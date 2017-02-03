CBL: 10% Yield And Growing

At $10.5 per share, CBL yields 10% and trades at about 5 times FFO while growing and continuously improving its portfolio quality.

Back in November 2016, I wrote a PRO article recommending CBL (NYSE:CBL) for the following 6 reasons:

Despite not showing any major fundamental flaws, CBL is the cheapest REIT today based on NAV discount and FFO multiple. It is trading at approximately 50% discount to NAV and five times its FFO.

The stock has gotten oversold, and concerns over Class B malls are overblown. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and certain tenants will suffer. That said, CBL is not a retailer but a landlord. If a tenant defaults, it can replace it with another one that may be more resilient to e-commerce.

While the stock price declined, CBL has consistently improved the quality of its portfolio by selling low-quality properties, redeveloping malls and decreasing its debt.

CBL has an investment grade rating and ample liquidity to keep on executing its strategic plan of redeveloping certain properties.

Its 10% dividend yield is safe with a conservative 48% FFO payout ratio.

Over the years, most major metrics have remained stable or even improved despite the massive share price decline: same center NOI growth of 5.3% since 2002; sales per square foot stable at close to $400; occupancy rate consistently above 93%; FFO growing.

(Full Buy thesis can be found here)

Today, the buy thesis remains intact and is even getting better with the latest CBL report, which was overwhelmingly positive in my opinion.

CBL reported yesterday that the full-year 2016 FFO grew at a rate of 3.9%, same center NOI grew at 2.3%, the average gross rent per square foot increased 7.6% for stabilized mall leases and finally occupancy increased by 120 basis points to 94.8%.

This is the performance of the cheapest REIT out there - a REIT trading at a ridiculously low single mid-digit FFO multiple, a double-digit dividend yield and a massive discount to NAV. At the current pricing, I would be happy if CBL reported deteriorating metrics, but it is indeed doing the opposite.

A 3.9% FFO grow rate is nothing exceptional for a REIT, but again you must consider this performance relative to the low valuation the market is giving to CBL. CBL is priced for negative growth, but it is growing faster than many other well-priced REITs.

CBL has also continued to deliver strong progress in its strategic plan to dispose of lower-quality properties and reduce debt:

2016 was an excellent year for CBL... The progress we've made on our disposition program and focus on reducing debt has resulted in a balance sheet that is stronger and more flexible than ever. We meaningfully reduced shorter-term, floating rate debt through a well-executed 10-year unsecured bond offering in December and applied asset sales proceeds and cash flow to debt reduction, ending the year with our lowest debt balance in ten years. Sources: CBL Full Year 2016 Report

In 2016, CBL completed the disposition of eight new malls, five community centers and five office buildings, generating gross proceeds of more than $369 million that it can use to redevelop other properties and to pay down debt. The portfolio quality is consequently increasing, and I expect this to result in a higher growth portfolio going forward.

Sources: CBL Presentation

The number of tier 3 (lower quality) malls in the portfolio has substantially decreased, from 26 in 2013 to only 8 remaining today. Today 89% of the NOI is being generated by tier 1&2 quality properties, with 7.2% NOI exposure left to tier 3 malls. Still, last November when I wrote my previous article on CBL, the exposure to tier 3 was higher, demonstrating the continued execution of the management team.

So what is the market missing?

I believe that the market misunderstood the strategic plan of CBL as well as the capacity of a landlord to adapt to a changing market environment. The main bear thesis goes as follow: CBL has lots of malls with weak anchors, including Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M) and so on. If and when they default or vacate space, the malls will fall into a spiral with other specialty tenants also moving out due to the decline in overall traffic.

It is a valid concern that investors are right to have, but CBL has already proven a long time ago that it is more than capable of dealing proactively with this risk. CBL already identified this problem back in 2010 and started working towards reducing its exposure to underperforming anchor tenants:

Sources: CBL Presentation

The above table shows how the number of Sears, J.C. Penney and others have significantly declined over the years while CBL replaced them with stronger tenants that are more resilient to e-commerce.

Again, CBL is not a retailer, and this is the real beauty of being a landlord. If a tenant underperforms, generally it can be replaced as long as the retail location otherwise remains attractive. The retailing risk is then well-mitigated for CBL shareholders.

I also believe that the bear case is exaggerated because I doubt that a Sears anchor tenant still drives most of a mall traffic nowadays in the first place. Do people go shopping to a specific mall because there is a Sears or J.C. Penney? I think that the role of anchor tenants to other specialty retailers has declined over the years as they are now able to drive their own traffic to a large extent.

CBL will keep on opportunistically redeveloping such properties if and when such anchors vacate and replace them with more resilient tenant paying higher rents. It is accretive to shareholders as high returns can be earned on the redevelopment projects and position the portfolio for higher future growth.

Sources: CBL Presentation

Despite this good progress and growth in FFO (2016), the market once again failed to appreciate the results. This is because CBL provided relatively weak guidance for 2017, including a drop in FFO. The company is providing 2017 FFO guidance in the range of $2.26 to $2.33 per share, despite generating $2.41 in 2016. This does not seem great, but keep in mind that CBL is likely to remain a net seller of properties in 2017; it is then not surprising that FFO may drop as high cap rate properties are sold to pay down lower interest rate debt. The execution of the strategic plan may hurt the performance in the near term as CBL transitions its portfolio towards higher quality, but the long-term growth potential and risk profile of the firm is improving. The foreacasted $2.26 - $2.33 FFO per share will come from a lower-risk and less-levered portfolio than the $2.41 of today.

Final Thought

CBL is more resilient than generally perceived by the market. The story has been misunderstood, and the fears over all malls going bankrupt is inappropriate. Tenants will come and go, but proactive and sophisticated landlords will remain. The valuation today does not reflect the latest report announcement which made the bull case even stronger. CBL is not only surviving; it is growing and getting stronger in many ways.

Finally, the only reason why I am so far not long CBL is because I have a relatively large position in WPG (NYSE:WPG), which has a very similar story. I have, however, sold June cash secured puts on CBL with a $10 strike price and a $0.9 premium. This strategy was suggested to me in the comment section of my last article, and I want to thank again the reader for sharing this idea. It enables me to lower my cost basis to $9.1 per share if the shares end up getting put to me and make a 20% annualized return if the share price stays where it is.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other REIT opportunities.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Sources: CBL Presentation, CBL Full Year 2016 Report

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.