athenahealth (ATHN) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dana Quattrochi - athenahealth, Inc.

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today is Jonathan Bush, our Chairman and CEO; and Karl Stubelis our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, Karl Stubelis will share brief highlights from the prepared remarks we published yesterday. And then, Jonathan Bush and Karl Stubelis will take questions.

We would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact made during this conference call are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's expectations for future financial and operational performance and operating expenditures, our position for the future, expected

growth and business outlook, including fiscal 2017 guidance; statements regarding the availability and benefits and demand for our service offerings; statements regarding the potential expansion and value of our network and progress towards building the healthcare Internet; statements regarding our ability to meet our 2017 bookings goals; statements regarding our ability to enhance the client experience; statements regarding our ability to expand across the continuum of care, including our contracted hospital base and to build enhanced connections to legacy software vendors; and statements regarding changes in our senior management.

Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as will, may, expect, plan, anticipate, upcoming, believe, estimate, or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include those under the heading Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Investors section of our website at www.athenahealth.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Finally, please note that on today's call we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in which we exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, such as stock-based compensation from our GAAP financial results. We believe that in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial trends investors may wish to consider the impact of these items as a supplement to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Please refer to yesterday's press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2016 results available on our website, www.athenahealth.com for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to our GAAP financial results.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Karl Stubelis.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Thank you, Dana. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings call. We set an objective last year to execute against our network strategy to: one, drive growth; two, broaden and deepen our services; and three, boost interoperability.

The progress we've made in 2016 across several key strategic initiatives demonstrate that our network strategy is working and, more importantly, that network effect is starting to emerge. In 2016, we grew our network to nearly 88,000 providers and nearly 86 million patients. We closed $348 million in bookings.

We made notable progress in the hospital space in terms of new contracts and hospitals live on our network. And we make great progress leveraging our network to connect with the broader healthcare industry. However, we did not close our 2016 as strong as we had planned.

The fourth quarter ended with lighter collection volumes than we anticipated, and some professional services works that was delayed into 2017. More to come on our full-year revenue performance. As we discussed at our Ninth Annual Investor Summit in December, we still have a lot of work to do to build the healthcare Internet. But we believe we have a great opportunity ahead of us, and we are well-positioned for the future.

We're driving meaningful change within the healthcare industry every day, and we're confident that we have the right team, technology, services and culture to sustain our growth and progress. I want to highlight some of the factors that give us confidence in our outlook.

Let's start with growth. During 2016, we drove our year-over-year growth and bookings of about 5%. While our bookings results came in short of our goal, we continue to sign marquee clients in our ambulatory segment and rapidly expand our emerging services that will drive and support future growth.

We achieved total bookings of $348 million in 2016, which includes $295 million of recurring revenue bookings from our athenahealth branded services and $53 million of contracted bookings from our Epocrates-branded services. This performance is also in line with our 2016 bookings assumptions used to build our full-year 2017 revenue budget and inform our fiscal year 2017 guidance.

As a reminder, our definition of booking differs from many of the enterprise software companies in our space. We define bookings as the sum of the expected annualized recurring revenue from athenahealth-branded services and the contracted value from Epocrates-branded services, net of any charge-backs.

I'd also like to reiterate that the bookings from our athenahealth-branded services is only an estimate, not a contractual number. These bookings will convert to revenue anywhere from three to 24 months post-implementation kick off, but on average between nine and 12 months. Looking ahead to 2017, we're confident in our ability to deliver on our 2017 bookings.

As we discussed at our Investor Summit, the impact of the government mandates are diminishing; and this presents the opportunity for healthcare IT decisions to shift from features and functionality to true client results and cash flow. We believe the decision makers need to demand performance from their healthcare technology vendors, and this will be a net benefit for athenahealth.

We've already proven our success with federally-mandated programs. For example, we continue to punch above our weight class and exceed national averages for programs like Meaningful Use, Physician Quality Reporting System and Medicare Shared Savings programs. We plan for the same degree of precision while focusing our energy on ensuring that our clients get the financial and clinical performance they deserve.

Now, that the industry is through the Meaningful Use era, we are dedicating more of our resources to enhancing our core value proposition and further demonstrating the power of our co-sourcing model. We take a work away from our clients and focus on driving outcomes, so they can spend more time with their patients and focus on patient care. As a result, we are reaffirming our fiscal year 2017 bookings guidance of $400 million to $450 million. We believe the goals for 2017 are achievable, and we remain confident on our ability to deliver against the financial plans.

Turning now to an update on our service development efforts. We're focused on innovation and on extending our network-enabled services across the full continuum of care. In 2016, we took a number of ambitious steps forward. First, we re-imagine the patient and provider experience with the roll out of athenaClinicals Streamlined. As of year-end 2016, nearly 90% of our athenaClinicals' providers and over 98% of client accounts had adopted the Streamlined experience.

The continued success of the Streamlined migration, combined with the better customer support experience, helped drive improvement in our Net Promoter Score from 20.2 in Q3 2016 to 23.9 in Q4 2016. While this remains below our 2016 goal of 44, we're pleased with the sequential improvement and will continue to enhance the client experience into 2017.

Second, we continued our adjacency expansion and made solid progress in bringing the power of our network-enabled services to the hospital and health system market. In 2016, we closed 52 full athenaOne for Hospitals & Health Systems deals and brought 35 hospital clients live on all or a portion of our athenaOne for Hospitals & Health Systems service. We're excited about the increased awareness and momentum we're building in the under 50-bed hospital market and plan to once again double our contracted hospital base in 2017.

Even more exciting is how quickly we've demonstrated our ability to achieve outcomes and results in the hospital market. For example, during the year, we helped our clients generate an average of 106.5% of cash flow as a percentage of baseline. We reported a 16% decline in days and accounts receivable for our hospital clients, and we increased primary claims paid within 40 days by an average of 15% year-over-year.

