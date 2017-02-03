I Sold Some Starbucks Stock

Looking at today's market, if you were to ask me to name a stock with a current dividend increase streak of less than 10 years that I felt best about becoming a dividend aristocrat a couple of decades down the road, my first response would be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and my second would be Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). I am very bullish on the long-term prospects of both of these companies, which is why they're a couple of the heaviest weighted positions within my portfolio. However, earlier in the week I decided to make a move that effected my exposure to one of these two heavyweights. It's a little bit odd saying this, but on Monday I decided to trim a portion of my Starbucks position, selling shares at $55.64. In this piece, I will explain why.

I say it feels odd writing about a SBUX sale because every time that I've added shares of Starbucks since initiating my position back in March of 2014, I imagined that I would be holding those shares for years and years, if not forever. Actually, this is the case with just about every single one of my holdings; you see, I don't do much short-term trading. With the exception of a couple of M&A spread and contrarian, deep value turnaround plays, I don't buy shares of companies that I don't feel comfortable holding for the long-haul. The way I see it, every purchase that I make brings me one step closer to financial freedom. The companies that I've decided to partner with today are the very same ones that I hope will support me throughout my eventual retirement. Because of this I focus on companies with wide, defensible moats and strong brand names, cash flows, and revenue/EPS growth - not to mention a proven willingness to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buy backs. The primary goal of my portfolio is to generate a reliably increasing income stream. Starbucks checks every single one of those boxes, so right about now (if not before), you're probably wondering, why in the world did I sell a single share?

Well, simply put, it comes down to this: I believe that due to a recent slowdown in growth, the premium that the market had placed on SBUX shares is no longer reasonable. I fear that SBUX shares are overvalued. The stock is no longer meeting my original investment thesis (of being a high-growth company), and I fear that outsized dividend increases are unsustainable at current growth rates. I still believe that SBUX deserves a spot in my portfolio, though I was more than happy to lighten my load a bit and direct those funds towards another growth company with better prospects.

Building, And Subsequently Trimming, My Position

Starbucks has been a wonderful growth stock for as long as I've followed the stock market, and therefore, investors have had to pay a pretty penny to own shares. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, SBUX has spent very little time trading at less than 30x earnings since the beginning on 2013. I accumulated my current position during this time period. I did my best to buy on dips. Purchasing shares for $35.26, $52.97, $53.57, $55.25, $55.31, $57.14, and $60.51, allowing me to build a position over time with a cost basis of $52.97.

The lot of shares that I sold on Monday was purchased for $52.93 on 11/4/16. Because the purchase price was so close to my cost basis and I only trimmed a small portion of my overall stake, the sale didn't have any meaningful effect on the cost basis of my remaining shares. I sold shares for $55.64 on 1/30/17. This represents a 4.43% gain. However, when you factor in the dividends that I collected in December, that gain increases to 4.9%.

Before the recent trade, SBUX made up 4.14% of my portfolio. SBUX was my fourth largest holding behind Disney (NYSE:DIS), Apple, and Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX). After trimming the position, my SBUX weighting fell to 3.62%. I immediately put the proceeds of the trade into Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares. Before the trade Alphabet was my fifth largest holding at a 2.90% weighting. After the trade GOOGL remained in the fifth spot, but it is now right on SBUX's heels with a 3.48% weighting. In a subsequent article I will discuss why I choose to replace a portion of my SBUX position with GOOGL shares; however, in this piece, I'd like to focus on SBUX.

SBUX's Recent Quarterly Results

Before I get into my (over) valuation argument, let me re-hash the company's recent quarterly report results.

This quarter was full of record performances; that's a good thing right? Revenues hit record levels of $5.7b, though net revenue growth was only 7% this quarter. SBUX also hit record quarterly levels of operating income which came in at $1.1b (up 7% y/y) and consolidated operating margins, which expanded by 10 basis points to 19.8%. Management highlighted the record $2.1b that had been loaded onto Starbucks Cards in the U.S. and Canada; these cards accounted for 40% of U.S. company-operated transactions in the quarter. This wasn't record growth, but the company's active membership in the rewards program grew 16% y/y to 12.9m members in the U.S. showing that this program, which management hopes will be sticky over the long-term, is proving to be a success.

The company's bottom line growth was more impressive than the top line figure, with GAAP EPS coming in at 11% (non-GAAP was up 13%). Double-digit EPS growth is always a good thing.

