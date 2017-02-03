An Inexpensive Golden Hedge

Bull call spreads can be used as an inexpensive strategy to anticipate price appreciations in the gold price.

Background

During 2016, gold prices started pretty strong, reaching an increase of 28% at their highest high this year. After September they lost their momentum, reaching a low in December. This can be explained by the Federal Reserve, which started to hike the interest rates and hinted at upcoming future interest rate hikes for the year 2017.

As you can see from the chart below, gold prices moved steadily in the opposite direction of the stock market (via the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)).

This inverse relationship with the stock market is a well-known pattern. Investors commonly perceive gold as a safe haven in the event of a severe stock market downturn. Presumably, when we experience a global market decline, stocks and currencies move downward. Some investments become less desirable and investors assume gold will give them some breathing room. During 2016, we observed increases in the gold prices when the stock market was under pressure.

At the end of 2016, gold prices lost value as the Federal Reserve increased its interest rates and hinted at future rate hikes in 2017. This news is bearish for gold prices, as it will become harder for gold to compete with interest bearing assets. The gold prices declined to a low level during December 2016.

As you can see from the chart below, the gold price was historically negative correlated with tightening interest rates.

President Trump has already mentioned he wants to dismantle the "strong U.S. dollar", as it was "hurting" the American economy. While we still will have to wait to see if this will effectively be carried out, it surely would help the gold price to gain momentum.

Opportunity

With the stock markets reaching new all-time high levels (Dow Jones above $20K), we think it's a good time to make a trading plan to protect against stock market declines. We do believe stock prices are still poised to appreciate further in value in the coming years, we cannot exclude the possibility of a stock market correction. In the previous bear markets (for example 2008-2009) we have seen the stock markets dive sharply lower, while the gold price increased systematically. By investing a proportion of our money in an investment vehicle which appreciates in value when the gold prices rise, we can hedge our long stock positions and benefit from a possible surge in the gold prices.

In my previous article, I suggested a long position in a bull call spread on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). This trade will benefit from increases in the gold price and will deliver a leveraged ROI on the amount you invest the bull call spread.

More specifically, we would suggest to:

Buy a $120 GLD call option contract expiring in January 2018 (this will cost you $635 per contract)

Sell a $130 GLD call option contract expiring in January 2018 (this will gain you $320 per contract)

When initiating this position you will make a profit as soon as the price of GLD rises above $123.15.

This trade has the following benefits:

A long position which benefits from increasing gold prices is a solid hedge against stock market volatility. One strong advantage gold trackers for example have over (implied) volatility trackers (which are also popular to speculate on stock market corrections), is that the gold price is not lowered each month for contango adjustment. The gold price can stay constant for a while and the GLD tracker will not lose money due to pricing effects on the futures market.

The implied volatility of gold prices is currently low (13%), considering the implied volatility levels it faced in the past. This implied volatility is the main driver of the option prices on GLD, which means the options are inexpensive at these IV levels.

The profit potential is highly leveraged compared to a simple purchase of GLD stocks.

The expiration of the call options goes to 19 January 2018, giving the gold price sufficient time to appreciate in value.

The risk of this option investment is limited to the debit amount paid for the bull call spread. This is much lower than a purchase of GLD stocks would cost (or a purchase of physical gold bars).

In a graph the P&L profit of this bull call spread would look like this:

For this trade, I have selected call option contract with expiration dates in January 2018. You can just as easily create a similar position with call options with a long duration (for example January 2019). The idea stays the same: you invest a small proportion of you money in (leveraged) gold derivatives to enhance the return a simple long position in gold trackers would give you.

In conclusion: Gold prices have rebounded recently from their low levels in December, but still remain far below their previous price levels. This can be explained by the bullish sentiment in the stock market and the anticipation of future rate hikes. As we observed in the past, when things in the stock market will not go as anticipated we can expected price correction in equities. One way to hedge against this risk is to take a long position in gold prices. In this occasion we prefer to take a long position in bull call spreads on the tracker GLD. The premiums of these call options is currently underpriced due to the low implied volatility, which will leverage the ROI of this trade once the gold prices start to increase.

