Kansas City Southern: Buy And Hold

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is a transportation company with a rather unique railroad service located in North America. What truly makes the company a leader in the transportation industry is the number of ports to which it transports. The list of ports KSU transports consists of Matamoros, Tampico, and Veracruz in Mexico, and Beaumont, New Orleans, Corpus Christi, Gulfport, Lake Charles, Mobile and Port Arthur in the US. A majority of the transportation is done directly to Mexico. This is where Kansas City Southern drives in most of its profit.

Since the company's early start in 1887, it has been able to utilize railways across the nation by means of connecting through interchanges. The purpose of an interchange is to provide trains access to more railroads, in turn providing more routes in which locomotives can transport and deliver freights more effectively. Kansas City Southern has gained access to all but one of these interchanges, which ultimately gives it, as a company, a very large competitive advantage as it is able to transport any freight across North America. The push for delivering to a large number of ports KSU delivers to begins with a strong drive to succeed. The main factor that makes KSU so strong is the drive to push onward with various new projects and opportunities to expand. For example, by 2019, Kansas City Southern plans to have a contract to do business with four automotive plants. Adding four more contracts will bring the total number of automotive contracts to 16 overall. This is one example of the many opportunities and ventures KSU has planned in the future.

A phrase on the company's website that should excite investors states, "Secure shipments is our priority." The customer is the most important part of any business, and Kansas City Southern strives to meet the needs and demands of its customers by providing an advanced operating system in the cities of Monterrey and Kansas City. These new operating systems will provide any customer information on their shipments. The complex security systems that KSU has worked on implementing into the various areas of its freights, office centers, and distribution centers are all focused on meeting every demand made by the customer.

Opportunity is key to the Kansas City Southern business. The company has expanded and continues to keep the word "opportunity" relevant. The three parts of Kansas City Southern are "Kansas City Southern Line," "Kansas City Southern de Mexico," and "Panama Canal Railway Company." "Panama Canal Railway Company" is jointly owned by Kansas City Southern and Panama Holdings LLC. Although KSU does connect through interchanges and does business in Canada, these three departments mainly focus in Mexico. The products and shipments KSU transports through Mexico includes aggregates & minerals, agricultural products, appliances, automotive, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food products, forest paper and pulp products, metals and scrap, military and machinery, petroleum and LPG products, and plastics. This allows different business opportunities to come into play. Kansas City Southern is a company that is currently going through some financial turmoil. The revenue from 2014 to 2015 is down 6%. However, for any value investor, this is a company to buy now while the price is still rather low and hold into the future to see growth.

New Ventures

Just recently in 2015, the company opened a new intermodal terminal. The benefits of this new terminal will pay off for a few reasons. President and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer had this to say about the new intermodal terminal being opened:

"The new terminal significantly increases the capacity previously available at the Zacha (Dallas area) terminal, creates opportunity for planned economic growth and development, and makes the city of Wylie and Collin County even more competitive to shippers looking to locate new operations."

By having this 64-million-dollar center open, it allows for the use of several means of transportation for ships, trucks, and trains. A second perk to having this new intermodal is that it is twice the size of the one being previously used in Zacha just outside Dallas. The new facility located in Wylie, Texas, contains 92 acres of concrete, 1,500 truck parking spaces, 400 container stack spots, and two 5,000-foot intermodal tracks that allow gantries. These will allow for the gantries and cranes to travel right alongside the rail tracks. The mayor of Wylie boasted at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, "Everything in this world is connected to Wylie, Texas." The new facility will include incredible features such as biometric thumbprint readers to ensure the truck drivers are who they claim. The gantries, which are bridge-like overhead structures with a platform supporting equipment, support many different heavy equipment that can help make transportation of freights easier. The entry building will take pictures from all angles of trucks that enter the building. Once again one can see how Kansas City Southern holds security in such high regard.

In 2015, the company has entered into a long-term contract with the South-African based Sasol Chemical (NYSE:SSL). Sasol Chemical has been building an ethane cracker in Lake Charles, Louisiana, worth 8.1 billion dollars. Kansas City Southern's agreement with Sasol Chemicals requires KSU to construct a new rail yard. This new rail yard allows KSU to serve the rapidly growing petro-chemical industry in the Gulf States area more efficiently. As stated before, KSU is driven by opportunity. The company is planning to capitalize on the expanded business with the Mexican energy company Pemex. Kansas City Southern De Mexico will be moving heavy, semi-refined crude product to Lazaro Cardenas, the Mexican port; from there it was exported by maritime vessels to destinations in Asia. This was on top of KCSM already moving many chemical and petroleum products.

