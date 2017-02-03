Exiting A Nationalization That Doesn't Have An Off Ramp: A Simple Solution To Ending The Expropriation Of GSE Equity Investors

For those seeking political alpha, i.e., increased returns resulting from changes in public policy, there have been encouraging developments with respect to the probability of GSE reform that denationalizes Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and ends the expropriation of GSE equity investors.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are also known as the government sponsored enterprises or GSEs.The de facto nationalization of the government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac does not have an exit ramp.

There are obstacles to the Trump Administration freeing the GSEs from government captivity. However, Treasury Secretary nominee Mnuchin has already signaled his interest in getting the GSEs out of government hands.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) wants to defer to the U.S. Treasury on changes to the support agreements between Treasury and the GSEs. Treasury wants to defer to Congress. Congress has been in gridlock and that may continue with respect to the GSEs. However, it seems possible that an executive order on GSE reform could come soon.

There is no clear exit strategy for reversing the de facto nationalization of the GSEs. A sequential plan is necessary given the constraints on the ability of Treasury and the FHFA to create a comprehensive solution in the near term. In an executive order the Trump Administration should tell Treasury and FHFA to take the following steps during 2017:

1. Relist the GSE common and preferred stocks on the NYSE. Many institutional investors cannot easily buy OTC stocks. This would require the approval of the FHFA.

2. End the "net worth sweep." Currently, Treasury grabs all of the GSEs' total comprehensive income, which will leave the GSEs with no book equity capital at year-end 2017. Treasury and FHFA can agree to change this.

3. Retrospectively reset the dividend rate on Treasury's senior preferred stock to five percent. Treasury/FHFA can reset the rate to be commensurate with the rate paid by banks that received TARP funding.

4. Replace current Treasury support arrangements. Treasury can provide a $100 billion collateral-based line of credit to the GSEs with an interest rate of 25 basis points above the one-year Treasury bill rate plus an annual commitment fee of 10 basis points. A 10 basis point fee is already in effect. There would be no explicit or implicit guarantee by Treasury to the GSEs.

5. Restore dividends. To facilitate the attraction of new book equity capital, restore the dividends on the GSE preferred stocks and re-establish a common stock dividend.

6. Study what to do about the senior preferred stock. When the senior preferred dividends to Treasury during the 2008-2016 period are recalculated, the five percent dividend would mean that Treasury has already been fully compensated for its funding of the GSEs.

7. Study the financial recapitalization of the GSEs. Subject to oversight by the FHFA, a financial recapitalization plan can be developed for the GSEs.

In 2018, Treasury would acknowledge that it has been fully repaid via the net worth sweep. Thus, the senior preferred stock would be cancelled. Treasury would also need to decide whether or not to exercise the warrants to own 79.9 percent of the GSEs' common stock.

In 2018, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would each begin to implement their financial recapitalization plan, subject to oversight by the FHFA.

This restructuring plan is consistent with existing law and action by Congress would not necessarily be needed. Note that this plan would end the de facto nationalization and the direct expropriation of GSE equity investors, but the conservatorship would remain in place at least until financial recapitalization has been accomplished and could remain in place until 2028, when the Treasury support agreement with FHFA is scheduled to end. I have discussed these issues here, here, here, and here.

Reversing a de facto nationalization of the GSEs will not be easy. The nationalization of investor-owned companies should never have happened in the U.S. Reversing the nationalization will result in a partial restoration of value, which will flow to GSE common and equity investors. However, GSE equity investors may never be fully compensated for the harm caused by the nationalization and expropriation.