However, the company's same store growth during the previous quarter was a concern of mine. SBUX produced 3% same store sales growth world-wide, highlighted by 3% comparable growth in the Americas and 6% in China. However, when you dig a little deeper this growth becomes slightly less impressive when you realize that global transitions as well as transitions in the Americas were actually negative by 1% and 2%, respectively; the comparable sales growth came from rising ticket prices. Rising ticket prices is great, especially when it leads to higher margins, though I'd love to see this coincide with overall transaction growth for a more sustainable growth picture. The company did open up 649 new stores in the quarter (up from the 528 new stores opened in the first quarter a year ago), and I believe that increasing the footprint should help to continue drive increasing revenues and cash flows moving forward.

Earlier I spoke about record operating margins, though this picture is a bit gloomier when you look at the geographic breakdown. Operating margin in the Americas contracted by 110 bps y/y, falling from 25.1% to 24%. This negative performance was bolstered by the China/Asia Pacific region's operating margin which posted 180 bps growth, from 19.4% to 21.2%. I'll touch on this in a bit, but I fear that recent political rhetoric is putting Starbucks' Chinese growth initiative at risk, which played a role in my decision to trim back my exposure to the company.

And lastly, the company re-affirmed 2017 guidance, calling for mid single digit comparable sales growth, 8-10% consolidated revenue growth, and GAAP EPS to come in the $2.09-$2.11 range (representing 10.5% growth over 2016's $1.90 GAAP EPS figure). The company also expects to open 2100 new stores on the year (globally). The company also continues to stand by its recent plan to open ~12,000 new stores globally by 2021, brining the company's total footprint to 37,000 locations. Here's a link to SBUX's 5 year plan for strong global growth; it's an intriguing read for shareholders and prospective investors alike.

Valuation Issues:

So all in all, not a bad quarter. In general, I believe the positives outweighed the negatives, though there is still one glaring issue to deal with as an investor: the valuation.

Based upon management's 2017 guidance, SBUX currently trades with a forward P/E ratio of 25.6x-25.8x. This is below the company's long-term average, meaning that the market is beginning to factor is slowing growth and reduce the necessary premium required to buy shares, though I worry that it isn't yet enough and the shares have more correcting to do. 25.5x is a lot to pay for a company with high single digit revenue growth. 25.5x is also a lot to pay for a company with 10.5% EPS growth expectations. There are numerous companies in today's market that offer these types of growth prospects that trade for 20x or less; or, for those with a higher risk threshold, there are other companies trading with similar forward P/E ratios with much higher growth expectations (GOOGL being one of them).

Does Slowing Growth = A New Age?

Eventually, even the very best growth companies mature. There is nothing inherently wrong with this maturation process taking its course, so long as the market's growth expectations are realistic. Theoretically, as rampant growth slows, so will capex, and a higher percentage of free cash flows can be directed into the pockets of shareholders. My primary concern right now is that the market is behind the curve with regard to the valuation that it is placing on SBUX shares. As the gap widens between expectations and actual growth, the risk shareholders face while holding their shares increases. While the market may not be completely rational in the short term, eventually it will realize its folly and re-examine the premium valuation that it has placed on a company with slowing growth like this. Typically, this results in one of two things: a quick re-pricing, resulting in a share price crash, or a long period of time where share prices stagnate while fundamental multiples catch back up. As you can imagine, neither situation represents particularly great news for shareholders. This latter situation, which would essentially make the stock dead money for an extended period of time, is the better of the two options, in my opinion, though SBUX doesn't exactly pay investors a ton of money with its 1.8% yield to stick around and wait for the stormy weather to pass.

Now, I want to be clear that I'm not calling for the growth of Starbucks to stop all together or for the company's share price to crash (remember, this is still my fourth largest holding). SBUX still has several successful growth initiatives in play. The company's mobile app push has been highly successful, and I believe this is a leading retail company in terms of its adoption of new technologies. The addition of voice recognition capabilities via Siri on the iOS and Alexa on Amazon's growing user platform is bullish; Howard Schultz and Kevin Johnson aren't sitting on their loins, but instead giving consumers what they want, making it as convenient as possible to purchase SBUX products. The Roasteries and Starbucks Reserve stores that seem to be Schultz's pet projects are interesting to me and could continue to drive premium brand awareness. This company has a loyal following and remains innovative; you can't ask for much more than that out of a company in the retail space. It's worth noting that while I'm a bit downtrodden on SBUX's comparable store sales results, the majority of its peers would love to have 3% global growth. Even though it may be slowing, I still believe SBUX is a leading company within its industry and one worth owning for investors interested in the space. I think this company has a bright future ahead of it, though I was happy to lock in some gains because I believe that in the short term, SBUX is facing several strong headwinds.