Finally, we boosted interoperability by growing and deepening our connections to key trading partners and legacy software vendors through the CommonWell network and the Carequality framework. During 2016, we grew our coverage dramatically with connections to over 1,400 Cerner care sites via CommonWell and with connections to over 150 Epic communities via Carequality. We also advanced patient record sharing across the network through both direct connections and patient record sharing.

All of this critical work laid the foundation for team athenaNation to deepen our services, continue to expand across the continuum, and build enhanced connections to legacy software and vendors to achieve our vision of building the healthcare Internet.

Moving on to the network insights and performance. It's our mission to be healthcare providers' most trusted service, helping them do well by doing the right thing. Our ability to deliver client results, both clinical and financial, is central to this mission. We've been working with a research partner, Len Schlesinger, a Baker Foundation Professor at Harvard Business School and former chief operating officer at several leading retail brands, to develop a preliminary framework that improves clinical and financial performance by drawing on our vast network intelligence, as well as established lessons from other service industries.

As we reviewed at our Ninth Annual Investor Summit to discover the essence of high-performing physician networks, or HPPN, we performed quantitative analysis to indentify a set of core business metrics that serve as proxies for the financial health of these organizations. The metric's track staff performance and provider satisfaction, as well as patient engagement, patient satisfaction and patient access. This began the work of further understanding how the service profit chain framework could be adapted and used to improve the performance of healthcare delivery organizations.

The HPPN framework aligned squarely with our mission, and we believe it will provide a road map from improving physician and staff engagement, satisfaction and overall productivity. Today, we are using the HPPN framework to measure factors that correlate to strong financial performance. In 2017, we plan to bring the HPPN research to the next level by developing a series of metrics that correlate with overall clinical performance. We're excited about the opportunity to harness the power of our network.

Now, turning to our culture. We have a socially-valuable vision to build a healthcare Internet and bring humanity into healthcare. In fact, it is our mission and vision that attracts a lot of talent to athenahealth. Being able to put your heart into your work appeals to the candidates we want. And as we grow, it is our shared culture that holds us together as a team. We believe our culture is key to maintaining strong growth in achieving our vision.

A key component of our culture at athenahealth is employee engagement. While our overall employee engagement scores remain in the top quartile of top engagement employers, in 2016 we noticed our scores were dipping slightly. As a result, our leadership team engaged with employees across athenaNation to understand the root cause and identify opportunities for improvement. Based on this bottoms-up assessment of our culture, we're refining our core values to improve engagement by adding the concepts of tenacity and true customer success.

True customer success is at the core of everything we do, and we believe it takes tenacity to achieve our desired results. We're excited to start off 2017 with our new Chief People Officer, Diane Holman. Diane has held senior human resource leadership positions in a number of large geographically diverse technology and financial services companies.

She joined us from TE Connectivity, where she was the Vice President of Global Talent Management. Her expertise in leading talent and corporate culture strategies will be extremely valuable to us as we roll out our new cultural programming and implement our new core values across athenaNation.

With that, I will now begin the financial portion of today's call. Before I discuss our financial results, I'd like to bring everyone's attention to some changes we've made to our GAAP financial presentation. During 2016, we adopted a change in presentation on our consolidated statements of income in order to present a gross profit line and allocate certain overhead expenses; the presentation of which is consistent with our peers.

And due to the new presentation, we began allocating overhead expenses such as occupancy charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software for our GAAP financial results. Please note that prior periods have been revised to reflect this change in presentation for our consolidated statements of income in our fiscal year 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Turning now to our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operational results. Our corporate scorecard performance of 88% reflects mixed results in 2016; although key operational metrics such as employee turnover, Net Promoter Score and annual bookings all showed improvement in the fourth quarter, each fell short of our annual goals. We also did not end 2016 as strong as we expected, particularly on the top line.

We typically see a strong sequential uptick in claims and collections in the fourth quarter. However, lighter claims and collection volumes across our network, combined with some professional services work that was delayed in 2017, caused our full year revenue to fall just outside of our revenue guidance range. Our fourth quarter revenue of $288.2 million grew 12% over the same period last year, and our full year 2016 revenue of $1.0829 billion grew 17% over 2015.

While we are disappointed in our revenue performance, we remain confident in our ability to deliver against our fiscal year 2017 goals. Why are we confident? First, the fourth quarter marked the biggest quarter in company history for annualized revenue dollars implemented for our enterprise division. Second, we delivered against our fourth quarter bookings forecast with the signing of marquee deals, such as Tenet Health. And finally, our client retention remains very strong at 94% for full year 2016 across our athenaOne base.

Despite our revenue shortfall, we performed well across our profitability metrics. On a consolidated basis, GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter was 53.7% and 50.7% for full year 2016, as compared to 52% in fourth quarter last year and 50% for the full year 2015.

Our Service Automation Rate, formerly referred to as non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, was 66.2% for the fourth quarter and 64.1% for the full year 2016m, as compared to 65% in the fourth quarter last year and 63.5% for the full year 2015. This represents a 60 basis point improvement in our Service Automation Rate over the full year 2015.

We continue to seek opportunities to reduce inefficiencies, increase automation and deliver better service and results for our clients. And as we grow and strengthen our connected network each year, we expect to further improve automation rates across each of our services.

As planned, in 2016, we continued to invest in both growth and innovation, increasing our GAAP selling and marketing investment on an absolute basis by approximately $19 million or 8% over 2015; and our GAAP research and development expense, on an absolute basis, by approximately $24 million or 21% over 2015. As we shared at the Investor Summit, we will continue to invest in growth and innovation as we evolve our platform and expand our technology assets to go deeper with our core services and broader with our network services.

