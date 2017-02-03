Norbord's (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 03, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Wijnbergen - President and CEO

Robin Lampard - CFO

Analysts

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Chip Dillon - Vertical Research Partners

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Chris Ryan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Operator

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Peter Wijnbergen, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Louise, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q4 and year-end 2016 conference call. I’m joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO.

I will briefly comment on 2016, before I turn the call over to Robin to review our financial performance and operating numbers. 2016 was a very good year for Norbord. We saw a strong operational performance across our portfolio of mills combined favorable market dynamics, particularly in North America.

U.S. Housing starts continued a steady recovery, driving increasing North American OSB demand and 29% higher benchmark prices. We also saw continued strong and steady results from our European business, despite the post-Brexit economy uncertainty and translation headwinds in the second half of the year. As a result, we more than tripled our adjusted EBITDA over the prior year to $383 million and our adjusted earnings were up $2.20 per share to $2.03.

Our mills performed well under strong market environment with both shipments and production volumes up 6%, and annual production records at 7 of our 50 operating mills. Norbord’s capacity utilization rates were high with our North American operating OSB mills producing at 94% of capacity and our European panel mills producing at 99% of installed capacity. I’m really pleased to have closed [ph] the book on the Ainsworth merger this year, delivering the full $45 million launch in targeted synergies, well ahead of our target within 18 months of closing the merger. This reflects the extraordinary effort across the Company to quickly integrate Norbord and Ainsworth, and realize on the opportunities to reduce costs, optimize sales and logistics, and share best practices.

Further, the merger is enabling Norbord to avoid $35 million in cash outlays, we would otherwise have to incur for capital projects. Going forward, we will continue to report progress on continued improvement initiatives through our MIP program. Finally, I want to highlight the dramatic improvement in our balance sheet this year. Our net debt to cap ratio dropped a full 10%, and we ended the year with $161 million of cash in the bank. We’re starting the year off on a strong financial footing, and are well set up to deal with our bond maturity in two weeks.

After Robin reviews the financials, I’ll tell you more about our outlook for 2017 and take your questions. Robin, over to you.

Robin Lampard

Thanks, Peter. As usual, I’ll reference the accompanying quarterly earnings presentation in making a few brief comments on our financial performance this morning.

Starting with our markets on slide four. The U.S. housing market continued steady recovery and encouragingly most of the recent momentum is coming from single-family starts. Housing starts were 1.17 million for 2016, up 5% versus prior year and single-family starts, which use approximately three times more OSB than multi-family, were up over 9%. Further, the December seasonally-adjusted annualized pace of permits, the more forward-looking indicator, was 1.21 million with the single-family component up 11% versus a year ago. The current market outlook is positive as inventories remain lean and housing economists are forecasting around 1.25 million starts for 2017, a further 7% year-over-year improvement.

Moving to slide five, the seasonal slowdown in construction-related demand, which we usually experience in the fourth quarter, was less pronounced this year, and benchmark prices stayed well above trend. As a result, full year average benchmark prices in all our key North American regions improved significantly compared to 2015. The North Central price raged from the low of $213 in February to a high of $310 in August, averaging $269 for the year; currently at $267, which still $42 above the level this time last year.

In Europe, Norbord’s core panel markets remained strong with continuing double-digit OSB demand growth in both the UK and Germany. As you can see on slide six, Continental OSB prices in euros strengthened in the first half of the year and softened in the second half as the market diverted [ph] with a lot of the new capacity that came on. [Ph] In the UK, Norbord’s largest market, it was the opposite story as OSB prices softened in the first half of the year but have firmed by about 5% post-Brexit. Full year UK particleboard and MDF prices were modestly lower due to sales mix.

Next to our results, on slide seven, you’ll see our sales and segmented adjusted EBITDA as well as a summarized reconciliation of reported earnings and adjusted earnings.

Norbord reported adjusted EBITDA of $114 million for Q4, unchanged from $114 million in Q3, and double the $57 million in Q4 of last year. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $383 million in 2016 and as Peter already said, this is more than triple of period’s results.

On slide eight, you can see higher North America OSB prices and shipment volume were the main drivers of our full year and year-over-year improved results. Further, we delivered MIP gains of $15 million in the year, primarily from improved productivity and lower raw material use and despite an offset from higher maintenance related costs. Because we measure MIP at trend prices, the actual benefit of controllable volume related improvements in the above-trend North American OSB price environment in 2016 was much higher than these net results portray.

