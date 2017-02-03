Micron: Analyst Day Helps Show This Stock Is A Value

In the hottest market for memory chips ever, it was disappointing that Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) didn't use the event to update their earnings guidance for the February Quarter currently underway. In a piece right after the event, Credit Suisse had the following to say:

As expected, while NT commentary/tone was positive, MU did not update F2Q Rev/EPS guidance of $4.53bn/$0.63 but recent pricing trends would support upside to at least $4.60bn/$0.70

Using a combination of company slides, sell side reports, and news clips one can put together an interesting picture on what the company expects its results will be for 2017, even if they don't bother to inform analysts at Analyst Day.

An astonishing slide. Here's a snippet of my favorite slide, page 54, from the deck presented at Analyst Day:

This is amazing. The company is suggesting that they will bump up the growth rate for the 63% of their revenues that is DRAM by 10 full percentage points a year. And the remaining part of the business, NAND, is being bumped up by 15%. This was a $12.3 billion revenue business in the year ended November 2016.

Bernstein tells us, in a report dated 12/22/2016, that Micron had $7.135 billion in DRAM revenue in their fiscal 2016 year. And my trusty HP12c tells me a two-year 40% CAGR grows that number to $13.98 billion by the end of 2018. The $4.598 billion in NAND revenue, at a 55% CAGR grows to $11.05 Billion by the end of 2018. So the company has just told us that with level pricing (more on this later) that our ~ $12 billion business will almost double over the next two years, based just on these two primary components of the business.

So what might this look like on a quarterly basis, over the course of 2017? This gets a little complicated, but first one must convert the Compound Annual Growth Rates in the slide above to quarterly growth rates. Ahhh, the miracles of compounding. And since I am not a mealy mouthed sell side analyst I will only bother to convert and use the highest estimates for each category. We don't need no stinking mid points! Here's my conversion so you can check my math:

CAGR compound quarterly growth rate 25% 5.731% 30% 6.779% 40% 8.776% 55% 11.579%

Now pour the strong coffee and bear with me as I apply this to a melange of company actuals and sell side estimates from Bernstein, Citibank and Credit Suisse to then roll the results forward.

But first, pricing! Regular readers of Electric Phred know that I am tracking the DRAM and NAND nightly spot price increases as reported on DRAMeXchange. Here is a look at the performance of all chip prices reported nightly by DRAMeXchange in comparison with the Micron stock price:

And the data behind that graph shows that the average chip price is up 23.2% since the current fiscal quarter began, and 16.5% since guidance was provided on December 21, 2016. But those are "spot" prices. And what Micron cares about is the even hotter performance of "contract" prices that Micron receives. And here is a graph from Bernstein (12/22/2106) on spot vs. contract:

Prefer a textual link to what's going on? Try SA's own Drchet who posted a news clip that DRAM contract prices have gone up 39% in January alone.

So what am I presuming on pricing going forward? I've increased the ASP for DRAM by 15% in the second quarter, 10% in the third quarter, and 5% in the fourth quarter. These sound like large numbers and indeed they are. But they are less than the 39% we've seen in January alone. I've assumed a 1% ASP increase in each of the remaining quarters for NAND.

So we have the company on bit growth, bit cost decreases and industry sources on pricing. Now what? Now we need to roll it all together and apply it to some sell side estimates of where we currently are on volumes, pricing and cost. Bear with me. Here's the revenue picture:

2017 2017 2017 1Q actual 2Q 3Q 4Q Key Operating Metrics Total Revenue 3,970 4,746 5,533 6,266 Dram Revenue 2,387 2,986 3,573 4,081 Bit increase 8.78% 8.78% 8.78% Gb Shipped 4,314 4,693 5,104 5,552 ASP increase assumption 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% ASP ($/Gb) 0.55 0.64 0.70 0.73 NAND Revenue 1,397 1,574 1,774 1,999 Bit Increase 11.58% 11.58% 11.58% GB Shipped - Total 5,528 6,168 6,882 7,679 ASP increase assumption 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% ASP ($/GB) - Total 0.25 0.26 0.26 0.26 NOR + Other Revenue 186 186 186 186

The quarterly increases the company has provided for volumes appear under "bit increase" in the table above.