Our GAAP general and administrative expenses grew, on an absolute basis, by approximately $13 million or 11% over full-year 2015. As we discussed in prior earnings calls, our 2016 general and administrative spend was impacted by higher than expected legal expenses, facility-related costs and recruiting expenses.

As we continue to grow and mature, we believe our economic model also mature. We remain focused on delivering both profitable growth and generating more cash from our business. We are pleased that we exceeded our profitability goals for 2016.

Our GAAP operating income of $26.6 million for the full-year 2016 compared to a GAAP operating loss of $4.1 million in 2015. Our non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $132.3 million for the full-year 2016 grew 39% from $95.1 million in 2015. Notably, this represents an improvement of our non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 190 basis points, from 10.3% in 2015 to 12.2% in 2016.

Lastly, our GAAP net income was $21 million for the full year 2016 or $0.52 per diluted share, up from $14 million or $0.35 per diluted share in 2015. Our non-GAAP adjusted net income was $76 million for the full year 2016 or $0.90 per diluted share, up from $53.7 million or $1.35 per diluted share in 2015.

These increases in GAAP operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating income and GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income are primarily attributable to our top line growth and operating efficiencies. We provide annual financial guidance at our Investor Summit each year. And we are reaffirming the fiscal year 2017 guidance we communicated on December 15, 2016, at our Ninth Annual Investor Summit.

Let me remind you that our fiscal year 2017 guidance is as follows: GAAP revenue of $1.290 billion to $1.330 billion; GAAP operating income of $61 million to $81 million; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $170 million to $190 million; and finally, bookings of $400 million to $450 million.

In summary, 2016 was a year of measurable progress. We learned a lot and we accomplished more. We made some needy changes to our continuously expanding organization. We made changes to our management team that we believe position us to go to the next level. We made changes to our product development and release process, successfully transitioning from an agile ecos company to an agile process company.

We made significant improvements to keep provider workflows that temporarily pressured client satisfaction, but ultimately delivered improvements in productivity and client satisfaction. In typical athena fashion, we're looking forward. We're focused on our 2017 and long-term strategic initiatives. We're excited about the growth opportunities in front of us and confident in our pursuit of our objectives. Each day, we continue to reach a new level of breadth and depth in our product management and technical expertise across the company.

We are gaining traction and converting our potential energy as a network into a real network effect. We're now able to increase the percentage of bandwidth available for our own strategy and focus less of our attention on complying with the government mandates that drew so heavily on our resources in prior years.

And finally, more of our effort and energy is directed at doing work versus laying the groundwork. We believe 2017 will be an exciting year, one that should be highly effective at building out what differentiates athenahealth in the market. We look forward to sharing our results with you throughout the year. We appreciate you listening, and now look forward to your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our first question comes from the line of Ross Muken of Evercore. Your line is now open.

Ross Muken - Evercore Group LLC

Hey, guys. So maybe on the inpatient side, there were lot of uncertainty on the policy front given sort of repeal and replace. And obviously the small hospitals, many of them are already in sort of challenging financial condition. Can you talk a bit about the conversations and how they've evolved. Obviously, you've had some pretty good success on adding new clients, but it seems like your solution pretty well setup for the current environment for a variety of reasons. So just help us understand how some of that uncertainty maybe have been an opportunity for you in terms of engaging and hitting that target for the year?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

The inpatient segment that we're targeting is the 50-bed hospital segment. We're considering moving it to 50-bed census, which would mean we could be selling 100 bed. Because certainly if a 100-bed hospital has 50 beds used, we're still more than able to serve them.

And in that segment repeal and replace or lots of loud noises coming from Washington adds to the confusion and uncertainty in an already incredibly uncertain and unstable world. The world is plenty unstable for the small hospitals of the United States as it is. Certainly, sufficiently unstable to drive them to buy a stable service like ours that eliminates the need for them to raise capital to automate systems.

So the product-market fit problem is not the problem in the small hospital segment for us. And the replaced ACA or the Trump administration doesn't affect that. We just need to execute and make sure that we don't disappoint customers as they come on. We don't have a market problem, we don't have a demand problem, we don't have a sales problem; and we now want to make sure we don't have delivery customer satisfaction problem with all the demand.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Gillmor of Robert W. Baird. Your line is now open.

Matthew D. Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey, thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask about the revenue performance on the quarter. It sounds like utilization didn't pick up in the year-end the way it normally does. So can you discuss some of the factors that impacted the claims volumes? Was that weaker flu season or maybe just sort of a post-election issue? Were there specific specialties that seem to be impacted more? And then, Karl, can you talk about the professional services that slipped, was that related to implementations?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah. We were very surprised and upset with the revenue guidance thing, because we take very seriously our ability to understand the revenues that come out of this network that we have so much control and visibility over. But luckily for us in the long run we are aligned with the destinies of our clients; and when our clients have a surprise likeness of destiny, so too do we.

And so, while execution was strong across the last month within the company, physician activity was just half a tick later than we thought it would be. We're doubling down on deciding whether to update with that little time left for you guys or not, whether to change the way we forecast. So use things like outbound charges out of athenaNet, which we have historically shied away from since doctors collected such different percentage of charges. But we're taking it seriously. And, yeah, it was just the lightness of physician activity, net-net, on lots of other long tail of macro factors. When you're surprised and upset, you look all over the place for culprits. But really, net-net, this was physician activity in...

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah. So absolutely I want to reiterate how disappointed we all are; not happy. We should have a better handle of this. We've looked at all kinds of things, like same-store analysis, work RVUs, non-claimed revenues, all the sort of the indicators in there to try to determine exactly where it is. And it comes back to a broad-based lack of utilization for folks that are on our network right now. So, as Jon mentioned, we're looking at ways of looking at it differently going forward. But based on the available information we had, we thought it was the right guidance to give.