More recently, since the summer of 2016, KSU has been building two new automotive manufacturing plants in the states of Nuevo Leon and Puebla. Opening these plants will spark growth in commodities such as car parts, steel, plastics, and glass. Per the 2015 KSU annual report, Kansas City Southern reinvested more than 40% of the company's $649 million capital budget on growth. This growth included purchasing more than 50 more locomotives. Along with this immense purchase, KSU also partnered with several national railcar fleet companies to grant better access to equipment. This will provide current growth as well as make room for future growth.

Another project that will bring in profit once completed is the Sanchez Yard project. The Sanchez Yard project takes place in phases. The first phase of the project was recently completed. This project opened eight new receiving and departing tracks at the facility. Phase two is almost complete as it has started earlier in 2016. Phase two plans on opening new classification tracks and improving mechanical repair space. This projects aims to improve network flow as well as relieve traffic at the Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo facilities. The Sanchez Yard project will ultimately increase the flow of traffic and result in increased work when it is completed. These are just a few of the numerous projects Kansas City Southern plans to use to promote growth. The company never settles with a minimum amount of work. As more opportunities become available, it will take advantage of them and grow as a company.

New Data Center

The benefits of having sustainable technology are truly magnificent. Kansas City Southern has put into place a program that seeks to discover new technology to use for various parts of the company. The new technological program has been testing to recover critical systems. It also is making the data centers fully redundant, becoming a carrier-diverse network, and contain higher capacity. The data for the critical systems is being replicated in real time by using disk storage for faster recovery options. The three areas this has helped with is power and cooling the floor space. The power consumption has been reduced to 51%. Cooling was dramatically affected as well. Using HVAC units, from the years 2012 to 2015, these data centers have gone from having five of these large cooling units to being able to work with just two. The floor place has been reduced as well. Bringing in server visualization programs and new SAN equipment has opened up the floor, allowing for much needed floor space. This new data, or secondary center, has been able to work with only 800 square feet compared to 3,000 square feet of the old centers. These new data improvements have been able to help KSU with providing better data for future improvements to the company.

Freight Loads, their items and finances

Industrial and Consumer Products: Revenue: $570.4M. Carloads: 320,500 Intermodal: Revenue: $381.5M. Carloads: 990,300 Chemical and Petroleum: Revenue: $474.2M. Carloads: 259,700 Energy: Revenue: $252.3M. Carloads: 280,800 Agriculture and Minerals: Revenue: $429.3. Carloads: 238,800 Automotive: Revenue: $218.7M. Carloads: 126,500

Fuel Efficiency, "Trip Optimizer"

1. Signed contract in 2015 to purchase 120 Trip Optimizer units.

2. Plans on implementing new units in April 2016.

3. KSU uses on-board energy management technology.

4. This technology includes controlling the throttle and dynamic brakes, which in turn reduces fuel burn. However, it still provides safety with regards to the braking of the train.

5. Tip Optimizer takes into consideration various factors such as train grade, weight, length. As well as track conditions, weather, and locomotive performance.

6. The purpose of the Trip Optimizer is to provide sustainable energy while still offering Kansas City Southern customers the same smooth, on-time deliveries.

7. According to the sustainability report, sustainable fuel will cause a saving between 3% and 17%.

Interesting Finances

Kansas City Southern showed losses from 2014 going into 2015 in revenue. For 2015, revenues of $2.4 billion ended 6% lower than the previous year and a 3% decline in volume. Reasons for this were due to the Mexico peso losing value in 2015. The Mexican peso is currently up YTD from last year now. Another factor that hurt KSU was the lower fuel surcharge revenue. A fuel surcharge is a way of adjusting the amount paid to move freight by considering significant variation in fuel prices compared to historical levels. Due to the company cutting back on fuel, it will reduce the fuel surcharge it has been experiencing.

Kansas City Southern's operating ratio was 66.8% and full-year operating income was $804m. This is a 1% decrease from last year. Diluted EPS was $4.40 (2015) as opposed to $4.55 (2014). Although these numbers look as if the company is headed in the wrong direction, with the Mexican peso currently up from last year and the fuel surcharge decreasing, the future for Kansas City Southern has a chance at having a better year financially in 2017. Recently, the board of directors has declared a $0.25 per share on the outstanding KSU 4% non-cumulative preferred stock. In addition, it has also put in place a regular dividend of $0.33 per share on the outstanding KSU common stock, which will be available to common stockholders on December 30, 2016. It is payable the 18 of January 2018.