Quarter-over-quarter, our Q4 EBITDA was unchanged as higher volume was offset by higher maintenance cost. We had 54 mill days of downtime in North America in Q4, which compares to 18 days in Q3 and 140 days in Q4 of the prior year.

I’ll continue now with our balance sheet and cash flow. As you can see on slide nine, our operating cash flow improved significantly in 2016 and this is due to the improved adjusted EBITDA. Operating working capital was modestly low by year-end 2016 due to higher accruals to profit share and then CapEx. Working capital remained well-controlled across the Company and we continued to manage it at minimal levels. Capital investments totaled $107 million in 2016 including $33 million for the Inverness project.

Looking ahead to 2017, our regular CapEx budget is $90 million, plus we expect to invest most of the remaining $102 million budgeted to complete Inverness project. Further spending of $30 million will be required to complete the necessary refurbishment work at Huguley, Alabama, once we decide to restart the mill.

Finishing up on slide 10, our balance sheet continued to strengthen alongside our improving financial results. As you can see, headroom is growing rapidly versus the financial covenants that govern access to our undrawn revolver with tangible net worth of $905 million and net debt to total capitalization of 41%, down from 51% at the end of the prior year. In addition, we finished the year with a $161 million in cash on our balance sheet and undrawn liquidity lines. We are well positioned to permanently deleverage our balance sheet and we restated $200 million in 2017 bonds at maturity on February 15. This will reduce certain annual interest payments by $15 million. Finally, you’ll have seen that our Board declared another C$0.10 per share dividend for the quarter, payable on March 21st.

And with that, I will turn the call back to Peter.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Robin.

Looking ahead, the fundamentals we see in all our key markets are positive. In North America, as long as housing starts continue to grow, thus additional capacity will be needed to meet customer demand. Norbord’s first priority for incremental capacity is our Huguley, Alabama mill. We have not made a restart decision yet, but the demand capacity dynamic is an important factor in our thinking. We remain focused on producing only what our key customers need. And ultimately, this will dictate our timing on the Huguley restart.

Our second capacity restart option is the result of the recent Quebec mill exchange with Louisiana-Pacific under which swapped Val-d’Or for Chambord. We foresee the need to make capital investments prior to restarting production at Chambord and our technical team is currently completing a thorough assessment.

We also continue to execute on our recent strategy of growing North American specialty product sales. We made tangible progress during the year with over 75% of our volume growth going into value-added and specialty product applications. Specialty products represent 24% of our 7% higher shipments in 2016. Norbord is investing in our sales, marketing and production capabilities to develop new, strand-based products and applications to replace higher-cost solid wood, plywood and non-structural wood-based panels.

We are confident in the timing of our Inverness expansion, the OSB demand is growing rapidly in the UK and Europe, underpinned by accelerating substitution away from higher-cost imported plywood. We’re making good progress on the $135 million investment to modernize our Inverness mill and double its production capacity. Foundations, buildings, heat energy and dryer systems are well-advanced, and we have begun installing the never-used continuous press from our Grande Prairie, Alberta mill up in Scotland. We’re on track to start up the new line of the second half of the year, but no disruption expected for our customers.

We believe delivering on our specialty sales and European growth strategy will bring more stability to our volumes and margins over the long-term. I am encouraged by the demand signals we have seen during the traditionally slower winter months and believe we’re set up for even stronger year in 2017. We will continue to execute on our priorities to deliver value for our shareholders.

And with that, we’ll take your questions. So, I’ll turn things over to the operator who will open up the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll go first to Sean Steuart with TD Securities.

Sean Steuart

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Just a few questions. The 54 mill days of maintenance downtime in Q4 as you mentioned, it’s quite a bit less than from last year. How should we think about that normalizing, I guess over the remainder of the year? Did you take less in Q4, because you’re going to extend a little bit into the first quarter of the year; is that more of a normal rate for Q4; how should you think about that, Peter?