Matthew D. Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Professional services?

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Professional services. Sorry, Matt. So the professional services sliding out. Yeah, Matt, that was largely some new property stuff that we saw a pushover out of 2016 into 2017.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Stockton of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yeah. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. If we back out the strong enterprise quarter in Q4 from the number of doctors that went live, it seems to either imply that maybe there was weakness in small group. I know you guys have talked about bookings there being a little disappointing earlier in 2016, or maybe higher client churn in Q4. Can you just give us some color on what you guys assess when you looked at the doc-adds for Q4?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

We did see a long announced attrition, years long, actually get some doctors off that we weren't expecting in the fourth quarter. I mean, we've been expecting it for years and years, but they did actually pull it off in the end of Q4. I think that's the only...

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Yes. So on the gross side, we presented a net number. So the way we actually talk about provider adds is somebody who's actually dropped a charge within the last 90 days. On the gross side, we actually had the highest analyzed revenue implementation in enterprise in the company history and the second highest overall for the company.

So we had some great implementations going on in Q4. However, it is being masked by, as Jon mentioned, some people finally coming off of our network, as well as a few waves of clients that push out from 2016 into 2017 that we anticipate doing in Q1 as well. So the gross number could have been actually even higher.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mohan Naidu of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Mohan Naidu - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks for taking my questions. Jonathan, Karl, I want to talk about the bookings a bit. You guys have talked about the guidance at the Investor Day and now we get a little bit more clarity around the performance in 2016. Can you give us some more visibility around how you guys are going from 5% growth in bookings in 2016 to 22% at midpoint in 2017, and what gives you that confidence at this point?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Well, there is two emerging services that were kind of at pilot level of, what do you call them, high-velocity low mass, so the inpatient group and the population health group. Both of them, we're expecting to hit mass this year. If they don't, then we won't get those numbers. But we believe the demand is there and the product is there, and these were all bottoms-up. This is the first true bottoms-up bookings plan we've ever done. Mostly, we give people the job of doing whatever they did last year, but 30% more. And this is the first time we said, you don't have to grow 30% more, you don't even have to know how the year ends. What do you think you can do in leads, and meetings, and proposals and closes.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

And then, more importantly, Jon, we actually instrumented it. So not only do we start with the top of the funnel thing, how big is the universe and how do we affect the universe, we're saying how do we actually get better at being efficient in actually bringing people to the table and getting them to sign. So it wasn't just a bottoms-up saying, we can do this. It's a clear action plan, and some of it is sales and marketing-related, some of it is product-market fit related.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

The other big one is that in the group segment, where we did very badly relative to our plans in 2016, we feel like we know exactly why; and we think it's because of the fees that we charge exceed the costs that we take out. And we know that we can change that and we expect in this quarter to put out a guarantee for that segment that reverses that curse.

And that's another thing that we're depending on. If we don't accomplish that – if the emerging services don't get to maturity and if the group practice segment doesn't get a guarantee on cost savings for the customer, then we won't get those numbers. But if we do get those things, which we fully plan on doing, then we will get those numbers. So it is, of course, an aspirational goal, but it's one that is more methodically planned for than any one we've had in the past.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ricky Goldwasser of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yeah. Hi. Good morning. So a couple of questions. First of all, last quarter you talked about repackaging the services for the inventory base, can you give us an update on how that offering is resonating with the docs where you are in the process?

And second of all, when we look at – it sounds like your performance in the quarter, it seems that you are selling more services to existing customers. Is this the case? If so, what's driving it? Have you changed the revenue model and what's kind of like the opportunity there?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

We did get some progress with existing customers after successfully demonstrating resettlement of athenaClinicals in the post-Streamlined world. So customers that know us intimately decided to not be early adopters of Streamlined and wait until they felt like it was stable and productive before signing on to expand. So that did create a rush of inside potentially pent-up bookings.

In terms of the products, the primary repackaging is related to cost. So in athenaCollector, there's a thing called the hold bucket. And in the hold bucket, almost 40% of encounters with a patient result in the practice getting something to do in their hold bucket. We expect during the course of this year to move that number to about 26%. Almost half of the inflow of things for customers to do should be sopped up either through athena automation or through athena agents doing that work for the customer to eliminate the cost. We have a similar thing on athenaClinicals called the clinical inbox. And again, we expect not quite a 50% reduction, but a sizable reduction in the number or clinical inbox items there.

Finally, in athenaCommunicator, there is this notion of virtual registration where the worker at the front desk of the office of the clinic has nothing to do. All of the checking, questionnaires, clipboards, et cetera, have been done at home by the patient, and they can simply walk right into the exam room.

Those three things are hardwired into our balance scorecard to our employees' bonus pool and are instrumental in this product-market fit we discussed earlier. So it's really very simple. We focused on complying with a wide range of sort of nervous energy-type programs coming out of Washington. We don't expect a lot of new nervous energy-type programs to come out. We expect the ones that are there to either go away or stay still. And our product-market fit has got to be focused on eliminating existing administrative tasks, so that the practice gets more cash right away after they switch, without counting on some future improvement in their revenue.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephanie Davis of JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Stephanie J. Davis - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. First question is just what caused the push-out in professional services work, and what gives you confidence in this current kind of uncertainty environment this is a push-out and not a pause instead?

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Right. Stephanie, it was not overly material. It was more or less clients getting ready to actually deliver on the interim on the advertising that was going on as it relates to the property thing. So it's just programs and campaigns that we just push out into 2017. It wasn't anything material that way.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Remember, for us, professional services is sort of a connective tissue. We don't expect to be one of this companies where professional services expects to grow into a profit center of any kind.

