Callaway Golf Q4: Long-Term Growth And Margin Questions

Under CEO Chip Brewer, Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has posted an impressive turnaround, admittedly. But as Brewer himself has pointed out, that turnaround largely is over, and that has created a relatively major problem for Callaway. Golf demand has been weak for several years, and there's a case that the industry's problems are the result of secular changes, not cyclical headwinds. Callaway's operating model, meanwhile, largely is variable-cost. So even with the company driving modest top-line growth through higher market share, there seems little room to further improve margins.

The company's fourth quarter earnings report on Thursday, and the guidance delivered in that report for FY17, highlighted the issues Callaway faces. To be sure, I don't expect the company to collapse, by any means. But ELY, even after a 9% decline as of this writing, still is pricing a reasonable step-up in earnings. And I'm still skeptical that Callaway can get to those levels any time soon - if at all.

Sales Execution And Tough End Markets

The overarching issue here isn't Callaway itself. The company continues to perform well, with the company calling out several impressive market share figures in its Q4 presentation (all figures are for full-year 2016):

U.S. hard goods: up 150 bps, to 22.6%

U.S. sticks: up 180 bps, to 25.6%

U.S. golf balls: up 280 bps to 13.8%

Asia hard goods: up 70 bps to 15.7%

Europe hard goods: up 140 bps to 22.2% (a Callaway record, and making the brand #1 in Europe)

These are all substantive moves: market share was up over 25% in U.S. golf balls, for instance. But with those share gains, revenue still increased just 3% for the year - and 2% on a constant-currency basis. While sticks market share in the U.S. rose 180 bps - about a 7.6% increase - worldwide sticks revenue fell 3% for the year, per figures from the Q4 release. And while Callaway was taking market share in every category domestically, full-year revenue still increased just 0.3%.

The obvious implication is that overall market demand is declining, both in the U.S. and overseas. Asia was called out as a driver of disappointing Q4 sales, after the U.S. market struggled a bit in the first half. And there has to be a real question as to whether demand is ever really going to return.

To be fair, there have been some external headwinds of late. The bankruptcy of Sports Authority and other smaller chains in the U.S. and abroad has led to liquidation sales and caused companies like Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to hold less inventory at the moment. The strong dollar has been a headwind in past years, though it did provide a top-line benefit in 2016 (one guided to reverse at current spot rates).

But overall, golf participation rates are stagnant at best. Product life cycles are lengthening for Callaway and other manufacturers, and the improvements now (from a golfer's perspective) seem more incremental than they were a decade ago - which would appear to lessen the urgency to upgrade to newer clubs. There's a case that Callaway can get back to driving mid-single-digit annual growth through a combination of reasonable stable end markets and ~100 bps share gains in sticks. Increasing golf ball penetration would help margins, and the recent deal for bag maker OGIO is an example of potential bolt-on acquisitions available to Callaway. With competitors exiting parts (or all) of the business, Callaway can further entrench itself as the industry leader.

The problem is that's a tough case for mid-single-digit revenue growth. I'm not convinced end markets will be stable, and it's probably "look out below!" for the industry when the next economic downturn hits. The issues with golf participation and club upgrade demand both seem likely to be long-term negatives; the days of husbands playing four- to five-hour rounds regularly on Sundays seem over, and the need to spend $500+ for a new driver simply isn't there. Woods have notably underperformed the rest of the business, with sales falling 12% in constant currency last year and another 9% this year. Those declines may stabilize at some point, but I'd hardly expect a repeat of the demand seen a decade ago.

And, again, Callaway already is doing a pretty fine job of taking share. It's not as if there are easy improvements to be made. On the Q4 call, management did talk up the "Jailbreak" technology in the new Epic driver and potential putter improvements. But, again, those are incremental changes that aren't going to, on their own, offset declining overall demand on a long-term basis. Taking higher market share in a shrinking business is not a path to sustainable long-term growth. And that's where it appears that Callaway is positioned at the moment.

