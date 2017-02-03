Edwards Puts A Second Mitral Valve Trial On Hold

The company that made such a success of aortic valves seems to be finding mitral valves harder to develop. In May 2015 Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) put a clinical trial of its Fortis transcatheter mitral valve implant on hold – and it has now halted enrollment in a feasibility trial of CardiAQ, the valve it bought in soon after the Fortis snafu.

The situations are not the same: the Fortis trial was paused owing to a case of thrombosis, whereas the current hiatus in enrollment in the CardiAQ study is to allow the company to “perform further design validation testing on a feature of our valve”. It could delay the CE marking of the device, though, from the expected date of 2018, and the company’s shares are down 9%.

The company broke the news of the study’s pausing during its fourth-quarter earnings call. The quarter itself had been good – revenue hit $768m, up 14%, thanks to growing US transcatheter valve sales. Both top and bottom lines beat consensus expectations, according to Wells Fargo analysts, indicating that the share price fall was largely caused by the CardiAQ halt.

Take a look

Speaking on the call, chief executive Michael Mussallem refused to be drawn on the exact nature of the tests Edwards is running on the CardiAQ valve, saying only that “we saw something that we decided we wanted to … go back and take a look at”.

He added that recruitment into the trial ought to begin again in the second quarter, but the delay will force Edwards to postpone the start of the CE mark trial for CardiAQ. This 200-patient trial, called Relief, currently has a completion date of October 2017, according to clinicaltrials.gov. A delay of three or four months might – just – still allow for a 2018 European approval.

In the more likely event that CE mark is pushed into 2019, Edwards will still probably be first mover. Abbott’s (NYSE:ABT) catheter-mounted mitral valve, Tendyne, is the only other such product in a trial that could allow for CE mark. The 110-patient study is currently scheduled to conclude in May 2018.

Certainly it is true that the mitral valve is harder to reach than the aortic valve simply because of its position in the heart; developing a replacement implant was always going to be a trickier task than getting an aortic valve approved. Perhaps Edwards is simply being cautious, knowing that from a competitive standpoint it has time on its side. But a second mitral slip-up is worrying. Investors will be mindful of the ultimate fate of Fortis, sidelined in favor of the bought-in CardiAQ.

Edwards has taken out a sort of insurance policy in case CardiAQ goes too. It has an option to acquire yet another transcatheter mitral valve: Valtech’s (OTC:VLTHF) Cardiovalve (Edwards gets everything but the valve, November 29, 2016). Exercising this option might well be taken as a sign that the issue with CardiAQ, whatever it may be, is not easily fixed.