Recently released in the 2016 Q4, capital spending was cut by 4%. Operating expenses were up $8.5 million last year. This increase shows signs that although revenues are only up by $500,000, the growth continues for the company. Equity earnings are up .3 from last year 4Q as well. While the growth over the past year has not been what many would consider "flashy," KSU's new programs and emphasis on acquiring advanced technology demonstrate that it has committed itself to growing and expanding exponentially in the years to come.

Figure 3: Q4 vs. Q4

Porter's Five Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Kansas City Southern can raise prices of shipments and deliveries if necessary. Due to only a couple of the major railway corporations in North America having access to the ports Kansas City Southern does, if KSU needs to raise prices, it will not have a problem getting the prices adjusted. The two largest railways that deliver to the key ports in Mexico are Kansas City Southern and BNSF Railway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Per its 10-K, BNSF has posted a loss in total revenue, operating income, and net income from Q4 2014 through 2015 Q4. In total, BNSF's revenue was down a total of 13% from a year ago. Although Kansas City Southern was also down in revenue, it has a stronger foothold in Mexico than its main competitor BNSF. Bargaining Power of Customers - Being one of the main transportation companies in the US and in Mexico, KSU offers the ports, especially in Mexico, the diversification of products. From chemicals to agriculture, the array of products KSU provides to customers across North America is very large. Overall, the company delivers 12 different freights to consumers. Having a large product line is a good thing for Kansas City Southern. The customers would be able to demand lower prices if there were more companies covering these areas. BNSF, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) have similar product lists, however, they do not have the interchange connections and port access that Kansas City Southern has. Threat of Entrants - The threat of a new company overtaking Kansas City Southern is high in the sense that there are no restrictions to where a railway company can do business. Having the connections KSU has to the Mexican ports proves to be a very large advantage on its part. Threat of Substitutes - The threat of businesses choosing to switch to Union Pacific or CSX Corporation is low. A huge advantage KSU has in terms of shipping and transportation is that the business is centered mostly below the border. Union Pacific works from the Midwest to the West. Unless it extends father south, it would not make sense for the consumers to switch to another company. The threat of substitutes is the largest with BNSF Railway. BNSF railway, the second largest Class 1 railway, has a similar route to Mexico. Rivalry among competitors - Kansas City Southern's three largest competitors are Union Pacific Corporation (MC - 85,443,932), CSX Corporation (MC - 33,654,230), and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) (MC - 31,550,172). Out of these three, the number one competitor to Kansas City Southern is Union Pacific. Union Pacific has been held highly by investors in recent months, with moves such as increasing the dividend percent it pays out to shareholders. Union Pacific is considered one of the top stocks to acquire for a strong paying dividend. However, it has recently missed its 3Q earnings and revenue guidance. Revenue was down around 7%. The fourth quarter report will be released January 17.

Risks

1. With the new taxes President Donald Trump has recently placed on businesses moving to Mexico, Kansas City Southern will take a loss when it comes to businesses such as Ford (NYSE:F) relocating back to the United States.

2. Competition from Union Pacific will cut down on KSU's earnings. As Union Pacific continues to do well year after year (25$-> share price YTD), KSU faces heavy competition from UNP.

3. Other means of transportation take over the rail industry. Trucking, shipping by vessels, air delivery are all possible delivery methods that could take business away from Kansas City Southern in the future.

Final Thoughts

Kansas City Southern has undoubtedly had a rough year as far as business has gone. It has been apparent that the company has been struggling a bit, down 6% in 2015 revenue from the previous year of 2014. As the current stock price hovers around $80 per share, one might be discouraged at the stock price compared to six months ago. However, while reading the book "The Warren Buffett Way" written by Robert G. Hagstrom during my senior year in high school, I came across this quote:

"If the price of a particular stock is going up, we assume good things are happening; if the price starts to go down, we assume something bad is happening, and we act accordingly. It's a poor mental habit, and it is exacerbated by another: evaluating price performance over very short periods of time. Not only are we depending solely on the wrong thing (price), Buffett would say, but we're looking at it too often and we're too quick to jump when we don't like what we see. This double-barreled foolishness-this price-based, short-term mentality-is a flawed way of thinking, and it shows up at every level in our business. It is what prompts some people to check stock quotes every day, sometimes every hour."

Kansas City Southern's stock price may show weakness as of right now, but the patient investor will see positive returns if they just hold out and let the company continue its journey.