A Trade War With China Could Hurt SBUX Badly.

I have growing concerns of trade wars breaking out due to protectionist rhetoric flowing from the White House. SBUX has tied so much of its future growth to success in growth markets in Asia, namely China. I'm becoming more and more worried that the relationship between the U.S. and China will suffer during the Trump presidency, and this doesn't bode well for SBUX's growth in the short/medium term.

Making matters worse, it doesn't seem like the new administration has much of a macro playbook in hand right now. I'm hearing seemingly contradictory ideas emanating from the oval office regarding the domestic growth agenda, the dollar's strength, the import/export gap, and trade related policies including tariffs and/or border adjustment taxes. This lack of clear direction on the macro scale combined with shoot first, ask questions later sort of mindset that our new president seems to adhere to makes me uneasy. At best, I think it will continue to create market turbulence until a clear and well though out economic policy is expressed; at worst, I believe Mr. Trump could drive the U.S. economy into a deep recession with middle class suffering from his protectionist agenda.

SBUX has operated in China for decades and seems to have made major inroads with the political leaders in that country. This company has done a great job supporting the rising Chinese middle class, providing great jobs, and offering culturally appropriate services to consumers across the Pacific. However, it remains unclear just how much political capital SBUX has built up with Chinese leaders and whether or not SBUX would have a target on its back should the Chinese feel the need to retaliate against an American company operating within their economy in the event of a trade war.

After Apple's recent blowout earnings report, CEO Tim Cook was interviewed on CNBC. He spent some time addressing the potential trade wars/China issue, saying, "The U.S. and China need each other. The world needs the U.S. and China to win." I side with Cook on this issue rather than I do the President. Needless to say, my concerns over U.S./China relations played a major role in my recent SBUX sale.

The Dividend:

The primary reason that SBUX is a top 5 holding for me is because of the company's growing dividend. I think this is a dividend aristocrat in the making. SBUX currently yields 1.86%. The company has increased its annual dividend for 7 consecutive years. SBUX's 5 year dividend growth rate is 24.87%. The company's most recent dividend increase was 25%. Also, when talking about shareholder returns, it's worth mentioning that SBUX purchased 7.6m of its own shares during Q1 and has authorization to purchase an additional 110m shares under the company's currently approved buyback plan. Although SBUX is known much more for its dividend growth than its share buyback, management has reduced the outstanding share count by nearly 4% since 2012. This isn't a massive reduction, but it's better than nothing, and I always like seeing the company's I own reducing their outstanding share counts over time.

This income growth in incredible, without a doubt. However, this type of 20%+ annual dividend growth is no longer sustainable at the company's recent EPS growth pace. SBUX GAAP EPS only increased 4% in 2016. As previously stated, management is calling for ~10% growth in 2017. SBUX's payout ratio currently sits at 52%. This ratio doesn't frighten me in the least, though I do think it points to the fact that dividend growth will likely have to increase in-line with EPS growth for the foreseeable future. Now, you won't hear me complain about a long-term 10% or so DGR - I think that is great. But I do have qualms about paying 25x forward EPS estimates for the type of dividend growth that SBUX expects to produce in the short term; it was much easier to justify this valuation when the income was expected to compound at 20% annually rather than 10%.

Conclusion:

Admittedly, when selling SBUX and replacing it with GOOGL, I reduced my portfolio's income. This type of move isn't exactly ideal for me, though the move was inspired by valuation and capital preservation rather than a focus on dividends and dividend growth. Thus far, in the short period of time since my trade, SBUX shares have traded down 3.2%, which much more than makes up for the income lost when you look at the success of this trade in the short term. I expect to see further downside in the near future as the market continues to digest the political headwinds that this company faces and what appears to be a new era for the stock in terms of growth. I would be more than happy to buy back the shares that I sold at the right price (especially if I begin to feel better about U.S./China relations), though I'm not in any hurry to do so at the moment. There are a fair number of stocks on my watch list, and now SBUX is included in that mix as well. Remember, although I sold a handful of shares, I'm still bullish on this company over the long term, just not quite as excited about holding an overweight position as I was a couple of months ago. In the mean time, I will continue to watch the markets for undervalued opportunities. This earnings season has created several already, and I look forward to more throughout the rest of the year.