Stephanie J. Davis - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

In fact, many market segments we give away all the professional services.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Donald Hooker of KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Donald H. Hooker - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. Good morning. I think we're all monitoring your growth in the hospital space and I do every quarter as well. And I understand I think from your prepared remarks you have about 35 facilities live, and I know you don't like to look at it that way. But for simplicity purposes, I think there are another 50 or so kind of being under contract that are sort of not live yet. But I'm curious as of where you stand now, like how many of the ones under contract should go live this year and start generating revenue? And what is your sort of time-to-revenue from contract signing at this point? Thanks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

We don't have a high enough end to give you an average time to contract signing yet, but all of those should be live. We should be well over 100 by the end of the year, regardless of the individual idiosyncrasies of each implementation.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

I think the way that we've been approaching it and we talked about it is trying to be very thoughtful. We want to make sure that we're building and we're understanding where it is before we go to scale. So we had a debate whether or not we were ready to go to scale, I think, prior to coming into this year. And the answer was, we needed a little bit more time to actually make sure we know where we're going to go.

So the idea now is in 2017 to push it from one area within our business to the other area where it actually gets scale and can be build out as well. So it's a very thoughtful thing. The last thing we want to do is underperform and disappoint our clients.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sean Wieland of Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Sean W. Wieland - Piper Jaffray

Thanks. Good morning. So what's the trend on pricing? It appears in the quarter pricing was down year-over-year, if I'm looking at business services as a percent of collections. So curious what does this look like if we strip out the impacts of professional service and Epocrates revenue? And then, finally, what's your assumption on pricing trend for 2017?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Okay. Certainly, from our point of view we haven't reduced price, we haven't started giving out discount. I will say that we had started the year with the, in retrospect, naïve notion that after a whopping huge success with the roll out of Streamlined within the first four days of the year, we would spend the rest of the year going around to customers that have already gotten too big a discount and making right with them.

So we did not do that. We spent the year getting athena Streamlined out and doing trust releases on little tweaks that they found as they went live. But we did not reduce price and we did not increase the authorized discount. The only thing is, we're going to make sure we deepen the service during 2017 and not raise price. So these deepening of service that I've just described to Ricky Goldwasser are going to be for the same price. And so, we're not going to make our customary progress on the artist that we're not allowed to call gross margin.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Cherny of UBS. Your line is now open.

Michael Cherny - UBS Securities LLC

Good morning, guys. So on the revenue side, particularly into 2017 and sticking to the target that you have for 2017 and reiterating your confidence, can you tell us in terms of what you learned over the course of 2016, be it in 4Q or other quarters as well that helps you drive that support and that confidence above and beyond simply the bounds of bookings build. Particularly, as you think about the transition from 4Q where you talked about some of the moving pieces into the first quarter given typical seasonality and the fact that for every data point we see including from you guys, stuff like the flu seems to be picking up at a pretty meaningful rate?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah. So when transitioning from 2016 to 2017, obviously, we believe in setting aggressive, but also achievable goals. I think when we planned for 2017, we obviously planned for a range of outcomes when we gave guidance here. And yet despite this surprise in Q4 with the utilization being down, that's why we're comfortable. Based on the information we see, we're comfortable. And why? Well, we had the biggest quarter, as I mentioned, for ARI enterprise, second biggest ever for the company.

Bookings; bookings came right in line with where we thought they would be. Now, obviously, we talked about it at the beginning that the budget – we didn't come in where we wanted to be at the budget, but it came right in line with where we were for the 2017 as we set our internal plans that actually informs the guidance.

And then, lastly, client retention. Client retention remains very strong at 94%. So we are taking these learnings forward. But as of right now, the information that we see right now is the best available, and we believe that 2017 guidance is on where it should be.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Garen Sarafian of Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Garen Sarafian - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi, guys. Maybe to just talk about scorecard. Your NPS score had an impressive uptick in the fourth quarter. But looking at the performance portion in the scorecard, especially Clinicals, I would've thought the NPS improvement should have been more of a 27 (39:51) in that. So how should we think about the relationship between those two metrics?

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

27?

Dana Quattrochi - athenahealth, Inc.

2017.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

2017. Yeah. The uptick in Net Promoter Score is encouraging. When you look inside it and you see that it correlates strongly with the number of months you've been on the Streamlined, that's even more encouraging. We expect that after everyone has a full year of solid performance on Streamlined, that our goal – we expect and it is our goal and it is also on the balance scorecard and in the bonus pool that we actually end the year back where we're used to being, up around 40. I'm glad to hear that you thought it was going to take longer. Nothing like a pleasant surprise after you had an unpleasant surprise. So, yeah, what a great surprise.

Our next question comes from the line of Greg Bolan of Avondale Partners. Your line is now open.

Greg Bolan - Avondale Partners LLC

Hey. Thanks, guys. And I guess you've kind of addressed this, but I just want to kind of make sure I understand totally. So as we think about the strong gross enterprise wins during the quarter, and I just think about kind of your comments coming out of the Investor Day and where you are as it relates to the 50-bed, call it, census hospitals, is it fair to say you guys are obviously taking share, potentially taking wallet share at those community hospitals?

And is it your impression, as we go into calendar 2017, that that will continue to be the case? And maybe if you could, Karl or Jon, just maybe even share any tidbits that you're getting – feedback that you're getting from the enterprise team, as it relates to where you guys stand relative to some of your more software-esque competitors at the community hospital level?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

We're not taking wallet share in the community hospital segment. These are very small businesses, and we're taking them all if we get them. I mean, they still have a dietary system or there are some ancillary systems that we don't take. But the goal is to give them one throat to choke. And so, when they switch, they switch all the way over. In the enterprise segment, you're right, as our enterprise customers get comfortable with the idea that there's no such thing as having everybody on one computer system.