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning, Sean. Good question. Obviously, our policy is to produce what we can and sell to our key customers. And as you know, we tend to try to bear for group or maintenance work in the fourth and the first quarter of the year when seasonal demand is normally poorer than it is in the summer months. But overall, our volume -- the number of days that we have to take down is decreasing as total grid [ph] is improving. I do expect, I mean we are still taking some maintenance steps in the first quarter and so, I expect to have some down days there. I don’t know what exact number is, but a little bit less than what we saw in the fourth quarter.

Sean Steuart

Okay. The outlook for free cash flow even with the Inverness spend that you have left and even after the note repayment, your balance sheet looks to be improving pretty quickly. You’ve got an NCIB [ph] in place. Can you maybe just speak to a little bit more detail, how you think about the bias for free cash flow generation in terms of returning capital to shareholders and thinking in terms of the buyback versus potential dividend growth over the mid-term?

Robin Lampard

Sure. Good morning, Sean. You are right to point out, we have pretty heavy capital commitments already lined up for this year between the CapEx, the bond repayment, the dividend at the current level, interest et cetera. It’s over $400 million, which we’re very comfortable with, given the free cash flow we’re generating. But, once we get beyond those commitments, we’ve been very clear about our variable dividend policy, we will return excess cash to shareholders. I would say, at this point, we’re probably more focused on dividend than share buyback, simply because when I look at what that -- what a buyback would suggest, we’re buying capacity add, I think it makes a lot more sense to continue with capital and the capital investment opportunities we have on the table right now. And so probably more bias to dividend than buybacks at this point. But that said, the NCIB is there available to us and when we’re not in blackout and we won’t hesitate to make use of it if it makes sense.

Sean Steuart

Okay, thanks for that Robin and just one last technical question. The Inverness project, you’d originally talked about $18 million in expected grants from the government. Is that still a good number to go with for that project?

Peter Wijnbergen

£12 million, I think it is.

Robin Lampard

Right, £12 million. That’s the number, Sean. Yes. And we basically draw that down as we spend the money.

Operator

We will go next to Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Quinn

Just a couple of easy questions. Q4 mill nets for you guys were up slightly versus most regional benchmark prices which were down quarter-over-quarter. Just wondering, what caused that; whether there was a significant mix shift in the quarter?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, as you know, it’s always complicated, this calculation. I think the things that you always have to look at are the lag effect, one; and two, the relative difference between the different regions, knowing that a lot of our capacity is in the Southeast and Western Canadian markets. And I think relative to North Central, that relationship was a little bit different in Q4 than it was in Q3.

Robin Lampard

Yes. The reality is that there was a more pronounced lag effect in Q3 because prices were rising versus Q4 when they were sort of stable and then drifting off a bit.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then, you guys referenced that you haven’t made a restart decision on Huguley or Chambord. what have you seen out there in the marketplace in terms of competitors? I understand there is a mill being built in Quebec right now; expectation for that to be up and running in Q1 or Q2?

Peter Wijnbergen

I’ve detected there sort of a tone of panic, when it comes to the analysis of additional capacity -- or capacity additions. The reality is, the demand capacity ratio continues to improve. We were by our math at about 90% in 2016 and we see this ratio improving in 2017. We continue to reiterate that we will only produce what we can sell. And customers are starting to show an interest in additional contract volume for next year as we speak with them at the moment.

With regards to that mill up there and that you’re referring to in Quebec, obviously, I have no real insight to that operation, as it’s privately owned. But, a lot of our employees sort of drive fastest on their way to work or on their way to their haunting cabin or whatever, whatever driving therefore. But as of late, they’re not reporting any visible activity on this site. What that means? I don’t know.

Ketan Mamtora

Thanks very much, Peter. That’s all I had. Best of luck.

Operator

We’ll go next to Ketan Mamtora with BMO Capital Markets.

Ketan Mamtora

I wanted to just switch a little on offside. Are you guys starting to see any inflation there, especially for energy or resin?

Robin Lampard

Yes. I think we laid this in MD&A that in the back half of 2016, we did see a marginal uptick in resin prices. It’s very, very modest in terms of the financial impact on the Company so far. If you look at our EBITDA variance, just looking at the Q4 versus Q3, we had a $1 million benefit from input pricing, and that was the result of slightly -- a negative from risen and a positive from energy, more or less flat. If you look at the full year numbers though, 2016 versus 2015, we had $21 million benefit during the year from lower input prices in that, largely from risen, but also some energy prices, particularly in Europe. So, really it was -- we continue to see overall benefit from resin during the year, but the trend is been slightly up in the last two quarters.

