Medallion Financial: Doomsday On The Way According To The Option Market

Ridesharing service companies are growing at a fast pace, and traditional car services, such as the NYC yellow taxi cab business, are suffering. Despite the recent campaign from many members to delete Uber, to protest against the CEO's position on President Trump's economic advisory council, there are still many users fueling Uber's revenue growth. However, if we continue to see users deleting the Uber app, they will look for other options, such as Lyft and Juno. Consequently, these apps have hurt the Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN), which primarily conducts consumer lending, taxi medallion lending and commercial lending businesses.

Taxi medallions are the metal shields that are placed on the hoods of taxi cabs, issued by taxi authorities, and allow cab drivers to operate legally. Previously, prices of medallions saw steady rises, but that has changed.

Ridesharing is Hurting Medallion Prices

Uber and Lyft are providing drivers a cheaper alternative than NYC taxi cabs. Since there is a decreasing demand for NYC taxi medallions, prices have fallen from close to $1 million per medallion to approximately $500,000. On NY City Cab, some owners are selling their medallions in an attempt to potentially recoup some losses.

NYC taxi medallions are simply too expensive for the average person, and many need to take out loans to purchase them, just to operate a taxi. Now, since Uber and Lyft, currently the two largest ridesharing companies, do not require drivers to purchase medallions, the NYC taxi business has seen a significant drop in its medallion prices.

With the advent of ridesharing services, many NYC medallion owners are going bankrupt and could default on their loans. Take a look at the chart provided by Bloomberg and Capital One Financial Corp.

Source: Bloomberg

Capital One Financial Corp. indicated that over 80% of its $690 million in loans for tax medallions could default. According to Capital One, it believes that over 50% of its borrowers will not be able to repay their taxi medallion loans in full. This is not just the case for Capital One, many financial services companies that offer loans to consumers to purchase taxi medallion loans are also realizing they may not be able to recoup a bulk of their loans. BankUnited also indicated that close to 60% of its loans backed by tax medallions were at risk.

Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. stated in its third quarter 2016 financial results press release that it's maintaining its medallion loans, but still lost $3.6 million in its medallion lending business, in 2016. Medallion Financial's medallion loans that were 90 days or more past due were nearly 20%, compared to 13.5% in the second quarter of 2016. If more medallion loans become delinquent, it could lead to default, potentially hurting MFIN's earnings and revenues.

The company states that it and its subsidiaries have lent approximately $7 billion to the taxicab industry and small businesses. Additionally, Medallion Financial is structured as a Regulation Investment Company, and therefore, it's required to distribute at least 90% of its net income to its shareholders.

With Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing companies coming into the picture, this could further drive down medallion prices and cause medallion owners to default on their loans. Since the company has exposure to the medallion loan business, it could hurt its net income, and in turn, could hurt investors.

Many market participants have priced in the event of ridesharing companies emerging, and MFIN's shares have suffered. Here's a look at MFIN's share price:

Source: TradingView

In 2016, shares of MFIN fell nearly 50%. Additionally, it was down over 20% in 2014, and nearly 20% in 2015. As of January 31, 2017, MFIN was down 25.50% YTD.

As ridesharing service companies continue to expand, prices of medallions could continue to fall, potentially causing medallion loan borrowers to default on their loans. Consequently, this could push shares of MFIN lower.

Unusual Options Activity on MFIN

That's not all the bad news for MFIN. Starting on January 20, 2017, we started to see an unusual amount of options trade in the name. With the stock price trading between $2.70 to $3.00 per share, we saw a flurry of put options trade. With that said, over 2,000 March 17 $2.5 puts traded for $0.40 to $0.45 (on the ask side), on that day. However, there was more action to follow in the coming days.

On January 25, 2017 there was 8 times usual options volume. According to data from Trade Alert LLC, an average day would see around 400 option contracts trade, but more than 3,000 puts traded on January 25, 2017. Thereafter, we saw another day of heavy put buying with more than 3,200 puts trading on January 26, 2017.

At the time of this writing, there still remains an unusual amount open interest in February, March and May options on MFIN. The most active strikes are puts in the $5 and $2.5 strikes. Of course, puts are generally bought as a hedge against further downside. However, what makes this case so interesting is that the option volume is extremely high for a stock that trades less than 300K shares on average per day. With the stock being short sale restricted, it appears that speculators are playing for further downside in the name.

(snap shot of open interest and volume taken on 2/3/17 1 pm EST)

How much lower can this stock drop?

Only time will tell, but according participants in the options market there is more downside to come.

The Bottom Line

Ridesharing services have contributed to the falling medallion prices. The fall in medallion prices have increased the potential default rate in medallion loans, and shares of MFIN, as well as other publicly-traded companies with large exposure to the medallion loan business, are suffering. There has been a lot of unusual options activity on the put side, which could indicate that speculators are looking for MFIN to fall further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.