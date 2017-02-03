Implications Of Infrastructure Finance

Though aggregates could be questionable, the dollar might be one of the best bets around.

With the political transition in power that favors the Republican party underway, there is postulation on the future. Opinions differ, and in some cases, could diverge from the facts. One issue that has an abundance of attention, that may be erroneous, is that of infrastructure spending.

President Obama's legislation known as the FAST Act, supporting highway development with $305 billion over the years 2016-2020, should remain in effect. Firms that offer aggregates, or materials used in the production of asphalt, have continuous demand for their products. Varied jobs in several industries have been lost to outsourcing, but domestic labor is still required to produce roads. Thus, there is reason to believe that a broad-based political consensus can support additional, future infrastructure spending.

President Trump's campaign platform calls for a $1 trillion investment. However, as a Republican, he is probable to pursue smaller government and lower taxes. For these reasons alone, deficit spending might not be readily supported. Moreover, his specific means of financing future development is through tax incentives to private enterprise. So, if everything is consistent, the government is not immediately going to borrow a substantial amount of money to build roads, bridges, airports, or renovate wastewater systems.

Beyond the direct reasons cited above, there might be an indirect one also. Deficit spending can cause borrowing costs to rise. Higher interest rates are widely believed to strengthen currency. A strong dollar would affect the earnings of corporations, perhaps having an adverse effect on the stock market, and eliminate jobs. Because a deficit-financed bill to renovate highways can strengthen the dollar, it might be even less likely to be enacted.

There is also the possibility of a border tax, which differs from a straight tariff. There are varied arguments in support of it that might have sway (I, II). There is no dispute that a border tax would strengthen the dollar substantially - but perhaps not immediately - and not by any long-term improvement of a trade deficit or current account narrowing.

As the dollar could take time to adjust to a border tax, a more immediate effect could be felt by businesses that sell imported products, such as retailers. Even the isolated brick and mortar firms that have been coexisting with ecommerce, such as Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), could be in for trouble.

Currency

There are implications for other publicly-traded securities. Betting on an ETF that tracks the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) can make sense - but probably not because of debt-financed infrastructure spending. Keeping the dollar in check is going to be an objective. Arguably, there could be an added onus on cutting government expenditures.

A future process of increasing rates by the Federal Reserve should strengthen the dollar. Other things that can potentially support the currency would be an improving, or narrowing, trade deficit, evidenced through the current account. If deficits remain consistent or worsen slightly, then appreciation of the dollar because of rising rates could be moderate. Therefore, while trade is going to be a political issue, it makes sense that policies pursued might not prioritize the elimination of the trade deficit.

Materials

With the exception of Mexico's Cemex (NYSE:CX), the stocks of companies that produce road building materials known as aggregates have run up substantially since the election. Their products are also used for residential and commercial construction. Still, a sensible inference is that investors are betting on future infrastructure spending. This type of disconnect, if it is in fact one, can make for a short sale.

CX data by YCharts

Cemex shares have since appreciated. However, its materials' proximity to a prospective wall mean that it can actually benefit from what could amount to a $50 billion project. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has perhaps the best balance sheet from the following group, slightly better than Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) is fairly diversified, differing from the others. It has recently increased its dividend, and the ETFs that own it tend to be categorized as income funds, rather than utilities, which might help if interest rates go up. As it has declined with yesterday's earnings announcement, and 2017 guidance of $1.18 per share is beneath the consensus of $1.38, there should be time to evaluate, at least until it closes up. (Other dividend stocks to watch include Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)).

Summit Resources (NYSE:SUM) should be in the worst position fiscally. However, its stock is also the least expensive. To be clear, though it might have topped, it could still potentially reach new highs in future months on speculation of a new spending bill; although a stronger argument could perhaps be made against the stock should it reach $28 again.

SUM data by YCharts

Summit Materials does have a portion of its materials in proximity to where a prospective wall would be constructed:

Conclusion

There is an existing infrastructure bill that should remain in effect through 2020. There could be another $50 billion spent on a wall.

However, there appears to be some confusion about the prospects for further demand for materials that can be attributed to federal spending. A disconnect between investors and office holders is reason for caution toward materials stocks.

At the same time, any future downsizing of government that accompanies reduced spending might keep the dollar subdued. If there are no spending cuts, and there is a border tax, the dollar could be a better bet than anything above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORLY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have traded ROST options and am very close to neutral, but may modify over the next 72 hours. I may initiate a long position in UUP, COLB, FLO, ORLY, over the next 72 hours.