Ketan Mamtora

Thanks for that. And do you think -- are you seeing that trend accelerate into January and into Q1; what are you seeing thus far?

Robin Lampard

More of the same, but we’re really talking about pretty modest movement at this point.

Peter Wijnbergen

If you use oil prices as a guideline, it gives you a fairly good sense of the direction its going. So obviously, we’re off the very low oil prices we saw a year ago or year and half ago, but we’re still hanging in that $50 barrel range. Right?

Ketan Mamtora

Yes. That’s helpful. And then, switching to kind of border tax adjustment, and I know it is all hypothetical at this point. But, have you guys done any work on what could be the potential implications for something of this nature, especially for OSB coming into the U.S. from Canada?

Peter Wijnbergen

It’s still, of course, very speculative when it comes to that. I want to start up by pointing out, there never has been any duty kind of activity related to OSB between two countries. Secondly, the other thing that’s worth pointing out is that about 30% of the North American capacity for OSB is in Canada and the remaining is in the United States. And all the large manufacturers have significant capacity on both sides of the border. So, we have not heard anything or anybody suggesting that there is going to be any change to this history of no duties on OSB. From a Norbord perspective, should anything change, I just want to point out that we have more manufacturing capacity in the United States than we have in Canada.

The other thing to point out that might of interest there is if you look at the operating ratio, demand capacity ratio on the operating capacity in Canada versus U.S., that ratio is right now higher on the U.S. mills than it is on the Canadian mills. And even if you look at it in terms of all installed capacity, those ratios are about even. So, from that perspective, I think the mills on both sides of the border, really the industry seems to be looking at this as one source of capacity as opposed to two different countries.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it; that’s helpful perspective. And then switching over to Europe, can you give some sense of the ramp up at Inverness, once you guys finish the project?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. So, as you know, we have said, we will continue to run the existing lines full out until the new line is starting its ramp up. So, in terms of volume, you should not expect anything significantly different this year over last year. And then, once the current line is capable running at least the volume that our existing lines are running at, that is when we start to progressively shut the two existing lines down, as we continue the ramp up the volume.

I would -- sort of my expectation if I look at our ramp up of our other -- of previous mills that we have started up or lines we started up, we should be fairly quickly being able to move to sort of a 70% kind of level. Beyond that, it depends a little bit on what kind of issues we may experience during the ramp up.

Operator

We will go next to Andrew Kuske with Credit Suisse.

Andrew Kuske

Thank you. Good morning. I guess, maybe the first quarter is for Peter and it just relates to the commentary, and I think it was your latter on Huguley potentially being a nine-month restart process. If you could maybe just give us some color on the gating items, and then maybe just the lessons learned when you restarted one of the mills in Texas on just the number of people you need to hire and all that process that you have to go through.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. So, I think I’ve talked sufficiently about what are the key decision making items. For us, it’s really the volume that we are selling to our core customers. And as that volume surpasses the ability for us to supply out of our currently operating mills, that’s when we will start thinking about this mill. In the meantime, we have continued the reinvestments at this slow and steady pace using our own labor, supervised by OEM labor to make sure that we’re putting things together in the right order. We’ve got a number of projects left to complete. When I think about our Jefferson mill restarts in 2013, clearly hiring and training employees takes some time. We are very well-positioned in this particular situation, because we have our Joanna mill is virtual, identical twin sister mill to our Huguley mill. So, that gives us the ability to fully train our future operators at equipment that they will be operating, once the Huguley mill starts up. So, there I would say where I expect to have a significant advantage in the start up.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. That’s very helpful. And then, maybe just switching gears to also dealing with incremental capacity when I think about Scotland. How do you think about -- obviously there has been pound devaluation, and that’s beneficial in some respects, I guess going forward in the hard Brexit scenario, how do you think about market access in the Europe and then any potential impact that has on the operations?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I think that of course goes both ways. Today, if I look at OSB demand in the UK, about 50% of it is supplied from other European markets. So, our focus has been on growing our market share in the UK. And if you look beyond OSB to our other products, the UK [indiscernible] products, and that’s importing country. So that’s why so far, we have been -- we don’t see this scenario as necessarily negative. And I think that’s also what you’ve seen reflected in the economic performance in the UK recently. Longer term, obviously, any kind of trade interruption is always a concern. But, we don’t think that there necessarily will be restrictions, at least we haven’t heard any discussion on that in terms of the exchange of products like OSB.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. And if I may, just one final question for Robin. And given the balance sheet shape, which has been a phenomenal transplantation that you’ve gone through. When you look at things like the securitization program, would you need that on a go forward basis or is it possible that just frankly get better terms on securitization and anything else you do in the future given where the balance sheet is now?

