatically that it gets much outside that $1 million range.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it. So given all the other moving pieces, as far as utilization rates and pricing and volumes, that's probably not something that we should be thinking about?

Gregory P. Sargen

Yes, I mean we'll advice as the year progresses I think, or maybe better said Tom will, if the rates get out of line in any dramatic way, then we'll comment as appropriate at the time, but right now over the past several years the impact has been relatively muted.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it. Thank you, Greg. On your CapEx, you're stepping up from about $55 million to about $70 million to $75 million if I recall. You said $15 million of that was a carryover from 2016. So if actually I move that back to 2016, I'm looking at a CapEx for 2017 being slightly down. Is that just the wind-down of the expansions that you're going through and sort of halfway spend on Pharma 4? Is that the right way to think about it so that the CapEx will carry out at this higher level into 2018 as you finish Pharma 4?

Tom Vadaketh

This is Tom Vadaketh here. I think it's more to do with timing of when these projects fall. So you're right, you could take the $15 million out, move it out, you're at $55 million, and then you allow for our normal maintenance CapEx, and then the difference is really, yes, whatever we do spend on Pharma 4 during the year and then just the projects across all our sites.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got you. Switching gears a little bit on the High Point acquisition and sort of how it's integrating into your overall network, it sounds like this business was working on earlier stage projects that you have in the past and so it will be a good feeder for you as far as Phase 3 projects. Is that going to be sort of the exclusive or the primary way you get your Phase 3s in the future or will you still look sort of outside the High Point network and continue to work on capturing some Phase 3 projects externally, if you will, from outside of the Cambrex pipeline?

Steven M. Klosk

No, Dmitry, we're not changing al all our commercial strategy to focus on late-stage and already approved commercial products. That's really the base, the mainstream of our innovator strategy to grow that product category. But you're correct in characterizing Cambrex High Point as what we hope will be a good pipeline by working on earlier stage projects that will then hopefully progress through to the point where we can do a transfer to our larger scale plants and scale them up.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it. But it's not a replacement, it's in addition to your strategy or your business model?

Steven M. Klosk

Definitely in addition to.

Dmitry Silversteyn

And finally, you talked about 4% pricing pressure that you saw when discussing the gross margin situation. Sort of low to mid single-digit price down is kind of a typical for this industry and which you experienced I think, and looking at 2017, I'm assuming that your revenue targets and your EBITDA targets incorporate continuing low to mid single-digit type of price declines. Is there anything, is there any one big thing that we should be thinking about for 2017 versus 2016 as a step-down in pricing?

Tom Vadaketh

Dmitry, Tom here. So the 4% was a little higher than we've seen in the Company in the past. We expect in 2017 that will revert back to the normal, which for us is in the 2% to 3% range.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay, wonderful, Tom. And then on share repurchases, or a lack thereof, I mean obviously the stock has done well, so obviously you have some diluted share count growth. As you're focusing on M&A, is there any thought of perhaps using some of your free cash to actually keep the share count flat in 2017 or are you just content to let the stock price take the share count up?

Gregory P. Sargen

Right now I think our modus operandi here is to have a regular dialog with the Board about kind of overall capital structure and how we want to spend that capital, and we'll continue to have that dialog. To date, they've preferred to keep as much dry powder available to go after M&A deals and we see it. Obviously, we haven't done any big deals. So, we'll continue to revisit that with the Board and obviously report publicly if our plans change.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Thank you, Greg. Thank you, guys.

Matt Tiampo

Congrats on a strong finish to the year. Looking through the 10-K and maybe focusing again on your largest product concentration, it seems like product base has been ticked down just ever so slightly this year. I know in the past that product has to some extent crowded out potential other opportunities within your pipeline. Did you see any of that ongoing this year? And then I have one follow-up.

Steven M. Klosk

The way we look at it, I mean obviously we'll produce as much product as our customer needs. We were able to grow our business non or ex that large product, double-digit. So, we've put in place capacity that I think allows us to do that math, but as we said, based on the strength of the market we're going to need to invest more organically going forward.