And then even if you do that, you don't have integrated patient care because the majority of your patients come from outside of your employed physician environment, then a company that is better at interoperability and has a superior performance for physicians is worth dealing with. And we're experiencing that with our enterprise segment. We're not done. There's a lot more work to do in the realm of our platform making it as seamlessly interoperable as we know its capable of being and not having it continue to be kind of an old world EDI channel type of interop strategy.

But the thing that needs to be proven, and we've described this for years, we had various forays in the products called athenaCoordinator around this. And now, Prakash's team is getting traction. And a huge focus for 2017 is finishing out this traction that they've got on a different way of interoperating, a thing called athenaExchange. And now, evidence of that is reaffirming and encouraging to our existing clients, and hopefully will track into new logos as well.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Eric Percher of Barclays. Your line is now open.

Eric Percher - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. So the other side of enterprise, I want to come back to the numbers for the quarters. So, Karl, I know you stated that it was one of the strongest quarters ever on enterprise that gives you some confidence going into next year. But we have attrition which will offset a large part of that, right? We see the net additions. You mentioned that waves were delayed. So I guess my question is, how much dependency do you have, how much of a benefit will we see from the waves that are left? It feels like you should be at the end of some of the larger named accounts that we know. And is there a dependency on Tenet coming on toward the end of the year, or is that something we look at more as a 2018 benefit?

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

So you're right, we did have the strongest, as I've reiterated a couple of times here. Yes, we were looking for some of Tenet to come on in the year, but much same way as we're reliant upon other waves coming live. We've maintained that we see about 90% – or 80% to 90% of our budget we see in recurring revenue here. So our ARI is typically about 10% of our budget.

So the implementation folks are incredibly busy right there, right now, which is a great sign for us. These waves being pushed are certainly going to – well, we would've loved them obviously in Q4. They're going to contribute now into 2017 revenue. And again, we looked at a wide range of outcomes as we went through and looked at our guidance. And we're comfortable where we are, that this moving around, if you will, of things in Q4 isn't affecting our guidance for 2017.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Changes in the size of the backlog implementation coffers really affect two years out budgeting. This year, we pretty much know it and it's pretty much okay. It's really 2018 that will be affected by any shortages we have in the coffers. And we don't know whether we have shortages in the coffers for 2018 yet. And then, in 2017, it's physician activity, which we experienced an unfortunate development around in Q4 of 2016, and attrition. We had high attrition – I mean, low attrition relative to any other business model that I know of, but high attrition relative to our history in 2016. And we expect that to get back in line with Streamlined coming under control and with athenaExchange coming under control.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Garro of William Blair. Your line is now open.

Jeff R. Garro - William Blair & Co. LLC

Yeah. Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking my question. Maybe to hit the utilization issue one more time here. We hear about more strong Q4 seasonality in healthcare with the shift to high deductible plans, but your business has been getting less reliant than Q4 with a more dramatic step-down this year as a percentage of full-year business services revenues. So why isn't that dynamic hitting your business and would you expect the trend to continue next year?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Well, one of the things that's going on that we don't understand quite yet for next year is that the flu appears to have moved later in time. So the flu is not smaller than last year, but it's later than last year. So we do expect to see some stuff hit in Q1. To your point, the payer mix in Q1 will include deductibles, and we'll have to make sure we're going to self-pay collection to turn that into revenue. But, in general, the visits to the doctors just weren't as high and the driver wasn't – as you point out, the driver wasn't – you have less of a damper caused by deductibles in Q4 than you do in Q1.

Now, remember, a lot of people aren't sick. And so, they carry their deductibles all year long, right? I mean, the only folks that are affected by – where the doctor visit proclivity kind of kicks in later in the year are the folks that are using the doctor a lot. And the rest, the flu-type patients, those deductibles, that particular demographic keeps their deductible unutilized all year long.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Larsen of Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi. Last quarter, I think, you mentioned that you were at 80% of bookings goal year-to-date which, I think, would imply about 24%. Is that correct? And then, did I hear you correctly that bookings through...

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Could you repeat that question? I'm a little confused.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

I think last quarter, if I go back to the transcript, there were some comments saying that you were at 80% of bookings goal year-to-date as of 3Q 2016.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

So if you assume the goal is 30% for the year, that would imply around 24% year-to-date last quarter. Is that correct?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

No.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

It's not.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

No. Because we have goals that move with seasonality. So, for example, there is a learned behavior amongst enterprise prospects that they've got to hold you over a barrel at 11:59 PM on New Year's eve to get the best deal. We've tried to educate our clients that we're not a software company and that this idea of a one-time buy is not – that we couldn't afford to give you a one-time buy. It's not a 90% margin software sale, et cetera.

But invariably we have a large bolus at the very end of the year. We typically plan for a very light Q3 because those selling happens in August and et cetera. So we try to bake the seasonality into our goal. So we're 80% of the goal, but we're not expected to be three-quarters of the way through the goal by the end of the third quarter.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sean Dodge of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Sean Dodge - Jefferies LLC

Good morning. Thanks. A little while back you guys talked about better integration with Epic and that potentially opening the doors for more enterprise deals with some of those health systems. MSU, I think, is an example one. Do you still feel confident there are more ambulatory deals with Epic occupied health systems to be won and maybe to the extent to which you're in active conversations there?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

We're very confident that there are ambulatory deals with all of the legacy software client base, whether it's Epic, or Cerner, or MEDITECH or all of them. It's just the economics of running a hospital and running a clinic are under pressure. And if we can show up and guarantee a 20% cost savings over our fees and eliminate the need for them to raise capital for capital investment, that's a sale. They can't sacrifice interoperability for it. They don't believe they can. And all we have to do in order to trump that is prove that they don't sacrifice interoperability; in fact, that they enhance it. So our work on our platform is instrumental there.

