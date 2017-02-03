The U.S. Dollar In February

Plus, in February the Trump administration will put out its first budget, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will testify before Congress, and there are two meetings of international institutions.

The Federal Reserve is crucial and February should be the month that the Fed starts to set the stage for one of the three rate increases it has projected.

The value of the U.S. dollar has been declining so far this year after a strong increase after the presidential election in the fall, but February is a key month.

The rally in the U.S. dollar has faded somewhat in January. In fact, Roger Blitz reported in the Financial Times that a major foreign exchange index dropped by 3.5 percent in January, "the worst start to the year in more than a decade."

This drop followed a 7.0 percent rise in the index in the fourth quarter of 2017 with the major part of the increase coming after the election of President Donald Trump.

The question is, what happens now?

Perhaps the most important thing to watch for in February is the data being released pertaining to the U.S. economy.

In December, contributing to the upward movement in the dollar was the strength of the economy. The major pieces of information that seemed to catch the market's eye were the third quarter growth rate of the economy, which in December received the second favorable upwards revision to show on a quarter-by-quarter basis that the economy recorded an annualized rate of increase of 3.5 percent.

In addition, the payrolls data in December were strong and the markets looked on these data positively.

These numbers seemed to give hope to investors and traders that the economy was moving in the right direction and that this growth would serve as a good foundation for the economic programs Trump appeared to be pushing.

Furthermore, this information contributed to the decision made by the Federal Reserve to raise its policy rate of interest in December.

This euphoria was short-lived as the economic data turned "not so favorable" in January and, as further analysis of the Trump proposals was done, concerns about what could be achieved diminished. The market seemed to believe that this information would cool off the desire of Federal Reserve officials to raise interest rates in the upcoming months.

The meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the policy-setting group of the Federal Reserve, which took place this week, resulted in a confirmation that the leadership of the Federal Reserve was still on track to further raise the Fed's policy rate of interest this year. And, there seemed to be no reason to believe that the Fed would not do as it suggested after the December meeting of the FOMC, that is, raise the policy rate three times this year.

The first set of numbers from the economy coming out this month is the January payrolls numbers and, he argues, "a strong outcome should revive dollar-buying." And, this would influence the market attitude for the month.

Another market indicator to keep an eye on is the real rate of interest, which tends to move in the same direction as the rate of growth of the economy. As the rate of growth of the economy rises, generally, the real rate of interest rises. A proxy for this real rate of interest is the yield on Treasury Inflation Protected securities, TIPs.

Following the election in November the yield on the 10-year TIPs rose from just under 20 basis points on election day to 70 basis points two days after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate in December. This was during the time period that the value of the U.S. dollar was rising.

As the value of the dollar declined in January, the yield on the 10-year TIPs fell to where it is currently residing, just below 40 basis points.

Watching this yield can give us a clue as to where market sentiment is going.

February will also contain lots of information flowing from public meetings of important national and international organizations.

For example, there will be the monetary report to Congress by the Federal Reserve and Fed Chair Janet Yellen also provides her semi-annual testimony to Congress. In addition, Congress will receive the new administration's budget proposals, which will put more meet onto the actual programs the Trump team has produced.

Internationally there will also be the foreign ministers' summit of the G20 and a meeting of finance ministers. These meetings should provide some insight into how foreign governments are responding to the Trump administration and their economic plans.

My general feeling is that the value of the U.S. dollar will be higher at the end of February than it is right now. The key elements contributing to this rise, I believe, are the policy posture of the Federal Reserve and the Trump budget proposals.

The budget proposals will contain increases in the government's deficit the markets will use this information to justify the feeling that the economy will be stronger, if only modestly, but that inflation will be headed above the Fed's target rate. Both of these factors will contribute to the Fed's stance that short-term interest rates should be rising this year.

This scenario will also be confirmed by the Fed's reports to Congress and will also become a part of the discussions taking place at the international meetings mentioned above. It will set the framework for policy discussions around the world.

I don't believe that the officials in the Trump administration can "talk down" the value of the dollar as it has tried to do this past week. The reality of the economic situation will dominate which direction the value of the dollar will take. To me, the reality of the situation calls for the value of the dollar to rise.