Gregory P. Sargen

This is Greg. Maybe just another angle on that, it's a big product and so when you refer to crowding out, I think we've made comment over the past couple of years of not being able to as aggressively pursue some opportunities or actually win some opportunities that we thought that here are for ours to lose.

I think that through 2016, there was still an element of that with respect to our commercial opportunities, and as we've commented in recent quarters, we're trying to invest to get ahead of that curve while acknowledging the lifecycle of the products that are already in our plants and kind of make sure we intelligently put capital in that reflects that.

So, I think the short answer to your question is, yes, there probably was a little bit of crowding out but we think it's starting to subside as we start to get ahead of the capacity curve here a little bit or plan to soon.

Matt Tiampo

Great. And then just on gross margin, I think given the capacity add this year, we probably would have expected some pressure on gross margin this year, which clearly you've managed to work through. Does that speak more to just sort of ongoing growth and growing into that added capacity and using the Fed overhead, or is there another factor there that's driving gross margin up a little bit?

Steven M. Klosk

I think one factor was we're ramping up at a pretty good rate in Pharma 3.

Gregory P. Sargen

Yes, it's a variety of factors, Matt. The quarter definitely ended up a bit better than we thought with respect to costs. The manufacturing variances, FX, everything contributed a little bit, sales were up a little bit, the production capacity was up – the actual production was up a little bit. So, there was no one factor and we were a bit pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the margins also.

Steven M. Klosk

I think, just I'd add, I mean 44% is exceptionally high. So, the year – about 42% is probably more representative of what we would expect continuing to go forward.

Matt Tiampo

Okay, great. Thanks very much, guys.

Steven Schwartz

I guess the first question comes down to how you've changed the basis for reporting your revenue guidance. You're noting that there is room in there for profit sharing and royalty, and I'm just wondering, what kind of contribution are you expecting from that in 2017 and 2018? It's obviously becoming a more sizable element.

Gregory P. Sargen

Right now we're looking at that as mid-single-digit millions and the nature of those revenues would be, it's virtually all profit, just by virtue of it falling into other revenue, meaning it's not a normal good that we're manufacturing with a cost of goods sold against it. It's some other kind of arrangement, profit share, take-or-pay, or whatnot. So, we have a couple of arrangements this year that we think will fall into that category, and traditionally there's been a negligible difference between the two, but we thought it made sense to not ignore that obviously potentially important revenue to us. So, that's kind of the storyline there.

Steven Schwartz

Okay. So $4 million to $6 million in 2017, and then do you expect that to continue going forward or will there be a cliff as we go into 2018?

Gregory P. Sargen

We would expect to see some revenues there going forward. I'm obviously not in a position to talk about where it's going to be in 2018 and beyond, but we would expect to see some revenues there in the future.

Steven Schwartz

Okay. And then with respect to that number potentially growing, would the deal that provides you with this revenue in 2017 potentially grow in 2018, would there be additional deals like it in 2018?

Gregory P. Sargen

Potentially yes, and potentially yes to the second question also.

Steven Schwartz

Fantastic. Okay. And then if I could as a follow-up, on controlled substances, Steve, I think in your prepared remarks you used the words, 'constrained opportunity'. Is this something I just need to be reminded of versus a new dynamic in that area?

Steven M. Klosk

No, Steve, I was specifically referring to the opiates market, and it was really more of a general macro comment about there's a lot of attention in the United States today on the opiates market, and so I used the word 'really constrained' in a macro sense. We'll continue to try to enter that market with the two products that we've introduced and we're sampling, and we're looking at other products for that market as well.

Steven Schwartz

Okay. And then with respect to the 4% price decline, is it similar to last quarter when I asked this question? The decline in generics pricing continues to be in line with where you historically have seen declines, correct?

Gregory P. Sargen

No, historically is a big word. So let me narrow that down a bit. In the early 2000s, there were dramatic price declines there, kind of high single-digits. In some years, even double-digits. In the recent years, we've seen kind of 1% to 3% price reductions there. So, yes, we think it's in line with the recent history and will continue to be in line, or at least that's our current expectations based on discussions on pricing for 2017. So, this year, as Tom said, we're looking at 2% to 3% and it's the usual mix of tier pricing arrangements, contractual step-downs and negotiated prices.