Robin Lampard

Yes. We certainly have plenty of liquidity on the sideline. Andrew, you’re right. Securitization is definitely our first stop for short term borrowing because it is the lowest cost. So, if we were to do anything in terms of kind of right size that dry powder, maybe it would be on the revolvers a little bit. But a good point, we’re focused on that bond repayment in two weeks time. We will have to get [ph] into lines, the securitization a little bit to bridge it. But, I don’t expect that will be for very long, given the free cash flow we’re generating.

Operator

We’ll go next to Chip Dillon with Vertical Research Partners.

Chip Dillon

Robin and Peter, just wanted to ask you all, just to clarify that chart that you all put up is very helpful on with the restart possibility. And I just want to clarify that does not include the marked [ph] new mill, is that correct?

Robin Lampard

That’s right, Chip. Yes. It only includes existing installed capacity in North America.

Chip Dillon

Okay. And you might have addressed this, I was late getting on. The Chambord mill, just so I understand, would that require or would it make sense to source wood from chips generated from a saw mill or would that be able to be run just simply on pulpwood?

Peter Wijnbergen

Our mills, OSB mills, I think all OSB mills run pulpwood supply.

Chip Dillon

Okay. I know some rely on chips from lumber mills, so you’re saying this is not relevant that there is a lumber mill nearby. Now, when you think about that facility, it’s obvious that I guess you would put, Huguley as a higher priority for potential restart. Can you conceive of a condition where you would restart Chambord?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I think as I pointed out earlier, Chip, if demand continues to grow at the kind of current pace, the way it’s been growing for the last number of years, we believe additional capacity is absolutely required to meet the growing demand. And so, that’s why we are further along in the process at Alabama. So that’s why that would be our first focus. But ultimately, if demand continues to grow at this pace, I don’t think it is unreasonable to expect that at some point, we will have to start up Chambord as well to meet the demand from our core customers.

Chip Dillon

And just given its location, and you mentioned how you’ve maintained Huguley, will it take a little bit longer you think to start Chambord; is it still that 6 to 9-month period to get that going or would it take a bit longer because I assume it hasn’t been, maybe I am wrong, maintained as well as Huguley has?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, Huguley, we are in the process of spending $45 million. And so, we’ve done that on a very slow process. I am fairly certain that we will have to invest significant amount of capital in the Chambord mill as well to run that the way we would like to run OSB mills. Our team is still sort of doing the technical evaluation of exactly what it is that will be required. I don’t expect that will be as much money as we spent in Huguley or as we’re spending in Huguley, but it will probably be more than what we spent in Jefferson. So, once we have a proper sort of engineering plan in place, then we need to get that approved by our Board and then we can start down the road. So, my expectation at this point would surely be that it will take us more than the nine months that we talked about earlier for Alabama.

Chip Dillon

Got you. And last one is, I know in the last several months, your largest shareholder has -- or I guess -- filed sort of a shelf. And I was wondering, you said earlier that you probably would prefer dividend over buybacks. However, if that owner decided they wanted to sell some of their shares, is there any legal reason you couldn’t buy their shares back as opposed to pay a dividend as an alternative to them just selling their shares in the marketplace?

Robin Lampard

I don’t know the legal answer to that. But, I suspect theoretically not. Although, -- listen, we’re talking hypotheticals here. I don’t want to speculate on what may or may not happen. As I said before, when I look at buying back our shares at this point, I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense from a valuation perspective relative to our other capital investment opportunities.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go next to Hamir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets.

Hamir Patel

Hi. Good morning. Peter, your mill capacity figures for the end of 2016, they looked unchanged to me. Do you think those numbers might be conservative, given sort of typical creep that you’ve got in the industry?

