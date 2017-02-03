Costamare - A Closer Look At Its Preferred Stock

The company is one of the better positioned in the space and generates free cash flow.

CMRE preferreds yield close to 10% due to the stress on the shipper/lessor market.

I recently wrote a couple of notes on shipping company preferreds (I use the term used generically for all ship-based companies), and I thought I might write a note focused on one issuer - that I happen to be long - Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) (As always, unless otherwise noted, the data/charts/tables is from the author's spreadsheets and is from sources believed to be accurate).

Costamare, Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The company has 43 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 70 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 459,000 TEU, including six newbuild containerships on order.

The reason I went long CMRE preferreds is that the company has been able to weather the downturn in the industry better than most with its financials intact.

One of the slides the company likes to use to show its resiliency is the following:

While I agree that this is a worthy chart, the following chart is where the rubber meets the road:

For sake of clarity, I calculate free cash flow in the following way:

Cash from operations minus advance payments for construction minus upgrades to vessels

The company has guided the following capex:

Capex is manageable, and the company has modified its credit lines. Per the company's October release:

In August 2016, we finalized the refinancing of two credit facilities secured with the 2006-built vessel Cosco Beijing (9,469 TEUs) and the 2000-built ships Sealand New York and Sealand Washington (6,648 TEUs each). Under the new financing arrangements, balloon installments of US$ 90 million, due in the second and third quarter of 2018, have been extended to be amortized over three years. In September 2016, we finalized the refinancing of our US $1 billion facility. Under the new agreement, the balloon payment of approx. US $270 million, due in the second quarter of 2018, has been extended to be amortized over three years.

Looks like a lay-up, right?

Here's the thing. Many of the company's ships are going to be obsolete (or already are). These are its Panamax ships.

For background:

Panamax are the mid-sized cargo ships that are capable of passing through the lock chambers of the Panama Canal which are 1,050 ft (320.04 m) in length, 110 ft (33.53 m) in width, and 41.2 ft (12.56 m) in depth. These limits have influenced the ship building companies to build Panamax vessels strictly in accordance with the dimensions (width, length and depth) of the lock chambers and the height of the Bridge of the Americas. A Panamax shouldn't exceed the dimensional limit of294,13 m (965 ft) in length, 32,31 m (106 ft) in width and12,04 m (39.5 ft) draught wise in order to easily and safely fit to the lock chambers and the height of the Bridge of Americas at Balboa. Panamax ships are in operation since the opening of the Panama Canal in 1914. In 2009, the Panama Canal Authority published the dimensions for New Panamax. The authority has initiated the construction of the third lane of locks having bigger dimension of 427 m (1400 ft) in length, 55m (180 ft) in width and 18.3 m (60 ft) in depth, in order to accommodate larger ships called New Panamax. With this the Panama Canal will be equipped to handle large sized New Panamax vessels with a cargo capacity of up to 13,000 TEU. The new bigger locks will also help in reducing the locking time and thus significantly reducing the traffic congestion and the traveling time for ships crossing the Atlantic into the Pacific Ocean and vice versa. The completion of new locks has doubled the tonnage capacity of the Panama Canal.

The company's exposure is as follows:

Source: 2016 Q4 Earnings Release and 2016 Q1 Release

Using the reduction in chartering rates upon charter expiration, an investor should expect a reduction in charter revenues and, therefore, CFO/free cash flow (not dollar for dollar as expenses also fall).

The bottom line is that it will not be smooth sailing for the company due to its historical performance; it will continue to have to manage a turbulent charter market and ship portfolio.

Rather than just show CMRE preferreds, I will start with CMRE and the other containership preferreds from Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL):

click to enlarge)

The biggest takeaway from the table above is that, with the exception of GSL, the yield of CMRE is right in the ballpark in terms of stripped yield and a higher yield-to-call.

Graphically:

The next question is, is there a preferable CMRE preferred?

Let's look at the CMRE preferreds more in depth:

First thing we notice is the Series B has a lower yield than the C and the D.

This chart shows the difference between the C and the B:

Only briefly did the Bs ever have a higher yield.

Next the difference between the C and the D:

The Series D typically has a higher yield, but it is currently somewhat more narrower than it has been historically.

Again, the Series B doesn't keep up.

Next, a look at the three series relative to the risk free rate:

This chart shows exactly what one might expect given the difference in yields. Importantly, all of the series are trading near their tightest level (closest to risk free - and it still isn't that close).

Here is my issue: I cannot find any differences between the series that would/should cause a price discrepancy. If this is the case - that there is none - then why even consider the Series B?

Ultimately, the Costamare Series D currently seems to be the most bang for the buck. It trades at discount of nearly $3, yields close to 10% and has three years of call protection remaining (admittedly, call protection in the space isn't all that valuable right now). I am personally long the Series C as it was more attractive than the D when I bought it.

Finally, how its equity has performed versus peers:

CMRE data by YCharts

Yeah, it's been ugly.

CMRE Market Cap data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE.