A Margin Ceiling?

Meanwhile, I'm not sure there's much room to expand margins - even if Callaway can continue to manage some sort of top-line growth. Gross margins are almost solely variable-cost: 85-95% in clubs, and 75-85% in balls, per the 10-K. Faster golf ball sales growth does help from a mix standpoint, and capex investments in a ball manufacturing facility this year may provide further improvement in 2018 and beyond. But gross margins already have returned to pre-crisis peaks, coming at 44.2% on a non-GAAP basis in 2016. And they're guided to roughly the same level next year.

Meanwhile, SG&A increases are guided to outpace revenue growth this year, in part due to OGIO (dilutive by ~$0.02 in EPS) and in part due to investments in tour sponsorships. Brewer said on the Q4 call that those investments likely would continue going forward, which seems to limit SG&A leverage, at least in the near- to mid-term. Those investments aside, Callaway also cited inflationary pressures as a driver of the year-over-year increase in opex.

Even assuming near-term spend in marketing is a bit elevated, 3-5% revenue growth against 2-3% opex growth at flattish gross margins doesn't create much in the way of EBIT leverage - or EBIT growth. And I'm simply not sure how Callaway gets around this problem, either. The company already is benefiting from lower input costs; R&D spend has been held flat and likely isn't a candidate for cost-cutting. SG&A similarly has little fat to cut: 2016 SG&A still is about 3% below 2012 levels (even adjusting out one-time charges that year). There's no leverage on the balance sheet to magnify EBIT gains, either: net cash pro forma for the OGIO acquisition actually is about $50 million at the moment. So what's left to boost ELY shares?

Outlook And Valuation

Looking forward, then, Callaway seems to have to work very hard simply to drive mid-single-digit net income growth. It needs to take market share and control margins, both of which imply excellent, if not near-perfect, execution. But it also needs factors beyond its control to stay positive. The economy needs to be decent, at least. End market demand has to stay relatively stable, despite demographic challenges and what sure looks like lengthening club upgrade cycles. Input costs can't spike, and an end to the rise in the dollar certainly would be welcomed.

Yet, even at $10, I'm not sure mid-single-digit growth is what the market is pricing in. Non-GAAP EPS excluding a gain on sale related to Callaway's investment in TopGolf was $0.33 in 2016; guidance is for $0.21-$0.27 next year. That implies a 40x EPS multiple plus cash; even backing out the Topgolf stake (worth a bit about $2.20 per share based on the most recent investment, as described in the most recent 10-Q) and ~$1 per share in deferred tax assets, ELY still trades at ~27x forward earnings. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the multiple is closer to 16x; backing out Topgolf and the DTAs, the figure still sits around 11x.

In my eyes, that's simply not attractive enough. Callaway needs to get EPS into the ~$0.50 range or so, and EBITDA up from a likely ~$55 million in 2017 to $80 million-plus (at the least a single-digit multiple considering Topgolf and tax assets) to support the current price. But I don't think that's an easy trip from here. At incremental margins of 30%, that's still a good 10% in revenue growth from 2017 guidance. To get there even by 2019, requires either accelerated market share gains, or a rebound in golf. The share gains are possible, but the rebound less likely - and I'm not sure ~15x 2019 EPS is a great multiple for an admittedly good business in a challenged industry. At $7 or $8, there's more room for upside if Callaway executes at a high level; at $10, it still looks like the market is expecting the company to do so. And that leaves little room for upside.

Again, Callaway has done a great job the past few years - and that's kind of the problem. There's not a lot of work left to do, and little, if anything, in terms of easy improvements remaining. Looking forward, Callaway will have to fight for every gross profit dollar and watch every bit of SG&A spend. I would bet the company performs well in both areas, but the problem is that the market still is pricing in a much easier road. It's there I disagree, which is why I don't think $10 still is cheap enough.

