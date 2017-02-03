Micron: Analyst Day Helps Show This Stock Is A Value

In the hottest market for memory chips ever, it was disappointing that Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) didn't use the event to update their earnings guidance for the February Quarter currently underway. In a piece right after the event, Credit Suisse had the following to say:
As expected, while NT commentary/tone was positive, MU did not update F2Q Rev/EPS guidance of $4.53bn/$0.63 but recent pricing trends would support upside to at least $4.60bn/$0.70
Using a combination of company slides, sell side reports, and news clips one can put together an interesting picture on what the company expects its results will be for 2017, even if they don't bother to inform analysts at Analyst Day.
An astonishing slide. Here's a snippet of my favorite slide, page 54, from the deck presented at Analyst Day:
This is amazing. The company is suggesting that they will bump up the growth rate for the 63% of their revenues that is DRAM by 10 full percentage points a year. And the remaining part of the business, NAND, is being bumped up by 15%. This was a $12.3 billion revenue business in the year ended November 2016.
Bernstein tells us, in a report dated 12/22/2016, that Micron had $7.135 billion in DRAM revenue in their fiscal 2016 year. And my trusty HP12c tells me a two-year 40% CAGR grows that number to $13.98 billion by the end of 2018. The $4.598 billion in NAND revenue, at a 55% CAGR grows to $11.05 Billion by the end of 2018. So the company has just told us that with level pricing (more on this later) that our ~ $12 billion business will almost double over the next two years, based just on these two primary components of the business.
So what might this look like on a quarterly basis, over the course of 2017? This gets a little complicated, but first one must convert the Compound Annual Growth Rates in the slide above to quarterly growth rates. Ahhh, the miracles of compounding. And since I am not a mealy mouthed sell side analyst I will only bother to convert and use the highest estimates for each category. We don't need no stinking mid points! Here's my conversion so you can check my math:
|CAGR
|compound quarterly growth rate
|25%
|5.731%
|30%
|6.779%
|40%
|8.776%
|55%
|11.579%
Now pour the strong coffee and bear with me as I apply this to a melange of company actuals and sell side estimates from Bernstein, Citibank and Credit Suisse to then roll the results forward.
But first, pricing! Regular readers of Electric Phred know that I am tracking the DRAM and NAND nightly spot price increases as reported on DRAMeXchange. Here is a look at the performance of all chip prices reported nightly by DRAMeXchange in comparison with the Micron stock price:
And the data behind that graph shows that the average chip price is up 23.2% since the current fiscal quarter began, and 16.5% since guidance was provided on December 21, 2016. But those are "spot" prices. And what Micron cares about is the even hotter performance of "contract" prices that Micron receives. And here is a graph from Bernstein (12/22/2106) on spot vs. contract:
Prefer a textual link to what's going on? Try SA's own Drchet who posted a news clip that DRAM contract prices have gone up 39% in January alone.
So what am I presuming on pricing going forward? I've increased the ASP for DRAM by 15% in the second quarter, 10% in the third quarter, and 5% in the fourth quarter. These sound like large numbers and indeed they are. But they are less than the 39% we've seen in January alone. I've assumed a 1% ASP increase in each of the remaining quarters for NAND.
So we have the company on bit growth, bit cost decreases and industry sources on pricing. Now what? Now we need to roll it all together and apply it to some sell side estimates of where we currently are on volumes, pricing and cost. Bear with me. Here's the revenue picture:
|2017
|2017
|2017
|1Q actual
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|Key Operating Metrics
|Total Revenue
|3,970
|4,746
|5,533
|6,266
|Dram Revenue
|2,387
|2,986
|3,573
|4,081
|Bit increase
|8.78%
|8.78%
|8.78%
|Gb Shipped
|4,314
|4,693
|5,104
|5,552
|ASP increase assumption
|15.0%
|10.0%
|5.0%
|ASP ($/Gb)
|0.55
|0.64
|0.70
|0.73
|NAND Revenue
|1,397
|1,574
|1,774
|1,999
|Bit Increase
|11.58%
|11.58%
|11.58%
|GB Shipped - Total
|5,528
|6,168
|6,882
|7,679
|ASP increase assumption
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|ASP ($/GB) - Total
|0.25
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|NOR + Other Revenue
|186
|186
|186
|186
The quarterly increases the company has provided for volumes appear under "bit increase" in the table above.
And now here are the cost of goods sold assumptions, again with the company provided CAGR's for cost reduction converted to quarterly and appearing in the "cost factor" rows:
|Cost of Goods and Margin
|DRAM cost factor
|94.3%
|94.3%
|94.3%
|DRAM Cost ($/Gb)
|0.40
|0.40
|0.38
|0.35
|0.33
|DRAM COGS
|1,719
|1,762
|1,807
|1,853
|DRAM Gross Margin
|28.0%
|41.0%
|49.4%
|54.6%
|NAND Cost Factor
|93.2%
|93.2%
|93.2%
|NAND Cost ($/GB)
|0.22
|0.20
|0.19
|0.17
|0.16
|NAND COGS
|1,101
|1,145
|1,191
|1,239
|NAND Gross Margin
|21.2%
|27.3%
|32.9%
|38.0%
|NOR & Other COGS
|140
|140
|140
|140
|NOR & Other Gross Margin
|24.7%
|24.7%
|24.7%
|24.7%
And here are those tables put into a P&L format. I have just used actuals below the gross margin line, with the exception of SG&A which increases as sales increase:
|
And finally, here are some sell side estimates for comparison purposes:
|Other Estimates
|Bernstein 12/22/2016
|Revenue
|3,970
|4,627
|4,813
|4,763
|18,173
|Margin %
|25.8%
|33.8%
|36.6%
|36.2%
|eps
|0.17
|0.66
|0.81
|0.78
|2.42
|Price Target
|25
|Morgan Stanley 1/30/2017
|Revenue
|3970
|4609
|4782
|4913
|18,274
|Margin %
|26.0%
|32.6%
|33.9%
|32.5%
|eps, non-GAAP
|0.25
|0.59
|0.69
|0.65
|2.18
|Price Target
|25
|Morgan Stanley 2/2/2017
|Revenue
|3970
|4609
|4782
|4913
|18,274
|Margin %
|26.0%
|32.6%
|33.9%
|32.5%
|eps, non-GAAP
|0.25
|0.59
|0.69
|0.65
|2.18
|Price Target
|30
|Credit Suisse 2/3/2017
|Revenue
|4489
|4525
|4579
|4666
|18,259
|Margin %
|0.26
|0.325
|0.375
|0.387
|eps, non-GAAP
|0.27
|0.58
|0.77
|0.84
|2.46
|Price Target
|32
|Citibank 2/3/2017
|Revenue
|[Quarterly data not broken out]
|17,970
|Margin %
|eps, non-GAAP
|2.11
|Price Target
|30
Conclusions: I've picked the high end of management provided ranges. And I've used much more aggressive memory ASP assumptions than any sell side firm - even though I believe these are supportable. So $20 billion in revenue and $4.45 in eps might be considered a best case. But I would not call this an impossible case. Applying a 10x PE multiple, one gets to a stock price of $44.50. And until Micron earns a lot more credibility with sell side analysts, we aren't getting more than a 10x multiple.
We won't see any sell side firm stick their neck out this far. They have been too frequently burned by Micron management who make this a tough company to follow.
What we will see is more analyst upgrades and, if spot pricing continues spiraling upward, perhaps we will even see another earnings guidance upgrade such as what CFO Ernie Maddock has done in the past couple of quarters.
I look forward to refining this projection as we get more February pricing data.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.