Steven Schwartz

Got you. Okay, thank you gentlemen.

David Windley

First question is a follow-up to the royalty question. Are those revenues driven by deals that are structured in a different way, in other words, say fee-for-service revenue that is traded off for maybe a little bit larger amount of pure profit revenue, or are they purely upside to the typical deal?

Gregory P. Sargen

This is Greg. David, it's a good question. What we've seen over the years, and I think some other API producers that we compete with have seen and talked about this a bit, is that occasionally we have an opportunity to make an API, and perhaps there's not a high volume demand for it but in return for kind of manufacturing the product at sub-scale, you get the opportunity or you can take the opportunity to participate in the downstream profits on the product when it's commercialized. And so, like some of our competitors and just naturally opportunistically, we'll take a look at those opportunities when they arise, and we have one of them onboard now and we'll consider then in the future adding additional arrangements like that if they arise and make sense.

Steven M. Klosk

Dave, the only thing I would add is, we're talking about generic APIs.

Gregory P. Sargen

Correct.

David Windley

Okay. So a couple of more general questions. I appreciate the detail around pipeline, innovator pipeline. This first one is to understand, Steve, what's the mix of your new business opportunity that come along from already approved products versus late-stage pipeline products?

Steven M. Klosk

I would say that probably 80% or so are what we would characterize as late-stage, something in that range. We're definitely aggressive about winning both the late-stage and the commercial for obvious reasons.

David Windley

Sure, but majority coming through the pipeline makes sense. And then, from your long-term experience in this business, those products that you have experience with historically, as they move through the pipeline, what's the client's hit rate? I mean I know, generally speaking, we still have a fairly high failure rate in development. What's your experience from the time you secure a pipeline product to approval that carries through?

Steven M. Klosk

I would say, in general, the industry data which show about 60% to 70% of the Phase 3s would character to get approved. If the drug, it goes into registration, it's quite a bit higher. If you ask me about Phase 2s, it's probably about 25%. So that are more or less I think the agreed upon industry data.

David Windley

Right. And I guess your experience is about the same?

Steven M. Klosk

I don't know, sometimes we get less lucky it seems. So maybe the odds are with us, going forward that will be high. I'm kidding you. I think over a period of time it's about that.

David Windley

Right, understood. And then from a profitability standpoint, as you size your different opportunities in the pipeline, again appreciate the color, is it intuitive to think about those as the larger they are the more profitable they are, or is that not necessarily the case?

Gregory P. Sargen

This is Greg, David. No, I don't think that's naturally the case. I think the larger they are, the more opportunity you have to improve the margin over time through manufacturing efficiencies and backside adjustments and all those kinds of things that come with the manufacturing. But on a price per unit basis, our best customers tend to be the small to mid-sized folks who aren't playing you off against their own internal capacity, and so you sometimes don't need to be as aggressive to win those opportunities. But it varies from opportunity to opportunity, but I would say that it's not necessarily true that the larger opportunities are more lucrative on a per unit basis.

David Windley

Okay. And then last question is for you, Greg. In your new role, would you venture a guess on whether a year from now Cambrex would have acquired something outside of the API business or not?

Gregory P. Sargen

Venture a guess can often be conflated with guidance. So let me just clarify that. It's my job to root out, analyze and evaluate if there's something out there that we can do to strengthen the Cambrex brand, and we wanted to make sure we had some dedicated, direct a senior resource to do it, and hopefully I'll bring some value there, but I'm not going to go out all in and say that it's likely we'll do something. Obviously, we'd love to do something if it made sense.

David Windley

Excellent. Thanks for the time.

Gregory P. Sargen

Ashley, if there's nobody in the queue, I think we can wrap up the call and thank everybody for their time at this point and look forward to speaking to all of you next quarter.

Gregory P. Sargen

Great. Thank you.

