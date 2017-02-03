ConocoPhillips: Better Days Ahead

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has seen a drastic YOY improvement. I remember that about this time last year, crude oil was in the middle of a strong plunge sub-$30/barrel and fears over COP's stability were center stage. Yesterday morning, ConocoPhillips announced Q4 2016 earnings and the report contained a variety of interesting information that investors need to have. Noteworthy elements were an increase to the dividend, the announcement of a major share buyback, and a material debt reduction with a long-term reduction plan.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Key Q4 2016 Takeaways

ConocoPhillips announced a 1.5 cent increase to its quarterly dividend, allowing the quarterly payout to be 26.5 cents; annualized yield is now 2.18%

The company is now free cash flow positive and has set capital expenditure guidance for 2017 at $5 billion

$1.4 billion worth of debt was paid down in Q4

The board has authorized a $3 billion share repurchase plan, which translates to 5% of the current float

ConocoPhillips for Q4 2016 still reported a loss and revenue came below expectations

First, the dividend announcement comes just twelve months after the company cut the robust 74 cent quarterly payout to 25 cents. The growth rates for the dividend, across a multitude of timelines, are heavily negative, and this dividend is still under the market's average; however, a yield is better than not having yield as it is a positive factor to attract long investment. The projected quarterly increase to the dividend is 6%. This increase isn't anything special but rather a signal to the market that management will work to restore the dividend over the long-run.

Second, being free cash flow positive as an E&P company at $50 crude oil is a blessing. This is an excellent stride that the company has made and we can expect that the company will continue to post positive free cash flow in future reports, absent a strong downtrend in crude or M&A activity usurping funds. Additionally, capital expenditures YOY will be increasing $100 million, which isn't a massive development, but rather a confidence builder.

With respect to the debt reduction, I have to say that this is the most positive takeaway from the report. The debt was one of the primary reasons that this company had to cut it's dividend one year ago and with management reducing debt materially, it can take control of its leverage. The company has a goal of reducing total debt to $20 billion by YE 2019, which means $7.3 billion in debt will be reduced over the next three calendar years. That's a 27% reduction in total debt, which is a positive move, in my opinion.

I'll say this - the company still posted a loss for the quarter, with EPS coming in at -$0.26. However, this did beat analyst expectations and is an improvement YOY and QOQ. Some of this has to do with the 4Q average realized prices (Brent: $49.46/barrel, WTI $49.18/barrel, Henry Hub $2.98/MMBtu), but DD&A was still high and interest expense was also high. Once higher average realized crude prices flow in, this company should turn a profit and we may even seen that as soon as the Q1 2017 report.

Source: Investor Presentation

Performance Outlook

With this earnings information in mind, the stock really did not move much today. It started the day down but for a majority of the session trended up, closing the day about half a percent in the green. I was surprised by the initial trading reaction, but I suppose it can be explained by the company missing the revenue estimate and still posting a bottom line loss. With that being said, COP has trended down the past two months, mostly due to stagnating crude prices in the low-$50s and rising crude oil inventories, but I do not expect this stagnation to occur for long. Additionally, now that there's a 5% float buyback in place, there will be buying support this year which will help the stock break $50/share and sustain a trend above that level. COP is still down YTD by about 2.9%, seen below.

Source: Bloomberg

With that being said, the stock, like crude oil, still has a long way to go in its recovery. This stock has the long-term potential to add another $30 share and that may happen as soon as 2-3 years, depending on how cooperative global producers are. That would translate to a return of roughly 60% in that time frame, before dividends, which is above par and likely to outperform the broader equity market. For direct E&P exposure, this name is a quality long-term pick up, especially as the dividend starts to grow.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

This was a solid quarter for ConocoPhillips. While the bottom line loss is disappointing, it was to be expected. On the bright side, several positive developments were made, including a share buyback, a dividend increase, and a material debt reduction. Now that the company is free cash flow positive and has set a budget to be consistent with that, I am optimistic about the company's prospects in 2017 and expect the stock to reflect that over the next eleven months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.