The other thing is, we have a service that is even more light and interoperable than our core, which is our pop health service. And this is already working well in Epic environment. And we expect, in that particular instance where there's a greenfield, to see a lot of sort of first dance between Epic and athena in the Epic install base. That's a nice way to not disrupt your core Epic install, but start to get the benefits of a cloud-based network, a national network like ours.

If you're doing a population health contract, invariably the majority of the doctors that are on the care team are never ever, ever going to be on Epic. And so, you absolutely have to have some fabric that crosses across systems. And if you're going to try to do that, obviously, if you're comparing ability to cross across systems, you ain't going to choose anything that's a single – that's sitting in a server in a hospital basement (52:48). Not that there's anything wrong with that, but just for the particular use case of laying it across thousands of doctors that you don't control, that's not the way you're going to go.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Close of Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks for the question. I want to go over the group segment comments, Jonathan, that you made. You said it performed badly in 2016. Something with the respect to price was higher, then the cost savings or, I guess, return on their investment. Why would that change as you turn the page into 2017? And I guess how much risk is associated with putting in this guarantee that you're talking about?

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

The change is because we made, as we described in Ricky's question, changes to our packaging. So those tasks that historically were routed to the customer, we have found ways of doing without running the risk of sort of wrecking the customer's cake. A lot of these (53:57) well, I want to look at it because I have certain things I'd like to do or whatever; and we sort of let them because it was free revenue for us, right?

If they say, oh, gee, I'd rather do my own housekeeping and I'm the housekeeper, I'm sitting on the back porch, having a smoke, getting paid. Also, their focus and ours were these programs, these government programs. And so, there was just less – they knew they had to buy something to respond to the HITECH Act, et cetera. And so, all we had to do is be better than other people. Today, we have to be better than doing nothing, and that's caused this change in focus.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

So our pricing wasn't necessarily higher. It's just that the value proposition wasn't necessarily there.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah. That's it.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

So we have really turned our focus, as we've talked about, in terms of – first of all, the fact that we can tell how much work we're actually pushing to a client is amazing, right? Its' just unparallel. And secondly, the fact that we can show exactly where the work is being pushed and how to strip it out, and that is what we've actually focused upon as a key initiative for 2017. So that's why we're confident, at this point, that this value proposition will resonate with that segment.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of George Hill of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

George R. Hill - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking the question. I guess, Jonathan, I want to come back to one of the comments you made earlier around kind of the fees versus the costs where you guys felt – where clients felt like you were charging...

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Sorry, George. What versus the cost? You lost a word in there.

George R. Hill - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

The fees? I'm sorry. The fees, the fees.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Fees versus the cost.

George R. Hill - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Right.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Are we (55:33) this one again, okay.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Okay.

George R. Hill - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

I guess, can you talk about what portion of the book feels this way? And as you think about the fixing of the problem, I guess, is this where you have to lower the fees or you have to do a better job of taking out the costs? And then, kind of stepping back, like, is the competitive moat or is the differentiation of the product, like, is the perception of that eroding in the market, like, is there the sense that competitors are out there with the same product at a lower cost. I'm kind of trying to figure out the dynamics behind that.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

So the portion of the book affected is really the group, and particularly the large group segment. The small group segment, still the other things that we bring are just vastly superior. We're still closing 22% or 18%, or whatever, that depends on the rep and stuff. But in the teens (56:27) percent of every meeting we have ends up in a closed deal.

In the group segment, it really suffered and it really suffered because even though they like us and they like our rep and they like our technology, they just don't see enough savings to justify getting all the doctors together and herding them off the cliff. And we agree, we were oriented towards a different basis of competitive advantage for a while. We allowed this particular basis of competitive advantage to atrophy for a while. I don't think it means that we are weak relative to other companies. I don't think we've lost competitor advantage.

But I do think that the competition today is not competitors. The doctors in America, they don't – truthfully, in 2017, if you don't go with athena, you're not going with anyone. You're not going to go by whatever name your favorite 1990s public software company. It's just – there's nothing – unless your keyboard has flames coming out of it, you're going to do nothing. Unless somebody shows up and says, no, I can actually net you some cash right now, then you might do something because you're worried about the cost of being in business and you're worried about your revenue stream drying up a little.

The one thing that everybody senses is that in a world where deductibles go up, where minimum legal benefit design goes down, which is really the only thing available with the current administration and the Congress to have a legitimate – how do you replace Obamacare but also not have everybody lose coverage? You narrow coverage and you increase deductibles, and then you can cover everyone. The nominal required cost of payment goes down and you declare victory. That means that doctors have got to earn visits, and they've got to be ready to operate on less visits.

I don't know if what we saw at the very tail of Q4 was the beginning of that behavior or just bad luck on our part with flu and everything else rolling back, but that is the posture. And when we're done executing on those cost savings guarantee, by 2018 I want to put out a net patient market share guarantee where we're going to show our ability to get to Google and Yelp and Amazon and everywhere that people go and put our clients at the front of the line when they think they need a doctor.

That's not for 2017, but there's work going on in 2017 for us to really get aggressive with that kind of value prop in 2018. So I do think people are preparing for lean times, and that that will be the driver of buying. And obviously our bookings goal is predicated on both that we're right about what's going to drive the buying and that we're able to execute on it.

A quick note on that, we're putting the guarantee out soon. Then, we'll have until those customers that accept the guarantee go live to iterate the service to where it's something we can live up to. If we're late, we'll have to make allowances for effectively paying on the guarantee. There will be built-in automatic discounts. Something like, if rework is required by you, the claim is free. That's the kind of language that we're toying with. And if that happens, we'll need to be prepared to give out some free claims.

