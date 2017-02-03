The Markets Are Priced For Perfection: Should You Be Worried?

Retailer’s are missing earnings estimates in droves and explains how that may be the fly in the ointment for the markets going forward.

On February 3, 2017 Seeking Alpha's News Editor Stephen Alpher reported the following: Job Gains Outpace Expectations; UE Rate Edges Higher

On the surface it looked like a great report and Wall Street reacted positively to it, but if you link to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report that Stephen linked to, you will find the following:

"In January, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 3 cents to $26.00, following a 6-cent increase in December. Over the year, average hourly earnings have risen by 2.5 percent. In January, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees increased by 4 cents to $21.84."

Average hourly earnings was anemic at best and are barely growing and that is troubling for the simple reason that 70% of the US Economy is based on consumer spending. If workers are not seeing growth in their paychecks, then they may not be too confident and spend like economists are forecasting. Even worse, consumers may even cut back on their spending.

In October 2016 economists were predicting strong retail sales for the industry according to this Deloitte Survey:

"Economic forecasts signal another strong holiday season for US retailers, with an improved labor market and slight rise in disposable income driving a projected increase in 2016 holiday spending on par with 2015 growth. Results from this year's edition of the annual Deloitte Holiday Survey point in a similar, optimistic direction: Total 2016 holiday sales are expected to exceed $1 trillion, representing a 3.6-4.0 percent increase in holiday sales from November through January. Consumers remain positive about the US economy and continue to report improved personal financial situations. But 2016 will be far from business as usual for the nation's retailers. This year, online channels are poised to make holiday history. According to Deloitte's survey, the average holiday shopper will buy 14 gifts this season, and more consumers plan to shop online for gifts than ever before. And perhaps more importantly, shoppers anticipate spending just as much online as they do in stores this year- representing a significant milestone in holiday purchase behavior."

Well Deloitte and many Economists have been dead wrong about holiday shopping and the consumer. Retailers have been releasing terrible earnings reports and even worse are guiding lower. It all started back on January 5, 2017 when Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M) reported poor results and then guided lower, and this is what happened to many retailers shares on that day.

After those results came out economists and many Wall Street analysts, then started blaming the terrible "brick and mortar" results on online sales and stated that when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported on February 2nd, that one would see just how amazing sales really were this past holiday season. Well Amazon did report and actually missed Wall Street estimates on revenue by $980 million and guided below estimates for 2017 as well. So the consumer is not spending in stores or online at the rate that economists had projected and that maybe because wages are not going up. Now everyone seems to be very excited about President Trump's agenda and the markets are responding in what former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers calls a "Sugar High".

Now I am also very excited about the President's plans, but am waiting for the "rhetoric to become reality" before I go all in. I say that because a lot of what President Trump wants to do will not happen overnight, because it is not in the interest of Congress to have it happen. For example let's talk about Obamacare.

President Trump and Obamacare

President Trump has had a very busy first two weeks in office and is amazing everyone with the speed of the executive orders and presidential memos that he is signing, but in reality he is still a couple signings behind on executive orders to what President Obama signed in his first two weeks in office.

The mistake that the Trump administration is making is that it has decided to first attempt to repeal Obamacare and then once that is done, to move forward with its plan of reducing corporate taxes. The major problem that the Trump administration will run into in trying to repeal Obamacare is the fact that (left unchanged) it will collectively raise $800 billion in tax revenue by 2022. Democrats in Congress and many Republicans are not very interested in giving up that "Tax Revenue Cash Cow" as $800 billion is guaranteed and a bird in the hand is better than two in the (Trump) bush". I have no idea how the President will resolve this problem, but Obamacare is a disgrace when you look at the taxes involved:

The following list of new Obamacare taxes that collectively raises over $800 billion by 2022. You can see the complete list of Obamacare taxes by clicking in the link above, but here are a few of the new fees and taxes contained within ObamaCare:

2.3% Tax on Medical Device Manufacturers began in 2014

10% Tax on Indoor Tanning Services began in 2014

Blue Cross/Blue Shield Tax Hike

Excise Tax on Charitable Hospitals that fail to comply with the requirements of ObamaCare

Tax on Brand Name Drugs

Tax on Health Insurers

$500,000 Annual Executive Compensation Limit for Health Insurance Executives

Elimination of tax deduction for employer-provided retirement Rx drug coverage in coordination with Medicare Part D

Employer Mandate on business with over 50 full-time equivalent employees to provide health insurance to full-time employees. $2,000 per employee - $3,000 if employee uses tax credits to buy insurance on the exchange (AKA the marketplace). (starting 2015 for employers with 100 or more FTE and 2016 for those with 50 or more.)

Medicare Tax on Investment Income. 3.8% over $200k/$250k

40% Excise Tax "Cadillac" on high-end Premium Health Insurance Plans 2018

An annual $63 fee levied by Obamacare on all plans (decreased each year until 2017 when pre-existing conditions are eliminated) to help pay for insurance companies covering the costs of high-risk pools.

Medicine Cabinet Tax

Over the counter medicines no longer qualified as medical expenses for flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), and Archer Medical Saving accounts (MSAs).

Additional Tax on HSA/MSA Distributions

Health savings account or an Archer medical savings account, penalties for spending money on non-qualified medical expenses. 10% to 20% in the case of a HSA and from 15% to 20% in the case of a MSA.

Flexible Spending Account Cap began in 2013

Contributions to FSAs are reduced to $2,500 from $5,000. Individual Mandate (the tax for not purchasing insurance if you can afford it).

Starting in 2014, anyone not buying "qualifying" health insurance must pay an income tax surtax at a rate of 1% or $95 in 2014, to 2.5% in 2016 on profitable income above the tax threshold. The total penalty amount cannot exceed the national average of the annual premiums of a "bronze level" health insurance plan on Obamacare exchanges.

So the markets keep going up in what Larry Summers calls a "Sugar High" as everyone is believing in the rhetoric, but going forward I am a conservative investor and am responsible for my clients retirement savings and thus I need to wait for the rhetoric to become reality. Going forward, I believe the markets are priced for perfection and the only place the word perfection exists is in the dictionary. The Trump administration dropped the ball in not going for corporate tax cuts first and Obamacare may ending up being an anchor around the President's agenda moving forward, as lawmakers love tax revenue and Obamacare is the ultimate "Tax Revenue Cash Cow". If things get ugly in Washington D.C. and we have delays on Trump's plans, then the markets should correct and it could get very ugly, especially if the agenda gets bogged down in the Senate where Republicans have a tiny majority. I wish the President the best of luck, but I need the rhetoric to become reality before I make any more moves.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to discuss them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top, so you can get more of our research and analysis, sent to you by Seeking Alpha as soon as it gets published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.