And now here are the cost of goods sold assumptions, again with the company provided CAGR's for cost reduction converted to quarterly and appearing in the "cost factor" rows:

Cost of Goods and Margin DRAM cost factor 94.3% 94.3% 94.3% DRAM Cost ($/Gb) 0.40 0.40 0.38 0.35 0.33 DRAM COGS 1,719 1,762 1,807 1,853 DRAM Gross Margin 28.0% 41.0% 49.4% 54.6% NAND Cost Factor 93.2% 93.2% 93.2% NAND Cost ($/GB) 0.22 0.20 0.19 0.17 0.16 NAND COGS 1,101 1,145 1,191 1,239 NAND Gross Margin 21.2% 27.3% 32.9% 38.0% NOR & Other COGS 140 140 140 140 NOR & Other Gross Margin 24.7% 24.7% 24.7% 24.7%

And here are those tables put into a P&L format. I have just used actuals below the gross margin line, with the exception of SG&A which increases as sales increase:

Micron 2017 P&L (millions) Actual Est Est Est Fiscal 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Year Total Revenue 3,970 4,746 5,533 6,266 20,515 Cost of Goods 2,959 3,047 3,138 3,232 Gross Margin 1,011 1,699 2,395 3,035 Margin % 0 0 0 0 SG&A 159 190 222 251 R&D 470 470 470 470 Restructure 29 29 29 29 Other expense (income) -6 -6 -6 -6 Total op exp 652 683 715 744 Operating Income 359 1,016 1,681 2,291 Interest (expense) -132 -132 -132 -132 Other non-op (expense) -14 -14 -14 -14 Income Tax (provision) -31 -31 -31 -31 Equity method income (loss) -2 -2 -2 -2 Net Income 180 837 1,502 2,112 EPS Basic 0.17 0.80 1.44 2.03 4.45 Basic shares 1,040 1,040 1,040 1,040

And finally, here are some sell side estimates for comparison purposes:

Other Estimates Bernstein 12/22/2016 Revenue 3,970 4,627 4,813 4,763 18,173 Margin % 25.8% 33.8% 36.6% 36.2% eps 0.17 0.66 0.81 0.78 2.42 Price Target 25 Morgan Stanley 1/30/2017 Revenue 3970 4609 4782 4913 18,274 Margin % 26.0% 32.6% 33.9% 32.5% eps, non-GAAP 0.25 0.59 0.69 0.65 2.18 Price Target 25 Morgan Stanley 2/2/2017 Revenue 3970 4609 4782 4913 18,274 Margin % 26.0% 32.6% 33.9% 32.5% eps, non-GAAP 0.25 0.59 0.69 0.65 2.18 Price Target 30 Credit Suisse 2/3/2017 Revenue 4489 4525 4579 4666 18,259 Margin % 0.26 0.325 0.375 0.387 eps, non-GAAP 0.27 0.58 0.77 0.84 2.46 Price Target 32 Citibank 2/3/2017 Revenue [Quarterly data not broken out] 17,970 Margin % eps, non-GAAP 2.11 Price Target 30

Conclusions: I've picked the high end of management provided ranges. And I've used much more aggressive memory ASP assumptions than any sell side firm - even though I believe these are supportable. So $20 billion in revenue and $4.45 in eps might be considered a best case. But I would not call this an impossible case. Applying a 10x PE multiple, one gets to a stock price of $44.50. And until Micron earns a lot more credibility with sell side analysts, we aren't getting more than a 10x multiple.

We won't see any sell side firm stick their neck out this far. They have been too frequently burned by Micron management who make this a tough company to follow.

What we will see is more analyst upgrades and, if spot pricing continues spiraling upward, perhaps we will even see another earnings guidance upgrade such as what CFO Ernie Maddock has done in the past couple of quarters.

I look forward to refining this projection as we get more February pricing data.