Buy The Dip In American Airlines Stock

If you are struggling to find a bargain in the current market, consider looking at the airline industry. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is a bargain priced investment, considering that the company is expected to achieve solid growth through 2019. The stock's valuation is the lowest among the Major Airlines, which gives investors a great starting price for a long-term investment. The low valuation and strong growth will catalyze the stock for above average gains over the next few years.

American Airlines is showing strength as the company achieved the first year-over-year increase in PRASM (passenger revenue per seat mile) yield and TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) since Q4 2014. The company expects to achieve year-over-year increases in TRASM for each quarter of 2017. Those gains are likely to help catalyze the stock, especially after the fears from the temporary travel restrictions subside. Frankly, I think the fears regarding the travel ban caused the stock to overshoot to the downside. The panic selling made the stock more of a bargain.

Significant Undervaluation

American Airlines and the other major airlines are trading with a significantly cheap undervaluation as compared to the broader market. Where else can you get profitable growing companies with forward PEs below 10? Here's how American Airlines compares to its peers and the S&P 500:

American Airlines Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) S&P 500 Forward PE 8.11 7.95 9.00 17.7 Forward EV/EBITDA 5.88 4.41 4.04 N/A

Data source: Thomson-Reuters, Goldman Sachs

All of the major airlines are bargains right now. They are a great example of growth at a reasonable price. They are more like growth at a significant low valuation. American Airlines does have high debt. However, the company gets a high return on its money. AAL has a strong ROIC of 24%. So, the company gets a strong return on its invested capital. I expect the stock to perform well as American continues to grow TRASM, earnings growth, and free cash flow from an attractive low valuation.

It seems investors don't think the airlines can sustain profitable growth or that they will collapse under the weight of their debt. I used to think that way since the airline industry has a history of bankruptcies. However, the major airlines have become much more cost efficient and less likely to experience bankruptcies any time soon.

One concern for American Airlines is that mainline CASM (cost per available seat mile) increased by 10.3% year-over-year in Q4. However, the company expects CASM to increase by only 4% in 2017. The 2017 forecast excludes fuel and special items. The price of WTI crude oil is expected to average $52/barrel in 2017 and $55/barrel in 2018. That price stability should eliminate fuel as a cost worry for this year and next year (assuming there are no unexpected supply constraints).

AAL's debt of over $24 billion appears concerning on the surface. However, this should be less of a concern going forward because the company now generates free cash flow and will be in a better position to pay it off going forward.

The high debt was taken on to update the company's fleet. American Airlines plans on having the youngest fleet in North America. After significant investments over the past few years, the company is now spending less in CapEx and is able to generate free cash flow. The free cash flow will allow American to pay dividends and to repurchase shares at bargain prices, thus boosting shareholder value.

Conclusion

I think that all three of the major airlines look attractive as investments through 2019. They all represent a great value as compared to the higher valued broader market. I chose to focus on American Airlines for this article because I like how the company is focused on obtaining the youngest fleet in North America. The newer fleet will help American to operate less expensively (better fuel economy, less maintenance, etc).

American Airlines is expected to experience a 4.8% decline in EPS in 2017 due to higher costs. However, earnings are expected to grow between 18% and 19% in 2018 and 15% in 2019. Therefore, with the valuation so low, I think the stock has significant room to run through at least 2019. I think it is reasonable for the PE to expand to about 11. Based on expected EPS of $4.58 for 2017, that would allow the stock to rise to about $50 within about one year for a gain of 13% to 14%. Double digit annual gains are likely for 2018 and 2019 due to the company's earnings growth and low valuation.

