Here Comes The Junk Bond Selloff

One bank explains why now might be the time to "brace" for turbulence in junk.

Does that seem logical to you? Or, put differently: what's your outlook for crude?

Well it finally happened. HY energy is now less risky (according to the market) than junk bonds as a group.

So last month I brought you a couple of screenshots from Citi, who decided that it was about time to ask clients an important question (and I'm paraphrasing here): is the outlook for crude so damn rosy that high yield energy should now be considered less risky than high yield as a whole?

Of course that's not the way they put it. Here's the actual screenshot:

About a week or so later (give or take), we got the results. To wit:

So why should you care? Well again, if HY energy trades inside of HY credit as a whole, the implication is that the poster child for HY trouble is now less risky than HY debt (NYSEARCA:HYG) as an asset class.

Intuitively, it makes sense that HY energy is less risky than it was in the deflationary doldrums of late January/February 2016. Oil prices are, after all, much higher.

But the question you have to ask yourself here is this: have the fundamentals in the oil market actually changed that much?

The answer, clearly, is "no."

Do me (and yourself) a favor and read the following bullet points from Bloomberg out Wednesday after the latest EIA data:

EIA stocks surge shows OPEC still faces battle to balance market

Big increases in U.S. crude and major products inventories show that OPEC output reductions are still far from bringing market back into balance, even as producers implement cuts more effectively than many believed possible.

U.S. nationwide crude inventories rose most since October, increasing for 6th week out of 7 to 494.8m bbl

Gasoline stockpiles up 3.87m bbl, taking build since Christmas to 30m bbl, or 13%, as 4-week average demand falls to an almost 5-year low

Distillate inventories climbed to 6-year high of 170.7m bbl

of 170.7m bbl Nationwide gasoline stockpiles rose to 2nd-highest level in 27 years of weekly EIA data

Tell me again about how the OPEC cuts are "bringing the market back into balance."

Speaking of OPEC, as guess this is a good opportunity to show you the latest numbers on the production cuts. Here's a table from Goldman:

(Table: Goldman)

So that's all fine and good, but this is one of those "keep it simple, stupid" things. It's a push-pull dynamic and as long as US production is ramping up, the OPEC/non-OPEC cuts are going to be commensurately blunted. Here, just look at this chart:

(Chart: Goldman)

"This recovery in activity has generally run ahead of our expectations, particularly in the US, which is starting to raise questions around whether the market might be overheating," Goldman wrote in a note out earlier this week.

Right. In other words, we're right back to the same old story. The increase in activity sows the seeds of its own demise.

If capital markets were allowed to function like they're supposed to, a lot of this production would have gone offline permanently a long time ago. Then we could have gotten some balance. But capital markets don't function like they're supposed to when ultra accommodative monetary policy effectively creates demand for debt and equity that wouldn't otherwise be there.

Which brings us to back to the point about US HY. Have a look at another set of Bloomberg bullet points:

U.S. high yield Issuance surged in January; CCCs beat stocks

Issuance in January rose more than 3-fold from a year ago, with 37 deals for $19.01b pricing, making it the busiest month since September; January 2016 priced $5.5b.

with 37 deals for $19.01b pricing, making it the busiest month since September; January 2016 priced $5.5b. Primary kept a steady momentum during the month as yields dropped to a 27-mo. low of 5.81%, spreads reached multi-year tights

CCCs beat BBs and single-Bs for the 11th consecutive month with 2.5% returns vs 1.10% for BBs and 1.39% for single-Bs

High yield sentiment was upbeat amid steady oil , net inflows into retail funds and optimism that a Republican-controlled Congress would loosen regulations and cut taxes

, net inflows into retail funds and optimism that a Republican-controlled Congress would loosen regulations and cut taxes High yield posted returns of 1.45% for January

Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Index spreads tightened 21bps for January and closed at +388 yesterday, hitting a 27-mo. low of +380 last week

YTW dropped 27bps and closed at 5.85%, reaching a 27-mo. low of 5.81% early January

of 5.81% early January BBs spreads tightened 8bps and closed at +262, but hit a 2-mo. low of +251 in early January. YTW dropped 12bps to close at 4.58%, touching a 3-mo. low of 4.47% earlier last month

Single-Bs spreads tightened 18bps to close at +364, hitting a 30-mo. low of +355 last week. YTW dropped 22bps to close at 5.64%, reaching a 27-mo. low of 5.57% early last month

of +355 last week. YTW dropped 22bps to close at 5.64%, reaching a 27-mo. low of 5.57% early last month CCCs spreads tightened 71bps to close at +736, hitting a 2-yr low of +730 last week. YTW plunged 83bps to close at 9.28%, touching an 18-mo. low of 9.25% last week

Any questions? That's how exuberant this market has become.

Just to be blunt: there is no way this is sustainable. Goldman agrees, and was out this week warning investors to "brace for decompression." One of the red flags: HY energy trading inside HY as a whole. Here's the chart:

As a reminder, historical precedent does not support this. Look closely at that chart. The last time HY energy spreads traded tight to HY as a whole WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) was between $80 and $90.

Goldman also notes that the HY/IG spread ratio (so a simple measure of how risky HY is versus high grade credit) is at post-crisis tights. Here's the visual:

(Chart: Goldman)

The simple, common sense conclusion: get out of dodge. Of course the bank is a little more diplomatic about it (my highlights):

Almost a month ago, we downgraded HY to neutral vs. IG, from overweight previously. We now recommend an outright decompression view and favor IG vs. HY, in both the cash and synthetic markets. Two ingredients underpin this shift. First, the magnitude of the HY spread compression since February of last year has caused the relative valuation of HY vs. IG spreads to revisit the post-crisis tights seen in mid-2014 (Exhibit 1). Our preferred valuation metric, the credit risk premium, also paints a similar picture.

Again, the point here is that HY is now being priced as though oil were trading far higher (hence the reference to mid-2014). This is predicated (presumably) on oil continuing to rise. That's an exceptionally tenuous proposition.

Consider all of the above and tell me the balance of evidence here doesn't practically scream trouble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.