Peter Wijnbergen

I don’t know what is the typical creep that you’ve got on the industry.

Hamir Patel

1% a year, I don’t know.

Peter Wijnbergen

I don’t know either. I think we had this discussion before. But, I believe that there is only potential for creep, if there is significant capital projects and capital investments to focus on people making [ph] the mills. So, the example I always like to point to which we were very clear about is we spent a lot of money on our South Carolina mill a number of years ago. That was a continuous press mill that had additional capacity once we converted it with PMEI. [Ph] So, it was a bit of a unique circumstance there. And after spending in excess of $40 million, we were able to increase that capacity from 500 million feet to 650 million feet. I would suggest that at least in our mill not work, there is not a lot of those kinds of opportunities.

Hamir Patel

Fair enough. Peter, I just wondered if you could speak to -- I know the Japan market’s relatively small in the scheme of things, but what you’re seeing over there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, the Japanese market has been actually quite strong for us this year. Our volume is up, I don’t have the exact percentage here handy, but it’s double-digits over last year. And we see continued steady growth is sort of how I would describe that market. There is a government support of at effort in Japan to help people transition to homes that have longer viability and duration, make them more earthquake proof et cetera, et cetera. And those are all things that support greater use of OSB, wall sheathing in particular, which is obviously of great interest to Norbord. We are now just certified, not only our 100 Mile House but also now in our mill in High Level, Alberta. And so, we expect to sort of continue to be able to support growth in the market now out of two or out of both of those mills.

Operator

We’ll go next to Roger Spitz with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Chris Ryan

Hi, guys. This is Chris Ryan on for Roger. Thanks for taking my questions. First question for Inverness. Could you give the EBITDA when it’s fully running?

Robin Lampard

We can’t, no. We can’t do that, Chris. We don’t ever provide forward-looking guidance on EBITDA. But, as I’ve said, I think in response to questions in the past, the big strategic closures like the Inverness expansion, our return on expectation on that investment is very much in keeping with our long-term goal as a company, which is a 21% ROFE [ph] over the cycle.

Chris Ryan

Got it, thank you. And just a couple of CapEx questions. Are we correct that the 2017 full CapEx is 192, assuming no CapEx spend on Huguley and then also would you be able to give what 2018 CapEx might look like, again assuming no Huguley CapEx.

Robin Lampard

We only generally give guidance one year out, but we have been investing in sort of regular CapEx outside of the strategic projects like Huguley and Inverness in that kind of 75 to 80, now $90 million level for the past, I guess this will be the fifth year. So, in terms of directionally, I think you can assume it’s going to be somewhere in that range.

Operator

We’ll take our last question from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research.

John Tumazos

Thank you very much. Is it right to think that you’re not raising the dividend because you might restart a mill next year or you are creating a competitor web supply or you’re concerned that interest rates arising dampen the market and that’ why they are being restrained, looking beyond the Inverness and debt repayment this year? That’s my question. And I just wanted to add a comment and just looking to an example. Mosaic Corp bought out the stock of the founding family trust a couple of years ago. Trust sold at a very high level at the right time. And now, the stock is maybe 40% less, it has been done even more. And sometimes the professional investor chooses to sell at a good time. And as a shareholder, I hope that you give everyone the same opportunity or let the large shareholder just sell into the market to third parties like institutional placement?

Peter Wijnbergen

I get it and I certainly I hear you. With regards to your question around dividend payment, I’ll start off with -- in principal, those events that you’re trying to link there, in my mind aren’t really linked. Our dividend payment decisions that the Board makes on a quarterly basis, they make on the basis of amongst others, our outlook for our corporate financial performance going forward. Our objective is not to change them sort of up and down every quarter, but nonetheless to continue to stick with our policy, which is one-off variable dividend where we match it to what the long-term outlook is going forward. And as Robin pointed out earlier, the stated objective is to make sure that un-needed cash flow in the Company is returned to shareholders. So, in that context I think is how you need to think about future dividend decisions, just as I think you can think about the past dividend decisions we’ve made over the last few years.

Operator

There are no other questions at this time.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Louise. As always, Robin and I are available to respond to any further questions you may have. I want to thank all of you for your participation today and very much look forward to reporting on our continued progress next quarter. Have a good weekend.

Operator

This does conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