I'm looking forward to that. I don't mind giving it out. I think the best thing that ever happened to L.L.Bean was giving away some boots. And we've done that kind of thing before and we've paid on them before. It haven't moved our needle financially, but they've moved our reputational needle in a nice way. And I'm certainly positioning us to be – call an IRR – to be ready to do that at the end of the year if we have to.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

Yeah. We obviously believe we can execute upon it, but we're obviously taking the conservative approach in terms of revenue and revenue recognition so that there isn't any surprise, if you will, at the end.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charles Rhyee of Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yeah. Hey. Thanks. Jonathan, I just want to – and, Karl, just want to talk some of the things together here. So when we think about the shortfall in the quarter, and you've seen this less activity. And I think you've kind of alluded to it earlier, in the guidance – you've reaffirmed the 2017 guidance at this point – are you assuming that the kind of seasonal uptick that you saw in the third or fourth quarter of this year repeats like – in other words, you're not going back to prior history, we're looking at the most recent history as you kind of think about how your guidance is set up?

And then secondly, is that how you think we should – I know you don't give quarterly guidance, but as we think about the cadence, is that a better sort of setup that we should think about as we build out our model? Thanks.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

So, again, we look at a whole range of outcomes when we do our guidance. So, as I mentioned, history is a great predictor for us, but we also look at the highs and the lows. We look at the ranges that are in there. That's why our range for revenue is $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion this time. We understand that there is variability in there, the things that we cannot predict such as utilization from time to time. So, again, the best available information that we have right now, we have looked at things obviously since year-end. So it's not like we haven't done anything to look at this.

The basis of our reiterating it is we believe that it's the best available information considering everything that we've taken in. Yes, the utilization is low, but we've also got higher ARI than we're anticipating and a better retention rate. So there are many mitigating factors in there. And, again, when you put them all together, it comes back to that's why we're comfortable in reiterating the range.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nicholas Jansen of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Nicholas M. Jansen - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, guys. Just want to get an update on the sales force restructuring that you announced in terms of moving two sales forces, where we stand on the number of reps within each of those buckets. I know in 2016 you got off to a slower start in terms of hiring on the small group side. So just wanted to kind of hear your thoughts on where we are there? Thanks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

I wasn't listening. Sorry.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

So the sales force restructuring, so we ended I think the year about 211 reps, maybe down two reps. You're absolutely right that in the beginning of the year, as we talked about, we actually promoted all of our high-performing small group reps into either group and in some form the hospital segment. We believe, unlike last year, we are entering into the year with the proper amount of sales reps, that we've got proper coverage and quota coverage and we've got the right people in the right slots here.

As it relates to a reorganization, one of the things that we've been very vocal about over the years is that same muscle (01:03:54) that we've built, and I think Jon has built this since day one, that we reorganize continuously. It is something that we're good at. We do it once or twice a year. So the reorganization of the sales force is taking the players that we have right here and segmenting them – it's more or less sub-segmenting them into segments that we've already had to provide more focus in terms of where we want to be in going to market.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

One of the things that I love about this most recent one is, we've now got the entire prospect universe, even small groups, lined up as named accounts. So every single medical group in America has an individual assigned to that relationship. Let's get the last two questions real quick. We're getting a little late here.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Halper of Cantor. Your line is now open.

Steven Halper - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Hi. When you think about the revenue shortfall in the fourth quarter, what percentage of it was attributable to the physician activity level versus the comment around professional services being delayed?

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

It's the majority. The majority of it is the utilization volume (01:05:01).

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

And it's hard to break up. Even though it's appalling, and I'm not minimizing it, the number of dollars that is in the mix is a small number. So that's the only chunky thing that we were able to find. Gene?

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gene Mannheimer of Dougherty & Company. Your line is now open.

Gene Mannheimer - Dougherty & Company LLC

Thanks. Good morning. The nine to 12-month average backlog conversion, can you tell us how that compares with a year-ago? In other words, is there some elongation since the introduction of your emerging services, like hospital and pop health? Thanks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

Obviously, over the years, we've been experiencing a shift towards enterprise sales. And as that shift continues, that you have a shift towards longer implementation cycles; not just longer cycles, but cycles that go in waves. And so, you'll have some folks whose implementation cycle looks like years. It's not really years, but the customer has held off on authorizing different divisions based on their own internal planning.

We haven't experienced a continuation of that shift in bookings, which is to say that enterprise bookings has sort of settled in at about a third or 40%, or whatever the number is, of bookings. And so, the long tail of that shift in implementation cycle time should be settling down. The hospital segment should not implement longer than the enterprise segment. As it settles in and as we begin to understand it, it will come in as a lower number than an average enterprise implementation.

Karl Stubelis - athenahealth, Inc.

But it is something we focus upon trying to reduce the implementation time, not only for our clients base, but obviously it helps us with our revenue. The quicker we get them live, the quicker we're actually earning revenue. So we are taking learnings...

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

And there's fewer chargebacks. I mean, it's a stressful time to be in the middle of an implementation. And we can get all the work done – pre-work done for them, get the training easy and fast and get them live. The chapter of the story that is filled with buyers' remorse is a shorter chapter. We carry a lot of chargebacks, we always have. It's not getting worse, but it's in there. I think it may even be getting a little bit better as we shorten the implementation time. But it's always in our interest to shorten implementation time. Thank you, guys.

Thank you. Now, I'd like to hand the call back over to Jonathan Bush for any closing remarks.

Jonathan S. Bush - athenahealth, Inc.

My only closing remarks are that we take our ability to forecast very seriously. We feel like we have the equipment to do it very well. We'll be studying further if there's any changes in our processes that we want to experiment with, so that we don't surprise ourselves or our owners. But also that we are very proud of being a company that rises and falls with the destinies of its clients. It does not affect the health of our business to do that. In fact, it fundamentally makes us a healthier and a more sustainable company.

Thank you, guys, very much. Looking forward to the next one.

This concludes athenahealth's fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings call. You may now disconnect. Thank you for listening in.

