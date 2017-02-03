Things Kinder Morgan Would Never Tell Shareholders

The company should benefit from the energy self-sufficiency goal of the current administration. That is true even if the administration backs away from the goal of just increasing production.

The noise created by President Trump is bargaining that is unlikely to hurt the company in the long run. Trump has promised to deliver jobs to his base.

As the year came to a close for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), the final quarter went pretty much as expected. There are always some last minute adjustments and some unexpected valuation entries. But basically the year went as forecast.

The first big news is that the cash flow miss, as well as the other target misses (earnings, revenue, for example), are really not statistically significant. Some of the misses made headlines like the one here. Some expected more, and others less. However, the general trend was a flat earnings picture compared with the previous year while commodity prices dropped. The commodity price rally in the second half of the year may have an effect if it is sustained. But in the meantime, earnings, cash flow, and revenue are holding up remarkably well considering the industry environment.

Second, all the political noise is just that. For all of President Trump's bluster, he has promised his base more jobs. So while there is a protectionist message there also, his base is expecting him to deliver more jobs. Overall that is going to be positive for the market as well as Kinder Morgan. There is going to be a lot of noise getting there, but shareholders should consider that bargaining. As someone who has done deals all his life, President Trump can be expected to bargain for the best deal he can get for the American worker.

If President Trump makes good on his goal of self-sufficient energy supplies for the country, then a lot of infrastructure to support that production will be needed. Expect this company to get its fair share of that business in the future. Balance sheet repair has been underway for more than a year, so this company should be in a position to do deals. Richard Kinder did not create a company this large by sitting on the sidelines for any length of time. If there is a significant profit to be made, then he will figure out how to get some of that profit.

Buy low and sell high still works. Many sang the praises of this company at far higher prices. But this stock has climbed a wall of worry ever since the dividend cut. There are still a lot of influential negative opinions on the company. As long as that is the case, this stock should be able to rally to a higher level.

So while the company may be involved in some controversies with our neighbors as the negotiations heat up for a better deal for American workers, rational, job maximizing as well as various profit maximizing goals should prevail. President Trump is not about to throw American companies under the bus. In fact, quite the opposite is true. Now whether or not he succeeds in a satisfactory fashion will probably be the subject of some very heated debates over the next few years. But overall, this company should benefit from a Trump presidency.

One thing that will result in capital gains is the restoration of the dividend. The company has toyed with this idea for some time. Yet management has still not provided a definite pathway to a dividend increase. Right now, shareholders will be waiting six months for the new dividend policy. However, as the debt decreases and the balance sheet strengthens, shareholders can expect a far more generous payout. Plus the ending of asset sales and some joint ventures of current projects will ease the pressure on current earnings comparisons.

The company has a lot of potential projects in the pipeline already. There are probably more potential projects available once the lending guidelines relax. Eventually, lenders will be less nervous about the oil and gas industry, plus certain parts of the industry can compete on the world markets at current and lower pricing. This company is in a position to expand its operations in the thriving parts of the industry and curtail capital exposure to the depressed areas.

So over the next five-year period, the stock still offers attractive capital gains. The dividend is very likely to be restored to at least 75% of its older levels during that period. Plus there is always the possibility of an accretive acquisition, or a creative spin-off to increase shareholder value. As one of the premier companies in its industry, this common stock remains an attractive investment. Shareholders could easily reap a 100% return between the dividends paid over the next five years and the capital appreciation. For many reasons, Kinder Morgan cannot tell shareholders that either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.